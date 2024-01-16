- Home
Fresh Agave Mexican Bar & Grill
73325 Hwy 111
Palm Desert, CA 92260
Featured Items
- FAJITA SALAD
Chicken or beef, grilled bell peppers and onions, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, avocado, dressing$20.00
- Cadillac
Gold tequila. Triple sec, sweet & sour mix, and a float of orange liqueur$13.00
- FAJITAS
Beef or chicken. Grilled onions, bell peppers, garnished with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Corn or flour tortillas. Shrimp or calamari $32.50$29.50
Lunch Menu
Appetizers
- NACHOS
Refried beans, cheese, tomatoes, green onions, jalapenos, sour cream, and guacamole, shredded chicken or beef $17.00. Chorizo, pork carnitas, or fajitas chicken or beef $19.00$15.25
- QUESADILLA
Green onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo$15.75
- CHEESE DIP
Garnished with cilantro$10.99
- QUESO FUNDIDO
Cheese, green onions, mushrooms, and tomato. Choice of corn or flour tortillas. Add spinach or Chorizo $2$14.75
- CHILE AGAVES
Shrimp stuffed yellow peppers served with chipotle sauce$18.99
- TAQUITOS
Cream, green onion, guacamole, and cotija cheese$14.50
- SHRIMP COCKTAIL
Cocktail sauce, cucumber, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and avocado$16.25
- CEVICHE
Fish, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, avocado, and clamato juice$15.99
- CHICHARRONES
Fried pork rinds served two salsas$10.99
- CALAMARI
Grilled or deep fried with chipotle sauce$14.99
- GUACAMOLE
Tomato, onions, cilantro, lime, salt and pepper$14.99
Salads/Soup
- HOUSE SALAD
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, avocado, cheese, croutons, dressing$11.50
- SMALL SALAD$6.50
- CAESAR SALAD
Lettuce, Parmesan, croutons, and dressing$10.25
- SMALL CAESAR$6.50
- FAJITA SALAD
Chicken or beef, grilled bell peppers and onions, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, avocado, dressing$20.00
- TACO SALAD
Ground beef, lettuce, beans, cheese, tomato, sour cream, avocado, tostada (on the side)$17.50
- TOSTADA FRESCA
Shredded beef or chicken. Beans, lettuce, tomato, green onion, sour cream, guacamole, and cheese. Tostada (on the side)$17.75
- CUP TORTILLA$7.99
- BOWL TORTILLA$9.50
- CUP POBLANA$9.99
- BOWL POBLANA$11.50
- CUP CHILI BEANS$7.25
- BOWL CHILI BEANS$8.00
Burritos
- CASA BURRO
Ground beef, shredded chicken or beef. Topped with red sauce and sour cream$18.25
- CHIMICHANGA
Deep fried burrito. Ground beef, shredded chicken or beef. Topped with red a sauce, sour cream, and avocado$18.75
- BURRO CARNITAS
Topped with tomatillo sauce, cheese, pico de gallo, and guacamole$20.99
- BURRO FAJITAS
Chicken or beef. Grilled onions, bell peppers. Topped with sour cream and guacamole. Shrimp add $2$21.50
- FISH BURRO
Pico de gallo, avocado, cabbage, chipotle sauce$21.99
Tacos
- TACOS ESPECIALES
Carnitas, beef or chicken fajita, or chorizo. Guacamole, pico de gallo$18.25
- TACOS JIMADORE
Carnitas, fajita beef and chicken. Guacamole, pico de gallo, and cheese$20.50
- FISH TACOS
Grilled fish, avocado, pico de gallo, cabbage, and sauce$20.25
- CALAMARI TACOS
