Frenchie Wine Bistro 560 Tremont Street
Bars & Lounges
French

Frenchie Wine Bistro 560 Tremont Street

review star

No reviews yet

560 Tremont Street

Boston, MA 02118

Popular Items

T/O Steak Frites

Take Out

T/O Brussel Sprouts

$15.00

T/O Chicken

$30.00

T/O Steak Frites

$35.00

T/O Salmon

$28.00

T/O Cheeseburger Bundle

$27.00

French Fries

$9.00

T/O Bread and Butter

$5.00

T/O Cheeseburger & Fries

$19.00

T/O Duck Magret

$34.00

T/O Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

$9.00

Special

Scallops Special

$16.00

Beer

IPA Houblon Chouffe

$9.00Out of stock

Pale Lager Kronenbourg 1664

$9.00

Dubbel Trappistes de Rochefort 6

$10.00

Lambic Lindemans Raspberry

$10.00

Cider Aval

$9.00

Rosé Ale Cidergeist Peach Pomegranate

$6.00

IPA Night Shift Santili

$8.00Out of stock

Golden Ale Delirium

$9.00

White Allagash

$9.00

NA Beer Athletic Upside Down

$8.00

Wild Ale Allagash Coolship

$25.00

Saison Oxbow Farmhouse

$9.00

IPA AERONAUT

$9.00

Athletic brewing 0 proof

$8.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Perrier BTL

$8.00

Acqua Panna BTL

$6.00

Wine Pairing

$45 Wine Pairing

$45.00

Coffee

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Cappucino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Americano

$4.00

Tea

Green Tea

$3.50

Jasmin

$3.50

Earl Grey

$3.50

English Breakfast

$3.50

Hot Cinnamon Spice

$3.50

Herbal Tea

Decaf Ceylon

$3.50

Mint Verbena

$3.50

Chamomille

$3.50

Open your Appetite

Bread Butter and Jam

$7.00

Yogurt Parfait

$13.00

Steak Tartare

$17.00

Smoked Salmon Plate

$16.00

Avocado Toast

$14.00

mozzarella cheese plate

$15.00Out of stock

Arugula Salad

$15.00

avocado soup

$16.00

Gem Salad

$15.00

Oysters

$4.00+

Break Bread

White Truffle Croque Monsieur

$22.00

Standard Frenchie

$16.00

Cheeseburger

$20.00

Eggs Benedict

$17.00

In the Main

Mushroom Buckwheat Crepe

$17.00

Duck Confit Hash

$19.00

Frenchie Toast

$18.00

Nutella Crepe

$14.00

Steak & Egg

$40.00

Sides

Red Potatoes

$8.00

Fruit Cup

$8.00

Buttered Croissant

$4.00

Viennoiserie Basket

$8.00

Side of Avocado

$5.00

Side of Bacon

$7.00

Side of Smoked Salmon

$10.00

2 Eggs Any Style

$8.00

French Fries

$9.00

BTL Sparkling Wine

BTL Sommariva Prosecco

$45.00

BTL Fattoria Moretto Lambrusco

$45.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot Champagne

$90.00

BTL Ruinart Champagne Blanc de Blancs

$150.00

BTL Laurent Perrier Champagne Rosé

$120.00

BTL Caneva da Nani Pet Nat

$55.00

BTL Azimut Cava Brut Rosé

$57.00

BTL Champelli

$65.00

BTL Jean Lassalle Champagne

$105.00

BTL Champagne Moet & Chandon

$90.00

BTL White Wine

BTL Dupre Goujon Bourgogne Chardonnay

$53.00

BTL Fournier Pere & Fils Sancerre Cuvee Silex Sauvignon Blanc

$95.00

BTL Domaine Simmonet Febvre Chablis Bourgogne Chardonnay

$89.00

BTL Pierre Gaillard Condrieu "L'Octroi" Viognier

$110.00

BTL Chateau Anglican Muscadet Loire Valley

$55.00Out of stock

BTL Vincent Girardin Meursault "Vieilles Vignes" Bourgogne Chardonnay

$95.00

BTL Clos Sainte Magdeleine Cassis Blanc

$80.00Out of stock

BTL Chateau de Chantegrive Graves "Caroline"

