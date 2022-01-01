Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

French Truck Coffee- Baton Rouge

67 Reviews

$

2978 Government St

BATON ROUGE, LA 70806

Popular Items

New Orleans Iced Coffee
Latte
Build-a-Biscuit

Cold Coffee

New Orleans Iced Coffee

New Orleans Iced Coffee

$4.40+

Our semi-world famous concoction is Coffee, Chicory and Milk shaken and served over the best ice in the world. Perfect for any weather

Iced Oji

Iced Oji

$4.15+

This cold, dark and delicious elixir is served over ice. The 12-hour Japanese cold brew that some call Jet Fuel

Iced Latte

$5.25

Our version of this silky smooth treat

Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$5.75

An Iced version of the chocolate yumminess

Iced Chai

Iced Chai

$4.95+

The classic far east delight cooled way down

Milk

$2.75+

Pairs well with sweets

Iced Americano

$3.50+

Nola Carafe

$35.00

Our semi world famous New Orleans Iced coffee for the masses, or at least a few good friends. Serves 12 glasses of delicious gogo juice. For more than 2 please contact the store directly

Iced Pumpkin Praline Latte

$5.95

Hot Coffee

Just a Cup

Just a Cup

$2.75+

A cup of good ole drip coffee. Your choice of Dark, Medium or Chicory

Pour Over

Pour Over

$3.75

A brewed to order cup of some of our finest coffee

Latte

Latte

$4.95+

Latte, which means milk, is as promised, a shot of espresso and 14 oz of perfectly steamed milk for those who like a milder coffee flavor

Mocha

Mocha

$5.50+

Our expertly prepared latte gets paired with some chocolate for a sweet treat

Cappucino

Cappucino

$4.00

The classic, a shot of espresso and 6 oz of perfectly steamed milk and maybe some art

Cortado

Cortado

$3.75

Cuts right up the middle, half espresso & half milk for a perfect balanced experience

Machiatto

Machiatto

$3.50

Literally translates to mark, so one shot of espresso with a "mark" of steamed milk. A robust 3 oz experience

Espresso

Espresso

$3.25

If this is your drink....you know

Americano

Americano

$3.50+

A shot of our delicious espresso with filtered hot water

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00+

Our take on a New Orleans Classic. Hot coffee and chicory with steamed milk

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.95+

Our house Chai blended with steamed milk for far east delight. For a little extra boost, add a shot of espresso to make it a dirty Chai

Hot Carafe

$22.00

Be a star with your friends or just the nice one at the office. Serves 12 cups. For orders of 2 or more please contact store directly

Pumpkin Praline Latte

$5.95+

Frosted Mint Mocha

$5.95+

Our twist on the campfire favorite. A little spicy, a little sweet, a little chocolaty and ooh so yummy

Tea

Iced Tea

$2.75+

Super refreshing. Choose one of 4 varieties and then choose still, sparkling or lemonade!

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.75+

8 Choices! Pick any of our premium pyramids of tea for a pick me up or a calm me down

Pastry

Croissant

Croissant

$3.00
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.50
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$5.25

Spinach & Feta Croissant

$3.25
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Banana Choc Bread

$3.00

Blueberry Lemon Muffin

$3.25

Almond Rice Krispies Treat

$3.00Out of stock

Vegan Muffin

$3.50

Strawberry Scone

$2.75

Breakfast

Served All Day!
Build-a-Biscuit

Build-a-Biscuit

$6.00

Fresh Baked Biscuit with your choice of Bacon or Turkey and Cheddar or Pimento Spread with a smear of Honey Butter

Croissant Sandwich

Croissant Sandwich

$10.00

A flakey Croissant, egg, cheddar, bacon and tomato jam. Breakfast in your hand!

Yogurt & Granola

Yogurt & Granola

$8.00

Greek Yogurt with our homemade Granola and a drizzle of local honey. Hearty and Healthy

Waffle & Fruit

Waffle & Fruit

$10.00

Fresh Baked waffle with your choice of Nutella or Yogurt & topped with Maple Syrup or Honey. Served with a side of Fruit

Waffle Sandwich

Waffle Sandwich

$11.00

Fresh baked waffle w/ a smear of Goat Cheese, Egg and Prosciutto finished with a drizzle of maple syrup and powdered sugar

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$6.00

Avocado Spread on Focaccia Toast. Topped with Pickled Red Onions and a side of tomato salad

Pimento Toast

Pimento Toast

$6.00

Homemade Pimento Spread topped with bacon on Focaccia Toast served tomato salad

Salmon Toast

Salmon Toast

$7.00

Smoked Salmon, Goat Cheese Spread, Red Onions, Lemon Oil and Capers on Focaccia toast

Prosciutto Toast

Prosciutto Toast

$7.00

Salty & Sweet -seasonal fruit compote, arugula, honey

Combo Toast

$10.00

Please select two of our yummy toasts for a little variety in your life

Quinoa Bowl

Quinoa Bowl

$9.00

Quinoa, Arugula, Avocado, Tomato, Goat Cheese and a splash of Red Wine Vinaigrette. Good fuel for any time of day

Biscuit

$2.00

Lunch

Served All Day!
BLT&P

BLT&P

$11.00

Bacon, Arugula, Tomato and PIMENTO CHEESE! A little extra! served with chips

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$11.00

Sliced Turkey with Cheddar, Arugula and Seasonal Fruit Compote. Salty and Sweet treat served with Chips

Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$11.00

Sliced Avocado on a bed of greens with a splash of Red Pepper Aioli

Caprese Salad

$11.00

Classic Caprese Salad --Tomato, Mozzarella and Basil

Goat Cheese & Pecan Salad

Goat Cheese & Pecan Salad

$11.00
Caprese Sandwich

Caprese Sandwich

$11.00

Ripe tomato, mozzarella, basil, balsamic syrup

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$11.00

Gooey, melted decadence with brie, cheddar, seasonal fruit compote

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

A bit of the Mediterranean-baked chicken, almond pesto, brie, roasted red pepper, arugula

