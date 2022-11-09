Bars & Lounges
French
Frenchie Wine Bistro 560 Tremont Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
560 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02118
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Elephant Walk - South End - South End - South End
4.5 • 1,473
1415 Washington St Boston, MA 02118
View restaurant