  • Home
  • /
  • Houston
  • /
  • Frenchy's Chicken - Veterans - 12062 Veterans Memorial
A map showing the location of Frenchy's Chicken - Veterans 12062 Veterans MemorialView gallery

Frenchy's Chicken - Veterans 12062 Veterans Memorial

review star

No reviews yet

12062 Veterans Memorial

Houston, TX 77067

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Frenchy's Favorites 2021

"The 5 Wing"

$11.99

The King's Choice

$10.99

Boudin Balls (3)

$2.69

Boudin Rolls

$3.49

Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Chicken Meals 2021

2 PC

$7.79

3 PC Campus

$8.89

4 PC Feast

$10.89

1 PC Combo

$5.79

$ One Wing

$1.99

$ One Leg

$1.99

$ One Thigh

$1.99

$ One Breast

$2.89

Tender Combos 2021

3 Tender Combo

$8.39

5 Tender Combo

$10.39

10 PC Tender MEAL

$20.99

Family Boxes 2021

8 PC Family

$20.99

12 PC Family

$28.99

16 PC Family

$34.99

Tailgate Party

$55.99

8 Pc (Chk Only)

$14.99

12 Pc (Chk Only)

$18.99

16 Pc Family (Chk Only)

$22.99

Fish & Shrimp 2021

3 PC Fish

$11.99

Shrimp Lover (10 PC)

$12.99

Catch of the Day 2/2

$10.99

Big Catch 3/3

$12.99

Family Catch 10/10

$36.99

10 PC Fish Only

$23.99

Po-Boys 2021

Hot Sausage Po-Boy

$5.29

Fish Po-Boy

$6.99

Creole Sides 2021

RG Frenchy Fries

$2.49

RG Red Beans

$2.49

RG Dirty Rice

$2.49

RG Collard Greens

$2.49

RG Mashed Potatoes

$2.49

LG Frenchy Fries

$5.78

LG Red Beans

$5.78

LG Dirty Rice

$5.78

LG Collard Greens

$5.78

LG Mashed Potatoes

$5.78

Desserts 2021

Lemon Cake SLICE

$2.89

Sweet Potato Pie SLICE

$2.69

Peach Cobbler

$2.69

Praline

$1.75

Lemon Cake WHOLE

$29.99

Sweet Potato Pie WHOLE

$12.99

Peach Cobbler PAN

$45.00

Add-Ons 2021

Cornbread (1)

$0.89

Rolls (1)

$0.65

Peppers (1)

$0.49

Sauces 2021

Ranch

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Frenchy's Gris Gris

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Gravy

$0.50

Hot Sauce

Promo 2021

2pc w/ FF + Roll

$6.22

DRINKS - 2021

Coke

$2.25+

Diet Coke

$2.25+

Sprite

$2.25+

Dr Pepper

$2.25+

Fanta Orange

$2.25+

Fanta Strawberry

$2.25+

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.25+

Pink Lemonade

$2.25+

Powerade

$2.25+

Sweet Tea

$2.25+

Bulk Order - Interim Menu 2021

FRG - Mixed Chk - BULK

$1.50

FRG - Bread - BULK

FRG - Desserts - BULK

FRG - Mashed Potatoes - BULK

$6.44

FRG - Collard Greens - BULK

$6.44

FRG - Red Beans - BULK

$6.44

FRG - Dirty Rice - BULK

$6.44

Paper Goods - BULK

Uniforms

Uniform Polo

$13.86

FC Logo Hoodie

$23.10

Frenchy's Favorites 2021

"The 5 Wing"

$14.87

The King's Choice

$13.63

Boudin Balls (3)

$3.34

Boudin Rolls

$4.33

Chicken Sandwich

$7.43

Chicken Meals 2021

2 PC

$9.66

3 PC Campus

$11.02

4 PC Feast

$13.50

1 PC Combo

$7.18

$ One Wing

$2.47

$ One Leg

$2.47

$ One Thigh

$2.47

$ One Breast

$3.58

Tender Combos 2021

3 Tender Combo

$10.40

5 Tender Combo

$12.88

10 PC Tender MEAL

$26.03

Family Boxes 2021

8 PC Family

$26.03

12 PC Family

$35.95

16 PC Family

$43.39

Tailgate Party

$69.43

8 Pc (Chk Only)

$18.59

12 Pc (Chk Only)

$23.55

16 Pc Family (Chk Only)

$28.51

Fish & Shrimp 2021

3 PC Fish

$14.87

Shrimp Lover (10 PC)

$16.11

Catch of the Day 2/2

$13.63

Big Catch 3/3

$16.11

Family Catch 10/10

$45.87

10 PC Fish Only

$29.75

Po-Boys 2021

Hot Sausage Po-Boy

$6.56

Fish Po-Boy

$8.67

Creole Sides 2021

RG Frenchy Fries

$3.09

RG Red Beans

$3.09

RG Dirty Rice

$3.09

RG Collard Greens

$3.09

RG Mashed Potatoes

$3.09

LG Frenchy Fries

$7.17

LG Red Beans

$7.17

LG Dirty Rice

$7.17

LG Collard Greens

$7.17

LG Mashed Potatoes

$7.17

Desserts 2021

Lemon Cake SLICE

$3.58

Sweet Potato Pie SLICE

$3.34

Peach Cobbler

$3.34

Praline

$2.17

Lemon Cake WHOLE

$37.19

Sweet Potato Pie WHOLE

$16.11

Peach Cobbler PAN

$55.80

Add-Ons 2021

Cornbread (1)

$1.10

Rolls (1)

$0.81

Peppers (1)

