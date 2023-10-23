Popular Items

Chicken Flautas
$8.00

w/ Poblano Ranch

Chopped Salad
$11.00

Romaine, Bacon, Boiled Egg, Avocado, White Cheddar, Tomato, Red Onion w/ Sherry Shallot Vinaigrette

WOOD-GRILLED MEALS

#1 ACHIOTE & CITRUS CHICKEN

Served w/ Charro Beans, Mexican Rice, Grilled Onion, Blistered Jalapeño, Corn Tortillas & Salsas. Black Beans & White Rice also available

#2 YUCATAN SPICE CHICKEN

Served w/ Charro Beans, Mexican Rice, Grilled Onion, Blistered Jalapeño, Corn Tortillas & Salsas. Black Beans & White Rice also available

#3 CHIMICHURRI SKIRT STEAK

Served with Charro Beans, Mexican Rice, Grilled Onion, Blistered Jalapeño, Corn Tortillas & Salsas. Black Beans & White Rice also available

#4 AJI-GLAZED GULF SHRIMP

Served w/ Charro Beans, Mexican Rice, Grilled Onion, Blistered Jalapeño, Corn Tortillas & Salsas. Black Beans & White Rice also available

TACOS

La Fresa
$5.25

Pulled Achiote Chicken, Guacamole, Cabbage, Grilled Onion, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro, Corn Tortilla w/ Spicy Jalapeño Salsa

El Rey
$5.85

Slow-Cooked Beef Brisket, Cabbage, Pickled Jalapeño, Chipotle Mayo, Fire-Roasted Red Salsa, Flour Tortilla

El Santo
$5.25

Agave-Lime Chicken, Avocado, Jicama, Carrot, Jalapeño, Cilantro, Chipotle Mayo, Avocado Verde Salsa, Corn Tortilla

La Mari
$5.45

Adobe Shrimp, Avocado, Kale Slaw, Poblano Ranch, Pickled Red Onion, Avocado Verde Salsa, Corn Tortilla

Add Side Charro Beans & Mexican Rice
$3.00

BOLS

Super Bol
$15.00

Pulled Achiote Chicken, Tender Kale, White Rice, Avocado, Black Beans, Escabeche, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco w/ Poblano Ranch

Power Bol
$15.00

Agave-Lime Chicken, Power Greens, Sweet Potato, Avocado, Adobo Chickpeas, Roasted Cauliflower, Pickled Red Onion w/ Sherry Shallot Vinaigrette

ENSALADAS

Kale Caesar
$11.00

Tender Kale, Cotija Cheese, Avocado, Escabeche, Boiled Egg, Crispy Tortilla Strips w/ Classic Caesar Dressing

Jerez Salad
$11.00

Power Greens, Marinated Chickpeas, Spicy Carrots, Pepitas, Queso Fresco w/ Sherry Shallot Vinaigrette

Add Half Kale Caesar
$5.50

Tender Kale, Cotija Cheese, Avocado, Escabeche, Boiled Egg, Crispy Tortilla Strips w/ Classic Caesar Dressing

VERDURAS

Grilled Sweet Potatoes
$7.00

w/ Poblano Ranch

Mexican Street Corn
$6.00

Mayo, Cotija Cheese, Chile Tajín (Served on the cob)

Crispy Brussels Sprouts
$9.00

w/ Pasilla Aioli

Grilled Beets
$9.00

Chimichurri, Cotija Cheese, Pepitas w/ Saffron Chile Aioli

Grilled Cauliflower
$9.00

w/ Carrot, Red Cabbage, White Onion, Jalapeño, Sherry Shallot Vinaigrette

BOTANAS

Los Nachos
$14.00

Black Bean Puree, Queso Monterey, Crema, Guacamole, Pickled Jalapeño, Pico de Gallo, Cabbage, Cilantro

La Gringa Quesadilla
$12.00

Agave-Lime Chicken, Grilled Onion & Rajas, Queso Monterey, Flour Tortilla w/ Avocado Verde Salsa & Crema

Crispy Empanadas
$8.00

Black Bean Purée, Queso Monterey w/ Crema & Avocado Verde Salsa

Classic Guacamole
$11.00

Served w/ Chips

Green Apple Guacamole
$11.00

Pineapple, Jicama, Mint. Served w/ chips

Classic Queso
$10.00

Served w/ Chips

Totally Loaded Queso
$11.00

Black Beans, Guacamole, Chorizo, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Salsa Bruja. Served w/ Chips

