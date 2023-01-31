Restaurant header imageView gallery

Frenchy's To Go

review star

No reviews yet

26145 US Highway 19 North

Clearwater, FL 33763

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

She Crab Soup
Original Grouper
Jalapeño Hush Puppies

$2 Off all Tacos - Tuesday Weekly Special

Three per order with your choice of flour or corn tortilla
Cheesesteak Tacos

Cheesesteak Tacos

$8.95

Shaved Ribeye, peppers, and onions. topped with sour cream sauce, cabbage, cilantro, and jack cheese

Fire Island Chicken Tacos

Fire Island Chicken Tacos

$9.95

Lightly breaded and fried. Topped with Fire Island sauce, parmesan peppercorn sauce, cabbage, jack cheese, and cilantro

Southwest Chicken Tacos

$9.95

Southwest chicken, corn salsa, queso fresco, and sour cream sauce on your choice of flour or corn tortilla.

Chicken Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$9.95

Your choice of cajun, grilled, or fried topped with sour cream sauce, cabbage, jack cheese, and cilantro.

Fire Island Shrimp Tacos

Fire Island Shrimp Tacos

$11.95

Fire Island Shrimp Tacos is served with Parm Peppercorn Sauce, Cilantro, Cabbage, Fire Island Sauce, Monterey Jack Cheese.

Grouper Tacos

Grouper Tacos

$14.95

Fresh caught gulf grouper, grilled and topped with a sour cream sauce, cabbage, jack cheese, and cilantro. Served with mango salsa on the side.

Fire Island Grouper Tacos

Fire Island Grouper Tacos

$15.95

Fire Island Grouper Tacos is served with Fire Island Sauce, Parm Peppercorn Sauce, Cabbage, Cilantro, Monterey Jack Cheese.

Pick Your Beer

Hawaiian Lion

$5.00

LaBatt Blue

$4.00

$3.00 BEERS!!!!

Yuengling

$3.00

Space Dust

$3.00

Tropic Pressure

$3.00

Modelo Negra

$3.00

Pick 4 Specials

4 For $30

$30.00

Pick from Chicken Quesadilla, Chicken Tenders, Jalapeno Hush Puppies, Onion Straws, and Mini Pretzels.

4 For $45

$45.00

Pick From, Coconut Shrimp, Fried Clams, Buffalo Shrimp, Fire Island Shrimp, Grouper Nuggets, Fish Spread, and Calamari.

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

6 mozzarella sticks served with marinara.

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.95

6 jalapeno poppers served with raspberry inferno sauce.

Mexican Street Corn In A Cup

$4.95

Buttered corn topped with mayo, sour cream, queso fresco, house made seasoning, cilantro, and a slice of lime.

Southwest Egg Rolls

$10.95

3 egg rolls served with a side of chipotle ranch.

Fresh Catch Mini Pretzels

Fresh Catch Mini Pretzels

$9.95

Mini fish shaped pretzels served with warm cheese sauce and pretzel mustard on the side.

Italian Catch Mini Pretzels

Italian Catch Mini Pretzels

$9.95

An Italian twist on our famous fish shaped pretzels. Seasoned and topped with Parmesan cheese and served with marinara for dipping.

Buffalo Shrimp

Buffalo Shrimp

$9.95

Lightly fried and tossed in housemade buffalo sauce (mild or hot) served with blue cheese and celery.

Calamari

Calamari

$12.95

A generous basket of lightly fried calamari served with honey mustard and marinara.

Jalapeño Hush Puppies

Jalapeño Hush Puppies

$5.95

Served with tangy Bahamian sauce

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$11.95

Large shrimp rolled in coconut flakes, deep fried and served with a raspberry inferno sauce.

Fire Island Shrimp

Fire Island Shrimp

$9.95

Lightly fried and tossed in a housemade Fire Island sauce.

Fish Spread

Fish Spread

$9.95+

Served with crackers and lemon. IT PUT US ON THE MAP!

Garlic Crab Fries

Garlic Crab Fries

$6.95+

Beer battered fries tossed in garlic butter and parsley topped with garlic aioli, bay seasoning and snow crab.

Grouper Nuggets

Grouper Nuggets

$15.95

½lb of fresh grouper nuggets lightly breaded and fried, served with housemade tartar sauce.

Onion Straws

Onion Straws

$6.95

Thinly sliced, breaded and fried and served with our housemade Bahamian sauce.

Peel N Eat Shrimp

Peel N Eat Shrimp

$11.95

Frenchy’s first signature item served Greek style. Served hot or cold. ½lb per order

Fried Clams

$7.95

8oz of fried clams served with tartar and lemon.

Chicken Tender Appetizer

Chicken Tender Appetizer

$7.95

Five chicken tenders served with our Honey Mustard.

Wings

10 Wings

$11.95

20 Wings

$16.00

Pick 2 sauces and 2 dressings

30 Wings

$24.00

Pick up to 3 sauces and 3 dressings.

40 Wings

$32.00

Pick 2 sauces and 2 dressings.

50 Wngs

$40.00

Pick up to 3 sauces and 3 dressings.

Soups & Salads

She Crab Soup

She Crab Soup

$5.95+

Our famous secret recipe, housemade daily! Lightly seasoned and creamy.

Chopped Greek Salad

Chopped Greek Salad

$10.95

A traditional recipe topped with feta cheese, olives, pepperoncini, red onion, green pepper, cucumber, tomatoes, and oregano. Served over a scoop of potato salad. Served with Greek dressing on the side.

House Salad

House Salad

$7.95

Crispy iceberg lettuce and spring mix, mixed cheeses, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and housemade croutons.

Entrees

Prepared Grilled, Cajun, or Fried. Served with choice of two sides.
Frenchy's Trio

Frenchy's Trio

$19.95

Combination of fresh grouper, shrimp, and scallops served grilled.

Grouper Platter

Grouper Platter

$18.95

Fresh caught Gulf grouper

Shrimp Platter

Shrimp Platter

$15.95

Plump large shrimp.

Scallop Platter

Scallop Platter

$16.95

Fresh scallops.

Shrimp and Scallop Platter

Shrimp and Scallop Platter

$16.95

A combination of plump large shrimp and fresh scallops.

Chicken Platter

Chicken Platter

$13.95

8oz fresh chicken breast filet.

Seafood Pot Pie

Seafood Pot Pie

$15.95

A delicious blend of fresh grouper, crab, shrimp, scallops and clams with potatoes, peas, carrots, celery and onions in our housemade cream sauce and baked in a flaky crust (not served with sides).

Coconut Shrimp Platter

$17.95

(8) Large shrimp rolled in coconut flakes, deep fried, and served with a raspberry inferno sauce.

Baskets

All baskets served with fries and coleslaw. No side substitutions on baskets.
Buffalo Tender Basket

Buffalo Tender Basket

$11.95

Large chicken breast tenders fried and tossed in mild or hot and served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese.

Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.95

Large chicken breast tenders fried, served with honey mustard sauce.

Fried Shrimp Basket

Fried Shrimp Basket

$14.95

Our famous fried shrimp served with our housemade cocktail sauce.

Fried Clam Basket

Fried Clam Basket

$10.95

Fried Clam Strips served with French fries and coleslaw.

Grouper Nuggets Basket

Grouper Nuggets Basket

$18.95

A half-pound of fresh grouper, lightly breaded and fried with a side of housemade tartar sauce.

Grouper Sandwiches

Served on an onion roll with chips or coleslaw. Substitute fries or coconut rice, add $0.99 Substitute fruit, potato salad or veggies, add $1.99
Original Grouper

Original Grouper

$14.95+

Beer battered, deep fried, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, housemade tartar sauce, onion roll.

Grilled Grouper

Grilled Grouper

$14.95+

Tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, onion roll.

Cajun Grouper

Cajun Grouper

$14.95+

Lettuce, tomato, parmesan romano cheese, and tartar served on an onion roll.

Fried Grouper

Fried Grouper

$14.95+

Breaded, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, onion roll.

Buffalo Grouper

Buffalo Grouper

$14.95+

Lightly breaded and fried, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese dressing, on an onion roll. Mild or hot sauce.

Fire Island Grouper

Fire Island Grouper

$14.95+

Lightly breaded, fried, housemade Fire Island sauce, lettuce, tomato, parmesan peppercorn sauce, onion roll.

Quesadillas

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$10.95

Mildly hot grilled chicken, mixed cheeses, peppers, and onion ~ served with sour cream, lettuce, and tomato.

Cheese Steak Quesadilla

Cheese Steak Quesadilla

$10.95

Shaved ribeye, white mixed cheeses, peppers and onions ~ served with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.95

Grilled chicken and mixed cheese. Lettuce, tomato, and sour cream on the side.

