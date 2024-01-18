World Famous Grouper Sandwiches

As fresh as it gets! Our fishermen catch our fresh, Never-frozen grouper filets locally in the Gulf of Mexico! 6 oz. "Super" Grouper $17.95; 4 oz. Grouper $14.95. They are served on an onion roll (except the Reuben) with a pickle spear and your choice of potato chips or coleslaw. Substitute fries for $0.99..