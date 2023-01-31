- Home
Frenchy's To Go
No reviews yet
26145 US Highway 19 North
Clearwater, FL 33763
Appetizers
Mozzarella Sticks
6 mozzarella sticks served with marinara.
Jalapeno Poppers
6 jalapeno poppers served with raspberry inferno sauce.
Mexican Street Corn In A Cup
Buttered corn topped with mayo, sour cream, queso fresco, house made seasoning, cilantro, and a slice of lime.
Southwest Egg Rolls
3 egg rolls served with a side of chipotle ranch.
Fresh Catch Mini Pretzels
Mini fish shaped pretzels served with warm cheese sauce and pretzel mustard on the side.
Italian Catch Mini Pretzels
An Italian twist on our famous fish shaped pretzels. Seasoned and topped with Parmesan cheese and served with marinara for dipping.
Buffalo Shrimp
Lightly fried and tossed in housemade buffalo sauce (mild or hot) served with blue cheese and celery.
Calamari
A generous basket of lightly fried calamari served with honey mustard and marinara.
Jalapeño Hush Puppies
Served with tangy Bahamian sauce
Coconut Shrimp
Large shrimp rolled in coconut flakes, deep fried and served with a raspberry inferno sauce.
Fire Island Shrimp
Lightly fried and tossed in a housemade Fire Island sauce.
Fish Spread
Served with crackers and lemon. IT PUT US ON THE MAP!
Garlic Crab Fries
Beer battered fries tossed in garlic butter and parsley topped with garlic aioli, bay seasoning and snow crab.
Grouper Nuggets
½lb of fresh grouper nuggets lightly breaded and fried, served with housemade tartar sauce.
Onion Straws
Thinly sliced, breaded and fried and served with our housemade Bahamian sauce.
Peel N Eat Shrimp
Frenchy’s first signature item served Greek style. Served hot or cold. ½lb per order
Fried Clams
8oz of fried clams served with tartar and lemon.
Chicken Tender Appetizer
Five chicken tenders served with our Honey Mustard.
Wings
Soups & Salads
She Crab Soup
Our famous secret recipe, housemade daily! Lightly seasoned and creamy.
Chopped Greek Salad
A traditional recipe topped with feta cheese, olives, pepperoncini, red onion, green pepper, cucumber, tomatoes, and oregano. Served over a scoop of potato salad. Served with Greek dressing on the side.
House Salad
Crispy iceberg lettuce and spring mix, mixed cheeses, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and housemade croutons.
Entrees
Frenchy's Trio
Combination of fresh grouper, shrimp, and scallops served grilled.
Grouper Platter
Fresh caught Gulf grouper
Shrimp Platter
Plump large shrimp.
Scallop Platter
Fresh scallops.
Shrimp and Scallop Platter
A combination of plump large shrimp and fresh scallops.
Chicken Platter
8oz fresh chicken breast filet.
Seafood Pot Pie
A delicious blend of fresh grouper, crab, shrimp, scallops and clams with potatoes, peas, carrots, celery and onions in our housemade cream sauce and baked in a flaky crust (not served with sides).
Coconut Shrimp Platter
(8) Large shrimp rolled in coconut flakes, deep fried, and served with a raspberry inferno sauce.
Baskets
Buffalo Tender Basket
Large chicken breast tenders fried and tossed in mild or hot and served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Chicken Tender Basket
Large chicken breast tenders fried, served with honey mustard sauce.
Fried Shrimp Basket
Our famous fried shrimp served with our housemade cocktail sauce.
Fried Clam Basket
Fried Clam Strips served with French fries and coleslaw.
Grouper Nuggets Basket
A half-pound of fresh grouper, lightly breaded and fried with a side of housemade tartar sauce.
Grouper Sandwiches
Original Grouper
Beer battered, deep fried, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, housemade tartar sauce, onion roll.
Grilled Grouper
Tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, onion roll.
Cajun Grouper
Lettuce, tomato, parmesan romano cheese, and tartar served on an onion roll.
Fried Grouper
Breaded, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, onion roll.
Buffalo Grouper
Lightly breaded and fried, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese dressing, on an onion roll. Mild or hot sauce.
Fire Island Grouper
Lightly breaded, fried, housemade Fire Island sauce, lettuce, tomato, parmesan peppercorn sauce, onion roll.
Quesadillas
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
Mildly hot grilled chicken, mixed cheeses, peppers, and onion ~ served with sour cream, lettuce, and tomato.
Cheese Steak Quesadilla
Shaved ribeye, white mixed cheeses, peppers and onions ~ served with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken and mixed cheese. Lettuce, tomato, and sour cream on the side.
Tropical Shrimp Quesadilla
Grilled shrimp, mango salsa, and mixed cheeses. Served with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream on the side.
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla is served with Lettuce, Tomato, Sour cream.
