Fresh Bite Food & Spirits
1720 E Calvada blvd
Pahrump, NV 89048
Popular Items
Appetizer
Avotuna
Four avacado halves topped with our homemade tuna salad, bacon bits, and drizzled with chipolte ranch. Served with Jalepeno ranch on side for dipping.
Boneless Buffalo Wings
Buffalo wings bone in
Chips and Salsa
Chips, salsa, & guacamole
Fried Jalapeño
Fried Mushrooms
Fried trio
Fries
Mozzarella Sticks
Nachos
Nacho Cheese, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo Salsa, Sour Cream, mixed cheese, and pickled jalapenos.
Onion rings
Potato Skins
Loaded Fries
Burgers
Jack Mushroom avocado Burger
Beef Patty, Sauteed Onions and Mushrooms, Pepper Jack Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Avacado & Ranch
The Classic One Burger(opcional cheese)cheddar
Beef Patty, Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, Mayonnaise, & Pickles. Cheddar cheese optional.
Bacon Jalapeño Burger
Beef Patty, Sauteed Jalapeño and Onions, Pepper Jack Cheese, Bacon, Chipotle Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato.
Bacon Cheese Burger
Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Mayonaise, & Pickles
BBQ Burger
Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Onion Ring, Lettuce, Tomato, & BBQ Sauce
Gorgonzola burger
beef patty, gorgonzola cheese, bacon, Fresh jalapenos, tomato, lettuce, ranch dressing
Veggie burger
Veggie patty, mayo, onion, lettuce, & tomato.
bacon & egg cheese burger
Beef Patty, Egg, Cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato, lettuce, & mayo.
double meat burger
Two beef pattys, Double pepperjack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
Burritos
Steak Burrito
Steak, Rice, Black Beans, Mixed Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Salsa, & Sour Cream.
Chicken Burrito
Chicken, Rice, Black Beans, Mixed Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, & Salsa.
Pork Burrito
Pork, Rice, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Salsa, Mixed Cheese, & Sour Cream.
Shrimp Burrito
Shrimp, Black Beans, Rice, Salsa,Pico de gallo, Sour Cream, Mixed Cheese.
Double Meat Burrito
Black Beans, Rice, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Salsa, Mixed Cheese, Choice of Meat (s)
Veggie burrito
Roasted Corn Salsa Veggies, Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Salsa, Mixed Cheese, & Sour Cream.
Bean cheese & rice burrito
Dessert
Fried food
Quesadillas
Salads
Fresh Tomato Mozzarella Salad
Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Basil, Balsamic Glaze, Olive Oil
Fresh Spinach Tuna Salad
Spinach, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Dry Cranberries, Walnuts, tossed in balsamic dressing, topped with our homemade tuna salad.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, tossed in caesar dressing.
Steak Salad
Steak, Mixed Greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, shredded cheese, tossed in balsamic dressing.
Chicken Crisper salad
Crispy chicken, Mixed greens, walnuts, red onions, tomato, shredded cheese, tossed in honey mustard dressing.
Iceberg Blue cheese salad
Iceberg wedge, Topped with Blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, chopped red onion, tomato, And bacon bits.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, Mixed greens, walnuts, red onions, tomato, shredded cheese, tossed in honey mustard dressing.
Grilled chicken apple salad
Spinach, grilled chicken, sliced almonds, cashew halves, cranberries, mozzarella cheese, apple slices, tossed in a raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
Sides/ Ala Carte
Add chicken
Add steak
Add tuna
Add shrimp
Add pork
Side sour cream .50
Side ranch
Side bbq
Add Caesar dressing
Side of Honey Mustard
Side of bacon
Add side of cheese
Side of pico de gallo
Side of salsa
Avocado side
Side caesar
Side salad
Side jalapenos
2 oz guacamole
Burger patty
salmon
side chips
Grilled chicken patty
Crispy chicken patty
Soup's
Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Romaine Lettuce, Chicken, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, & Croutons
Chicken Spinach Wrap
Spinach, Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Dry Cranberries, Walnuts, & Balsamic
Steak Mix Green Wrap
Mix Greens, Steak, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber tossed in balsamic dressing.
Tuna Salad Wrap
Mix Green, Ranch, Tuna, Bacon, & Avocado
Veggie wrap
Mixed greens, tomato, onion, walnuts, cranberries, roasted vegetables, tossed in balsamic dressing.
Shrimp Caesar Wrap
Breakfast
Breakfast Burrito
Flour Tortilla, Pico De Gallo, Refried Beans, Scrambled Eggs, and Choice of Meat.
All American Breakfast
Pancake & Eggs
Steak & Eggs
Huevos Rancheros
Chilaquiles
Entomatadas
Bacon & Egg bagel breakfast sandwich
Bagel w/ Cream Cheese
Oatmeal
Fruit & Yogurt
Fruit Bowl
Ala carte pancakes
Ala carte eggs
Ala carte bacon
Ala carte sausage
Ala carte hash browns
Ala carte toast
Sub cup of fruit
Supreme Breakfast Sandwich w/ hash browns
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich w/ hash browns
Omelette w/hash browns
Sandwiches
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken patty, honey mustard dressing, pepper jack cheese, bacon, avacado, onion, tomato, and lettuce on a bun.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, honey mustard dressing, pepper jack cheese, bacon, avacado, onion, tomato, and lettuce on a bun.
BLT+A
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avacado and mayo on your choice of bread.
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pork sauteed in bbq sauce served on a bun, come with coleslaw and your choice of fries or onion rings.
Buffalo Gorgonzola Crispy Sandwich
Crispy chicken patty tossed in buffalo sauce, gorgonzola cheese, tomato, onion lettuce, and ranch dressing.
Soda's, tea, juices, coffee
Bai
Coke cans
bottle of water
Fountain soda in
Juice
Regular coffee
Ice tea
Perrier
Lemonade
Strawberry lemon
Water top
expresso shot
double espresso shot
latte
capucino
mocha
fanta bottle
Glass of milk
Sm. To go drink 24oz
Lg. To go drink 32oz
root beer
dr pepper
coke bottle
sprite bottle
Hot tea
Horchata
Beer
Ice bag
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
