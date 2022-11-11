Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
French

French Quiche

No reviews yet

2210 North Halsted St

Chicago, IL 60614

Le Jambon Beurre
Soup of the Day
Croque Monsieur

Sandwiches

Croque Monsieur

Croque Monsieur

$8.50

white bread, Bechamel sauce, ham, Dijon mustard, swiss cheese

Le Jambon Beurre

Le Jambon Beurre

$9.00

French baquette, butter, ham, cornichons, Dijon mustard and swiss cheese

Turkey Sandwich

$9.00
Tuna Nicoise

Tuna Nicoise

$9.50

brioche, tuna, Niçoise olives, egg, basil, capers cornichons, , mayo, lemon juice, garlic, tomato

Le Vegetarien

Le Vegetarien

$8.50

French baguette, roasted tomato, roasted red onion, baby spinach, mozzarella, tapenade

Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$7.00

Half Sandwich & Soup

$10.50

Half of Any Sandwich and a cup of French Onion Soup or Soup of the Day

Mini Dijon Mustard

Mini Dijon Mustard

$0.75

Clovis Dijon Mustard .88oz/25g

Quiche

Quiche Lorraine

Quiche Lorraine

$8.50Out of stock

bacon, onions, Swiss cheese, eggs, cream

Quiche Savoyarde

Quiche Savoyarde

$9.00

asparagus, wild mushroom, eggs, heavy cream, Swiss cheese

Quiche Parisienne

Quiche Parisienne

$9.50

brie, ham, Swiss cheese, eggs, heavy cream

Quiche Provençale

Quiche Provençale

$8.50

zucchini, peppers, onions, tomatoes, garlic, thyme, rosemary, Swiss cheese, eggs, cream

Lobster Quiche

Lobster Quiche

$11.00

fresh lobster meat, Swiss cheese, eggs, lobster bisque

Mediteranean Quiche

$8.50Out of stock

Mini Quiche

$5.00
Sweet Pea Quiche

Sweet Pea Quiche

$7.50Out of stock

spring pea, spinach, Swiss cheese, onion, eggs, cream

Bread & Sweets

S'mores Tart

S'mores Tart

$2.50

Marshmallow Cream, Chocolate Ganache, Graham Cracker Crust (contains almond flour)

Strawberry-Creme Bruleé Tart

$2.50

Creme brulee, fresh strawberries, shortbread crust (contains almond flour)

Lemon Tart

Lemon Tart

$2.50

Myer Lemon Curd, Shortbread Crust (contains almond flour)

Raspberry tart

Raspberry tart

$2.50

Vanilla pastry cream, raspberry coulis, shortbread crust, fresh raspberries (contains almond flour)

Baguette

Baguette

$3.25
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.00

Almond Croissant

Croissant

Croissant

$3.00
Apple Tart

Apple Tart

$5.00
Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$5.00
Mousse au Chocolat

Mousse au Chocolat

$5.00
Pain au Chocolat

Pain au Chocolat

$3.00
Vanilla Creme Brulee

Vanilla Creme Brulee

$5.00

Apple danish

$4.00Out of stock

Apricot danish

$4.00Out of stock

Blueberry danish

$4.00Out of stock

Raisin roulade

$4.00Out of stock

Fruit

$0.65Out of stock

Macaroons (6 Pc)

$12.00Out of stock
Macaroons (3 Pc)

Macaroons (3 Pc)

$7.00Out of stock

1 pistachio and 1 chocolate

Masks

Designed by our friend, David Lee Csicsko
Blue Chez Moi Face Mask

Blue Chez Moi Face Mask

$20.00Out of stock

Designed by our friend, David Lee Csicsko

Pink Chez Moi Face Mask

Pink Chez Moi Face Mask

$20.00

Designed by our friend, David Lee Csicsko

Soup & Salad

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Cream of Asparagus

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$7.00

rich beef broth, onions, Swiss cheese gratin crouton

Vegan Quinoa Salad

Vegan Quinoa Salad

$7.50

cucumber, bok choy, garbanzo beans, carrots, parsley, mint, dried blueberry, lemon wedge, Dijon vinaigrette

Orzo Salad

Orzo Salad

$8.00

tomatoes, green beans, onion, black olives, hard-boiled egg, tuna, capers, basil, Dijon vinaigrette

