Cafes, Coffee & Tea

French Truck Coffee- Whole Foods Veterans

1 Review

$

3420 Veterans Blvd @ Whole Foods

Metairie, LA 70002

Order Again

Popular Items

New Orleans Iced Coffee
Latte
Iced Latte

Cold Coffee

New Orleans Iced Coffee

New Orleans Iced Coffee

$4.40+

Our semi-world famous concoction is Coffee, Chicory and Milk shaken and served over the best ice in the world. Perfect for any weather

Iced Oji

Iced Oji

$4.15+

This cold, dark and delicious elixir is served over ice. The 12-hour Japanese cold brew that some call Jet Fuel

Iced Latte

$5.25

Our version of this silky smooth treat

Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$5.75

An Iced version of the chocolate yumminess

Iced Chai

Iced Chai

$4.95+

The classic far east delight cooled way down

Milk

$2.75+

Pairs well with sweets

Iced Americano

$3.50+

Nola Carafe

$35.00

Our semi world famous New Orleans Iced coffee for the masses, or at least a few good friends. Serves 12 glasses of delicious gogo juice. For more than 2 please contact the store directly

Iced Pumpkin Praline Latte

$5.95

Hot Coffee

Just a Cup

Just a Cup

$2.75+

A cup of good ole drip coffee. Your choice of Dark, Medium or Chicory

Pour Over

Pour Over

$3.75

A brewed to order cup of some of our finest coffee

Latte

Latte

$4.95+

Latte, which means milk, is as promised, a shot of espresso and 14 oz of perfectly steamed milk for those who like a milder coffee flavor

Mocha

Mocha

$5.50+

Our expertly prepared latte gets paired with some chocolate for a sweet treat

Cappucino

Cappucino

$4.00

The classic, a shot of espresso and 6 oz of perfectly steamed milk and maybe some art

Cortado

Cortado

$3.75

Cuts right up the middle, half espresso & half milk for a perfect balanced experience

Machiatto

Machiatto

$3.50

Literally translates to mark, so one shot of espresso with a "mark" of steamed milk. A robust 3 oz experience

Espresso

Espresso

$3.25

If this is your drink....you know

Americano

Americano

$3.50+

A shot of our delicious espresso with filtered hot water

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00+

Our take on a New Orleans Classic. Hot coffee and chicory with steamed milk

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.95+

Our house Chai blended with steamed milk for far east delight. For a little extra boost, add a shot of espresso to make it a dirty Chai

Hot Carafe

$22.00

Be a star with your friends or just the nice one at the office. Serves 12 cups. For orders of 2 or more please contact store directly

Pumpkin Praline Latte

$5.95+

Tea

Iced Tea

$2.75+

Super refreshing. Choose one of 4 varieties and then choose still, sparkling or lemonade!

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.75+

8 Choices! Pick any of our premium pyramids of tea for a pick me up or a calm me down

Pastry

Croissant

Croissant

$3.00
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$5.25
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.50
Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.00
Jalapeno Sausage Roll

Jalapeno Sausage Roll

$6.00
Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$3.75
Babka Muffin

Babka Muffin

$4.25
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$4.25

Glazed Donut

$3.50

Apple Fritter

$4.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50
Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$3.50 Out of stock
Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$3.50 Out of stock

Bagged Coffee

Guatemala Ovidio

Guatemala Ovidio

$19.00 Out of stock
Espresso

Espresso

$18.00

Sweet Chocolate, Berry, Smooth, Well Balanced, Juicy & Silky

Peru Gilmer

Peru Gilmer

$18.00 Out of stock

Toffee, Orange, Cranberry, Honey & Graham Cracker

Decaf

$17.00
Rwanda

Rwanda

$22.00 Out of stock

Summer Buzz

$17.50 Out of stock

Grand Cru - Colombian Papayo

$28.00 Out of stock

Colombiam Yellow Bourbon

$28.00 Out of stock

Peach

$26.00 Out of stock

Colombian Rafael Amaya

$24.00 Out of stock

Kenya Embu

$23.00

Grand Cru - Colombia Sidra

$36.00

Costa Rica Las Lajas

$24.00

Guatemala Fina Dos Socios

$18.00

Ethiopia Checho Bita

$20.00

Coffee On The Go

Coffee On The Go - Le Grand Coq Rouge

Coffee On The Go - Le Grand Coq Rouge

$2.00+

Enjoy our New Orleans Iced Coffee at home wherever you are! These new cold brew pods are easy to use and can be shipped all across the country. Simply combine 12oz of water and one pod in your container and place in your fridge to brew over night. Total brew time can be anywhere from 8-12 hours. The taste in the cup itself is super clean, and easy to drink. Simply remove the pod, pour over ice and add your favorite milk or alternative milk. If you want to scale up and make a big batch of cold brew for the week, just add more pods and water to match the ratio on the back of the box. These pods are the best, most efficient way to make our classic New Orleans Cold Brew anywhere/anytime.

Coffee On the Go - Big River

Coffee On the Go - Big River

$2.00+

Enjoy our New Orleans Iced Coffee at home wherever you are! These new cold brew pods are easy to use and can be shipped all across the country. Simply combine 12oz of water and one pod in your container and place in your fridge to brew over night. Total brew time can be anywhere from 8-12 hours. The taste in the cup itself is super clean, and easy to drink. Simply remove the pod, pour over ice and add your favorite milk or alternative milk. If you want to scale up and make a big batch of cold brew for the week, just add more pods and water to match the ratio on the back of the box. These pods are the best, most efficient way to make our classic New Orleans Cold Brew anywhere/anytime.

Cold Brew Pods

Cold Brew Pods

$12.00

Enjoy our New Orleans Iced Coffee at home wherever you are! These new cold brew pods are easy to use and can be shipped all across the country. Simply combine 12oz of water and one pod in your container and place in your fridge to brew over night. Total brew time can be anywhere from 8-12 hours. The taste in the cup itself is super clean, and easy to drink. Simply remove the pod, pour over ice and add your favorite milk or alternative milk. If you want to scale up and make a big batch of cold brew for the week, just add more pods and water to match the ratio on the back of the box. These pods are the best, most efficient way to make our classic New Orleans Cold Brew anywhere/anytime.

Seating
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
All hours
Sunday 10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday 10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

You make the groceries, we'll make the coffee!

Location

3420 Veterans Blvd @ Whole Foods, Metairie, LA 70002

Directions

French Truck Coffee image
French Truck Coffee image
French Truck Coffee image

