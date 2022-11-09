Fresh Catch Poke Co.
500 Pearl St
Suite 107
Buffalo, NY 14202
Hot Menu
Miso Glazed Cod Bowl (6oz Icelandic Cod)
Miso glazed Icelandic Cod loin, served warm over jasmine rice, with roasted fall vegetables. (GF) (No substitutions or additions yet! new menu item, thank you!)
Seared and Poached Salmon Bowl (5oz Salmon)
5 ounces of Faroe Island salmon, pan seared and then poached in our homemade tangy shallot sauce. Served over jasmine rice and spring mix with edamame, carrots, cucumbers purple cabbage, bean sprouts, lemon basil vinaigrette and sesame seeds
Steak Teriyaki Bowl (6oz Flank)
Grass fed grilled sirloin marinated in our homemade teriyaki sauce, served over jasmine rice with pineapple, scallions, carrots, purple cabbage and jalapenos, topped with homemade spicy mayo drizzle and sesame seeds
Steak Build Your Own Bowl (6oz Flank)
Build your own bowl with our hot steak teriyaki as the protein!
Connecticut Lobster Roll (Warm)
One (1) Connecticut style lobster roll. Fresh New England lobster cooked in hot, seasoned butter and served on a toasted Elm Street Bakery roll.
Maine Lobster Roll (Cold)
One (1) fresh Maine style lobster roll. Lobster is tossed in our house fennel mayo, served on a toasted Elm Street Bakery roll and topped with cucumber and jalapeños.
Mix & Match: Lobster Rolls
Can't decide which of our amazing lobster rolls you want today? Get both! Our mix & match packs give you the best of both lobster roll worlds.
Hot Miso Soup Bowl
We are bringing our Miso Soup Bowl back! Choose Chicken, Tofu or Shrimp! Comes with Jasmine Rice, Edamame, Corn, Sweet Potato, Green Onion and Jalapeños. Topped with Fried Onions and Spicy Korean Pepper!
Specials, Packs & Combos
LOBSTER ROLL BUILD-AT-HOME KITS
Indulge at home with our lobster roll build-at-home kit, including a four-pack of assorted beers or a bottle of wine! Lobster roll kit includes all ingredients to build four Fresh Catch Maine or Connecticut style lobster rolls at home - toast the New England style rolls and build your own roll with 16oz of fresh lobster meat. Maine style comes with side of Old Bay dusted kettle-cooked potato chips, cucumbers, jalapeños, and lemon wedges. Connecticut style comes with Old Bay dusted kettle-cooked potato chips, Old Bay butter, and pickles.
POKE-CHOS
Our poke-chos are made with Casa Azul tortilla chips, our signature spicy tuna, edamame, pineapple, green onions, shredded carrots, fresh jalapeños, pickled ginger, and topped with spicy mayo, spicy korean pepper, nori flakes, and sesame seeds!
Meatless Monday Special
Mondays only! Enjoy our green bowl, hot tofu bowl, or flaming jewel bowl w/ avocado for $10 each.
Tuesday 2 for $24 Signature Bowl Special
Order any two signature bowls for $22 on Two for Tuesday!
Tuesday 2 for $22 Acai Bowls
Tuesday 2 for $50 Lobster Roll Special
2 for $45 lobster rolls on Two for Tuesday!
Warm-Up Wednesday Specials
Warm up and save with our hot bowl special on Wednesdays only! Choose from our Steak Teriyaki or Poached & Seared Salmon Bowls, both $14 on Wednesdays. Add a cup of miso soup for just $2. Steak Teriyaki Bowl: Grass-fed grilled sirloin marinated with peppers and onions in our homemade teriyaki sauce, served over jasmine rice with pineapple, scallions and jalapeños, topped with spicy mayo drizzle. Poached & Seared Salmon Bowl: Five ounces of Faroe Island Salmon, pan-seared and then poached in our homemade tangy shallot sauce. Served over jasmine rice and spring mix with edamame, carrots, cucumbers, purple cabbage, bean sprouts, lemon basil vinaigrette and sesame seeds.
Wine Wednesday: 2 Signature Bowls & Bottle of Wine for $40
The perfect netflix and chill special for Wine Wednesday! Choice of two signature bowls and a bottle of red or white wine.
Tuna Thursday: $12 BYO Tuna Bowls
Choose one of our signature tuna bowls or build your own for just $12, each and every Thursday.
Friday & Saturday Special: 3 Signature Bowls for $40
Every Friday and Saturday, enjoy three signature bowls for just $40!
Friday & Saturday Special: 3 Deluxe Bowls for $50
Every Friday and Saturday, enjoy three deluxe bowls for just $50!