Fire-Roasted Red Salsa
$4.00

Served w/ Chips (Medium)

Avocado Verde Salsa
$4.00

Served w/ Chips (Mild)

Spicy Jalapeño Salsa
$5.00

Served w/ Chips (Hot)

SEASONAL FEATURES

Wood-Grilled Wings
$11.00+

Sweet Árbol Chile Glaze, Jicama, Carrots, Celery w/ Poblano Ranch & Salsa Bruja

"Del Mar" Ceviche Tostada
$14.00

Citrus-Cured Striped Bass & Shrimp, Aioli, Radish, Avocado, Salsa Macha

KIDS

Tiny Queso
$5.00

Served w/ Chips

Tiny Guacamole
$5.00

Served w/ Chips

El Niño Taco
$3.50

Black Bean and Cheese, Flour Tortilla

Pio Pio
$4.00

Chicken, Mexican Rice, Flour Tortilla

Kids Bol
$7.00

Black Beans, White Rice, Avocado, Sweet Potato, Queso Monterey

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla
$6.00

Cheese, Flour Tortilla

DRINKS

Classic Margarita

Ready to drink! // Our House Margaritas include Cimarrón Tequila Blanco, Lime Juice, Agave & Orange Liqueur and Salt & Lime for garnish // Choose 8oz (two servings) or 32 oz (eight servings) // To serve, rim glasses with salt, pour margaritas over ice, garnish with lime & enjoy!

Frozen Limón Margarita

Ready to drink,! // Cimarrón Tequila Blanco, Lime Juice, Orange Liqueur, Agave // Rim glass w/ salt, pour, garnish and enjoy!

Frozen Prickly Pear Margarita

Ready to drink! // Cimarrón Tequila Blanco, Lime Juice, Orange Liqueur, Agave , Prickly Pear // Rim glass w/ salt, pour, garnish and enjoy!

Frozen Avocado Margarita

Ready to drink! // Cimarrón Tequila Blanco, Lime Juice, Orange Liqueur, Agave , Avocado // Rim glass w/ salt, pour, garnish and enjoy!

House Margarita Mix
$18.00

Fresh Squeezed Lime, Agave Nectar w/ Salt Rimmer & Lime Wedges. Just add your favorite tequila // makes 8-10 drinks

Beer (to-go)

Choose Pacifico, Modelo Especial, Pearl Snap or Carl Kolsch

Wine (to-go)

750 ML Bottles of Wine. Choose Rosé, White or Red

Aguas Frescas
$4.00

Choose Limón, Sandia, Pineapple Mint or Horchata. Made Fresh Daily.

Soda & Water

Choose Mountain Valley, Rambler Sparkling Water, Mexican Coke or Diet Coke

Iced Tea
$3.00

Choose Unsweet or Agave Sweetened

Arnold Palmero
$4.00

Iced Tea & Limón Agua Fresca

Black & White
$5.00

Cold Brew & Horchata

Cold Brew
$4.00

Greater Goods Cold Brew

DESSERT

Ice Cream Tiny
$4.00

Cookie Butter Swirl, Almond Joy, Apple Crisp & Raspberry Lychee

Ice Cream Jr. Pint
$8.00

Apple Crisp, Cookie Butter Swirl, Almond Joy & Raspberry Lychee

Churros
$7.00

w/ Dulce de Leche

A LA CARTE

ACHIOTE & CITRUS CHICKEN a la Carte

Served w/ Grilled Onions and Blistered Jalapeño. No rice, no beans, no tortillas or salsas included

YUCATAN SPICE CHICKEN a la Carte

Served w/ Grilled Onions and Blistered Jalapeño. No rice, no beans, no tortillas or salsas included

CHIMICHURRI SKIRT STEAK a la Carte

Served w/ Grilled Onions and Blistered Jalapeño. No rice, no beans, no tortillas or salsas included

AJI-GLAZED GULF SHRIMP a la Carte

Served w/ Grilled Onions and Blistered Jalapeño. No rice, no beans, no tortillas or salsas included

Beans
$3.00+

Choose Charro or Black Beans, Pint or 1/2 Pint

Rice
$3.00+

Choose White Rice or Mexican Rice, Pint or 1/2 Pint

Tortillas
$3.00+

Choose Corn or Flour

Salsa & Dressing (2 oz)

Choose Fire-Roasted Red, Avocado Verde, Spicy Jalapeño, Saffron Aioli, Pasilla Aioli, Sherry Shallot Vinaigrette or Poblano Ranch

Large Tortilla Chips
$1.50