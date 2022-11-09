Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fresh Catch Poke Co.

review star

No reviews yet

500 Pearl St

Suite 107

Buffalo, NY 14202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Regular Build Your Own Bowl
Flaming Tuna
Chicken Chirashi

Hot Menu

Miso Glazed Cod Bowl (6oz Icelandic Cod)

Miso Glazed Cod Bowl (6oz Icelandic Cod)

$15.00

Miso glazed Icelandic Cod loin, served warm over jasmine rice, with roasted fall vegetables. (GF) (No substitutions or additions yet! new menu item, thank you!)

Seared and Poached Salmon Bowl (5oz Salmon)

Seared and Poached Salmon Bowl (5oz Salmon)

$16.55

5 ounces of Faroe Island salmon, pan seared and then poached in our homemade tangy shallot sauce. Served over jasmine rice and spring mix with edamame, carrots, cucumbers purple cabbage, bean sprouts, lemon basil vinaigrette and sesame seeds

Steak Teriyaki Bowl (6oz Flank)

Steak Teriyaki Bowl (6oz Flank)

$16.55

Grass fed grilled sirloin marinated in our homemade teriyaki sauce, served over jasmine rice with pineapple, scallions, carrots, purple cabbage and jalapenos, topped with homemade spicy mayo drizzle and sesame seeds

Steak Build Your Own Bowl (6oz Flank)

$17.90

Build your own bowl with our hot steak teriyaki as the protein!

Connecticut Lobster Roll (Warm)

Connecticut Lobster Roll (Warm)

$26.00+

One (1) Connecticut style lobster roll. Fresh New England lobster cooked in hot, seasoned butter and served on a toasted Elm Street Bakery roll.

Maine Lobster Roll (Cold)

Maine Lobster Roll (Cold)

$26.00+

One (1) fresh Maine style lobster roll. Lobster is tossed in our house fennel mayo, served on a toasted Elm Street Bakery roll and topped with cucumber and jalapeños.

Mix & Match: Lobster Rolls

Mix & Match: Lobster Rolls

$49.00+

Can't decide which of our amazing lobster rolls you want today? Get both! Our mix & match packs give you the best of both lobster roll worlds.

Hot Miso Soup Bowl

Hot Miso Soup Bowl

$13.95

We are bringing our Miso Soup Bowl back! Choose Chicken, Tofu or Shrimp! Comes with Jasmine Rice, Edamame, Corn, Sweet Potato, Green Onion and Jalapeños. Topped with Fried Onions and Spicy Korean Pepper!

Specials, Packs & Combos

Enjoy two fresh lobster rolls for $45 for Two for Tuesday!
LOBSTER ROLL BUILD-AT-HOME KITS

LOBSTER ROLL BUILD-AT-HOME KITS

$101.00

Indulge at home with our lobster roll build-at-home kit, including a four-pack of assorted beers or a bottle of wine! Lobster roll kit includes all ingredients to build four Fresh Catch Maine or Connecticut style lobster rolls at home - toast the New England style rolls and build your own roll with 16oz of fresh lobster meat. Maine style comes with side of Old Bay dusted kettle-cooked potato chips, cucumbers, jalapeños, and lemon wedges. Connecticut style comes with Old Bay dusted kettle-cooked potato chips, Old Bay butter, and pickles.

POKE-CHOS

POKE-CHOS

$16.95

Our poke-chos are made with Casa Azul tortilla chips, our signature spicy tuna, edamame, pineapple, green onions, shredded carrots, fresh jalapeños, pickled ginger, and topped with spicy mayo, spicy korean pepper, nori flakes, and sesame seeds!

Meatless Monday Special

Meatless Monday Special

$10.00Out of stock

Mondays only! Enjoy our green bowl, hot tofu bowl, or flaming jewel bowl w/ avocado for $10 each.

Tuesday 2 for $24 Signature Bowl Special

Tuesday 2 for $24 Signature Bowl Special

$24.00Out of stock

Order any two signature bowls for $22 on Two for Tuesday!

Tuesday 2 for $22 Acai Bowls

$22.00Out of stock
Tuesday 2 for $50 Lobster Roll Special

Tuesday 2 for $50 Lobster Roll Special

$50.00Out of stock

2 for $45 lobster rolls on Two for Tuesday!

Warm-Up Wednesday Specials

Warm-Up Wednesday Specials

$14.00

Warm up and save with our hot bowl special on Wednesdays only! Choose from our Steak Teriyaki or Poached & Seared Salmon Bowls, both $14 on Wednesdays. Add a cup of miso soup for just $2. Steak Teriyaki Bowl: Grass-fed grilled sirloin marinated with peppers and onions in our homemade teriyaki sauce, served over jasmine rice with pineapple, scallions and jalapeños, topped with spicy mayo drizzle. Poached & Seared Salmon Bowl: Five ounces of Faroe Island Salmon, pan-seared and then poached in our homemade tangy shallot sauce. Served over jasmine rice and spring mix with edamame, carrots, cucumbers, purple cabbage, bean sprouts, lemon basil vinaigrette and sesame seeds.

Wine Wednesday: 2 Signature Bowls & Bottle of Wine for $40

Wine Wednesday: 2 Signature Bowls & Bottle of Wine for $40

$40.00

The perfect netflix and chill special for Wine Wednesday! Choice of two signature bowls and a bottle of red or white wine.

Tuna Thursday: $12 BYO Tuna Bowls

Tuna Thursday: $12 BYO Tuna Bowls

$12.00Out of stock

Choose one of our signature tuna bowls or build your own for just $12, each and every Thursday.

Friday & Saturday Special: 3 Signature Bowls for $40

Friday & Saturday Special: 3 Signature Bowls for $40

$40.00Out of stock

Every Friday and Saturday, enjoy three signature bowls for just $40!

Friday & Saturday Special: 3 Deluxe Bowls for $50

Friday & Saturday Special: 3 Deluxe Bowls for $50

$50.00Out of stock

Every Friday and Saturday, enjoy three deluxe bowls for just $50!

Poke Pack

Poke Pack

$42.95

Feeds 3-5 with some leftovers!

Poke by the Pound

Poke by the Pound

$15.00+

Tuna or Salmon poke tossed in your choice of sauce, fried onions, tobiko and green onions!

Signature Bowl and Topo Chico for $16

$16.00

Choose one of our signature bowls and get a Topo Chico hard seltzer for only $16

Scallop Kim Chi Noodle bowl

$17.95Out of stock

Scallop and kim chi broth served over ramen noodles with assorted vegetables and 6 minute egg

Scallop Banh Mi Toast

$13.95Out of stock

Signature Bowls

Aloha OG

Aloha OG

$14.55

Ahi tuna, organic whole grain brown rice, seaweed salad, green onion, carrots, watermelon radish, ginger, sesame shoyu sauce, fried onions and sesame seeds

Bubba

Bubba

$13.95

Shrimp, jasmine rice, kani krab, green onion, cucumber, broccoli, wasabi peas, ginger citrus sauce and sesame seeds

Chicken Chirashi

Chicken Chirashi

$14.35

ABF chicken, jasmine rice, avocado, carrots, purple cabbage, cucumbers, broccoli, chili mustard and fried onions

FCPC

FCPC

$18.95

Ahi tuna & Faroe Island salmon, organic whole grain brown rice, edamame, green onion, cucumber, watermelon radish, tobiko, ponzu sauce, fried onions and toasted coconut

Flaming Jewel now with avocado

Flaming Jewel now with avocado

$12.75

*Vegetarian* sweet potato, jasmine rice, carrots, cucumber, broccoli, watermelon radish, ponzu sauce, toasted coconut and sesame seeds

Flaming Tuna

Flaming Tuna

$15.95

Spicy Ahi tuna, jasmine rice, seaweed salad, green onions, jalapeños, purple cabbage, watermelon radish, pickled ginger, spicy korean pepper/sesame shoyu/spicy mayo sauces, sesame seeds and fried onions

Flying Salmon

Flying Salmon

$16.10

Spicy Faroe Island salmon, organic whole grain brown rice, seaweed salad, avocado, kimchi, jalapenos, watermelon radish, purple cabbage, tobiko, spicy ponzu/spicy mayo sauces, fried onions and sesame seeds

Green

Green

$13.50

Tofu, organic whole grain brown rice, edamame, carrots, cucumbers, broccoli, wasabi peas, wasabi yuzu sauce and sesame seeds

Hawaii 5-0

Hawaii 5-0

$16.70

Spicy Ahi tuna, jasmine rice & spring mix, pineapple, avocado, green onion, sweet potato, jalapeno, bean sprouts, ponzu/spicy mayo sauces, fried onions and toasted coconut

Keto Salmon

Keto Salmon

$17.90

Faroe Island salmon (extra scoop!), cauliflower rice, double avocado, green onion, cucumbers, broccoli, sesame shoyu/spicy mayo sauces and sesame seeds

Salmo

Salmo

$14.55

Faroe Island salmon, jasmine rice, edamame, cucumber, bean sprouts, jalapeno, tobiko, ponzu sauce and sesame seeds

Surf & Turf

Surf & Turf

$18.25

ABF chicken & shrimp, jasmine rice, avocado, carrots, broccoli, bean sprouts, ginger citrus/spicy mayo sauces and sesame seeds

Build Your Own Bowl

Regular Build Your Own Bowl

Regular Build Your Own Bowl

$14.50

A custom poke bowl made just for you! Choose all your favorite Fresh Catch options and create a delicious, healthy meal. Note: Regular bowls include one portion of protein.

Large Build Your Own Bowl

Large Build Your Own Bowl

$17.50

A custom poke bowl made just for you! Choose all your favorite Fresh Catch options and create a delicious, healthy meal. Note: Large bowls include two portions of protein. Feel free to mix and match.

Lobster Rolls

Connecticut Lobster Roll (Warm)

Connecticut Lobster Roll (Warm)

$26.00+

One (1) Connecticut style lobster roll. Fresh New England lobster cooked in hot, seasoned butter and served on a toasted Elm Street Bakery roll.

Maine Lobster Roll (Cold)

Maine Lobster Roll (Cold)

$26.00+

One (1) fresh Maine style lobster roll. Lobster is tossed in our house fennel mayo, served on a toasted Elm Street Bakery roll and topped with cucumber and jalapeños.

Mix & Match: Lobster Rolls

Mix & Match: Lobster Rolls

$49.00+

Can't decide which of our amazing lobster rolls you want today? Get both! Our mix & match packs give you the best of both lobster roll worlds.

Acai Bowls

Traditional OG Acai Bowl

Traditional OG Acai Bowl

$11.00

Granola, Strawberries, Bananas and Blueberries. Topped with coconut and honey!

Pick Me Up Acai Bowl

Pick Me Up Acai Bowl

$12.50

Buckwheat Groats, Bananas, Strawberries, Blueberries topped with Chia Sees, Almond Butter and Honey!

Maui Baby Acai Bowl

Maui Baby Acai Bowl

$11.00Out of stock

Pineapple and Bananas, topped with goji berries, chia seeds and honey!

So Yummy Acai Bowl

So Yummy Acai Bowl

$12.50

Acai base with granola, strawberries, bananas, almond butter, honey, chia seeds and coconut

Emmango Bowl

Emmango Bowl

$13.00Out of stock

Acai base with mango, pineapple, strawberries, goji berries, honey, coconut and chia seeds.

Sweet Treats

Energy Balls (V)

Energy Balls (V)

$5.00

Almond Joy Energy Balls from Balanced Body Foods. A healthy option for breakfast on the go, a quick snack, or an end of the day treat.

Mochi Ice Cream (2 pack)

Mochi Ice Cream (2 pack)

$5.00

Mochi ice cream is a bite sized sweet treat, think of it like a dessert dumpling! Assorted flavors

Savage Wheat Peanut Butter Cookies

$4.50

Savage Wheat Truffle Brownies

$4.50

Savage Wheat Granola Bars

$4.50

Sweet Street Lemon Bars

$3.50

Sweet Street Marshmallow Bars (GF)

$3.50

Soups, Sauces & Sides

Chowder of the Week

$6.00+

Weekly Seafood Chowder! Ranging from Halibut to cod, to monkfish! Call the store to see what our chowder of the week is!

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.00+

Our house made miso soup. Served with tofu and green onion.

Ceviche - Appetizer

Ceviche - Appetizer

$12.95
Side of Rice

Side of Rice

$3.00+

When you just need a little extra rice! Choose from our jasmine or bamboo options.

Seaweed Salad (5oz)

Seaweed Salad (5oz)

$4.50

A side of seaweed salad for your bowl or a standalone healthy snack

Sauce Jars

$6.95+

Stock up your fridge at home with our house made sauces!

Kimchi Jar (16oz jar)

Kimchi Jar (16oz jar)

$8.25

A jar of our house made Kimchi...and it's vegan!

Edamame Jar (8oz jar)

Edamame Jar (8oz jar)

$4.00

Bring home a little extra edamame for snacks, salads, and more.

Pineapple Jar (8oz jar)

Pineapple Jar (8oz jar)

$4.00

Pineapple, ready to eat!

N/A Drinks

Bottle Drinks

Bottle Drinks

$3.00
Can Drinks

Can Drinks

$2.75
Celsius Energy Drink

Celsius Energy Drink

$4.00

Nooma Organic Sport Energy Drink gives you an energy boost without the jitters. Certified organic, vegan/paleo/keto friendly, and gluten free. 120mg of clean caffeine.

Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.50
Cold Brew Coffee (can)

Cold Brew Coffee (can)

$5.00
Cold Pressed Juice

Cold Pressed Juice

$5.75

Delicious, organic, cold pressed juice from The Grove! Assorted flavors.

Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$3.50
Kids Juice

Kids Juice

$2.00
Kombucha (can)

Kombucha (can)

$5.00
Shaken Iced Matcha Tea

Shaken Iced Matcha Tea

$5.00
VUE Energy Drink

VUE Energy Drink

$4.00

Cracked open to order, just for you. Sip on this refreshing and unique beverage while you enjoy a bowl!

Green Tea Bottle

$3.00

CBD Tea

$5.00

Just for Kids

Kids Bowl

Kids Bowl

$8.75

Our poke bowl in a kid friendly size! Jasmine rice base, choice of chicken/shrimp/tofu, one side, two toppings, and choice of sauce.

Organic Mac & Cheese

Organic Mac & Cheese

$6.75

Annie's real aged cheddar macaroni & cheese, made with organic pasta

CRAFT & DOMESTIC BEER/CANNED BEVERAGES

5 for $20 Topo Chico

$20.00
Belt Line First Loop

Belt Line First Loop

$8.00
Belt Line Main Course

Belt Line Main Course

$8.00

Belt Line Sour

$8.00
Blue Light

Blue Light

$4.00
Bravazzi Grapefruit Spiked Italian Soda

Bravazzi Grapefruit Spiked Italian Soda

$5.00
Brooklyn Summer Ale

Brooklyn Summer Ale

$5.00
Community Beer Works Good Neighbor (American IPA)

Community Beer Works Good Neighbor (American IPA)

$6.00
Golden Road Mango Cart

Golden Road Mango Cart

$5.00

Green Bucket Beer

$3.00

Hartmans Seltzer

$5.00
High Noon

High Noon

$6.00

Kona Big Wave

$5.00
Landshark

Landshark

$5.00

Lone Pine Pale Ale

$8.00

Maui Brewing

$6.00

Mikkeller IPA

$8.00
Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$4.00
Modelo Especial

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Portland Pale Ale

$6.50
Resurgence Surge NE IPA

Resurgence Surge NE IPA

$8.00

Ruby Red Grapefruit

$4.00
Stella Artois

Stella Artois

$5.00
Uniduckapuss

Uniduckapuss

$8.00
White Claw

White Claw

$5.00

Never Look Back Rice Lager

$7.00

WaterColors

$7.00

Galaxy "THE FOG" Double IPA

$8.00

Black Cat Porter

$7.00

Mai Time Light

$5.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

DRAFT BEER

4 Mile Mango Sour

4 Mile Mango Sour

$6.00

Oatmeal Cookie Brown Ale is an English brown ale that reminds you of Oatmeal Raisin Cookies. Caramel and toasted bread flavors combine for a rich and delicious taste while locally-sourced toasted oats from Elm Street Bakery set the stage for the cookie flavors.

Kona Brewing Big Wave Golden Ale

Kona Brewing Big Wave Golden Ale

$5.00

Big Wave is a lighter-bodied golden ale with a tropical hop aroma and flavor—smooth, easy drinking, and refreshing. The use of caramel malt contributes to the golden hue of this beer, and the special blend of hops provides a bright, quenching finish that makes it a struggle to not grab another one.

Nu Haze IPA

Nu Haze IPA

$7.00
Ruby Red Kolsch

Ruby Red Kolsch

$5.00

Gose-style ale with Passionfruit and Sea Salt. Intense passion fruit aroma compliments tropical tart flavors with a hint of salt at the finish.

Sapporo Premium Lager

Sapporo Premium Lager

$5.00

The original. The icon. Sapporo Premium Beer is a refreshing lager with a crisp, refined flavor and a clean finish. The perfect beer to pair with any meal and any occasion. Kampai!

Cosmic Truth

Cosmic Truth

$5.00

The perfect balance of tropical fruit and citrus flavors with distinct tangerine, mango, pineapple and grapefruit character. The juicy hop profile is complemented by the grist, which features a heavy hand of flaked oats and aromatic Munich malt to deliver a smooth mouthfeel and hazy appearance.

Wheat Ale Bells Oberon

Wheat Ale Bells Oberon

$6.00

A seasonal winter ale brewed with cinnamon, ginger, allspice and nutmeg. It’s designed to impart those classic holiday flavors without bludgeoning your tongue with too much spice.

SAKÉ

$5 SAKE BOMB

$5.00

Bushido Way of the Warrior (3oz Pour)

$6.00

Bushido Way Of The Warrior (Carafe)

$10.00
NIGHT SWIM (FILTERED)

NIGHT SWIM (FILTERED)

$9.00
Snow Angel (UNFILTERED)

Snow Angel (UNFILTERED)

$10.00

Snow Maiden-Unfiltered large

$10.00

Divine Droplets (3oz)

$12.00

WINE

Acrobat Pinot Gris (can)

Acrobat Pinot Gris (can)

$12.00
Prossecco Draft

Prossecco Draft

$8.00
Athena Cabernet

Athena Cabernet

$10.00+

Crémant Splits

$28.00

Frico Wines

$9.00+
Calafuria Rosé

Calafuria Rosé

$10.00+
Marius Rose

Marius Rose

$7.00+

Magnifico Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00+

Pinot Gris (draft)

$9.00+
Punta Pays Malbec

Punta Pays Malbec

$9.00
Tullia Prosecco

Tullia Prosecco

$9.00+
Valley Of The Moon Pinot Noir

Valley Of The Moon Pinot Noir

$8.00

Valley Of The Moon Pinot Blanc

$8.00

AVAILABLE WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY ONLY

If you want to take advantage of the oyster specials, please order and dine in store.
Take Out Oysters - Full Dozen (12 assorted oysters)

Take Out Oysters - Full Dozen (12 assorted oysters)

$30.00

If you want to take advantage of the oyster specials, please order and dine in store.

Take Out Shrimp Cocktail

Take Out Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Take Out Steamed Clams - Two Dozen (24 clams)

$20.00
Take Out Salmon Bake - Build Your Own Baked Salmon Hand Rolls

Take Out Salmon Bake - Build Your Own Baked Salmon Hand Rolls

$19.00

Peel And Eat Shrimps

$18.00Out of stock

Dozen Steamed Clams

$15.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sustainably caught seafood. Locally sourced produce. An eco-conscious ethos. That's what defines Fresh Catch Poke Co.

Website

Location

500 Pearl St, Suite 107, Buffalo, NY 14202

Directions

Gallery
Fresh Catch DOWNTOWN image
Fresh Catch DOWNTOWN image
Fresh Catch DOWNTOWN image
Fresh Catch DOWNTOWN image

Similar restaurants in your area

Flint Kitchen + Bar - 40 Fountain Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
40 Fountain Plaza Buffalo, NY 14202
View restaurantnext
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
orange star4.5 • 10,988
301 Franklin Street Buffalo, NY 14202
View restaurantnext
Bada Bing Bar&Grill - 42 West Chippewa
orange starNo Reviews
42 West Chippewa Buffalo, NY 14202
View restaurantnext
Frankie Primos +39 Buffalo - 51 West Chippewa Street
orange starNo Reviews
51 West Chippewa Street Buffalo, NY 14202
View restaurantnext
The Salty Chefs
orange starNo Reviews
111 Genesee St Ste 103 Buffalo, NY 14203
View restaurantnext
Deep South Taco
orange star4.0 • 1,513
291 Ellicott St Buffalo, NY 14203
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Buffalo

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
orange star4.5 • 10,988
301 Franklin Street Buffalo, NY 14202
View restaurantnext
Deep South Taco
orange star4.0 • 1,513
291 Ellicott St Buffalo, NY 14203
View restaurantnext
Spot Coffee - Delaware
orange star4.6 • 494
227 Delaware Ave Buffalo, NY 14202
View restaurantnext
Buffalo Tap House
orange star4.3 • 469
85 W Chippewa St Buffalo, NY 14202
View restaurantnext
Buffalo Soul Catering
orange star4.6 • 396
454 Pearl St Buffalo, NY 14202
View restaurantnext
Eddie Brady's Tavern
orange star4.7 • 261
97 Genesee Street Buffalo, NY 14203
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Buffalo
Riverside
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Elmwood Village
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Main Street
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
North Buffalo
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Allentown
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Eastside
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
South Buffalo
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Westside
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston