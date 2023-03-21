Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fresco by Scotto

34 E 52nd St

New York, NY 10022

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Fresco by Scotto® Restaurant has been a NYC staple since November 1993. It’s well known as the new midtown "Go To" for a lively scene, generous portions and fun ambience. You never know who you will see when dining at Fresco! Fresco by Scotto® is owned and operated by the Scotto Family—Marion, Rosanna, and Elaina Scotto. You will always get a friendly welcome from one of the Scotto clan when dining at Fresco by Scotto. Come to us for food you won't forget, dancing, and drinks at your Italian home away from home.

34 E 52nd St, New York, NY 10022

