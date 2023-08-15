- Home
FRESH BITES 235 Beach 20th Street
235 Beach 20th Street
Queens, NY 11691
Full Menu
Quesadilla and Tacos
Deli Per Pound
Premium Cuts
Cheese
Breakfast Sandwiches
Deli Cut
Oven Gold Turkey Sandwich
Honey Glazed Turkey Sandwich
Pepper Turkey Sandwich
Jerk Turkey Sandwich
Cajun Turkey Sandwich
Salsalito Turkey Sandwich
Turkey Ham Sandwich
Beef Salami Sandwich
Beef Bologna Sandwich
Turkey Pastrami Sandwich
Chicken Breast Sandwich
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
Pastrami Sandwich
Corned Beef Sandwich
Roast Beef Sandwich
Grilled Cheese
Croissants
Breakfast Sides
Fried Food
Sandwiches
Oven Gold Turkey**
Honey Glazed Turkey**
Pepper Turkey**
Jerk Turkey**
Cajun Turkey**
Salsalito Turkey**
Turkey Ham**
Beef Salami**
Beef Bologna**
Turkey Pastrami**
Chicken Breast**
Chipotle Chicken**
Tuna
Veggie
5 toppings
Pastrami
Corn Beef
Roast Beef
Side Orders
Salad Bar
Specialty Salads
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken, romaine, croutons, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing
Atlantic Ocean
Grilled salmon, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, broccoli, avocado, corn, red onion, and feta cheese
Pacific Ocean
Shrimp, spinach, avocado, tomatoes, carrots, celery, green peppers
Greek Salad
Feta cheese, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, black olives, red onion, green peppers, cucumbers, olive oil
Halal Salad
Halal grilled chicken, romaine, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and halal white sauce
Specialty Subs
Grilled Chicken Max Sub
Grill chicken, Munster cheese, lettuce, tomato, and fried onions
Philly Style Steak Sub
Philly-style steak, mozzarella cheese, fried onions
Chicken Cutlet Sub
Crispy chicken mild or spicy, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, fried onions
Deli Special Sub
Reuben Sub
Add sauerkraut
The Club Sub
Fried beef bacon
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Fried chicken cutlet, mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce
Meatball Parmesan Sub
Meatballs, mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce
Italian Sub
Turkey ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sweet peppers, oil, and vinegar
Fresh Bites Special Sub
Spicy chicken cutlet, fried bacon, Colby Jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo
All American Sub
Pastrami, Turkey, swiss and American cheese, lettuce, tomato, fried onion
The Godfather Sub
Corned beef, honey turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, fried onions
Fireman Sub
Chipotle chicken, fried bacon, lettuce, tomato, fried onion, chipotle mayo
Honeymoon Sub
Honey turkey, turkey ham, Munster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet peppers, honey mustard
The Monster Sub
Bacon, avocado lettuce, tomato, Munster cheese
Maximum Burger Sub
Chop beef, fried beef bacon, Cheddar cheese, fried onion, French fries, onion rings, mayo
Maximum Chicken Sub
Grill or crispy chicken, turkey bacon, Cheddar cheese, fried onion, French fries, onion rings
Spicy Hot Sub
Jerk turkey, Colby jack, fried jalapeños, lettuce, tomatoes, fried onions
Best of Both Worlds Sub
Add onions
Hungry Man Sandwich
The Fire Sub
Tukey bacon
Specialty Burgers
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Fried beef, fried beef bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, fried onions
Mushroom Swiss
Fresh beef, swiss, sauteed onions, and mushrooms
Texas Burger
Fresh beef, fried beef bacon with fried egg, lettuce, tomatoes, and fried onions
Turkey Burger
Fried turkey patty, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, fried onions
Chop Cheese