Fried calamari, avocado, pico de gallo, cabbage, and chipotle sauce$20.25
- MAHI TACOS
Avocado, pico de gallo, cabbage, and chipotle sauce$21.25
- SHRIMP TACOS
Grilled onions, bell peppers, cabbage, avocado, and chipotle sauce$20.25
- TACO FIESTA
Build your own tacos! Beef, chicken, pork carnitas, and chorizo. Sides guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, jalapeno, and cheese$42.50
- LOBSTER TACOS$28.50OUT OF STOCK
Enchiladas
Combos
House Specials
- FAJITAS
Chicken or beef. Grilled onions, bell peppers, garnished with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Corn or flour tortillas. Shrimp or calamari $29.50$26.50
- FAJITAS GRANDES
Chicken, beef, shrimp, and calamari. Grilled onions, bell peppers, garnished with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Corn or flour tortillas$42.50
- CHILE RELLENO
Cheese stuffed poblano pepper, fried in egg batter. Topped with ranchera sauce, cotija cheese$16.25
- BEEF RELLENO
cheese stuffed poblano pepper, fried in egg batter on bed of seasoned ground beef, olives, walnuts, and white wine topped with tomatillo sauce$16.99
- PECHUGA DE POLLO
grilled chicken breast, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, ranchera sauce$20.25
- TAMALES$16.99
- Burger$15.00
Breakfast
- HUEVOS RANCHEROS
Two fried eggs over tortillas in ranchera sauce. Choice of corn or flour tortillas$16.50
- HUEVOS CON CHORIZO
scrambled eggs with pork sausage. choice or corn or flour tortillas$18.50
- ENCHILADAS EGGS
cheese enchiladas topped with two eggs$18.75
- MACHACA EGGS
Scrambled eggs with shredded beef. Choice of corn or flour tortillas$17.50
- FAJITA EGGS
scrambled eggs with chicken or beef fajitas. choice of flour or corn tortillas$18.50
- CHILAQUILES
Red or green salsa. Corn tortillas lightly fried with salsa, cheese & two eggs of any style$16.50
Vegetarian
- VEGGIE FAJITAS
Carrots, zucchini, broccoli, spinach, bell pepper, and onions. Garnished with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Corn or flour tortillas$20.75
- VEGGIE TACOS
Sauteed carrots, zucchini, spinach, broccoli, lettuce, cheese, and avocado. Choice of flour or corn tortillas$17.99
- SPINACH ENCHILADAS
Cheese topped with tomatillo sauce and sour cream$17.25
- VEGGIE ENCHILADAS
Sauteed carrots, zucchini, broccoli, and spinach. Topped with cheese, tomatillo sauce, and sour cream$17.95
- VEGGIE BURRITO
Carrots, zucchini, broccoli, spinach. Topped with tomatillo sauce and cheese$17.75
- VEGGIE QUESADILLA
Flour tortilla, monterey jack cheese, carrots, zucchini, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, tomatoes, and green onions. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo$16.50
- VEGGIE TOSTADA
Beans, lettuce, spinach, carrots, zucchini, broccoli, green onions, sour cream, cheese, and tostada (on the side)$17.50
Kid's Menu
Sides
- SIDE BEANS$4.50
- SIDE RICE$4.50
- SIDE GUACAMOLE$5.50
- SIDE SOUR CREAM$2.50
- SIDE VEGGIES$5.25
- SIDE PICO DE GALLO$2.99
- SIDE CHEESE$2.99
- CHIPS BASKET$2.75
- SIDE AVOCADO$3.75
- SIDE JALAPENOS$2.25
- TOREADOS$4.25
- TORTILLAS$2.25
- SIDE LETTUCE$1.75
- SIDE FRENCH FRIES$4.75
- SIDE FLOUR CHIPS$3.99
- SIDE CHORIZO$10.25
- SIDE BEEF FAJ$10.25
- SIDE CHIX FAJ$10.25