Southwest Quesadilla
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Corn Salsa, Chipotle Ranch.
Sandwiches & Others
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled and topped with lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese and mayo on an onion roll.
Cajun Chicken Sandwich
Grilled with Cajun seasoning and topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and parmesan & romano cheese on an onion roll.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Lightly breaded and fried topped with lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese and mayo on an onion roll.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Lightly breaded and fried, dipped in housemade buffalo sauce (mild or hot) and topped with lettuce, tomato, and blue cheese on an onion roll.
Fire Island Chicken Sandwich
Lightly breaded and fried topped with lettuce, tomato, drizzled with our housemade Fire Island sauce and parmesan peppercorn sauce on an onion roll.
Sirloiner Burger
Fresh chopped sirloin topped with American cheese, ketchup, mustard, mayo, relish, lettuce, tomato and onion on an onion roll.
Black Bean Burger
Topped with lettuce, tomato, sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, and avocado
Cheese Steak Sandwich
Shaved ribeye with white American cheese, onions, and peppers on an amoroso roll.
Shrimp Po Boy
Fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato, and our house made remoulade sauce served on an amoroso roll.
Tacos
Cheese Steak Tacos
Shaved Ribeye, peppers, and onions. topped with sour cream sauce, cabbage, cilantro, and jack cheese
Fire Island Chicken Tacos
Lightly breaded and fried. Topped with Fire Island sauce, parmesan peppercorn sauce, cabbage, jack cheese, and cilantro
Southwest Chicken Tacos
Southwest chicken, corn salsa, queso fresco, and sour cream sauce on your choice of flour or corn tortilla.
Chicken Tacos
Your choice of cajun, grilled, or fried topped with sour cream sauce, cabbage, jack cheese, and cilantro.
Fire Island Shrimp Tacos
Fire Island Shrimp Tacos is served with Parm Peppercorn Sauce, Cilantro, Cabbage, Fire Island Sauce, Monterey Jack Cheese.
Grouper Tacos
Fresh caught gulf grouper, grilled and topped with a sour cream sauce, cabbage, jack cheese, and cilantro. Served with mango salsa on the side.
Fire Island Grouper Tacos
Fire Island Grouper Tacos is served with Fire Island Sauce, Parm Peppercorn Sauce, Cabbage, Cilantro, Monterey Jack Cheese.
Rice Bowls
Fire Island Bowl
A bed of coconut rice with cabbage, red onion, diced tomato, avocado, and Monterey Jack cheese topped with Fire Island tossed shrimp, a drizzle of parmesan peppercorn ranch, and sprinkled with bacon bits.
Southwest Chicken Bowl
Southwest chicken served over yellow rice and topped with black beans, corn, red onion, avocado, queso fresco, corn tortilla strips, and cilantro. Drizzled with a housemade Cilantro-Lime sauce and Chipotle Ranch.
Adult (Alcoholic) Beverages
Beverages
Add Ons
Sides
Chips Side
Coleslaw Side
Creamy coleslaw with pineapple chunks.
Fresh Fruit Side
Coconut Rice Side
Jasmine rice with a hint of coconut.
Yellow Rice Side
Potato Salad Side
Potatoes, mayo, red onion, green onion, and celery.
Veggies Side
Sautéed zucchini, squash, carrots, and green beans.
Small Fry
Large Fry
Kids
Kids Cheeseburger
Kid-sized burger patty topped with American cheese. With your choice of side.
Kids Chicken Tenders
Chicken tenders served a side of your choice.
Kids Fried Shrimp
4 fried shrimp served with a side of your choice.
Kids Mac N Cheese
Does not include sides.
Kids Fried Clams
4oz of fried clams served with a side of your choice.
Desserts
Merchandise
Frenchy's Habernero Hot Sauce
A classic favorite on many dishes including the world famous grouper sandwich and always popular fish spread. Try it on any of your favorite Frenchy menu items. Also makes a great gift for the hot sauce fanatics. 5oz bottle.
Fishers Fire Hot Sauce
Invented on Clearwater Beach with the help from a lot of great locals, this Florida twist on a Louisiana style hot sauce is made from the finest ingredients and freshest spices. 5oz bottle.
Joel’apeño Verde Hot Sauce
Joelapeno verde hot sauce. This newest add on is what completed are famous hot sauce trio. Inspired by our Seafood Manager Joel Brown. This bottle contains Joel's taste-tested and hand selected sauce of choice. Enjoy! Fun Fact one of his inspirations for the design of this bottle was
Frenchy's To Go Tank Top
Ladies sizes S, M, L, XL
Frenchy's To Go T-Shirt
Mens sizes S, M, L, XL
Hot Sauce Gift Set of all three
Come in and enjoy!
26145 US Highway 19 North, Clearwater, FL 33763