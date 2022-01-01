A map showing the location of Fresco at the GardensView gallery
American

Fresco at the Gardens

478 Reviews

$$

318 Spring Creek Rd

Rockford, IL 61107

Order Again

Breakfast

Steak and Eggs

$24.00

South of the Border Hash

$19.00

Fresco Breakfast

$19.00

Healthy Start Waffles

$17.00

Two Eggs Your Way

$8.00

Classic Eggs Benedict

$18.00

Early Start Sandwich

$16.00

CYO Omelette

$14.00

CYO Skillet

$14.00

California Coast

$15.00

Veggie Frittata

$17.00

Breakfast Sides

Bacon

$6.00

Ham Steak

$6.00

Sausage Patties

$5.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Everything Bagel

$4.00

Fresco Parfait

$6.00

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Yogurt

$4.00

Add 1 egg

$3.00

Add 1 Pancake

$3.00

Add Avocado

$2.00

Add Half Waffle

$4.00

Add Full Waffle

$8.00

Add French Toast

$4.00

Add Side Toast

$2.00

Add Side Crepe

$4.00Out of stock

Salad

Mango Berry Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Apple Chicken Walnut

$18.00

Greek Salad

$14.00

Fresco Steak Salad

$22.00

Lunch

Crab Cake Sandwich

$17.00

Blackened Salmon Tacos

$17.00

Lobster Roll

$25.00

Fresco Burger

$18.00

Surf and Turf Sliders

$19.00

Portobello Mushroom

$15.00

Turkey Club

$16.00

Cuban Panini

$16.00

Salmon Oscar

$23.00

Lunch Sides

Fresca Salad

$5.00

Fresco Pickle

$1.50

Truffle Asiago Fries

$6.00

Roasted Veggies

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Chips

$3.00

Add Salmon

$8.00

Add 2 Tortillas

$1.50

Dessert

Salted Carmel

$4.00

Vanilla Bean

$4.00

Mint Chip

$4.00

Chocolate

$4.00

Death By Chocolate

$8.00

Andrea's Shooters

$6.00

Kids

Kids Soda

$1.00

Kids OJ

$2.00

Kids Strawberry OJ

$2.00

Kids Milk

$2.00

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Kids Apple Juice

$2.00

Kids Eggs and Fruit

$7.00

Kids Pancakes

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Sliders

$7.00

Kids Waffles

$7.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

N/A Beverage

Water

Fresco Java

$4.00

Free Java

Pepsi

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Mountain Dew

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Blackberry Lemonade

$3.75

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.75

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.75

Juice

LG Orange Juice

$9.00

LG Strawberry Orange Juice

$11.00

Rise N Shine

$10.00

SM Orange Juice

$7.00

Star-Burst Hydration

$10.00

Sm Strawberry Orange Juice

$9.00

The Hulk

$10.00

Coffee

Americano

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Cinnamon Twist

$8.00

Cortado

$6.00

Espresso

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Latte

$7.00

Macchiato

$7.00

Peppermint Mocha

$8.00

Artisan Cocktails

Strawberry Sunrise

$10.00

Mule

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mimosa Pitcher

$30.00

Sangria

$8.00

Mimosa Tower

$60.00

Epic Mary

$15.00

Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Seasonal Draft

$6.00Out of stock

Miller Lite

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

IPA

$6.50Out of stock

Wine Glass

Canyon Road Cab

$7.00

Canyon Road Chardonnay

$7.00

Canyon Road Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Canyon Road Pinot Noir

$7.00

Champagne Glass

$7.00

Canyon Road Sauv Blanc

$7.00

Canyon Road Merlot

$7.00

Liquor

Rumhaven

$8.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jose Cuervo

$8.00

Kaluah

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Well Vokda

$5.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Amarreto

$8.00Out of stock

Herradura Tequila

$8.00

Ketel One Vodka

Ketel One Vodka

$8.00

Tea

Peach Oolong

$5.00

Gun Powder Green

$5.00Out of stock

Black Dragon

$5.00

Irish Breakfast

$5.00

Wine Bottle

Chateau St Michelle Riesling BTL

$30.00

CR Cabernet BTL

$26.00

CR Chardonnay BTL

$26.00

CR Merlot BTL

$26.00

CR Pinot Grigio BTL

$26.00

CR Pinot Noir BTL

$26.00

Wycliff Champagne BTL

$27.00

Classic Cocktails

Long Island

$10.00

Amaretto Stone Sour

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Drinks

Apple Cider Mule

$9.00

Beetle Juice

$9.00

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$9.00

Apple Cider Mimosa

$10.00

Apple Cider

$8.00

Apple Cider Sangria

$8.00
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

318 Spring Creek Rd, Rockford, IL 61107

Directions

