Fresco
35 CHAPEL ST
Needham, MA 02492
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
BREAKFAST
Breakfast Starters
Huevos Rancheros$14.99
Avocado Toast
Whole grain toast - Avocado - Tomatoes - Onions- Capers - Arugula - House dressing$14.99
Fresh Fruit Salad
Honey dew - Cantaloupe - Berries$4.99
Old Fashioned Oatmeal
Whole grain oatmeal$4.99
Cold Cereal
Cheerios - Froot loops$4.99
Toast with Butter$2.99
Muffin
Corn - Blue berry - Lemon poppy$3.99
English Muffin with Butter
Wolferman english muffins$3.50
Bagel with Butter$3.50
Half Grapefruit$3.50
Eggs
California Eggs Benedict
6oz charbroiled steak sirloin served with choice of eggs$15.99
Smoked Salmon Benedict
English muffin with Salmon and Hollandaise Sauce$15.99
Eggs Florentine
English muffin with Spinach and Hollandaise sauce$13.99
Eggs Benedict
English muffin with Canadian bacon and Hollandaise sauce$13.99
Irish Bennedict$15.99
Eggs
All eggs served with home fries and buttered toast (with bagel or english muffin add .50)$5.99
Eggs w/ Meat
All eggs served with home fries and buttered toast (with bagel or english muffin add .50)$9.50
Off The Griddle
Fresco Special$15.99
Strawberry Mascarpone French Toast
Cinnamon bread - Mascarpone cheese - Strawberries$11.99
Loaded Waffle$15.99
Waffle
add strawberries, blueberries, apple cinnamon, or chocolate chips and whipped cream$9.99
Loaded French Toast$15.99
French Toast
with powdered sugar, cinnamon,, and butter$12.99
2/3 French Toast$9.99
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes$12.99
Sides
Single Pancake$3.99
Single Egg-side$2.99
Home fries
Crispy red bliss potato w/ onion$4.99
Bacon
Free range Applewood bacon$3.99
Sausage
Free range applewood sausage$3.99
Ham
8 oz honey boneless ham steak$3.99
Corned Beef Hash
Crispy hash$6.99
Smoked Salmon Side
Smoked Atlantic salmon$7.99
8oz Sirloin Steak
8 oz sirloin Canadian seasoning$9.99
Two Pancakes Side$6.99
Two Eggs-Side$3.99
Turkey Bacon
Godshall's Smoked Turkey Bacon$4.50
Avocado Side
Hash Avocados from Mexico$3.00
Three Egg Side$5.99
Bacon well done$3.99
Breakfast Sandwiches
Mexican Breakfast Burrito
Chorizo - Scramble eggs - Pico de Gallo - Cheddar cheese served with Home fries$14.99
Egg Sandwich
English muffins - One egg any style - Bacon - American cheese$5.99
Egg Sandwich w/Meat$7.99
All American Breakfast Burrito
Scramble eggs - American cheese - Smoked applewood bacon$13.99
Bagel and Lox
Lettuce - Tomato - Onion - Smoked Salmon - Capers - Choice of bagel$12.99
Lox with egg
Choice of bagel - Smoked Salmon - Egg any style$11.99
Fresco breakfast sandwich$12.99
Kids Breakfast
Omelets
BYO Omelet
Fillings: Peppers - Onions - Mushroom - Tomatoes - Broccoli - Corn - Spinach - Salsa .99 each bacon - ham - sausage add 1.99 each smoked salmon - turkey bacon add 2.49 each add egg whites 1.99$9.99
Cheese Omelet
Choice of American Cheddar - Swiss - Provolone$9.99
Mexican Street Corn Omelet$13.99
Western Omelet
Ham - Onions - Pepper$12.99
Greek Omelet
Spinach - Onions - Tomatoes - Feta cheese$14.99
Goat Cheese & Avocado Omelet$14.99
Spanish Omelet
Peppers - Onion - Tomato - Salsa$12.99
Meat Lovers Omelet
Ham - Sausage - Bacon - American cheese$14.99
Smoked Salmon Omelet$14.99
Veggie Omelet
Onions - Peppers - Tomatoes - Spinach - Mushrooms - Broccoli$14.99
Meat and Cheese Omelet$12.99
LUNCH
Appetizers
Tzatziki
a blend of cucumber shavings, yogurt and garlic topped with olives and served with pita bread$7.99
Feta Cheese
Topped with olive oil, a sprinkle of oregano and kalamata olives, served with pita bread$6.99
Chicken Quesadilla
Spinach and feta in filo dough, baked$10.99
Chicken Fingers
lightly battered chicken tenders, fried and served with sweet and sour sauce$7.99
Chicken Wings
Choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Lemon Pepper served with Blue Cheese Dressing$9.99
Boneless Buff Fingers$7.99
Salads
Horiatiki
cucumbers, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, olives, and feta$12.99
Caesar
romaine, lettuce, shredded cheese, and croutons$10.99
Greek Salad
lettuce, tomoatoes, cucumbers peppers, onions, olives, feta cheese$11.99
Cobb Salad
Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Peppers - Cheddar cheese - Avocado - Onions - Bacon - Hard boiled egg$12.99
Summer Corn Salad$10.99
Garden
lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, and onions$9.99
Buffalo Chicken Salad
garden salad with lightly breaded chicken fingers dipped in our buffalo sauce$12.99
Sides
Char Broiler
The Classic Burger
6oz of Angus beef with mayo, lettuce, tomato and onions. Choice of cheese$12.99
Chix/Bac/Avo Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast - Chipotle aioli - Lettuce - Tomatoes - Onions - Bacon - Avocado$14.99
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
breast of chicken char broiled and garnished with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and blue cheese$13.99
Chicken Gyro
chicken breast strips served on grilled pita wiht homemade tzatziki sauce, tomatoes and onion$14.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Beef Gyro
steak tips thinly sliced served on a grilled pita with homemade tzatziki sauce, tomatoes and onions$16.99
Turkey Burger
homemade ground turkey seasoned with garlic and spices, served with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo$11.99
Veggie Burger
a blend of vegetables and spices served with lettuce, tomato, and Russian Dressing$11.99
Sandwiches
Monte Christo
ham, turkey, swiss cheese and mayo dipped in egg batter and grilled$12.99
Turkey Sandwich$12.99
Crispy Chicken$13.99
Tuna Melt
tuna fish grilled with melted cheese$12.99
BLT
bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo$12.99
Rueben
sauteed corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, Russian dressing on dark rye bread$14.99
Grilled Cheese
White bread - Choice of American - Swiss - Cheddar - Provolone cheese$11.99
Grilled Cheese w/ Tomato
White bread - Choice of American - Swiss - Cheddar - Provolone cheese - grilled Tomatoes$12.98
Tuna sandwich
White bread - Lettuce - Tomatoes- Albacore white tuna$12.99
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.99
Clubs
Turkey Club
Triple decker served on your choice of bread (white, wheat, or rye) with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonaise$12.99
Ham Club
Triple decker served on your choice of bread (white, wheat, or rye) with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonaise$12.99
Hamburger Club
Triple decker served on your choice of bread (white, wheat, or rye) with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonaise$13.99
Grilled Chicken Club
Triple decker served on your choice of bread (white, wheat, or rye) with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonaise$13.99
Tuna Club
White bread - Lettuce - Tomatoes - Albacore white tuna - Bacon$12.99
Chicken Salad Club$12.99
Entree
Fresco Chicken$15.99
Sirloin Steak$17.99
Steak Tips
USDA Choice Beef Steak Tips grilled with Canadian seasoning$16.99
Salmon
spinach and feta in filo dough served with garden salad and choice of side$16.99
Chicken Kabob
delicous pieces of marinated meat skewered in between peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Served with a garden salad and choice of side$14.99
Beef Kabob
delicous pieces of marinated meat skewered in between peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Served with a garden salad and choice of side$16.99
Kids Meals Lunch
Peanut Butter and Jelly
All children's meals served with juice, milk, or soda$4.99
Kids Grilled Cheese w/ fries
All children's meals served with juice, milk, or soda$7.99
Kids Hamburger w/fries
All children's meals served with juice, milk, or soda$7.99
Kids Cheese burger w/fries
All children's meals served with juice, milk, or soda$9.99
Kids Fingers w/ french fries
All children's meals served with juice, milk, or soda$7.99
Hot Dog w/ french fries
All children's meals served with juice, milk, or soda$7.99
Macaroni and Cheese
All children's meals served with juice, milk, or soda$6.99
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$7.99
DRINKS
Beverages
Pepsi - 16oz Fountain
The bold, refreshing, robust cola$3.50
Diet Pepsi - 16oz Fountain
A crisp tasting, refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without calories$3.50
Starry - 16oz Fountain
A light and refreshing, caffeine-free, lemon-lime soda made with real sugar$3.50
Schweppes Ginger Ale - 16oz Fountain
A refreshing carbonated beverage with bold, ginger flavor and lively bubbles$3.50
Ocean Spray Apple Juice - 16oz Bottle
It is 100% apple fruit juice with no added sugar. No artificial colors; no preservatives or flavors.$3.50
Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice - 16oz Bottle
Enjoy the crisp, refreshing taste of cranberry goodness. Made from real fruit juice concentrate and no high fructose corn syrup, this beverage has only the good stuff$3.50
Ocean Spray Orange Juice - 16oz Bottle
This orange juice in convenient size is a great grab-and-go option. Made with 100% orange juice.$3.50
Tropicana Grapefruit Juice - 16oz Bottle
A juice drink with the delicious ruby red grapefruit taste you love and the vitamin C nutrition you need.$3.50
Aquafina - 16.9oz Bottle
Pure water for a perfect taste$1.99
Gatorade Fruit Punch - 20oz Bottle
The thirst quenching taste of fruit punch to rehydrate and energize without caffeine$3.50
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water$4.99
Hot Chocolate
In-house hot chocolate$3.50
Tea$3.50
Iced Tea
Your choice of our English Breakfast, Black, Green, Chamomile and SweetNight teas, iced!$3.50
Fresco Lemonade
In-house Fresco lemonade$3.50
Arnold Palmer$3.50
Milk$3.50
Chocolate Milk
In-house chocolate milk$3.50
KIDS DRINK$1.75
Coffee
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Tuesday
|6:45 am - 2:45 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:45 pm
At Fresco, breakfast is a very special time. Weekday or weekend, we know you look forward to a great day after an energizing and exciting breakfast. We certainly serve the usuals but also some very exciting signature Fresco dishes for breakfast such as Loukaniko (a Greek sausage) or our mouthwatering Smoked Salmon Benedict. Whether you come with friends, family or colleagues, we know everyone in your party will find their favorite on our extensive menu. Come and join us for breakfast. There’s always something delicious cooking at Fresco!
35 CHAPEL ST, Needham, MA 02492