- SIDE CARNITAS$10.25
- SIDE MACHACA$8.25
- SIDE CHILE COLORADO$10.25
- SIDE CHILE VERDE$10.25
- PINT SALSA$5.25
- BAG OF CHIPS$5.25
- SIDE MOLE SAUCE$2.50
- SIDE POBLANO SAUCE$2.50
- SIDE CHIPOTLE$1.75
- SIDE TOMATOES$1.75
- SPLIT PLATE$4.50
Dessert
- NIEVE FRITA
Vanilla ice cream with thick crunchy layer of cereal, then deep-fried and topped with whipped cream and raspberry sauce$8.50
- FLAN
Creamy vanilla custard topped with whipped cream and caramelized sugar$8.50
- SOPAPILLAS
Two fluffy pastries drizzled with honey and cinnamon. Served with vanilla ice cream$8.50
- CHURROS
Fried dough coated with cinnamon and sugar and stuffed with caramel sauce$7.75
- CHOCOLATE CAKE
Warmed chocolate bundt cake topped with vanilla ice cream and drizzled with raspberry sauce$8.75
- NINA'S COFFEE
Decaf coffee with bailey's. Topped with whipped cream$11.25
- MEXICAN COFFEE
Choice of regular or decaf coffee with tequila and Kahlua. Topped with whipped cream$11.25
- CARAJILLO
Licor 43 and espresso$12.75
- ICE CREAM$6.00
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
- NACHOS
Refried beans, cheese, tomatoes, green onions, jalapenos, sour cream, and guacamole, shredded chicken or beef $18.50. Chorizo, pork carnitas or fajitas chicken or beef $20.50$16.75
- QUESADILLA
Green onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream & pico de shredded chicken or beef $18.75. Chorizo, pork carnitas, beef or chicken $19.75. Shrimp $21.75$16.75
- CHEESE DIP
Garnished with cilantro$10.99
- QUESO FUNDIDO
Cheese, green onions, mushrooms, and tomato. Choice of corn or flour tortillas add spinach or Chorizo $2$16.75
- CHILE AGAVES
Shrimp stuffed yellow peppers served with chipotle sauce$18.99
- TAQUITOS
Cream, green onion, guacamole, and cotija cheese$14.50
- SHRIMP COCKTAIL
Cocktail sauce, cucumber, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and avocado$17.25
- CEVICHE
Fish, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, avocado, and clamato juice$17.99
- CHICHARRONES
Fried pork rinds served two salsas$10.99
- CALAMARI
Grilled or deep fried with chipotle sauce$16.99
- GUACAMOLE
Tomato, onions, cilantro, lime, salt and pepper$16.99
Salads/Soup
- HOUSE SALAD
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, avocado, cheese, croutons, dressing. Chicken or beef $19.50. Grilled shrimp or calamari $21.50. Fish $22.50. Salmon $26.50$12.50
- SMALL SALAD$6.50
- CAESAR SALAD
Lettuce, parmesan, croutons, and dressing. Grilled chicken $18.25. Grilled shrimp $21.25$11.25
- SMALL CAESAR$6.50
- FAJITA SALAD
Chicken or beef, grilled bell peppers and onions, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, avocado, dressing. Shrimp or calamari $23.00$21.00
- TACO SALAD
Ground beef, lettuce, beans, cheese, tomato, sour cream, avocado, tostada (on the side)$19.75
- TOSTADA FRESCA
Shredded beef or chicken. Beans, lettuce, tomato, green onion, sour cream, guacamole, and cheese. Tostada (on the side)$20.75
- CUP TORTILLA$9.50
- BOWL TORTILLA$10.99
- CUP POBLANA$10.50
- BOWL POBLANA$11.99
- CUP CHILE BEANS$8.75
- BOWL CHILI BEANS$9.50
Burritos
- CASA BURRO
Ground beef, shredded chicken or beef. Topped with red sauce and sour cream$19.99
