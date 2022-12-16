Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fresco

review star

No reviews yet

35 CHAPEL ST

Needham, MA 02492

Order Again

Breakfast Starters

Fresh Fruit Salad

$4.99+

Cup or Bowl

Old Fashioned Oatmeal

$4.99+

Cup or Bowl

Cold Cereal

$4.99

Toast with Butter

$2.99

Muffin with Butter

$2.79

English Muffin with Butter

$2.99

Bagel with Butter

$2.99

Avocado Toast

$12.99

Half Grapefruit

$2.99

Eggs

Single Egg

$5.99

All eggs served with home fries and buttered toast (with bagel or english muffin add .50)

Single Egg w/ meat

$7.50

All eggs served with home fries and buttered toast (with bagel or english muffin add .50)

Two Eggs

$7.99

All eggs served with home fries and buttered toast (with bagel or english muffin add .50)

Two Eggs w/ Meat

$10.99

All eggs served with home fries and buttered toast (with bagel or english muffin add .50)

Three Eggs

$7.09

All eggs served with home fries and buttered toast (with bagel or english muffin add .50)

Three Eggs w/ Meat

$11.99

All eggs served with home fries and buttered toast (with bagel or english muffin add .50)

Two Eggs w/ Hash

$10.99

All eggs served with home fries and buttered toast (with bagel or english muffin add .50)

Eggs Benedict

$12.99

English muffin with Canadian bacon and Hollandaise sauce

Eggs Florentine

$12.99

English muffin with Spinach and Hollandaise sauce

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$12.99

English muffin with Salmon and Hollandaise Sauce

California Eggs Benedict

$12.99

6oz charbroiled steak sirloin served with choice of eggs

Off the Griddle

Waffle

$7.99

add strawberries, blueberries, apple cinnamon, or chocolate chips and whipped cream

Three Pancakes

$8.99

add strawberries, blueberries, apple cinnamon, or chocolate chips and whipped cream

French Toast

$8.99

with powdered sugar, cinnamon,, and butter

2/3 French Toast

$7.99

Strawberry Mascarpone French Toast

$11.99

Two Pancakes

$7.99

Sides

Single Pancake

$3.99

Single Egg-side

$2.99

Home fries

$3.99

Bacon

$3.99

Sausage

$3.99

Ham

$3.99

Corned Beef Hash

$6.99

Smoked Salmon

$7.99

5oz Sirloin Steak

$6.99

Two Pankake Side

$6.99

Two Eggs-Side

$3.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg on Toast

$4.99

Egg on Toast w/Meat

$5.99

Mexican Breakfast Burrito

$13.99

All American Breakfast Burrito

$13.99

Bagel and Lox

$10.99

Lox with egg

$11.99

Kids Breakfast

Single Egg

$5.99

w/ ham, bacon, or sausage (1.99)

Single Pancake

$5.99

optional toppings, breakfast meat, and/or egg

Single French Toast

$5.99

optional toppings, breakfast meat, and/or egg

Omelets

BYO Omelet

$9.99

Cheese

$9.99

Western

$10.99

Greek

$11.99

Goat Cheese & Avocado

$12.99

Spanish

$11.99

Meat Lovers

$11.99

Smoked Salmon

$12.99

Veggie

$10.99

Drinks

Coffee

$2.99

Decaff

$2.99

Soda

$2.99

Tea

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Choc milk

$2.99

Juice

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Bottle water

$2.99

Kids Juice1

$1.99

Appetizers

Tzatziki

$6.99

a blend of cucumber shavings, yogurt and garlic topped with olives and served with pita bread

Feta Cheese

$6.99

Topped with olive oil, a sprinkle of oregano and kalamata olives, served with pita bread

Pretzel's Bites

$7.99

Grape leaves stuffed with ground beef and rice topped with egg lemon sauce

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Spinach and feta in filo dough, baked

Chicken Fingers

$7.59

lightly battered chicken tenders, fried and served with sweet and sour sauce

Chicken Wings

$8.99

Salads

Horiatiki

$12.99

cucumbers, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, olives, and feta

Garden

$9.99

lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, and onions

Caesar

$10.99

romaine, lettuce, shredded cheese, and croutons

Greek Salad

$9.99

lettuce, tomoatoes, cucumbers peppers, onions, olives, feta cheese

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.49

garden salad with lightly breaded chicken fingers dipped in our buffalo sauce

Cobb Salad

$10.99

Soups

Avgolemono (Egg Lemon)

