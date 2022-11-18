French Truck Coffee- Dryades

- Home
4536 Dryades St
NEW ORLEANS, LA 70115
Popular Items
Cold Coffee
New Orleans Iced Coffee
Our semi-world famous concoction is Coffee, Chicory and Milk shaken and served over the best ice in the world. Perfect for any weather
Iced Oji
This cold, dark and delicious elixir is served over ice. The 12-hour Japanese cold brew that some call Jet Fuel
Iced Latte
Our version of this silky smooth treat
Iced Mocha
An Iced version of the chocolate yumminess
Iced Chai
The classic far east delight cooled way down
Milk
Pairs well with sweets
Iced Americano
Nola Carafe
Our semi world famous New Orleans Iced coffee for the masses, or at least a few good friends. Serves 12 glasses of delicious gogo juice. For more than 2 please contact the store directly
Iced Pumpkin Praline Latte
Iced Frosted Mint Mocha
Hot Coffee
Just a Cup
A cup of good ole drip coffee. Your choice of Dark, Medium or Chicory
Pour Over
A brewed to order cup of some of our finest coffee
Latte
Latte, which means milk, is as promised, a shot of espresso and 14 oz of perfectly steamed milk for those who like a milder coffee flavor
Mocha
Our expertly prepared latte gets paired with some chocolate for a sweet treat
Cappucino
The classic, a shot of espresso and 6 oz of perfectly steamed milk and maybe some art
Cortado
Cuts right up the middle, half espresso & half milk for a perfect balanced experience
Machiatto
Literally translates to mark, so one shot of espresso with a "mark" of steamed milk. A robust 3 oz experience
Espresso
If this is your drink....you know
Americano
A shot of our delicious espresso with filtered hot water
Cafe Au Lait
Our take on a New Orleans Classic. Hot coffee and chicory with steamed milk
Chai Latte
Our house Chai blended with steamed milk for far east delight. For a little extra boost, add a shot of espresso to make it a dirty Chai
Hot Carafe
Be a star with your friends or just the nice one at the office. Serves 12 cups. For orders of 2 or more please contact store directly
Pumpkin Praline Latte
Frosted Mint Mocha
Our twist on the campfire favorite. A little spicy, a little sweet, a little chocolaty and ooh so yummy
Tea
Pastry
Croissant
Chocolate Croissant
Almond Croissant
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Blueberry Muffin
Jalapeno Sausage Roll
Babka Muffin
Banana Bread
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Glazed Donut
Biscuit
Plain Bagel
Everything Bagel
Apple Fritter
Breakfast
Build-a-Biscuit
Fresh Baked Biscuit with your choice of Bacon or Turkey and Cheddar or Pimento Spread with a smear of Honey Butter
Croissant Sandwich
A flakey Croissant, egg, cheddar, bacon and tomato jam. Breakfast in your hand!
Yogurt & Granola
Greek Yogurt with our homemade Granola and a drizzle of local honey. Hearty and Healthy
Waffle & Fruit
Fresh Baked waffle with your choice of Nutella or Yogurt & topped with Maple Syrup or Honey. Served with a side of Fruit
Waffle Sandwich
Fresh baked waffle w/ a smear of Goat Cheese, Egg and Prosciutto finished with a drizzle of maple syrup and powdered sugar
Avocado Toast
Avocado Spread on Focaccia Toast. Topped with Pickled Red Onions and a side of tomato salad
Pimento Toast
Homemade Pimento Spread topped with bacon on Focaccia Toast served tomato salad
Salmon Toast
Smoked Salmon, Goat Cheese Spread, Red Onions, Lemon Oil and Capers on Focaccia toast
Prosciutto Toast
Salty & Sweet -seasonal fruit compote, arugula, honey
Combo Toast
Please select two of our yummy toasts for a little variety in your life
Quinoa Bowl
Quinoa, Arugula, Avocado, Tomato, Goat Cheese and a splash of Red Wine Vinaigrette. Good fuel for any time of day
Biscuit
Lunch
BLT&P
Bacon, Arugula, Tomato and PIMENTO CHEESE! A little extra! served with chips
Turkey Sandwich
Sliced Turkey with Cheddar, Arugula and Seasonal Fruit Compote. Salty and Sweet treat served with Chips
Avocado Salad
Sliced Avocado on a bed of greens with a splash of Red Pepper Aioli
Caprese Salad
Classic Caprese Salad --Tomato, Mozzarella and Basil
Goat Cheese & Pecan Salad
