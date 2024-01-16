Fresca Mexican Grill 1075 West Fond Du Lac Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fresca: A vibrant fast-casual Mexican eatery offering daily fresh ingredients, customizable dishes, and an explosion of flavor in every bite! Viva Fresca, Live Fresh!
Location
1075 West Fond Du Lac Street, Ripon, WI 54971
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Christianos Pizza - Green Lake - 530 State Hwy 23
No Reviews
530 Wisconsin Highway 23 Green Lake, WI 54941
View restaurant