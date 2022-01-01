Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Fresco Cantina Grille

1,150 Reviews

$$

10779 Alpharetta Hwy #160

Roswell, GA 30076

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco a la Carte
2 TACOS + 2 SIDES
3 TACOS + 2 SIDES

Antojitos

Craving for Mexican appetizer?
Table Side Guacamole
$11.99

Table Side Guacamole

$11.99
1/2 Order of Guacamole
$5.99

1/2 Order of Guacamole

$5.99
Fresco Trio

Fresco Trio

$11.99

Guacamole, white cheese dip and fresh pico de gallo with elote.

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$10.99

chorizo, mushroom, pico de gallo, roasted corn and tortillas

Fresco Dip

$12.99

Chicken, Steak, chorizo and shrimp in white cheese dip. Side of tortillas and pico.

Ceviche

Ceviche

$12.99

Fresh fish and shrimp marinated in a citrus juices and spices

Empanadas

Empanadas

$10.99

Three shredded chicken empanadas served with pico de gallo and chipotle ranch.

Half White Cheese Dip

$6.99

Full White Cheese Dip

$10.99

Half Jala Cheese Dip

$6.99

Full Jala Cheese Dip

$10.99

Quesadillas

Fried Buffalo Quesadilla

Fried Buffalo Quesadilla

$12.99

Chicken tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce and chihuahua cheese.

Cubana Quesadilla

Cubana Quesadilla

$12.99

Ham, shredded pork cooked with pico de gallo, lettuce, chihuahua cheese, mustard and chipotle mayo

Mexicana Quesadilla

Mexicana Quesadilla

$13.99

Chihuahua cheese, black beans, roasted corn, pico de gallo and grilled chicken.

Fajita Quesadilla

Fajita Quesadilla

Grilled onions and peppers choice of meat: Veggie, Chicken, Barbacoa, Carnitas, Steak, Shrimp or Texas.

Gringa Cheese Quesadilla
$9.99

Gringa Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Gringa Beans Quesadilla

$9.99

Gringa Ground Beef Quesadilla

$10.99
Gringa Shredded Chicken Quesadilla
$10.99

Gringa Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Nachos

Nachos BBQ Pork

Nachos BBQ Pork

$12.99

Shredded pork cooked in our homemade BBQ souce topped with mixed cheese, white cheese dip, pico de gallo and sour cream

Nachos Supremos

Nachos Supremos

Refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapeno

Nachos Only Cheese

$8.99

Mexican Rice + Grilled Chicken + Cheese Dip

$10.99

Sides

White Rice

$3.50

Mexican Rice

$3.50

Refried Beans

$3.50

Charro Beans

$3.50

Black Beans

$3.50

Grilled Veggies

$3.50

Zucchini, poblano peppers, bell peppers and mushrooms

Yuca Fries

$3.50

French Fries

$3.50

Supremo

$3.50

Lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole

Jalapeiio Mac and Cheese

$3.50
Elote

Elote

$4.00

Mexican style corn on the cob with cheese, tajin and mayo

Cut Corn off the Cobb

$3.50

Poblano Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Poblano Coleslaw

$3.50

Fresh Fruit

$3.50

Salsa de Chips

$3.75

Chips

$1.99

Sopas

Cup of Chicken Soup

$4.99

Bowl of Chicken Soup

$9.99

Cup of Pozole Soup

$7.99

Bowl of Pozole Soup

$12.99

Bowl of Shrimp Soup

$14.99

Ensaladas

Taco Salad

Shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, refried beans, cheese dip.

Fresco Salad

Mixed greens, pico de gallo, avocado, mixed cheese, roasted corn, radish, black bean, salsa and mango dressing

Puerto Vallarta

Mixed greens, roasted corn, pico de gallo, avocado, black beans salsa, mixed cheese and chipotle ranch dressing.

Enchiladas

Suizas Enchiladas

$12.99

3 enchiladas with your choice of meat covered with salsa verde and queso fresco with lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro and sour cream

Mexicanas Enchiladas

$12.99

3 enchiladas Covered with salsa ranchera, salsa verde, cheese dip, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. cheese, ground beed or shredded chicken

Seafood Enchiladas

$15.99

3 enchiladas filled with shrimp and fresh fish cooked with pico de gallo, onions, bell pepper topped with cheese dip ad salsa ranchera, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese.

Burritos

Burrito Fresco

Chorizo, refried beans, salsa ranchera, cheese dip and sour cream.

Burrito Vegetariano

$10.99

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, roasted corn and sun-dried tomatoes. Topped with salsa ranchera and mixed cheese.

Burrito Seafood

$15.99

Shrimp and fresh fish cooked with pico de gallo, onions, bell peppers topped with cheese dip and salsa ranchera.

