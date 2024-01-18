Bars & Lounges
American
Frenchy's Outpost Bar & Grill
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Frenchy’s Outpost Bar & Grill is an open-air Key West Style restaurant situated near the causeway to beautiful Honeymoon Island in Dunedin. Lots of outdoor dining, including a large tiki bar, an indoor/outdoor bar area, and a stage for live daily music. This location is the newest in the Frenchy’s family, “
Location
466 Causeway Boulevard, Dunedin, FL 34698
Gallery