- CHIMICHANGA
Deep fried burrito. Ground beef, shredded chicken or beef. Topped with red a sauce, sour cream, and avocado$20.25
- CARNITAS BURRO
Topped with tomatillo sauce, cheese, pico de gallo, and guacamole$22.99
- FAJITA BURRO
Chicken or beef. Grilled onions, bell peppers. Topped with sour cream, and guacamole, shrimp $25.50$23.50
- FISH BURRO
Pico de gallo. Avocado, cabbage, chipotle sauce$24.50
Tacos
- TACOS ESPECIALES
Pork carnitas, beef or chicken fajita, or chorizo. Guacamole, pico de gallo$21.75
- TRES JIMADORES
Pork carnitas, fajita beef and chicken. Guacamole, pico de gallo, and cheese$22.99
- FISH TACOS
Grilled fish, avocado, pico de gallo, cabbage, and chipotle sauce$21.75
- CALAMARI TACOS
Fried calamari, avocado, pico de gallo, cabbage, and chipotle sauce$21.75
- MAHI TACOS
Avocado, pico de gallo, cabbage, and chipotle sauce$22.50
- SHRIMP TACOS
Grilled onions, bell peppers, cabbage, avocado, and chipotle sauce$21.75
- TACO FIESTA
Build your own tacos! Beef, chicken, pork carnitas and chorizo. Sides of guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, jalapeno, and cheese$44.50
- LOBSTER TACOS$28.50OUT OF STOCK
Enchiladas
- MOLE ENCHILADAS
Mole sauce, cotija cheese (contains peanuts)$21.99
- SUIZAS ENCHILADAS
Tomatillo sauce, sour cream, and cheese$20.99
- POBLANO ENCHILADAS
Chicken or beef, poblano sauce, and cotija cheese$21.99
- CARNITAS ENCHILADAS
Tomatillo sauce and cheese$22.99
- RANCH ENCHILADAS
Garnished with sour cream and guacamole$18.50
Combos
House Specials
- FAJITAS
Beef or chicken. Grilled onions, bell peppers, garnished with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Corn or flour tortillas. Shrimp or calamari $32.50$29.50
- FAJITAS GRANDES
Beef, chicken, shrimp, and calamari. Grilled onions, bell peppers, garnished with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Choice of corn or flour tortillas$44.50
- CHILE RELLENO
Cheese stuffed poblano pepper, fried in egg batter. Topped with ranchera sauce, cotija cheese$18.25
- BEEF RELLENO
Cheese stuffed poblano pepper, fried in egg batter on bed of seasoned ground beef, olives, walnuts, and white wine topped with tomatillo sauce$18.99
- CARNITAS
Braised pork, pico de gallo, guacamole, jalapenos, and cilantro with choice of tortillas$25.50
- POLLO MOLE
Grilled chicken breast in mole sauce (contains peanuts) and choice of tortillas$23.75
- PECHUGA DE POLLO
Grilled chicken breast, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, ranchera sauce and choice of tortillas$22.99
- TAMALES$16.99
- CHILE VERDE
Braised pork with tomatillo sauce, and choice of tortillas$23.50
- CHILE COLORADO$22.50
- MILANESA POLLO$23.25
- HARLOW$21.50
- BISTEC RANCHERO$24.50
- Extra Set-up$9.75
- Burger$15.00
- Carne Asada$24.00
Seafood
- SHRIMP RANCH
Jumbo shrimp with garlic, olive oil, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, cilantro, with ranchero sauce$25.99
- CAMARONES IXTAPA
Jumbo shrimp with garlic, lime juice, onions, and bell peppers in green sauce$25.99
- SHRIMP POBLANOS
Jumbo shrimp with garlic, olive oil, onions, and bell peppers in poblano sauce$26.99
- SHRIMP AZTECA
Jumbo shrimp seasoned with garlic and spices. Sauteed in olive oil, peppers, and onions$25.99
