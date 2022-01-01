- Home
- /
- Roswell
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- Fresco Cantina Grille
Fresco Cantina Grille
1,150 Reviews
$$
10779 Alpharetta Hwy #160
Roswell, GA 30076
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Antojitos
Table Side Guacamole
1/2 Order of Guacamole
Fresco Trio
Guacamole, white cheese dip and fresh pico de gallo with elote.
Queso Fundido
chorizo, mushroom, pico de gallo, roasted corn and tortillas
Fresco Dip
Chicken, Steak, chorizo and shrimp in white cheese dip. Side of tortillas and pico.
Ceviche
Fresh fish and shrimp marinated in a citrus juices and spices
Empanadas
Three shredded chicken empanadas served with pico de gallo and chipotle ranch.
Half White Cheese Dip
Full White Cheese Dip
Half Jala Cheese Dip
Full Jala Cheese Dip
Quesadillas
Fried Buffalo Quesadilla
Chicken tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce and chihuahua cheese.
Cubana Quesadilla
Ham, shredded pork cooked with pico de gallo, lettuce, chihuahua cheese, mustard and chipotle mayo
Mexicana Quesadilla
Chihuahua cheese, black beans, roasted corn, pico de gallo and grilled chicken.
Fajita Quesadilla
Grilled onions and peppers choice of meat: Veggie, Chicken, Barbacoa, Carnitas, Steak, Shrimp or Texas.
Gringa Cheese Quesadilla
Gringa Beans Quesadilla
Gringa Ground Beef Quesadilla
Gringa Shredded Chicken Quesadilla
Nachos
Sides
White Rice
Mexican Rice
Refried Beans
Charro Beans
Black Beans
Grilled Veggies
Zucchini, poblano peppers, bell peppers and mushrooms
Yuca Fries
French Fries
Supremo
Lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
Jalapeiio Mac and Cheese
Elote
Mexican style corn on the cob with cheese, tajin and mayo
Cut Corn off the Cobb
Poblano Mashed Potatoes
Poblano Coleslaw
Fresh Fruit
Salsa de Chips
Chips
Sopas
Ensaladas
Taco Salad
Shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, refried beans, cheese dip.
Fresco Salad
Mixed greens, pico de gallo, avocado, mixed cheese, roasted corn, radish, black bean, salsa and mango dressing
Puerto Vallarta
Mixed greens, roasted corn, pico de gallo, avocado, black beans salsa, mixed cheese and chipotle ranch dressing.
Enchiladas
Suizas Enchiladas
3 enchiladas with your choice of meat covered with salsa verde and queso fresco with lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro and sour cream
Mexicanas Enchiladas
3 enchiladas Covered with salsa ranchera, salsa verde, cheese dip, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. cheese, ground beed or shredded chicken
Seafood Enchiladas
3 enchiladas filled with shrimp and fresh fish cooked with pico de gallo, onions, bell pepper topped with cheese dip ad salsa ranchera, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese.
Burritos
Burrito Fresco
Chorizo, refried beans, salsa ranchera, cheese dip and sour cream.
Burrito Vegetariano
Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, roasted corn and sun-dried tomatoes. Topped with salsa ranchera and mixed cheese.
Burrito Seafood
Shrimp and fresh fish cooked with pico de gallo, onions, bell peppers topped with cheese dip and salsa ranchera.
Make Your Own Burrito
Choose your meat. Choose your sauce.
Fajitas
Traditional Fajitas
Sizzling grilled onions, bell peppers and your choice of meat. All fajitas served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and your choice of flour or homemade tortilla.
Carnitas Fajitas
Shredded pork, grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and chihuahua cheese. All fajitas served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and your choice of flour or homemade tortilla.
Seafood Fajitas
Tilapia, shrimp and pico de gallo. All fajitas served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and your choice of flour or homemade tortilla.
Especialidades
Jose's Carnitas
Slow cooked pork served with pico de gallo, sour cream, tortillas, guajillo salsa.
Salmon Tropical
Grilled Salmon topped with mango salsa.
Pollo Vaquero
Grilled chicken on a bed of onions and bell peppers. Topped with salsa ranchera, mixed cheese and pico de gallo.
