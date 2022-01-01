Frenchies in Detroit imageView gallery
Frenchies in Detroit

8100 Kercheval Street

Detroit, MI 48214

Popular Items

Iced Coffee

Hot Brew

French Roast Coffee

$2.00

Becharas Brothers French Roast blend coffee

Hot Tea

$4.00

Green, English, or Orange-Spiced Tea with hot water

Latte

$4.50

Espresso, steamed organic whole milk, and milk froth. Featuring Becharas Brothers Espresso Forza Oro roasted beans.

Cappuccino

$4.50

Espresso, Organic whole milk and steamed froth. Featuring Becharas Brothers Espresso Forza Oro roasted beans.

Americano

$4.00

Espresso, and hot water. Featuring Becharas Brothers Espresso Forza Oro roasted beans.

Espresso Shot

$2.00

Shot of Espresso. Featuring Becharas Brothers Espresso Forza Oro roasted beans.

Vanilla Latte

$5.00

Espresso, vanilla, steamed organic whole milk, and milk froth. Featuring Becharas Brothers Espresso Forza Oro roasted beans.

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$5.00

Espresso, Organic whole steamed milk, froth , vanilla, whipped cream, drizzled with caramel. Featuring Becharas Brothers Espresso Forza Oro roasted beans.

Caffe Mocha

Caffe Mocha

$5.00

Espresso, steamed milk, dark chocolate, topped with whipped cream and drizzled with chocolate. Featuring Becharas Brothers Espresso Forza Oro roasted beans.

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Steamed organic whole milk blended with chocolate

Cold Brew

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Two shots Forza Espresso over De-Twah Ice, topped with house coffee blend.

Iced Latte

$5.00

Two shots Forza Espresso over De-Twah Ice, topped with Organic whole milk

Iced Vanilla Latte

$6.00

Two shots Forza Espresso, Vanilla, over De-Twah Ice, topped with Organic whole milk and whipped cream

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$6.00

Two shots Forza Espresso, Vanilla, Caramel, over De-Twah Ice, topped with Organic whole milk and whipped cream drizzled with caramel

Iced Cafe Mocha

$6.00

Iced Cafe Mocha. Rich chocolate, espresso, and organic whole milk. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle

Beverages

Lemonade

$3.00

Simply Lemonade

Apple Juice

$3.00

10 oz Bottle 100% Apple Juice

Bottled Water

$1.50

Bottled Water

Cran-Grape Juice

$3.00

10 oz bottle Cranberry-Grape Juice

Cran-Mango Juice

$3.00

10 oz bottle Cranberry-Mango Juice

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

10 oz Bottle Cranberry Juice

Pop/Soda

$1.50

Detroit's own Faygo Pop/Soda or LaCroix Sparkling water. Select flavors

Orange Juice

$3.00

100% Natural No pulp Orange Juice, 8 oz

Red Bull

$3.00

Original Red Bull Energy Drink

Iced Brewed Tea

$3.00

16.9 oz Bottle Iced Brewed Tea, Unsweetened

Iced Orange-Spiced Tea Cooler

$6.00

Two shots Red Bull over orange-spiced tea and De-Twah Ice. Topped with orange juice

Toasted

Beignet (Bagel)

$5.00

Everything, or Parmesan cheese bagel with cream cheese and French butter

Tartines (Toast)

$4.00

2 Slices of your choice toasted white or wheat bread topped with French butter, served with a side of strawberry or grape jam.

French English Muffin

$4.00

English muffin served French style. Toasted English muffin topped with French butter served with your choice strawberry or grape jelly. Add bacon to give it a French flare!

Pastries

Donut

$3.00

Seasonal donut

Cinnamon & Sugar Beignet Bites

$4.00

8 Cinnamon & Sugar Beignet Bites. Served with whipped cream for dipping

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:58 am, 11:59 am - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday10:00 am - 11:58 am, 11:59 am - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:58 am, 11:59 am - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
8100 Kercheval Street, Detroit, MI 48214

