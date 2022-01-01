Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fresh Bite Food & Spirits

review star

No reviews yet

1720 E Calvada blvd

Pahrump, NV 89048

Appetizer

Avotuna

$7.95+

Four avacado halves topped with our homemade tuna salad, bacon bits, and drizzled with chipolte ranch. Served with Jalepeno ranch on side for dipping.

Boneless Buffalo Wings

$8.95

Buffalo wings bone in

$8.95

Chips and Salsa

$3.95

Chips, salsa, & guacamole

$8.45

Fried Jalapeño

$6.95

Fried Mushrooms

$6.95

Fried trio

$17.95

Fries

$4.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.95

Nachos

$6.95

Nacho Cheese, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo Salsa, Sour Cream, mixed cheese, and pickled jalapenos.

Onion rings

$7.95

Potato Skins

$6.95Out of stock

Loaded Fries

$7.95

Burgers

Jack Mushroom avocado Burger

$10.95

Beef Patty, Sauteed Onions and Mushrooms, Pepper Jack Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Avacado & Ranch

The Classic One Burger(opcional cheese)cheddar

$9.95

Beef Patty, Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, Mayonnaise, & Pickles. Cheddar cheese optional.

Bacon Jalapeño Burger

$10.95

Beef Patty, Sauteed Jalapeño and Onions, Pepper Jack Cheese, Bacon, Chipotle Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato.

Bacon Cheese Burger

$10.95

Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Mayonaise, & Pickles

BBQ Burger

$10.95

Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Onion Ring, Lettuce, Tomato, & BBQ Sauce

Gorgonzola burger

$10.95

beef patty, gorgonzola cheese, bacon, Fresh jalapenos, tomato, lettuce, ranch dressing

Veggie burger

$10.95

Veggie patty, mayo, onion, lettuce, & tomato.

bacon & egg cheese burger

$11.95

Beef Patty, Egg, Cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato, lettuce, & mayo.

double meat burger

$12.95

Two beef pattys, Double pepperjack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

Burritos

Steak Burrito

$10.95

Steak, Rice, Black Beans, Mixed Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Salsa, & Sour Cream.

Chicken Burrito

$9.95

Chicken, Rice, Black Beans, Mixed Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, & Salsa.

Pork Burrito

$9.95

Pork, Rice, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Salsa, Mixed Cheese, & Sour Cream.

Shrimp Burrito

$11.20

Shrimp, Black Beans, Rice, Salsa,Pico de gallo, Sour Cream, Mixed Cheese.

Double Meat Burrito

$12.95

Black Beans, Rice, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Salsa, Mixed Cheese, Choice of Meat (s)

Veggie burrito

$8.95

Roasted Corn Salsa Veggies, Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Salsa, Mixed Cheese, & Sour Cream.

Bean cheese & rice burrito

$6.95

Dessert

Cheesecake

$5.95

Churros ice cream

$5.95

Sundaes

$4.95

Root beer float

$6.95

Tiramisu

$6.95

Plain Ice Cream

$3.95

Fried food

Chicken crispers with fries

$10.95

Quesadillas

Chicken quesadilla

$10.95

Steak quesadilla

$10.95

Pork quesadilla

$10.95

Veggie quesadilla

$8.95

cheese and rousted vegetables, sour cream and mango-pico

Shrimp quesadilla

$10.95

Cheese quesadilla

$7.95

Salads

Fresh Tomato Mozzarella Salad

$8.95

Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Basil, Balsamic Glaze, Olive Oil

Fresh Spinach Tuna Salad

$10.95

Spinach, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Dry Cranberries, Walnuts, tossed in balsamic dressing, topped with our homemade tuna salad.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.95

Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, tossed in caesar dressing.

Steak Salad

$11.95

Steak, Mixed Greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, shredded cheese, tossed in balsamic dressing.

Chicken Crisper salad

$10.95

Crispy chicken, Mixed greens, walnuts, red onions, tomato, shredded cheese, tossed in honey mustard dressing.

Iceberg Blue cheese salad

$7.95

Iceberg wedge, Topped with Blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, chopped red onion, tomato, And bacon bits.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.95

Grilled chicken, Mixed greens, walnuts, red onions, tomato, shredded cheese, tossed in honey mustard dressing.