Make Your Own Burrito

Choose your meat. Choose your sauce.

Fajitas

All fajitas served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and your choice of flour or homemade tortilla.
Traditional Fajitas

Traditional Fajitas

Sizzling grilled onions, bell peppers and your choice of meat. All fajitas served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and your choice of flour or homemade tortilla.

Carnitas Fajitas

Carnitas Fajitas

$14.99

Shredded pork, grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and chihuahua cheese. All fajitas served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and your choice of flour or homemade tortilla.

Seafood Fajitas

$16.99

Tilapia, shrimp and pico de gallo. All fajitas served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and your choice of flour or homemade tortilla.

Tacos

2 TACOS + 2 SIDES

$13.99

3 TACOS + 2 SIDES

$15.99

Especialidades

Jose's Carnitas

Jose's Carnitas

$14.99

Slow cooked pork served with pico de gallo, sour cream, tortillas, guajillo salsa.

Salmon Tropical

$16.99

Grilled Salmon topped with mango salsa.

Pollo Vaquero

$12.99

Grilled chicken on a bed of onions and bell peppers. Topped with salsa ranchera, mixed cheese and pico de gallo.

Flautas

$12.99

3 lightly fried chicken flautas topped with salsa verde, cheese dip, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and guacamole

Chimichanga

$12.99

Ground beed, shredded chicken or barbacoa in a lightly fried tortilla. Topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo.

Chimichurri

$14.99

8oz of skirt steak, topped with our homemade chimichurri sauce and avocados.

Surf & Turf

$16.99

Churrasco style steak, served with wrapped bacon and shrimp.

Tortas

Torta La Milanes

Torta La Milanes

$12.99

Breaded Chicken Mexican style torta on telera bread with refried beans, chipotle mayo, pico de gallo, lettuce, queso fresco and avocado. Served with fries.

Torta La Cubana

Torta La Cubana

$12.99

Ham, pork, refried beans, mustard, chipotle mayo, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeno, queso fresco on a telera style bread. Served with yuca fries.

Torta Veggie

Torta Veggie

$11.99

Grilled zucchini, mushrooms, onion, peppers, black beans, chihuahua cheese, chipotle mayo and avocado. Served with fries.

Bowl

Veggie Bowl

$10.99

White rice, black beans, onions, peppers, poblano peppers, portobello mushrooms, roasted corn and zucchini. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and avocado.

Vallarta Bowl

$12.99

White rice, clack beans, grilled chicken, avocado, pico de gallo, roasted corn, chipotle aioli and queso fresco.

Fajita Bowl Grille Chicken

$12.99

Mexican rice, charro beans, grilled onions, bell peppers, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.

Fajita Bowl Steak

$13.99

Mexican rice, charro beans, grilled onions, bell peppers, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.

Fajita Bowl Shrimp

$14.99

Fajita Bowl Texas

$15.99

A la Carte

These Items can be ordered separately.

Taco a la Carte

$3.50

These Tacos can be ordered separately.

Burrito a la Carte

These Burritos can be ordered separately.

Enchilada a la Carte

These Enchiladas can be ordered separately.

Extra Side

Extra SD Guacamole

$1.50

Extra SD Jalapeno

$0.99

Extra SD Chorizo

$2.50

Extra SD Chiles Toreados

$3.50

Extra SD Shrimp

$5.25

Extra SD Cilantro Small

$0.99

Extra SD Mushrooms

$2.50

Extra SD Grilled Onions

$2.50

Extra SD Lettuce

$0.99

Extra SD Pico De Gallo

$1.50

Extra SD Tomato

$0.99

Extra SD Cheese Dip

$1.50

Extra SD Queso

$1.50

Extra SD Avocado

$2.50

Extra SD Chip. Mayo

$0.99

Extra SD Grilled Peppers

$2.50

Extra SD Sour Cream

$1.50

Extra SD Corn Tortilla

$1.50

Extra SD Flour Tortilla

$1.50

Extra SD Skinny (lettuce)

$0.99

Extra SD Salsa Verde

$1.50

Extra Dressing Cilantro Ranch

$0.99

Extra Dressing Chipotle Mayo

$0.99

Extra Dressing Ranch

$0.99

Extra Dressing Mango Vinaigrette

$0.99

Extra Dressing Blue Cheese

$0.99

Extra Dressing Honey Mustard

$0.99

Extra Dressing Balsamic Vanaigrette

$0.99

Extra Dressing Habanero

$1.50

Extra Chimichurri Sauce

$1.50

Extra SD Jalapeño Fresco

$0.99

Extra Dressing Chipotle Ranch

$0.99

Additionals

1/2 Side Grilled Chicken

$4.99

Side Grilled Chicken

$7.99

1/2 Side Steak

$5.99

Side Steak

$9.99

1/2 Side Shrimp (6 pieces)

$7.99

Side Shrimp (12 pieces)

$10.99

1/2 Order Carnitas

$6.50

Full Order Carnitas

$11.99

Niños # 1 Burrito
$5.99

Nino Burrito

$5.99

Niños # 2 Hard or Soft Taco
$5.99

Nino Taco

$5.99

Niños # 3 Quesadilla
$5.99

Niños # 3 Quesadilla

$5.99

Niños # 4 Enchiladas
$5.99

Niños # 4 Enchiladas

$5.99

Niños # 5 Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers Fried

$5.99

Chicken Fingers Grill

$5.99

Niños # 6 Mini Torta
$5.99

Niños # 6 Mini Torta

$5.99

SODAS

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Coke Zero

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Mr. Pibb

$3.25

Fanta

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Water

Coffee

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.25

Shirley Temple

TEA

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Half - Half Tea

$2.25

Arnold Palmer - Sweet

Arnold Palmer - Unsweet

Milk and Chocolate Milk for Kids

Milk

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Soda Water

Soda Water

$2.15

Fresh Juices

Orange Juices

$3.50

Cramberry Juices

$3.50

Jarritos

Jarritos Toronja

$2.99

Jarritos Fresa

$2.99

Aguas Frescas

Mango

$3.99

Maracuyá

$3.99

Guanábana

$3.99

Mora

$3.99

Tomate de árbol

$3.99

Mandarina

$3.99

Lulo

$3.99

Guayaba

$3.99

Piña

$3.99

Tamarindo

$3.99

Papaya

$3.99

Fresa

$3.99

Horchata

$3.99

Jamaica

$3.99

Durazno

$3.99

Coffee

Black Coffee

$2.99

Coffee with milk

$2.99

Virgen Daiquiri

Virgen Daiquiri Strawberry

$4.99

Virgen Daiquiri Pineapple

$4.99

Virgen Daiquiri Blackberry

$4.99

Virgen Daiquiri Peach

$4.99

Virgen Daiquiri Passion Fruit

$4.99

Virgen Daiquiri Guava

$4.99

Virgen Daiquiri Mango

$4.99

Virgen Daiquiri Tamarindo

$4.99

Virgen Daiquiri Lulo

$4.99

Virgen Daiquiri Guanabana

$4.99

Virgen Margarita

Virgen Margarita House

$4.99

Virgen Dragon Fruit

$4.99

Desserts

Tres Leches Vanilla

$7.50

Tres Leche Oreo

$7.50

Tres Leches Coconut

$7.50

Tres Leches Pistachio

$7.50

Flan of the day

$6.99

Calabera Brownie

$6.99

Guava Love

$4.50Out of stock

Family Meal

Comes with 10 soft flour tortillas served with chips & salsa, Mexican rice and choice of beans (refried, charro or black), Lettuce Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Guacamole. Feeds 4-5 people
Family Meal Shredded Chicken

Family Meal Shredded Chicken

$29.99

Comes with 10 soft flour tortillas with your choice of meat served with Mexican rice, choice of beans (refried, charro, or black), Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and chips & salsa. Feeds 4-5 people.

Family Meal Ground Beef

Family Meal Ground Beef

$29.99

Comes with 10 soft flour tortillas with your choice of meat served with Mexican rice, choice of beans (refried, charro, or black), Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and chips & salsa. Feeds 4-5 people.

Family Meal Chicken Fajita

Family Meal Chicken Fajita

$38.99

Comes with 10 soft flour tortillas with your choice of meat served with Mexican rice, choice of beans (refried, charro, or black), Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and chips & salsa. Feeds 4-5 people.

Family Meal Steak Fajita

Family Meal Steak Fajita

$41.99

Comes with 10 soft flour tortillas with your choice of meat served with Mexican rice, choice of beans (refried, charro, or black), Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and chips & salsa. Feeds 4-5 people.

Family Meal Shredded Chicken & Ground Beef

Family Meal Shredded Chicken & Ground Beef

$29.99

Comes with 10 soft flour tortillas with your choice of meat served with Mexican rice, choice of beans (refried, charro, or black), Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and chips & salsa. Feeds 4-5 people.

Family Meal Chicken Fajita & Steak Fajita

Family Meal Chicken Fajita & Steak Fajita

$41.99

Comes with 10 soft flour tortillas with your choice of meat served with Mexican rice, choice of beans (refried, charro, or black), Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and chips & salsa. Feeds 4-5 people.

Family Meal 1/2 Gallon Fresco Margarita
$35.00

Family Meal 1/2 Gallon Fresco Margarita

$35.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

10779 Alpharetta Hwy #160, Roswell, GA 30076

Directions