Mozzarella Salad

Mozzarella Salad

$8.00

baby mozzarella, cherry Tomatoes, fresh basil, baby spinach, Dijon vinaigrette

Salade Niçoise

Salade Niçoise

$9.00

tuna, romaine, Niçoise olives, egg, capers, cornichons, tomato, Dijon vinaigrette

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$5.00

arugula, cucumber, tomato, Dijon vinaigrette

Tartines

Alsatian Tartine

Alsatian Tartine

$10.00

baguette, sour cream, onions, bacon

Brie Tartine

Brie Tartine

$8.50

baguette, house jam, brie, arugula

Oceanic Tartine

Oceanic Tartine

$11.00

baguette, sour cream, capers, onion, smoked salmon, baby arugula

Crêpes

Ham & Cheese Crêpe

Ham & Cheese Crêpe

$9.50

crêpe, sour cream, ham, swiss cheese au gratin

Crêpe Au Chcolat

Crêpe Au Chcolat

$8.00

crêpe, Nutella, roasted hazelnuts, chocolate sauce, whipped cream

Crêpe Aux Fraises

Crêpe Aux Fraises

$8.00

crêpes, sliced Strawberries, strawberry coulis, whipped cream

Chocolate and Banana Crêpe

Chocolate and Banana Crêpe

$8.00

crêpe, nutella, banana, chocolate sauce, whipped cream

Smoked Salmon Crêpe

Smoked Salmon Crêpe

$10.50

crêpe, sour cream, onions, capers, smoked salmon

Plain Crêpe

$3.00

Coffee & Tea

Big Shoulders Cold Brew Black 12oz

Big Shoulders Cold Brew Black 12oz

$9.00
Coffee 12oz

Coffee 12oz

$2.50
Coffee 16oz

Coffee 16oz

$3.00
Coffee 20oz

Coffee 20oz

$3.50
Cappuccino 12oz

Cappuccino 12oz

$3.50
Cappuccino 16oz

Cappuccino 16oz

$4.00
Cappuccino 20oz

Cappuccino 20oz

$4.50
Latte 12oz

Latte 12oz

$3.50
Latte 16oz

Latte 16oz

$4.00
Latte 20oz

Latte 20oz

$4.50
Flat White 12oz

Flat White 12oz

$4.00
Flat White 16oz

Flat White 16oz

$4.50
Flat White 20oz

Flat White 20oz

$5.00
Mocha 12oz

Mocha 12oz

$4.50
Mocha 16oz

Mocha 16oz

$5.50
Mocha 20oz

Mocha 20oz

$6.50
Espresso

Espresso

$2.50
Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$3.00
Hot Tea 12oz

Hot Tea 12oz

$3.00
Matcha Latte 12 oz

Matcha Latte 12 oz

$4.00
Americano 12oz

Americano 12oz

$2.50
Americano 16oz

Americano 16oz

$3.00
Americano 20oz

Americano 20oz

$3.50
Hot Chocolate 12oz

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$4.00
Hot Chocolate 16oz

Hot Chocolate 16oz

$5.00
Hot Chocolate 20oz

Hot Chocolate 20oz

$6.00
96 oz Coffee ToGo

96 oz Coffee ToGo

$37.00
Iced Tea 12 oz

Iced Tea 12 oz

$2.50
Iced Tea 16 oz

Iced Tea 16 oz

$3.00
Iced Tea 20 oz

Iced Tea 20 oz

$3.50

Bottled Libations

Mexican Coke 12oz

Mexican Coke 12oz

$4.00
Mexican Grape Fanta 12oz

Mexican Grape Fanta 12oz

$4.00
Coca-Cola 12 oz can

Coca-Cola 12 oz can

$2.50

12oz Can

Diet Coke 12 oz can

Diet Coke 12 oz can

$2.50

12oz Can

Cherry Coca-Cola 12 oz can

Cherry Coca-Cola 12 oz can

$2.50
Sprite 12 oz can

Sprite 12 oz can

$2.50

12oz Can

Orange Fanta 12 oz can

Orange Fanta 12 oz can

$2.50
Black Currant Tea

Black Currant Tea

$4.00
Tea/Lemonade

Tea/Lemonade

$4.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00

Organic Apple Juice

$4.00
Ginger Peach CBD

Ginger Peach CBD

$8.00
Honey Apple CBD

Honey Apple CBD

$8.00