Grilled chicken apple salad

$10.95

Spinach, grilled chicken, sliced almonds, cashew halves, cranberries, mozzarella cheese, apple slices, tossed in a raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

Sides/ Ala Carte

Add chicken

$3.00

Add steak

$3.00

Add tuna

$3.95

Add shrimp

$3.95

Add pork

$3.00

Side sour cream .50

$0.50

Side ranch

$0.25

Side bbq

$0.25

Add Caesar dressing

$0.25

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.25

Side of bacon

$3.00

Add side of cheese

$1.50

Side of pico de gallo

$1.50

Side of salsa

$1.50

Avocado side

$2.00

Side caesar

$4.50

Side salad

$4.50

Side jalapenos

$0.40

2 oz guacamole

$2.50

Burger patty

$3.95

salmon

$6.95

side chips

$2.00

Grilled chicken patty

$3.95

Crispy chicken patty

$3.95

Soup's

Black bean,garlic,onions,celery,redpepper,jalapeños, chkn broth,tmotoes and green onions, drizzle sour cream.

Chicken tortilla soup ( Bowl)

$6.95

Chicken tortilla soup (Cup)

$4.95

Chili black bean soup (Bowl)

$5.95Out of stock

Chili black bean soup (Cup)

$4.95Out of stock

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.95

Romaine Lettuce, Chicken, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, & Croutons

Chicken Spinach Wrap

$9.95

Spinach, Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Dry Cranberries, Walnuts, & Balsamic

Steak Mix Green Wrap

$10.95

Mix Greens, Steak, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber tossed in balsamic dressing.

Tuna Salad Wrap

$10.95

Mix Green, Ranch, Tuna, Bacon, & Avocado

Veggie wrap

$8.95

Mixed greens, tomato, onion, walnuts, cranberries, roasted vegetables, tossed in balsamic dressing.

Shrimp Caesar Wrap

$10.95

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$6.95

Flour Tortilla, Pico De Gallo, Refried Beans, Scrambled Eggs, and Choice of Meat.

All American Breakfast

$7.95

Pancake & Eggs

$8.95

Steak & Eggs

$9.95

Huevos Rancheros

$7.95

Chilaquiles

$7.95

Entomatadas

$7.95

Bacon & Egg bagel breakfast sandwich

$6.95

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$4.95

Oatmeal

$5.95

Fruit & Yogurt

$7.95

Fruit Bowl

$5.95

Ala carte pancakes

$5.95

Ala carte eggs

$4.95

Ala carte bacon

$2.50

Ala carte sausage

$2.50

Ala carte hash browns

$3.95

Ala carte toast

$1.95

Sub cup of fruit

$1.00

Supreme Breakfast Sandwich w/ hash browns

$8.95

Croissant Breakfast Sandwich w/ hash browns

$7.95

Omelette w/hash browns

$9.95

Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Crispy chicken patty, honey mustard dressing, pepper jack cheese, bacon, avacado, onion, tomato, and lettuce on a bun.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Grilled chicken, honey mustard dressing, pepper jack cheese, bacon, avacado, onion, tomato, and lettuce on a bun.

BLT+A

$9.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avacado and mayo on your choice of bread.

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.95

Pork sauteed in bbq sauce served on a bun, come with coleslaw and your choice of fries or onion rings.

Buffalo Gorgonzola Crispy Sandwich

$10.95

Crispy chicken patty tossed in buffalo sauce, gorgonzola cheese, tomato, onion lettuce, and ranch dressing.

Soda's, tea, juices, coffee

Antioxidant fusion

Bai

$3.50Out of stock

Coke cans

$1.50Out of stock

bottle of water

$1.50

Fountain soda in

$3.00

Juice

$3.50

Regular coffee

$2.75

Ice tea

$2.75

Perrier

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Strawberry lemon

$3.00

Water top

expresso shot

$3.00Out of stock

double espresso shot

$4.50Out of stock

latte

$5.50Out of stock

capucino

$5.50Out of stock

mocha

$5.50Out of stock

fanta bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Glass of milk

$2.25

Sm. To go drink 24oz

$3.00

Lg. To go drink 32oz

$4.00

root beer

$3.00

dr pepper

$3.00

coke bottle

$3.00Out of stock

sprite bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Hot tea

$2.75

Horchata

$3.00

Beer

Stella

$4.50

Corona

$4.50

Modelo Especial

$4.50

Negra Modelo

$4.50

Blue Moon

$4.50

Redd's Apple Ale

$4.50

O'Douls

$4.00

Coors Lite

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Beer Cans

$4.00

Truly

$5.00

Guinness

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Sam Adams

$4.50

Michelada

$6.95

Ice bag

Bag of ice 10 lbs.

$2.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
friendly and attentive customer service.

1720 E Calvada blvd, Pahrump, NV 89048

