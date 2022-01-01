Caterers
Frenchies in Detroit
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:58 am, 11:59 am - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:58 am, 11:59 am - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:58 am, 11:59 am - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Bon appétit!
Location
8100 Kercheval Street, Detroit, MI 48214
Gallery
Popular restaurants in Detroit
Slows BarBQ Corktown - 2138 MICHIGAN AVE
4.9 • 11,406
2138 MICHIGAN AVE DETROIT, MI 48216
View restaurant
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Eastern Market
4.6 • 2,490
2501 Russell Street Detroit, MI 48207
View restaurant