Caprese Sandwich
Ripe tomato, mozzarella, basil, balsamic syrup
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Gooey, melted decadence with brie, cheddar, seasonal fruit compote
Pesto Chicken Sandwich
A bit of the Mediterranean-baked chicken, almond pesto, brie, roasted red pepper, arugula
Cup of Soup
Call for our Soup of the Day
Bowl of Soup
Call for our Soup of the Day
Sides
Fruit Cup
Sliced and Diced seasonal fruit
Side of Yogurt
Our Plain Greek Yogurt
Side Scrambled Egg
with Salt & Pepper
Side Boiled Egg
with Salt & Pepper
Side of Bacon
2 Slices of Applewood Smoked Bacon
Side of Toast
Side of Avocado
Side of Chips
Side Salad
Fresh Mixed Greens, Red Wine Vinaigrette, Parmesan with a bit of Tomato
Side of Chicken
Grab & Go
Bottled Water
Richard's Sparkling Water
Richard's Sparkling Water
Sahale Almonds
Sahale Pistachio
Big Easy Bucha
Blood Orange Juice
Strawberry Lemonade
Lemonade
Orange Pineapple Juice
French Truck Vanilla Cold Brew Concentrate 32 oz Bottle
French Truck Dark Cold Brew Concentrate 32 oz Bottle
French Truck Medium Cold Brew Concentrate 32 oz Bottle
French Truck Decaf Cold Brew Concentrate 32 oz Bottle
Tcho
Bagged Coffee
Espresso
Sweet Chocolate, Berry, Smooth, Well Balanced, Juicy & Silky
Le Grand Coq Rouge
Bold, Rich, Creamy Chocolate & Nutty
Premium Dark Roast
Dark, Full bodied, Smoky & Earthy
Commander's Chicory
Dark, Robust & Bittersweet
Ethiopia Kossa Geshe
Strawberries & Cream, Milk Chocolate and Marshmallow
Decaf
Guatemala Ovidio
Peru Gilmer Mejia
Rwanda
Grand Cru - Colombian Papayo
Ethiopia Kayon Mtn
Rougarou
Colombian Yellow Bourbon
Colombian Rafael Amaya
Costa Rica Las Lajas
Kenya Embu
Grand Cru - Colombia Sidra
Ethiopia Checho Bita
Guatemala Fina Dos Socios
La Fete de Noel
Coffee On The Go
Coffee On The Go - Le Grand Coq Rouge
Enjoy our New Orleans Iced Coffee at home wherever you are! These new cold brew pods are easy to use and can be shipped all across the country. Simply combine 12oz of water and one pod in your container and place in your fridge to brew over night. Total brew time can be anywhere from 8-12 hours. The taste in the cup itself is super clean, and easy to drink. Simply remove the pod, pour over ice and add your favorite milk or alternative milk. If you want to scale up and make a big batch of cold brew for the week, just add more pods and water to match the ratio on the back of the box. These pods are the best, most efficient way to make our classic New Orleans Cold Brew anywhere/anytime.
Coffee On the Go - Big River
Enjoy our New Orleans Iced Coffee at home wherever you are! These new cold brew pods are easy to use and can be shipped all across the country. Simply combine 12oz of water and one pod in your container and place in your fridge to brew over night. Total brew time can be anywhere from 8-12 hours. The taste in the cup itself is super clean, and easy to drink. Simply remove the pod, pour over ice and add your favorite milk or alternative milk. If you want to scale up and make a big batch of cold brew for the week, just add more pods and water to match the ratio on the back of the box. These pods are the best, most efficient way to make our classic New Orleans Cold Brew anywhere/anytime.
Cold Brew Pods
Enjoy our New Orleans Iced Coffee at home wherever you are! These new cold brew pods are easy to use and can be shipped all across the country. Simply combine 12oz of water and one pod in your container and place in your fridge to brew over night. Total brew time can be anywhere from 8-12 hours. The taste in the cup itself is super clean, and easy to drink. Simply remove the pod, pour over ice and add your favorite milk or alternative milk. If you want to scale up and make a big batch of cold brew for the week, just add more pods and water to match the ratio on the back of the box. These pods are the best, most efficient way to make our classic New Orleans Cold Brew anywhere/anytime.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
A quaint yellow house, tucked away in a quintessential Uptown New Orleans neighborhood. Dibs on the front porch rocker!
4536 Dryades St, NEW ORLEANS, LA 70115