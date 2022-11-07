- Home
Fresh
2003 New York 52
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
Popular Items
Poke Bowls
Delicious Bowls
Acai Bowl
Acai with your choice of 3 toppings
Pitaya Bowl
Pitaya with your choice of 3 toppings
Oatmeal Bowl
Fresh made Oatmeal with your choice of 3 toppings
Granola Parfait
Vanilla yogurt with housemade granola & your choice of 3 toppings
Fruit Bowl
Banana, strawberries, blueberries & your choice of 3 toppings
Chia Pudding
Chia seeds, almond milk, honey & your choice of 3 toppings
Grain Bowls
Chicken Burrito Bowl
quinoa, chicken, grilled peppers & onions, cheddar cheese, corn salsa & avocado topped with chipotle ranch dressing
Shrimp Quinoa Bowl
quinoa, grilled shrimp, black beans, shredded carrots, red cabbage & avocado
Roasted Vegetable Bowl
quinoa, spinach, roasted peppers, sweet potatoes, broccoli, zucchini & onions, feta cheese, toasted almonds & tahini dressing
Mediterranean Bowl
quinoa, crispy chick peas, tomaotes, red onion, red bell pepper, kalamata olives, feta cheese & lemon parmesan vinaigrette dressing
Roasted Salmon Bowl
quinoa, arugula, roasted salmon, red cabbage, tortilla chips & avocado
Chicken Pesto Bowl
quinoa, spinach, chicken, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & pesto
Build Your Own Grain Bowl
Your Bowl...Your Way!
Salads
Avocado Crunch Salad
spinach, quinoa, cucumbers, tomatoes, crispy chick peas, avocado & fresh lemon juice
Chicken Tahini Salad
romaine, chicken, broccoli, carrots, red cabbage, crisy onions, sesame seeds & tahini dressing
Sante Fe Salad
romaine, tomatoes, corn salsa, avocado, crispy onions & pepperjack cheese
Mexican Caesar Salad
romaine, chicken, cheddar cheese, tomaotes, tortilla strips & avocado
Pacific Coast Salad
romaine, cucumber, tomato, hearts of palm & avocado
Southwest Salad
romaine, spinach, roasted sweet potatoes, hearts of palm, tomatoes, black beans, corn salsa & tortilla strips
Buffalo Chicken Salad
romaine, chicken, bleu cheese, carrots, celery, drizzle hot sauce & ranch dressing
Harvest Chicken Salad
spring mix, romaine, chicken, toasted almonds, apples, grapes & cranberries
Gothics Salad
spring mix, chicken, tomatoes, red onion, avocado, tortilla strips
Dunderberg Salad
spinach, romaine, goat cheese, strawberries & cranberries
RB Salad
arugula, chicken, tomatoes, shaved parmesan & farro
Rocky Peak Salad
arugula, chicken, tomatoes, shaved parmesan, roasted red peppers & garbanzo beans
Fresh Caesar Salad
fresh salad blend, chicken, tomatoes, shaved parmesan
Greek Salad
romaine, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, kalamata olives & feta cheese
Farm Salad
spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, egg, bacon & avocado
Classic Cobb Salad
romaine, chicken, tomatoes, bleu cheese, red onion, egg, bacon & avocado
Bash Bish Salad
spinach, strawberries, apples, pears & pecans
Build Your Own Salad
Your salad....Your way!
Toast
Avocado Only
Avocado, salt & pepper on toast
Avocado w/ Sliced Egg on top
Avocado, salt, pepper & sliced egg on toast
Avocado w/ arugula & lemon
Avocado, salt, pepper, arugula & a squeeze of fresh lemon juice on toast
Avocado Egg Salad
Avocado, salt, pepper & 2 eggs smashed on toast
Avocado & 2 Eggs Smashed-NO BREAD
Avocado, salt, pepper & 2 eggs smashed. NO TOAST
Toast Only
1 slice of multigrain bread toasted
Power Almond Toast
banana, almond butter, chia seeds & honey served on toast
Baked Goods
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Worlds Greatest Chocolate Chip Cookie!
Oatmeal Cranberry White Chip Cookie
Chocolate Dipped Peanut Butter Cookie
Chocolate Brownie
Banana Bread
Raspberry Crumb Cake
GF Peanut Butter Cookie
GF Peanut Butter & Jelly Cookie
GF Chocolate Chip Cookie
CF Ginger Spice Cookie
GF Chia Bar
Blueberry Muffin
Chocolate Chip Muffin
Vanilla Cupcake
Chocolate Cupcake
Vanilla Raspberry Cupcake
Funfetti Cupcake
S'mores Cupcake
Oreo Cupcake
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cupcake
Red Velvet Cupcake
Juices
Ginger Love
pineapple, carrot & ginger
Happy Belly
cucumber, green apple, celery & lemon
Green Delight
orange, pear, celery, kale, aloe & lemon
Green Glow
kale, spinach, green apple & lemon
Beach Fuel
pineapple, ginger, lime & coconut water
Morning Blast
carrot, orange, pineapple, green apple & lemon
Red G
beet, grapefruit & ginger
Cold Crusher
orange & carrot
Cool Down
pineapple, cucumber & green apple
Serious Greens
spinach, kale, roamine, cucumber, celery, green apple, ginger, turmeric, parsley & lemon
Green Energy
pineapple, spinach, kale, mint & green apple
Super C
pineapple, grapefruit, orange & mint
Build Your Own Juice
Your juice.....Your way!
Wellness Shots
Smoothies
Green Protein Smoothie
avocado, kale, spinach, banana, matcha, almond milk & protein
BAC Smoothie
acai, banana, strawberry & your choice of milk
Acai Smoothie
acai, banana & your choice of milk
Dragon Berry
pitaya, strawberry, lemon & filtered water
Green B's
blueberry, banana, spinach, almonds, cocoa & your choice of milk
Matcha Colada
pineapple, kale, coconut, lime, matcha, vanilla & your choice of milk
Cocoa Cashew
banana, spinach, cocoa, cashew, mint & your choice of milk
Breakfast Club
banana, strawberries, granola & your choice of milk
Almond Buttercup
almond butter, strawberries, banana, cocoa, flax, vanilla & your choice of milk
Mango Smoothie
mango, pineapple, orange & carrot
Health Nut
banana, almond butter, cinnamon, vanilla, protein & your choice of milk
Green Mile
broccoli, spinach, avocado, green apple & lemon
Komplete Keto
avocado, raw cacao, almond butter, cinnamon & almond milk
Build Your Own Smoothie
Your smoothie....Your way!
Coffee Drinks
Mocha Cookie Crumble
coffee, mocha syrup, oreo, milk, ice
Salted Caramel
coffee, caramel, chocolate, sea salt, milk & ice
Frozen Cappuccino
coffee, cocoa, vanilla, milk & ice
Iced Coffee
Cold Brew
Irving Farm Drip Coffee
Espresso
Doppio
Americano
Cortado
Cafe Breve
Cappuccino
Latte
Jay Latte
Mochanilla
Mocha On The Rocks
Dirty Chai Latte
Keto Coffee
Teas & other drinks
Juice Cleanse
1 Day Juice Only Cleanse
6 juices
3 Day Juice Only Cleanse
18 juices
5 Day Juice Only Cleanse
30 juices
1 Day Juice & Salad Cleanse
3 juices & 1 vegetable only salad
3 Day Juice & Salad Cleanse
9 juices & 3 vegetable only salads
5 Day Juice & Salad Cleanse
15 juices & 5 vegetable only salads
Retail Items
Cranberry Almond Granola 1#
Chocolate Peanut Butter Granola 1#
Peanut Butter 16oz
Almond Butter 16oz
Chocolate Peanut Butter 16oz
Cilantro Lime Dressing
Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
Italian Dressing
Greek Vinaigrette Dressing
Apple Cider Vinaigrette Dressing
Ranch Dressing
Honey Mustard Dressing
Caesar Dressing
Original Granola 1#
GLUTEN FREE Original Granola 1#
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Serving fresh food with ingredients you recognize since 2017
2003 New York 52, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533