Evian 330mL

Evian 330mL

$3.00
Perrier 330mL

Perrier 330mL

$3.00
Lime Perrier 330mL

Lime Perrier 330mL

$3.00
Lemon Perrier 330mL

Lemon Perrier 330mL

$3.00
Strawberry Perrier 500mL

Strawberry Perrier 500mL

$3.00
Grapefruit Perrier 250mL

Grapefruit Perrier 250mL

$3.00
Q Club Soda

Q Club Soda

$3.00
Q Ginger Ale

Q Ginger Ale

$3.00
Q Grapefruit Soda

Q Grapefruit Soda

$3.00
MM Cranberry Grape 12oz

MM Cranberry Grape 12oz

$3.00
MM Orange Juice 12oz

MM Orange Juice 12oz

$3.00Out of stock

Retail

12 oz Ground Colombia Big Shoulders Coffee

12 oz Ground Colombia Big Shoulders Coffee

$15.00
12 oz Ground Decaf Big Shoulders Coffee

12 oz Ground Decaf Big Shoulders Coffee

$15.00
12 oz Whole Colombia Big Shoulders Coffee

12 oz Whole Colombia Big Shoulders Coffee

$15.00
12 oz Whole Decaf Big Shoulders Coffee

12 oz Whole Decaf Big Shoulders Coffee

$15.00
T-Shirt

T-Shirt

$25.00

Voulez-Vous Quicher Avec Moi T-Shirt

Mini Dijon Mustard

Mini Dijon Mustard

$0.75

Clovis Dijon Mustard .88oz/25g

Chicago Johnny's Giardiniera

Chicago Johnny's Giardiniera

$7.00

16 oz

UB Everything Sauce

UB Everything Sauce

$6.00

16 oz Not-So-Spicy, Spicy, Seriously-Spicy

Prunes

$15.00
Cornichons

Cornichons

$7.00Out of stock

Tiny Pickles Perfect with Rillettes 10 oz

Dominique's Cold Foie Gras Terrine 4oz

$25.00Out of stock
Mixed Berry Jam

Mixed Berry Jam

$4.00
Rillettes

Rillettes

$8.00

Dominique's Pork & Duck Rillettes

Spanish Arbequina Olives

Spanish Arbequina Olives

$7.00Out of stock

Foie Gras

$35.00Out of stock
Cork Christmas Tree

Cork Christmas Tree

$20.00Out of stock

9 Inch Handmade Cork Christmas Tree This is a decoration; not a toy. Not for children under 12.

Cheeses and Sausage

Camembert Au Lait Cru

$16.00

Ossan Irati

$7.00

Brie De Meaux 250g

$12.00

Epoisses

$19.00

Chablis

$17.00Out of stock

Casgiu Di Pecura

$13.00Out of stock

Bethmale 250g

$15.00Out of stock

Bethmale 200g

$12.00Out of stock

Saucisson Sec Classique

$16.00

Saucisson Sec Au Poivre Vert

$17.00Out of stock

Saucisson Sec Aux Olives De Nyons

$18.00Out of stock

Livarot

$14.00Out of stock

Brillat Savarin

$8.00Out of stock

Brébis Bel'loc 300g

$17.00Out of stock

Chavignol au Lait Cru

$5.00

Chaource

$12.00Out of stock

Gifts

Cork Christmas Tree

Cork Christmas Tree

$20.00Out of stock

9 Inch Handmade Cork Christmas Tree This is a decoration; not a toy. Not for children under 12.

T-Shirt

T-Shirt

$25.00

Voulez-Vous Quicher Avec Moi T-Shirt

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

French Quiche is a friendly neighborhood coffee shop offering sandwiches, quiches, salads, breads, croissants, sweets and more. In addition to bottled boutique beverages and juices, we partnered with an award-winning local coffee roaster, Big Shoulders Coffee, to provide you with the tastiest coffee and espresso drinks. Enjoy inside, order to-go, and delivery

Location

2210 North Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60614

Directions

Gallery
French Quiche image
French Quiche image

