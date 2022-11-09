Fresca Bowl & Poke Mahi 2nd Ave NYC
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Irresistible tastes, fresh ingredients, and the colors of nature in each bowl. Come in and enjoy!
Location
623 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10016
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish Grand Central - 370 Lexington Avenue
No Reviews
370 Lexington Avenue New York, NY 10017
View restaurant