Cup of Soup

Cup of Soup

$6.00

Call for our Soup of the Day

Bowl of Soup

$8.00

Call for our Soup of the Day

Sides

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Sliced and Diced seasonal fruit

Side of Yogurt

$5.00

Our Plain Greek Yogurt

Side Scrambled Egg

$2.00

with Salt & Pepper

Side Boiled Egg

$3.00

with Salt & Pepper

Side of Bacon

$3.00

2 Slices of Applewood Smoked Bacon

Side of Toast

$2.00

Side of Avocado

$3.00
Side of Chips

Side of Chips

$2.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Fresh Mixed Greens, Red Wine Vinaigrette, Parmesan with a bit of Tomato

Side of Chicken

$3.75

Grab & Go

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50
Richard's Sparkling Water

Richard's Sparkling Water

$2.50

Richard's Sparkling Water

Big Spoon Figgy Chai

$3.00

Big Spoon Cranberry Cashew

$3.00

Big Easy Bucha

$4.40Out of stock
Blood Orange Juice

Blood Orange Juice

$4.95

Lemonade

$4.95
Sahale Almonds

Sahale Almonds

$2.25
Sahale Pistachio

Sahale Pistachio

$2.25
French Truck Dark Cold Brew Concentrate 32 oz Bottle

French Truck Dark Cold Brew Concentrate 32 oz Bottle

$12.75
French Truck Vanilla Cold Brew Concentrate 32 oz Bottle

French Truck Vanilla Cold Brew Concentrate 32 oz Bottle

$14.50
French Truck Medium Cold Brew Concentrate 32 oz Bottle

French Truck Medium Cold Brew Concentrate 32 oz Bottle

$13.25
French Truck Decaf Cold Brew Concentrate 32 oz Bottle

French Truck Decaf Cold Brew Concentrate 32 oz Bottle

$14.50
Tcho

Tcho

$5.25Out of stock

Orange Pineapple Juice

$4.95

Bagged Coffee

Espresso

Espresso

$18.00

Sweet Chocolate, Berry, Smooth, Well Balanced, Juicy & Silky

Le Grand Coq Rouge

Le Grand Coq Rouge

$14.50

Bold, Rich, Creamy Chocolate & Nutty

Premium Dark Roast

Premium Dark Roast

$14.00

Dark, Full bodied, Smoky & Earthy

Commander's Chicory

Commander's Chicory

$13.50

Dark, Robust & Bittersweet

Ethiopia Kossa Geshe

Ethiopia Kossa Geshe

$19.00Out of stock

Strawberries & Cream, Milk Chocolate and Marshmallow

Decaf

$17.00
Guatemala Ovidio

Guatemala Ovidio

$19.00Out of stock

Peru Gilmer Mejia

$18.00Out of stock

Rwanda

$22.00Out of stock

Grand Cru - Colombian Papayo

$28.00Out of stock

Ethiopia Kayon Mtn

$19.00Out of stock

Rougarou

$17.50Out of stock

Colombian Yellow Bourbon

$28.00Out of stock

Colombian Rafael Amaya

$24.00Out of stock

Costa Rica Las Lajas

$24.00

Kenya Embu

$23.00

Grand Cru - Colombia Sidra

$36.00

Ethiopia Checho Bita

$20.00

Guatemala Fina Dos Socios

$18.00
La Fete de Noel

La Fete de Noel

$21.00

Coffee On The Go

Coffee On The Go - Le Grand Coq Rouge

Coffee On The Go - Le Grand Coq Rouge

$2.00+

Enjoy our New Orleans Iced Coffee at home wherever you are! These new cold brew pods are easy to use and can be shipped all across the country. Simply combine 12oz of water and one pod in your container and place in your fridge to brew over night. Total brew time can be anywhere from 8-12 hours. The taste in the cup itself is super clean, and easy to drink. Simply remove the pod, pour over ice and add your favorite milk or alternative milk. If you want to scale up and make a big batch of cold brew for the week, just add more pods and water to match the ratio on the back of the box. These pods are the best, most efficient way to make our classic New Orleans Cold Brew anywhere/anytime.

Coffee On the Go - Big River

Coffee On the Go - Big River

$2.00+

Enjoy our New Orleans Iced Coffee at home wherever you are! These new cold brew pods are easy to use and can be shipped all across the country. Simply combine 12oz of water and one pod in your container and place in your fridge to brew over night. Total brew time can be anywhere from 8-12 hours. The taste in the cup itself is super clean, and easy to drink. Simply remove the pod, pour over ice and add your favorite milk or alternative milk. If you want to scale up and make a big batch of cold brew for the week, just add more pods and water to match the ratio on the back of the box. These pods are the best, most efficient way to make our classic New Orleans Cold Brew anywhere/anytime.

Cold Brew Pods

Cold Brew Pods

$12.00

Enjoy our New Orleans Iced Coffee at home wherever you are! These new cold brew pods are easy to use and can be shipped all across the country. Simply combine 12oz of water and one pod in your container and place in your fridge to brew over night. Total brew time can be anywhere from 8-12 hours. The taste in the cup itself is super clean, and easy to drink. Simply remove the pod, pour over ice and add your favorite milk or alternative milk. If you want to scale up and make a big batch of cold brew for the week, just add more pods and water to match the ratio on the back of the box. These pods are the best, most efficient way to make our classic New Orleans Cold Brew anywhere/anytime.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Coffee roasted on site. Fresh, delicious and served with a smile

Location

2978 Government St, BATON ROUGE, LA 70806

Directions