- SHRIMP DIABLA
Jumbo shrimp sauteed with spicy sauce, green peppers, and onions$25.99
- SHRIMP AL MOJO
Jumbo shrimp with garlic, olive oil, lime juice, white wine, and cilantro$25.99
- CAMARON AZUL$26.99
- PESCADO POBLANO
Grilled fish fillet topped with poblano sauce$25.99
- PESCADO RANCH
Grilled fish fillet, garlic, olive oil, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, cilantro, and white crowned ranchero sauce$24.99
- PESCADO CHIPOTLE
Grilled fish fillet topped with shrimp, chipotle sauce, and sauteed veggies$26.99
- SALMON
Grilled salmon covered in chunky ranchero sauce$28.75
Vegetarian
- VEGGIE FAJITAS
Carrots, zucchini, broccoli, spinach, bell peppers, and onions. Garnished with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Choice of tortillas, corn or flour$23.00
- VEGGIE BURRITO
Carrots, zucchini, broccoli, spinach. Topped with tomatillo sauce and cheese$18.99
- VEGGIE TACOS
Sauteed carrots, zucchini, broccoli, spinach, lettuce, cheese, and avocado$20.25
- VEGGIE ENCHILADAS
Sauteed carrots, zucchini, broccoli, and spinach. Topped with cheese, tomatillo sauce, and sour cream$19.75
- SPINACH ENCHILADAS
Cheese topped with tomatillo sauce$19.50
- Veggie Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, monterey jack cheese, carrots, zucchini, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, tomatoes, and green onions. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo$18.75
- VEGGIE TOSTADA
Beans, lettuce, spinach, carrots, zucchini, broccoli, green onions, sour cream, cheese, and tostada (on the side)$19.50
Kid's Menu
N/A
Soft Drinks
- Virgin Margarita$7.00
- Coke$4.00
- Diet Coke$4.00
- Cherry Coke$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Iced Tea$4.00
- Arnold Palmer$4.00
- Raspberry Tea$4.00
- Dr. Pepper$4.00
- Club Soda$4.00
- Shirley Temple$4.00
- Coffee$4.00
- Fanta$4.00
- Tonic$4.00
- Topo Chico$5.25
- Orange Juice$4.50
- Cranberry Juice$4.50
- Pineapple Juice$4.50
- Grapefruit Juice$4.50
- Squirt$4.00
- Hot Tea$4.00
- Milk$4.00
- Water Bottle$4.50
- Red Bull$5.00
- Ginger Beer$4.50
- Virgin Marry$6.50
Mocktails (Copy)
- Virgen Mojito
Fresh mint, sparkling soda, fresh lime, and agave nectar with a sugar rim$7.00
- La Granada
Pomegranate puree with sparkling soda, fresh lime, salted rim, garnished with fresh pomegranate$7.00
- Lola Lemonade
Lemonade with a twist of strawberry$4.50
- Cucumber Cooler
Fresh mint and sliced cucumber muddled, shaken and served over sparkling soda$6.50
- Virgen Mangoneada
Diced mangos, mango puree, garnished with chamoy & tajin$7.75
Margaritas
Margaritas
- HOUSE MARG
Gold tequila, triple sec, and sweet & sour mix$12.00
- Cadillac
Gold tequila. Triple sec, sweet & sour mix, and a float of orange liqueur$13.00
- Fresh Agave Skinny
Silver tequila, fresh lime, agave nectar, and a splash of soda$14.00
- Spicy
House made jalapeno infused tequila, triple sec, and sweet & sour mix$12.50
- Don Agave
Don Julio silver tequila, fresh lime, agave nectar, and a splash of soda$18.00
- Jimador
Jimador tequila, our own special citrus mix, and a float of orange liqueur with savory tajin rim$18.00
- Cexy