Chopped beef, fried onions, lettuce, tomato, and fried onions on a Kaiser roll
Breakfast Platters
Home Fries Breakfast Platter
Bacon or sausage, eggs, toast w/butter on side
Pancakes Breakfast Platter
With bacon or sausage, eggs
French Toast Breakfast Platter
Bacon or sausage, eggs
Waffles Breakfast Platter
Bacon or sausage, eggs. With 4 wings or 3 tenders, eggs. 10.99
Corned Beef Hash Breakfast Platter
Eggs, toast with butter on side
Grits Breakfast Platter
Bacon or sausage, eggs, toast with butter on the side. Replace meat with a choice of fish 4.00
Omelets
Western Omelette
Turkey ham, eggs, onions, mixed peppers, and choice of cheese
Chic Omelette
Grilled chicken, egg whites, mixed peppers, swiss cheese
Greek Omelette
Eggs, feta cheese, black olives, spinach, tomatoes
Healthy Omelette
Egg whites, turkey, tomato, spinach, olives, and red onions
Veggie Omelette
Eggs, avocado, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, and feta cheese
Wraps
Breakfast Wrap
Bacon or sausage, fried egg, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes
Mediterranean Wrap
Halal chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, fried red onions, hummus
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grill chicken, fried red onions parmesan cheese, lettuce, Caeser dressing
Philly Steak Wrap
Philly steak, melted mozzarella, fried onions and green peppers, mayo
Veggie Wrap
Avocados, spinach, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, black olives, choice of dressing
Juice Bar
Morir Sonando
Orange, evaporated milk, vanilla extract
Green Juice
Celery, kale, cucumber, spinach apple
ABC Juice
Apple, beets, carrots
Energy
Orange, beets, apple, carrots, celery
Immunity
Beets, carrots, celery, lime
Hangover Killer
Apple, lemon, carrots, orange
Vitamin C
Orange juice and carrots
Daily Detox
Carrot, cucumber, green apple, lemon, ginger
Weight Loss
Celery, cucumber, carrot
Green Team
Celery, kale, spinach, cucumber, apple
Health Shots
Halal Food
Over Rice
Gyros
Smoothies
Fruitful Flavors
Mucho Mango
Mango pulp, pineapple, banana, orange juice
Watermelon Dragon
Dragon fruit, blueberries, strawberries, lime, fresh watermelon juice
Berry Blast
Yogurt, pomegranate juice strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, banana
Mango Tango
Mango, strawberry, coconut milk, banana, honey, fresh apple juice
Piña Colada
Pineapple, coconut, banana
Strawberry Nana Bliss
Strawberry, banana, yogurt
Honey Moon
Mango, mango pulp juice, almond, raisins, milk, and honey
Ms Apple Berry
Apples, blueberries, acai, coconut banana, fresh pineapple juice
Tropical Delight
Papaya, pineapple, mango
Blasting Acai
Acai, apple, blueberry, strawberry, raspberry, banana
Healthy Taste
Green Guardian
Avocado, lime, spinach, apple juice, and honey
High Fibe
Green apple, cucumber, lemon, spinach, banana, kale, chia seeds
Kidney Detox
Cucumber, celery, parsley, apple, lemon, ginger
Avocado Bliss
Avocado, spinach, pineapple, banana, and apple juice
Hail to Kale
Kale, watermelon, apple, lemon
Spicy Lady
Mango, strawberries, apple cider, ginger, cayenne
Love Shack
Kale, banana, dates, coconut water
Nutty Blends & Shakes
Protein Shakes
Berry Nana
Strawberries, bananas, almond milk, vanilla protein
Berry Berry Peanut
Blueberries, banana, peanut butter, oats, almond milk, vanilla protein
Peanut Punch
Banana, peanut butter, almond milk, vanilla protein
Honey Coco
Bananas, peanut butter,honey, cocoa powder, almond milk, chocolate protein
Cinna Yummy
Banana, crackers, cinnamon, almond milk, vanilla protein
Island Joy Shake
Orange, mango, pineapple, banana whey protein
Toiletries
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
DELI▪︎GRILL▪︎ SALADS ▪︎JUICE
235 Beach 20th Street, Queens, NY 11691
Photos coming soon!