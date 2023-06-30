Frencheez 90 Lake Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy some groovy food!
Location
90 Lake Street, Rouses Point, NY 12979
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Happy Pike Ice Cream & Snack Bar - 6 Grant St Apt A
No Reviews
Lake Shore Road West Chazy, NY 12992
View restaurant
Bravo Zulu Lakeside Bar & Restaurant
No Reviews
237 Shore Acres Drive North Hero, VT 05474
View restaurant