Hornitos sauza tequila, fresh lime, agave nectar, and a splash of soda$16.50
- Casamigos Marg$17.75
- Casamigos Cadillac$18.75
- Casamigos Skinny Marg$18.75
- Casamigos Skinny Cadillac$19.75
- Flavored Marg
Strawberry, peach, mango, banana, guava, watermelon, or pina colada$12.50
- Mangoneada
Tequila, diced mangos & mango purée. Garnished with chamoy & tajin$13.50
- Tamarindo
Try everyone's favorite sweet and spicy margarita; tequila, tangy tamarind pulp, sweet & sour mix with a savory tajin rim$12.50
- Passion Fruit
Herradura silver tequila, sweet and sour mix, and passion fruit purée$17.00
- 111
Gold tequila, triple sec, sweet & sour mix, and a float of chambord liqueur$13.50
- Volcan
Volcan de mi terra tequila, triple sec, and sweet & sour mix$14.50
- De Leon
De leon tequila, triple sec, sweet & sour mix$14.00
- Small Margarita$8.75
- Small Cadillac$9.25
- Small Skinny$9.50
Premium Margarita
- Marg/Don Julio Slv$17.50
- Marg/Don Julio Repo$18.00
- Marg/Don Jul Anejo$18.50
- Marg/Patron Siv$17.00
- Marg/Patron Repo$18.00
- Marg/Patron Anejo$18.50
- Marg/Casam Repo$18.50
- Marg/Casam Anejo$20.50
- Marg/Herradura$17.00
- Marg/Herra Repo$18.00
- Marg/Herra Anejo$18.50
- Marg/Fortaleza$28.00
- Marg/Forta Repo$32.00OUT OF STOCK
- Marg/Forta Anejo$34.00OUT OF STOCK
- Marg/Cazadores Repo$15.50
- Marg/Hornitos Repo$15.00
- Marg/Julio 70$30.00
- Marg/Julio 1942$60.00
- Marg/Cabo Wabo Repo$18.00
- Marg/Centenario$14.00
- Marg/Cente Repo$15.00
- Marg/Corazon Repo$13.00
- Marg/Don Fulano$15.00
- Marg/Dobel$25.00
- Marg/Dobel Cristalino$40.00
- Marg/Lalo$15.00
- Marg/Jimador$15.00
- Marg/Milagro Silver$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- Marg/3 Gen Silver$17.00
- Marg/3 Gen Reposado$18.00
- Marg/3 Gen Anejo$18.50
- Marg/Cuervo$12.50
- Marg/1800$15.50
- Marg/Don Primavera$40.00
- Marg/Reserva Fam$64.00
- Marg/Clase Azul Repo$52.00
- Marg/Clase Azul Anejo$150.00
Mezcal
- Skinny Silencio
Silencio mezcal, fresh lime, agave nectar, and a splash of soda$17.25
- Spicy Mezcal
House made jalapeno infused mezcal$17.25
- Amigos Margarita
Silencio mezcal, our own special citrus mix, and a float of orange liqueur with a savory tajin rim$17.75
- Jamaica Mezcal
Mezcal, hibiscus, cilantro, and fresh lime juice$16.75
- Bloody Mezcal
Mezcal served with house made bloody marry mix, rimed with tajin$13.75
- Mezcal Margarita$14.50
Traditional
- Paloma
Cuervo traditional tequila, squirt, fresh lime, and salted rim$12.50
- Jarrito
Herradura silver tequila, orange juice, squirt, fresh lime, and tajin$15.25
- Mexican Mule
Silver tequila, ginger beer, and lime juice$12.25
- Charro Negro
Cuervo traditional tequila, coke, and a splash of soda$12.00
- Carajillo
Licor 43 and espresso$12.75
- Fresh Martini
Hornitos tequila, cointreau, and fresh lime$14.50
- Lemon Drop
Vodka, sweet & sour mix, and triple sec with sugar on the rim$13.00
- Cosmopolitan
Vodka, triple sec, and cranberry juice with fresh lime$13.00
- Mojito
White rum, mint, sugar, lime juice, and club soda$12.50
- Moscow Mule
Vodka, ginger beer, and lime juice$12.50
- Pomegranate Martini
Vodka, triple sec, and pomegranate liqueur$12.75
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
73325 Hwy 111, Palm Desert, CA 92260