$4.99

Quart Avgolemono

$10.79

NE Clam Chowder

$4.99

Quart NE Clam Chowder

$13.50

Bowl Avgo

$7.99

Bowl Chowder

$7.99

Sides

Mixed Vegetables

$3.99

Rice Pilaf

$3.99

Sweet Potatoes Fries

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Cole Slaw

$3.99

Char Broiler

The Classic Burger

$13.99

6oz of Angus beef with mayo, lettuce, tomato and onions. Choice of cheese

Chicken Bacon Avocado Sandwich

$13.99

6oz of Angus beef topped with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo, BBQ sauce, and swiss cheese

Turkey Burger

$11.99

homemade ground turkey seasoned with garlic and spices, served with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

breast of chicken char broiled and garnished with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and blue cheese

Veggie Burger

$11.99

a blend of vegetables and spices served with lettuce, tomato, and Russian Dressing

Chicken Gyro

$12.99

chicken breast strips served on grilled pita wiht homemade tzatziki sauce, tomatoes and onion

Beef Gyro

$13.99

steak tips thinly sliced served on a grilled pita with homemade tzatziki sauce, tomatoes and onions

Sandwich

Monte Christo

$11.99

ham, turkey, swiss cheese and mayo dipped in egg batter and grilled

Tuna Melt

$11.99

tuna fish grilled with melted cheese

BLT

$11.99

bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Rueben

$11.99

sauteed corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, Russian dressing on dark rye bread

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Grilled Cheese w/ Tomato

$8.99

Club Sandwich

Turkey Club

$11.99

Triple decker served on your choice of bread (white, wheat, or rye) with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonaise

Ham Club

$11.99

Triple decker served on your choice of bread (white, wheat, or rye) with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonaise

Hamburger Club

$12.99

Triple decker served on your choice of bread (white, wheat, or rye) with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonaise

Grilled Chicken Club

$12.99

Triple decker served on your choice of bread (white, wheat, or rye) with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonaise

Tuna Club

$11.99

Entree

Chicken Kabob

$14.99

delicous pieces of marinated meat skewered in between peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Served with a garden salad and choice of side

Beef Kabob

$16.99

delicous pieces of marinated meat skewered in between peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Served with a garden salad and choice of side

Captain Marden's Grilled Salmon

$12.99

spinach and feta in filo dough served with garden salad and choice of side

Israeli Couscous Bowl

$10.99

ground beef and rice stuffing rolled into a grape leaf and topped wiht a light lemon sauce. Served with a garden salad and choice of side

Bbq Steak Tips

$16.99

Kids Meals Lunch

Peanut Butter and Jelly

$4.99

All children's meals served with juice, milk, or soda

Grilled Cheese w/ french fries

$6.99

All children's meals served with juice, milk, or soda

Hamburger w/ french fries

$7.99

All children's meals served with juice, milk, or soda

Cheese burger w/ french fries

$7.99

All children's meals served with juice, milk, or soda

Chicken Fingers w/ french fries

$7.99

All children's meals served with juice, milk, or soda

Hot Dog w/ french fries

$6.99

All children's meals served with juice, milk, or soda

Macaroni and Cheese

$6.99

All children's meals served with juice, milk, or soda

Beverages

Coffe (bottomless)

$2.79

Regular, Decaf, Hazlenut

Iced Coffee

$2.79

Regular, Decaf, Hazlenut

Hot Chocolate

$2.89

Tea

$2.49

Iced Tea

$2.79

Fresco Lemonade

$2.79

Arnold Palmer

$2.89

Fountain Soda

$2.79

Orange Juice

$2.79

Apple Juice

$2.79

Grapefruit Juice

$2.79

Cranberry Juice

$2.79

Milk

$2.79

Chocolate Milk

$2.89

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$4.59

Bottled Spring Water

$1.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
At Fresco, breakfast is a very special time. Weekday or weekend, we know you look forward to a great day after an energizing and exciting breakfast. We certainly serve the usuals but also some very exciting signature Fresco dishes for breakfast such as Loukaniko (a Greek sausage) or our mouthwatering Smoked Salmon Benedict. Whether you come with friends, family or colleagues, we know everyone in your party will find their favorite on our extensive menu. Come and join us for breakfast. There’s always something delicious cooking at Fresco!

Location

35 CHAPEL ST, Needham, MA 02492

Directions