Tropical Shrimp Quesadilla

Tropical Shrimp Quesadilla

$11.95

Grilled shrimp, mango salsa, and mixed cheeses. Served with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream on the side.

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.95

Cheese Quesadilla is served with Lettuce, Tomato, Sour cream.

Southwest Quesadilla

$11.95

Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Corn Salsa, Chipotle Ranch.

Sandwiches & Others

Served with chips or coleslaw. Substitute fries or coconut rice, add $.99 Substitute fruit, potato salad or veggies, add $1.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Grilled and topped with lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese and mayo on an onion roll.

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Grilled with Cajun seasoning and topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and parmesan & romano cheese on an onion roll.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Lightly breaded and fried topped with lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese and mayo on an onion roll.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Lightly breaded and fried, dipped in housemade buffalo sauce (mild or hot) and topped with lettuce, tomato, and blue cheese on an onion roll.

Fire Island Chicken Sandwich

Fire Island Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Lightly breaded and fried topped with lettuce, tomato, drizzled with our housemade Fire Island sauce and parmesan peppercorn sauce on an onion roll.

Sirloiner Burger

Sirloiner Burger

$10.95

Fresh chopped sirloin topped with American cheese, ketchup, mustard, mayo, relish, lettuce, tomato and onion on an onion roll.

Black Bean Burger

$9.95

Topped with lettuce, tomato, sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, and avocado

Cheese Steak Sandwich

Cheese Steak Sandwich

$9.95

Shaved ribeye with white American cheese, onions, and peppers on an amoroso roll.

Shrimp Po Boy

$11.95

Fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato, and our house made remoulade sauce served on an amoroso roll.

Tacos

Three per order with your choice of flour or corn tortilla
Cheese Steak Tacos

Cheese Steak Tacos

$10.95

Shaved Ribeye, peppers, and onions. topped with sour cream sauce, cabbage, cilantro, and jack cheese

Fire Island Chicken Tacos

Fire Island Chicken Tacos

$11.95

Lightly breaded and fried. Topped with Fire Island sauce, parmesan peppercorn sauce, cabbage, jack cheese, and cilantro

Southwest Chicken Tacos

$11.95

Southwest chicken, corn salsa, queso fresco, and sour cream sauce on your choice of flour or corn tortilla.

Chicken Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$10.95

Your choice of cajun, grilled, or fried topped with sour cream sauce, cabbage, jack cheese, and cilantro.

Fire Island Shrimp Tacos

Fire Island Shrimp Tacos

$13.95

Fire Island Shrimp Tacos is served with Parm Peppercorn Sauce, Cilantro, Cabbage, Fire Island Sauce, Monterey Jack Cheese.

Grouper Tacos

Grouper Tacos

$16.95

Fresh caught gulf grouper, grilled and topped with a sour cream sauce, cabbage, jack cheese, and cilantro. Served with mango salsa on the side.

Fire Island Grouper Tacos

Fire Island Grouper Tacos

$17.95

Fire Island Grouper Tacos is served with Fire Island Sauce, Parm Peppercorn Sauce, Cabbage, Cilantro, Monterey Jack Cheese.

Rice Bowls

Fire Island Bowl

Fire Island Bowl

$15.95

A bed of coconut rice with cabbage, red onion, diced tomato, avocado, and Monterey Jack cheese topped with Fire Island tossed shrimp, a drizzle of parmesan peppercorn ranch, and sprinkled with bacon bits.

Southwest Chicken Bowl

Southwest Chicken Bowl

$14.95

Southwest chicken served over yellow rice and topped with black beans, corn, red onion, avocado, queso fresco, corn tortilla strips, and cilantro. Drizzled with a housemade Cilantro-Lime sauce and Chipotle Ranch.

Adult (Alcoholic) Beverages

Bud Light

Corona

Michelob Ultra

3 Daughters Florida Orange IPA

3 Daughters Raspberry Lemonade Cider

Babe Bubbly Wines

Cayman Jack RTDs

Truly Vodka Seltzers

Out of stock

Beverages

20 oz Fountain Drinks

12 oz Can Soda

Iced Teas

Bottle Water

$2.50

Celsius

Red Bull Watermelon

$4.00

Add Ons

Extra Sauces

Grouper 4 oz

$9.95

Grouper 6 oz

$12.95

Scallops(5)

$9.95

Shrimp (5)

$9.95

Chicken Breast

$5.95

Avocado

$0.75

Jalapenos

$0.75

Side Bacon

$1.00

Horseradish

$0.75

Sides

Chips Side

$0.99

Coleslaw Side

$1.95

Creamy coleslaw with pineapple chunks.