Flautas
3 lightly fried chicken flautas topped with salsa verde, cheese dip, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and guacamole
Chimichanga
Ground beed, shredded chicken or barbacoa in a lightly fried tortilla. Topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo.
Chimichurri
8oz of skirt steak, topped with our homemade chimichurri sauce and avocados.
Surf & Turf
Churrasco style steak, served with wrapped bacon and shrimp.
Tortas
Torta La Milanes
Breaded Chicken Mexican style torta on telera bread with refried beans, chipotle mayo, pico de gallo, lettuce, queso fresco and avocado. Served with fries.
Torta La Cubana
Ham, pork, refried beans, mustard, chipotle mayo, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeno, queso fresco on a telera style bread. Served with yuca fries.
Torta Veggie
Grilled zucchini, mushrooms, onion, peppers, black beans, chihuahua cheese, chipotle mayo and avocado. Served with fries.
Bowl
Veggie Bowl
White rice, black beans, onions, peppers, poblano peppers, portobello mushrooms, roasted corn and zucchini. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and avocado.
Vallarta Bowl
White rice, clack beans, grilled chicken, avocado, pico de gallo, roasted corn, chipotle aioli and queso fresco.
Fajita Bowl Grille Chicken
Mexican rice, charro beans, grilled onions, bell peppers, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
Fajita Bowl Steak
Mexican rice, charro beans, grilled onions, bell peppers, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
Fajita Bowl Shrimp
Fajita Bowl Texas
A la Carte
Extra Side
Extra SD Guacamole
Extra SD Jalapeno
Extra SD Chorizo
Extra SD Chiles Toreados
Extra SD Shrimp
Extra SD Cilantro Small
Extra SD Mushrooms
Extra SD Grilled Onions
Extra SD Lettuce
Extra SD Pico De Gallo
Extra SD Tomato
Extra SD Cheese Dip
Extra SD Queso
Extra SD Avocado
Extra SD Chip. Mayo
Extra SD Grilled Peppers
Extra SD Sour Cream
Extra SD Corn Tortilla
Extra SD Flour Tortilla
Extra SD Skinny (lettuce)
Extra SD Salsa Verde
Extra Dressing Cilantro Ranch
Extra Dressing Chipotle Mayo
Extra Dressing Ranch
Extra Dressing Mango Vinaigrette
Extra Dressing Blue Cheese
Extra Dressing Honey Mustard
Extra Dressing Balsamic Vanaigrette
Extra Dressing Habanero
Extra Chimichurri Sauce
Extra SD Jalapeño Fresco
Extra Dressing Chipotle Ranch
Additionals
Niños # 1 Burrito
Niños # 2 Hard or Soft Taco
Niños # 3 Quesadilla
Niños # 4 Enchiladas
Niños # 5 Chicken Fingers
Niños # 6 Mini Torta
SODAS
Milk and Chocolate Milk for Kids
Soda Water
Fresh Juices
Aguas Frescas
Virgen Daiquiri
Virgen Margarita
Family Meal
Family Meal Shredded Chicken
Comes with 10 soft flour tortillas with your choice of meat served with Mexican rice, choice of beans (refried, charro, or black), Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and chips & salsa. Feeds 4-5 people.
Family Meal Ground Beef
Comes with 10 soft flour tortillas with your choice of meat served with Mexican rice, choice of beans (refried, charro, or black), Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and chips & salsa. Feeds 4-5 people.
Family Meal Chicken Fajita
Comes with 10 soft flour tortillas with your choice of meat served with Mexican rice, choice of beans (refried, charro, or black), Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and chips & salsa. Feeds 4-5 people.
Family Meal Steak Fajita
Comes with 10 soft flour tortillas with your choice of meat served with Mexican rice, choice of beans (refried, charro, or black), Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and chips & salsa. Feeds 4-5 people.
Family Meal Shredded Chicken & Ground Beef
Comes with 10 soft flour tortillas with your choice of meat served with Mexican rice, choice of beans (refried, charro, or black), Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and chips & salsa. Feeds 4-5 people.
Family Meal Chicken Fajita & Steak Fajita
Comes with 10 soft flour tortillas with your choice of meat served with Mexican rice, choice of beans (refried, charro, or black), Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and chips & salsa. Feeds 4-5 people.
Family Meal 1/2 Gallon Fresco Margarita
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
10779 Alpharetta Hwy #160, Roswell, GA 30076