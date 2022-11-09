Fresh Catch Poke Co.

Warm-Up Wednesday Specials

$14.00

Warm up and save with our hot bowl special on Wednesdays only! Choose from our Steak Teriyaki or Poached & Seared Salmon Bowls, both $14 on Wednesdays. Add a cup of miso soup for just $2. Steak Teriyaki Bowl: Grass-fed grilled sirloin marinated with peppers and onions in our homemade teriyaki sauce, served over jasmine rice with pineapple, scallions and jalapeños, topped with spicy mayo drizzle. Poached & Seared Salmon Bowl: Five ounces of Faroe Island Salmon, pan-seared and then poached in our homemade tangy shallot sauce. Served over jasmine rice and spring mix with edamame, carrots, cucumbers, purple cabbage, bean sprouts, lemon basil vinaigrette and sesame seeds.