Fresco
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
At Fresco, breakfast is a very special time. Weekday or weekend, we know you look forward to a great day after an energizing and exciting breakfast. We certainly serve the usuals but also some very exciting signature Fresco dishes for breakfast such as Loukaniko (a Greek sausage) or our mouthwatering Smoked Salmon Benedict. Whether you come with friends, family or colleagues, we know everyone in your party will find their favorite on our extensive menu. Come and join us for breakfast. There’s always something delicious cooking at Fresco!
Location
35 CHAPEL ST, Needham, MA 02492