Fresh Fruit Side

$2.95

Coconut Rice Side

$3.00

Jasmine rice with a hint of coconut.

Yellow Rice Side

$3.00

Potato Salad Side

$2.95

Potatoes, mayo, red onion, green onion, and celery.

Veggies Side

$2.95

Sautéed zucchini, squash, carrots, and green beans.

Small Fry

$2.95

Large Fry

$4.95

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.95

Kid-sized burger patty topped with American cheese. With your choice of side.

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Chicken tenders served a side of your choice.

Kids Fried Shrimp

Kids Fried Shrimp

$7.95

4 fried shrimp served with a side of your choice.

Kids Mac N Cheese

Kids Mac N Cheese

$4.95

Does not include sides.

Kids Fried Clams

$6.95

4oz of fried clams served with a side of your choice.

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$4.95
Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Pie

$4.95Out of stock
Cinnamon Pretzel

Cinnamon Pretzel

$9.95

6 mini fish shaped pretzel sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and served with homemade icing.

Merchandise

Frenchy's Habernero Hot Sauce

Frenchy's Habernero Hot Sauce

$5.95

A classic favorite on many dishes including the world famous grouper sandwich and always popular fish spread. Try it on any of your favorite Frenchy menu items. Also makes a great gift for the hot sauce fanatics. 5oz bottle.

Fishers Fire Hot Sauce

Fishers Fire Hot Sauce

$5.95

Invented on Clearwater Beach with the help from a lot of great locals, this Florida twist on a Louisiana style hot sauce is made from the finest ingredients and freshest spices. 5oz bottle.

Joel’apeño Verde Hot Sauce

Joel’apeño Verde Hot Sauce

$5.95

Joelapeno verde hot sauce. This newest add on is what completed are famous hot sauce trio. Inspired by our Seafood Manager Joel Brown. This bottle contains Joel's taste-tested and hand selected sauce of choice. Enjoy! Fun Fact one of his inspirations for the design of this bottle was

Frenchy's To Go Tank Top

$15.95

Ladies sizes S, M, L, XL

Frenchy's To Go T-Shirt

$19.95

Mens sizes S, M, L, XL

Hot Sauce Gift Set of all three

Hot Sauce Gift Set of all three

$16.95
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

26145 US Highway 19 North, Clearwater, FL 33763

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

BurgerIM - FL023 - Clearwater (Countryside Blvd)
orange star4.2 • 269
2561 Countryside Blvd Clearwater, FL 33761
View restaurantnext
Greek City Cafe - Countryside
orange star4.4 • 1,135
2518 SR 580 Suite c Clearwater, FL 33761
View restaurantnext
Dunedin Vegan Deli
orange starNo Reviews
2340 Main Street Clearwater, FL 34683
View restaurantnext
Infinity Pizza LLC
orange starNo Reviews
2481 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste D, Clearwater, FL 33759
View restaurantnext
SAFETY HARBOR
orange starNo Reviews
2454 N. McMullen Booth Rd. Clearwater, FL 33759
View restaurantnext
AcquaAlta Ristorante
orange starNo Reviews
2454 Mcmullen Booth Road Clearwater, FL 33759
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Clearwater

Clear Sky on Cleveland - 418 Cleveland Street
orange star4.6 • 1,808
418 Cleveland Street Clearwater, FL 33755
View restaurantnext
Benedict's Clearwater
orange star4.7 • 1,325
768 N Belcher Rd Clearwater, FL 33765
View restaurantnext
Greek City Cafe - Countryside
orange star4.4 • 1,135
2518 SR 580 Suite c Clearwater, FL 33761
View restaurantnext
Mirage Restaurant - 2284 Gulf To Bay Blvd
orange star4.6 • 738
2284 Gulf To Bay Blvd Clearwater, FL 33765
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - FL023 - Clearwater (Countryside Blvd)
orange star4.2 • 269
2561 Countryside Blvd Clearwater, FL 33761
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Safety Harbor
orange star4.7 • 207
2516 N McMullen Booth Road Clearwater, FL 33761
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Clearwater
Dunedin
review star
Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)
Clearwater Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Safety Harbor
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Largo
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Oldsmar
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Palm Harbor
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Indian Rocks Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Pinellas Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
Tarpon Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston