Fresh

2003 New York 52

Hopewell Junction, NY 12533

Oatmeal Bowl
Build Your Own Salad
Acai Bowl

Poke Bowls

Fresh Poke

$10.50

your choice of protein, cucumbers, mango, avocado, pickled onions, scallions & sesame seeds on a quinoa base

Delicious Bowls

Acai Bowl

$8.50+

Acai with your choice of 3 toppings

Pitaya Bowl

$9.00+

Pitaya with your choice of 3 toppings

Oatmeal Bowl

$5.00

Fresh made Oatmeal with your choice of 3 toppings

Granola Parfait

$5.75+

Vanilla yogurt with housemade granola & your choice of 3 toppings

Fruit Bowl

$6.75+

Banana, strawberries, blueberries & your choice of 3 toppings

Chia Pudding

$6.25+Out of stock

Chia seeds, almond milk, honey & your choice of 3 toppings

Grain Bowls

Chicken Burrito Bowl

$10.75

quinoa, chicken, grilled peppers & onions, cheddar cheese, corn salsa & avocado topped with chipotle ranch dressing

Shrimp Quinoa Bowl

$11.75

quinoa, grilled shrimp, black beans, shredded carrots, red cabbage & avocado

Roasted Vegetable Bowl

$9.00

quinoa, spinach, roasted peppers, sweet potatoes, broccoli, zucchini & onions, feta cheese, toasted almonds & tahini dressing

Mediterranean Bowl

$9.00

quinoa, crispy chick peas, tomaotes, red onion, red bell pepper, kalamata olives, feta cheese & lemon parmesan vinaigrette dressing

Roasted Salmon Bowl

$11.75

quinoa, arugula, roasted salmon, red cabbage, tortilla chips & avocado

Chicken Pesto Bowl

$10.75

quinoa, spinach, chicken, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & pesto

Build Your Own Grain Bowl

$9.00

Your Bowl...Your Way!

Salads

Avocado Crunch Salad

$11.00

spinach, quinoa, cucumbers, tomatoes, crispy chick peas, avocado & fresh lemon juice

Chicken Tahini Salad

$11.00

romaine, chicken, broccoli, carrots, red cabbage, crisy onions, sesame seeds & tahini dressing

Sante Fe Salad

$11.00

romaine, tomatoes, corn salsa, avocado, crispy onions & pepperjack cheese

Mexican Caesar Salad

$11.00

romaine, chicken, cheddar cheese, tomaotes, tortilla strips & avocado

Pacific Coast Salad

$11.00

romaine, cucumber, tomato, hearts of palm & avocado

Southwest Salad

$11.00

romaine, spinach, roasted sweet potatoes, hearts of palm, tomatoes, black beans, corn salsa & tortilla strips

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.00

romaine, chicken, bleu cheese, carrots, celery, drizzle hot sauce & ranch dressing

Harvest Chicken Salad

$11.00

spring mix, romaine, chicken, toasted almonds, apples, grapes & cranberries

Gothics Salad

$11.00

spring mix, chicken, tomatoes, red onion, avocado, tortilla strips

Dunderberg Salad

$8.25

spinach, romaine, goat cheese, strawberries & cranberries

RB Salad

$10.50

arugula, chicken, tomatoes, shaved parmesan & farro

Rocky Peak Salad

$10.50

arugula, chicken, tomatoes, shaved parmesan, roasted red peppers & garbanzo beans

Fresh Caesar Salad

$10.50

fresh salad blend, chicken, tomatoes, shaved parmesan

Greek Salad

$8.25

romaine, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, kalamata olives & feta cheese

Farm Salad

$9.50

spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, egg, bacon & avocado

Classic Cobb Salad

$11.25

romaine, chicken, tomatoes, bleu cheese, red onion, egg, bacon & avocado

Bash Bish Salad

$8.25

spinach, strawberries, apples, pears & pecans

Build Your Own Salad

$9.25

Your salad....Your way!

Toast

Avocado Only

$5.75

Avocado, salt & pepper on toast

Avocado w/ Sliced Egg on top

$6.75

Avocado, salt, pepper & sliced egg on toast

Avocado w/ arugula & lemon

$6.75

Avocado, salt, pepper, arugula & a squeeze of fresh lemon juice on toast

Avocado Egg Salad

$7.75

Avocado, salt, pepper & 2 eggs smashed on toast

Avocado & 2 Eggs Smashed-NO BREAD

$6.50

Avocado, salt, pepper & 2 eggs smashed. NO TOAST

Toast Only

$3.00

1 slice of multigrain bread toasted

Power Almond Toast

$6.75

banana, almond butter, chia seeds & honey served on toast

Baked Goods

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.25

Worlds Greatest Chocolate Chip Cookie!

Oatmeal Cranberry White Chip Cookie

$3.50

Chocolate Dipped Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.50

Chocolate Brownie

$3.25

Banana Bread

$2.50

Raspberry Crumb Cake

$2.25

GF Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

GF Peanut Butter & Jelly Cookie

$3.75Out of stock

GF Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.75

CF Ginger Spice Cookie

$3.75

GF Chia Bar

$5.75

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.75Out of stock

Vanilla Cupcake

$3.25

Chocolate Cupcake

$3.00

Vanilla Raspberry Cupcake

$3.25

Funfetti Cupcake

$3.25

S'mores Cupcake

$3.25

Oreo Cupcake

$3.25

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cupcake

$3.25

Red Velvet Cupcake

$3.25

Juices

Ginger Love

$7.00

pineapple, carrot & ginger

Happy Belly

$7.50

cucumber, green apple, celery & lemon

Green Delight

$7.00

orange, pear, celery, kale, aloe & lemon

Green Glow

$7.00

kale, spinach, green apple & lemon

Beach Fuel

$7.00

pineapple, ginger, lime & coconut water

Morning Blast

$7.00

carrot, orange, pineapple, green apple & lemon

Red G

$7.00

beet, grapefruit & ginger

Cold Crusher

$7.00

orange & carrot

Cool Down

$7.00

pineapple, cucumber & green apple

Serious Greens

$7.00

spinach, kale, roamine, cucumber, celery, green apple, ginger, turmeric, parsley & lemon

Green Energy

$7.00

pineapple, spinach, kale, mint & green apple

Super C

$7.00

pineapple, grapefruit, orange & mint

Build Your Own Juice

$7.00

Your juice.....Your way!

Wellness Shots

Ginger-Lemon Wellness Shot

$3.75

an energizing combination of ginger & lemon juice. 3oz

Turmeric-Apple Wellness Shot

$3.75

a combination of turmeric & apple to reduce inflamation. 3oz

All-In Wellness Shot

$3.75

ginger, turmeric, lemon, apple & cayenne pepper combined for maximum health benefits. 3oz

Smoothies

Green Protein Smoothie

$8.50

avocado, kale, spinach, banana, matcha, almond milk & protein

BAC Smoothie

$7.50

acai, banana, strawberry & your choice of milk

Acai Smoothie

$7.50

acai, banana & your choice of milk

Dragon Berry

$7.50

pitaya, strawberry, lemon & filtered water

Green B's

$7.00

blueberry, banana, spinach, almonds, cocoa & your choice of milk

Matcha Colada

$7.00

pineapple, kale, coconut, lime, matcha, vanilla & your choice of milk

Cocoa Cashew

$7.00Out of stock

banana, spinach, cocoa, cashew, mint & your choice of milk

Breakfast Club

$7.00

banana, strawberries, granola & your choice of milk

Almond Buttercup

$7.00

almond butter, strawberries, banana, cocoa, flax, vanilla & your choice of milk

Mango Smoothie

$7.00

mango, pineapple, orange & carrot

Health Nut

$8.50

banana, almond butter, cinnamon, vanilla, protein & your choice of milk

Green Mile

$7.50

broccoli, spinach, avocado, green apple & lemon

Komplete Keto

$7.50

avocado, raw cacao, almond butter, cinnamon & almond milk

Build Your Own Smoothie

$7.00

Your smoothie....Your way!

Coffee Drinks

Mocha Cookie Crumble

$1.00Out of stock

coffee, mocha syrup, oreo, milk, ice

Salted Caramel

$1.00Out of stock

coffee, caramel, chocolate, sea salt, milk & ice

Frozen Cappuccino

$1.00Out of stock

coffee, cocoa, vanilla, milk & ice

Iced Coffee

$2.75

Cold Brew

$2.75

Irving Farm Drip Coffee

$2.95+

Espresso

$1.75

Doppio

$3.25

Americano

$2.75+

Cortado

$4.25+

Cafe Breve

$4.95+

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Latte

$4.40+

Jay Latte

$5.50+

Mochanilla

$5.50+

Mocha On The Rocks

$5.00

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.50+

Keto Coffee

$6.00

Teas & other drinks

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Chocolate Syrup & Steamed Milk

Ginger Elixirs

$3.50

Immune Shein Ginger Elixirs

Tea Latte

$3.50

Your choice of tea with steamed milk

Hot Tea

$3.00

Your choice of Serendipitea teas

CBD Teas

$5.75

Poland Spring Water

$1.75

Bottled Teas

$3.00

Harney & Son's Bottled Teas

Juice Cleanse

1 Day Juice Only Cleanse

$38.00

6 juices

3 Day Juice Only Cleanse

$104.00

18 juices

5 Day Juice Only Cleanse

$165.00

30 juices

1 Day Juice & Salad Cleanse

$28.00

3 juices & 1 vegetable only salad

3 Day Juice & Salad Cleanse

$71.00

9 juices & 3 vegetable only salads

5 Day Juice & Salad Cleanse

$115.00

15 juices & 5 vegetable only salads

Retail Items

Cranberry Almond Granola 1#

$12.50

Chocolate Peanut Butter Granola 1#

$13.50

Peanut Butter 16oz

$7.00

Almond Butter 16oz

$15.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter 16oz

$10.00

Cilantro Lime Dressing

$7.25

Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

$7.25

Italian Dressing

$7.25

Greek Vinaigrette Dressing

$7.25

Apple Cider Vinaigrette Dressing

$7.25

Ranch Dressing

$7.25

Honey Mustard Dressing

$7.25

Caesar Dressing

$7.25

Original Granola 1#

$11.75

GLUTEN FREE Original Granola 1#

$13.50

Sunday 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving fresh food with ingredients you recognize since 2017

Location

2003 New York 52, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533

Directions