Poke Pack
Feeds 3-5 with some leftovers!
Poke by the Pound
Tuna or Salmon poke tossed in your choice of sauce, fried onions, tobiko and green onions!
Signature Bowl and Topo Chico for $16
Choose one of our signature bowls and get a Topo Chico hard seltzer for only $16
Scallop Kim Chi Noodle bowl
Scallop and kim chi broth served over ramen noodles with assorted vegetables and 6 minute egg
Scallop Banh Mi Toast
Signature Bowls
Aloha OG
Ahi tuna, organic whole grain brown rice, seaweed salad, green onion, carrots, watermelon radish, ginger, sesame shoyu sauce, fried onions and sesame seeds
Bubba
Shrimp, jasmine rice, kani krab, green onion, cucumber, broccoli, wasabi peas, ginger citrus sauce and sesame seeds
Chicken Chirashi
ABF chicken, jasmine rice, avocado, carrots, purple cabbage, cucumbers, broccoli, chili mustard and fried onions
FCPC
Ahi tuna & Faroe Island salmon, organic whole grain brown rice, edamame, green onion, cucumber, watermelon radish, tobiko, ponzu sauce, fried onions and toasted coconut
Flaming Jewel now with avocado
*Vegetarian* sweet potato, jasmine rice, carrots, cucumber, broccoli, watermelon radish, ponzu sauce, toasted coconut and sesame seeds
Flaming Tuna
Spicy Ahi tuna, jasmine rice, seaweed salad, green onions, jalapeños, purple cabbage, watermelon radish, pickled ginger, spicy korean pepper/sesame shoyu/spicy mayo sauces, sesame seeds and fried onions
Flying Salmon
Spicy Faroe Island salmon, organic whole grain brown rice, seaweed salad, avocado, kimchi, jalapenos, watermelon radish, purple cabbage, tobiko, spicy ponzu/spicy mayo sauces, fried onions and sesame seeds
Green
Tofu, organic whole grain brown rice, edamame, carrots, cucumbers, broccoli, wasabi peas, wasabi yuzu sauce and sesame seeds
Hawaii 5-0
Spicy Ahi tuna, jasmine rice & spring mix, pineapple, avocado, green onion, sweet potato, jalapeno, bean sprouts, ponzu/spicy mayo sauces, fried onions and toasted coconut
Keto Salmon
Faroe Island salmon (extra scoop!), cauliflower rice, double avocado, green onion, cucumbers, broccoli, sesame shoyu/spicy mayo sauces and sesame seeds
Salmo
Faroe Island salmon, jasmine rice, edamame, cucumber, bean sprouts, jalapeno, tobiko, ponzu sauce and sesame seeds
Surf & Turf
ABF chicken & shrimp, jasmine rice, avocado, carrots, broccoli, bean sprouts, ginger citrus/spicy mayo sauces and sesame seeds
Build Your Own Bowl
Regular Build Your Own Bowl
A custom poke bowl made just for you! Choose all your favorite Fresh Catch options and create a delicious, healthy meal. Note: Regular bowls include one portion of protein.
Large Build Your Own Bowl
A custom poke bowl made just for you! Choose all your favorite Fresh Catch options and create a delicious, healthy meal. Note: Large bowls include two portions of protein. Feel free to mix and match.
Lobster Rolls
Acai Bowls
Traditional OG Acai Bowl
Granola, Strawberries, Bananas and Blueberries. Topped with coconut and honey!
Pick Me Up Acai Bowl
Buckwheat Groats, Bananas, Strawberries, Blueberries topped with Chia Sees, Almond Butter and Honey!
Maui Baby Acai Bowl
Pineapple and Bananas, topped with goji berries, chia seeds and honey!
So Yummy Acai Bowl
Acai base with granola, strawberries, bananas, almond butter, honey, chia seeds and coconut
Emmango Bowl
Acai base with mango, pineapple, strawberries, goji berries, honey, coconut and chia seeds.
Sweet Treats
Energy Balls (V)
Almond Joy Energy Balls from Balanced Body Foods. A healthy option for breakfast on the go, a quick snack, or an end of the day treat.
Mochi Ice Cream (2 pack)
Mochi ice cream is a bite sized sweet treat, think of it like a dessert dumpling! Assorted flavors
Savage Wheat Peanut Butter Cookies
Savage Wheat Truffle Brownies
Savage Wheat Granola Bars
Sweet Street Lemon Bars
Sweet Street Marshmallow Bars (GF)
Soups, Sauces & Sides
Chowder of the Week
Weekly Seafood Chowder! Ranging from Halibut to cod, to monkfish! Call the store to see what our chowder of the week is!
Miso Soup
Our house made miso soup. Served with tofu and green onion.
Ceviche - Appetizer
Side of Rice
When you just need a little extra rice! Choose from our jasmine or bamboo options.
Seaweed Salad (5oz)
A side of seaweed salad for your bowl or a standalone healthy snack
Sauce Jars
Stock up your fridge at home with our house made sauces!
Kimchi Jar (16oz jar)
A jar of our house made Kimchi...and it's vegan!
Edamame Jar (8oz jar)
Bring home a little extra edamame for snacks, salads, and more.
Pineapple Jar (8oz jar)
Pineapple, ready to eat!
N/A Drinks
Bottle Drinks
Can Drinks
Celsius Energy Drink
Nooma Organic Sport Energy Drink gives you an energy boost without the jitters. Certified organic, vegan/paleo/keto friendly, and gluten free. 120mg of clean caffeine.
Chocolate Milk
Cold Brew Coffee (can)
Cold Pressed Juice
Delicious, organic, cold pressed juice from The Grove! Assorted flavors.
Ginger Beer
Kids Juice
Kombucha (can)
Shaken Iced Matcha Tea
VUE Energy Drink
Cracked open to order, just for you. Sip on this refreshing and unique beverage while you enjoy a bowl!
Green Tea Bottle
CBD Tea
Just for Kids
5 for $20 Topo Chico
Belt Line First Loop
Belt Line Main Course
Belt Line Sour
Blue Light
Bravazzi Grapefruit Spiked Italian Soda
Brooklyn Summer Ale
Community Beer Works Good Neighbor (American IPA)
Golden Road Mango Cart
Green Bucket Beer
Hartmans Seltzer
High Noon
Kona Big Wave
Landshark
Lone Pine Pale Ale
Maui Brewing
Mikkeller IPA
Miller Lite
Modelo Especial
Portland Pale Ale
Resurgence Surge NE IPA
Ruby Red Grapefruit
Stella Artois
Uniduckapuss
White Claw
Never Look Back Rice Lager
WaterColors
Galaxy "THE FOG" Double IPA
Black Cat Porter
Mai Time Light
Topo Chico
DRAFT BEER
4 Mile Mango Sour
Oatmeal Cookie Brown Ale is an English brown ale that reminds you of Oatmeal Raisin Cookies. Caramel and toasted bread flavors combine for a rich and delicious taste while locally-sourced toasted oats from Elm Street Bakery set the stage for the cookie flavors.
Kona Brewing Big Wave Golden Ale
Big Wave is a lighter-bodied golden ale with a tropical hop aroma and flavor—smooth, easy drinking, and refreshing. The use of caramel malt contributes to the golden hue of this beer, and the special blend of hops provides a bright, quenching finish that makes it a struggle to not grab another one.
Nu Haze IPA
Ruby Red Kolsch
Gose-style ale with Passionfruit and Sea Salt. Intense passion fruit aroma compliments tropical tart flavors with a hint of salt at the finish.
Sapporo Premium Lager
The original. The icon. Sapporo Premium Beer is a refreshing lager with a crisp, refined flavor and a clean finish. The perfect beer to pair with any meal and any occasion. Kampai!
Cosmic Truth
The perfect balance of tropical fruit and citrus flavors with distinct tangerine, mango, pineapple and grapefruit character. The juicy hop profile is complemented by the grist, which features a heavy hand of flaked oats and aromatic Munich malt to deliver a smooth mouthfeel and hazy appearance.
Wheat Ale Bells Oberon
A seasonal winter ale brewed with cinnamon, ginger, allspice and nutmeg. It’s designed to impart those classic holiday flavors without bludgeoning your tongue with too much spice.
SAKÉ
WINE
Acrobat Pinot Gris (can)
Prossecco Draft
Athena Cabernet
Crémant Splits
Frico Wines
Calafuria Rosé
Marius Rose
Magnifico Sauvignon Blanc
Pinot Gris (draft)
Punta Pays Malbec
Tullia Prosecco
Valley Of The Moon Pinot Noir
Valley Of The Moon Pinot Blanc
AVAILABLE WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY ONLY
Take Out Oysters - Full Dozen (12 assorted oysters)
If you want to take advantage of the oyster specials, please order and dine in store.
Take Out Shrimp Cocktail
Take Out Steamed Clams - Two Dozen (24 clams)
Take Out Salmon Bake - Build Your Own Baked Salmon Hand Rolls
Peel And Eat Shrimps
Dozen Steamed Clams
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Sustainably caught seafood. Locally sourced produce. An eco-conscious ethos. That's what defines Fresh Catch Poke Co.
500 Pearl St, Suite 107, Buffalo, NY 14202