$65.00

BTL Domaine Jobard

$80.00

BTL Matrot Meursault

$130.00

BTL Vincent & Tania Careme Vouvray Chenin Blanc

$55.00

BTL Régis Minet Pouilly Fumé

$70.00

BTL Frenchtown Farms WHITE Pearl Thief

$70.00

BTL Berrux Petit Tetu

$80.00Out of stock

BTL Gambal St Aubin Remilly

$125.00

BTL Detonation Imnich Batteriberg

$60.00

BTL QUINCY

$57.00

BTL Red Wine

BTL Buxy Bourgogne Rouge Pinot Noir

$57.00

BTL Maison L'Envoyé Morgon Cote de Py Gamay

$80.00

BTL Domaine Gachot Monnot Cotes de Nuits Pinot Noir

$90.00

BTL Regis Bouvier Marsannay Clos du Roy Pinot Noir

$80.00Out of stock

BTL Fernand & Laurent Pillot Pommard "Tavannes" Pinot Noir

$110.00

BTL Gevrey Chambertin "Creux Brouillard" Pinot Noir

$110.00

BTL Domaine de Courcel Pommard "Epenots" Pinot Noir

$250.00

BTL Dujac Pere & Fils Chambolle Musigny Pinot Noir

$160.00Out of stock

BTL Domaine Dujac Morey Saint Denis Pinot Noir

$175.00

BTL Domaine Chevalier Corton Grand Cru Pinot Noir

$200.00

BTL Domaine Bouzereau Gruere Corton Bressandes Grand Cru Pinot Noir

$160.00

BTL Domaine de la Chanteleuserie Bourgueil Cabernet Franc

$60.00Out of stock

BTL Manzone Barolo Castelletto Nebbiolo

$110.00

BTL Frog's Leap Zinfandel Napa

$70.00Out of stock

BTL Sesti Brunello Di Montalcino

$120.00

BTL Beaucastel Chateauneuf du Pape Rhone Valley

$160.00

BTL Chateau Gambaude Guillot Pomerol

$170.00

BTL Chateau Redortier Gigondas

$79.00

BTL Cain Concept Napa Cabernet

$120.00

BTL Chapelle De Meney Saint Estephe

$130.00

BTL Tuffo Amarone

$80.00Out of stock

BTL Tour de By

$69.00

BTL Campogeovanni Brunello di Montalcino

$120.00

BTL Lionel Faury Saint Joseph

$85.00

BTL Bertagna Vosne Romanee

$215.00

BTL Frenchtown Farms RED "Suba Rosa"

$65.00

BTL Hervé Souhaut Syrah

$70.00

BTL Laura Lardy Beaujolais Gourde a Gamay

$60.00

BTL Chateau Maris Zulu

$53.00

BTL Chateau Pertignas RED

$57.00

BTL Voillot Volnay Champans

$175.00

BTL Prince le plaisir du prince

$65.00

BTL Pauillac

$90.00

BTL Rosé Wine

BTL Deux Lunes Provence Rosé

$57.00

BTL Orange

BTL terra ambera

$57.00

Appetizers

$0 Arugula Salad

$0 Brussels Sprouts

$0 Creamy Onion Soup

Entrées

$65 Boneless Half Chicken

$65.00

$65 Cavatelli Pasta

$65.00

$65 Salmon

$65.00

$65 duck magret

$65.00

65$ Steak frites

$65.00

Desserts

$0 Creme Brulee

$0 Nutella Mousse

$0 Macarons

$65 Prix Fix Appetizers

$65 Prix Fix Appetizers

$65.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

560 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02118

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