$0.61

Sauces 2021

Ranch

$0.65

BBQ

$0.65

Frenchy's Gris Gris

$0.65

Tartar

$0.65

Sweet Chili

$0.65

Gravy

$0.65

Hot Sauce

Frenchy's Favorites 2021

"The 5 Wing"

$14.39

The King's Choice

$13.19

Boudin Balls (3)

$3.23

Boudin Rolls

$4.19

Chicken Sandwich

$7.19

Chicken Meals 2021

2 PC

$9.35

3 PC Campus

$10.67

4 PC Feast

$13.07

1 PC Combo

$6.95

$ One Wing

$2.39

$ One Leg

$2.39

$ One Thigh

$2.39

$ One Breast

$3.47

Tender Combos 2021

3 Tender Combo

$10.07

5 Tender Combo

$12.47

10 PC Tender MEAL

$25.19

Family Boxes 2021

8 PC Family

$25.19

12 PC Family

$34.79

16 PC Family

$41.99

Tailgate Party

$67.19

8 Pc (Chk Only)

$17.99

12 Pc (Chk Only)

$22.79

16 Pc Family (Chk Only)

$27.59

Fish & Shrimp 2021

3 PC Fish

$14.39

Shrimp Lover (10 PC)

$15.59

Catch of the Day 2/2

$13.19

Big Catch 3/3

$15.59

Family Catch 10/10

$44.39

10 PC Fish Only

$28.79

Po-Boys 2021

Hot Sausage Po-Boy

$6.35

Fish Po-Boy

$8.39

Desserts 2021

Lemon Cake SLICE

$3.47

Sweet Potato Pie SLICE

$3.23

Peach Cobbler

$3.23

Praline

$2.10

Lemon Cake WHOLE

$35.99

Sweet Potato Pie WHOLE

$15.59

Peach Cobbler PAN

$54.00

Creole Sides 2021

RG Frenchy Fries

$2.99

RG Red Beans

$2.99

RG Dirty Rice

$2.99

RG Collard Greens

$2.99

RG Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

LG Frenchy Fries

$6.94

LG Red Beans

$6.94

LG Dirty Rice

$6.94

LG Collard Greens

$6.94

LG Mashed Potatoes

$6.94

Add-Ons 2021

Cornbread (1)

$1.07

Rolls (1)

$0.78

Peppers (1)

$0.59

Sauces 2021

Ranch

$0.78

BBQ

$0.78

Frenchy's Gris Gris

$0.78

Tartar

$0.78

Sweet Chili

$0.78

Gravy

$0.78

Hot Sauce

Frenchy's Favorites 2021

"The 5 Wing"

$13.79

The King's Choice

$12.64

Boudin Balls (3)

$3.09

Boudin Rolls

$4.01

Chicken Sandwich

$6.89

Chicken Meals 2021

2 PC

$8.96

3 PC Campus

$10.22

4 PC Feast

$12.52

1 PC Combo

$6.66

$ One Wing

$2.29

$ One Leg

$2.29

$ One Thigh

$2.29

$ One Breast

$3.32

Tender Combos 2021

3 Tender Combo

$9.65

5 Tender Combo

$11.95

10 PC Tender MEAL

$24.14

Family Boxes 2021

8 PC Family

$24.14

12 PC Family

$33.34

16 PC Family

$40.24

Tailgate Party

$64.39

8 Pc (Chk Only)

$17.24

12 Pc (Chk Only)

$21.84

16 Pc Family (Chk Only)

$26.44

Fish & Shrimp 2021

3 PC Fish

$13.79

Shrimp Lover (10 PC)

$14.94

Catch of the Day 2/2

$12.64

Big Catch 3/3

$14.94

Family Catch 10/10

$42.54

10 PC Fish Only

$27.59

Po-Boys 2021

Hot Sausage Po-Boy

$6.08

Fish Po-Boy

$8.04

Creole Sides 2021

RG Frenchy Fries

$2.86

RG Red Beans

$2.86

RG Dirty Rice

$2.86

RG Collard Greens

$2.86

RG Mashed Potatoes

$2.86

LG Frenchy Fries

$6.65

LG Red Beans

$6.65

LG Dirty Rice

$6.65

LG Collard Greens

$6.65

LG Mashed Potatoes

$6.65

Desserts 2021

Lemon Cake SLICE

$3.32

Sweet Potato Pie SLICE

$3.09

Peach Cobbler

$3.09

Praline

$2.01

Lemon Cake WHOLE

$34.49

Sweet Potato Pie WHOLE

$14.94

Peach Cobbler PAN

$51.75

Add-Ons 2021

Cornbread (1)

$1.02

Rolls (1)

$0.75

Peppers (1)

$0.56

Sauces 2021

Ranch

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Frenchy's Gris Gris

$0.75

Tartar

$0.75

Sweet Chili

$0.75

Gravy

$0.75

Hot Sauce

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12062 Veterans Memorial, Houston, TX 77067

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Kabob Korner
orange starNo Reviews
12039 Antoine Dr, ste 210 Houston, TX 77066
View restaurantnext
Rockfish Seafood Grill - Champions Houston - 5500 FM 1960 RD W
orange starNo Reviews
5500 FM 1960 RD W Houston, TX 77069
View restaurantnext
Swanny's Grill
orange star4.4 • 520
6224 Theall Road Houston, TX 77066
View restaurantnext
Dripped Birria - Spring
orange starNo Reviews
3675 Cypress Creek Parkway Houston, TX 77068
View restaurantnext
Bunslut - Spring
orange starNo Reviews
3675 Cypress Creek Parkway Houston, TX 77068
View restaurantnext
WINGS PIZZA N THINGS
orange star4.6 • 714
13420 TX-249 Houston, TX 77086
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston