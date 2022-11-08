Fresh Coast - Newark 1227 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ 07102
1227 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ 07102
Newark, NJ 07102
Signature Poke Bowls
Aloha Bowl
Ahi tuna, cucumber, white onion, scallions, red Hawaiian sea salt, ginger, aloha soy, citrus ponzu, and chopped macadamia nuts
Maui Wowie Salmon
Salmon, white onion, cuubmer, edamame, mango, scallions, citrus ponzu, sriracha aioli, sesame seeds & termpura flakes
Fresh Coast Bowl
Ahi tuna, white onion, cucumber, jalapeno, cilantro, scallions, crispy onions, sesame seeds wasabi aioli and Hawaiian sauce
California Roll Bowl
Kani Crab salad, white onion, cucumber, carrot, scallions, avocado, sesame seeds, crispy onion, and siracha aioli.
Spicy Roll Bowl
Minced Ahi Tuna or spicy salmon, white onion, cucumber, edamame, scallions, tempura flakes and siracha ailoli.
Sweet Shrimp Bowl
Garlic lemon pepper shrimp, white onion, jalapeno, mango, cilantro, scallions, ginger, sesame seeds, citrus ponzu and sweet sesame.
Zen Bowl
Garlic lemon pepper shrimp, cucumber, mango, radish, cilantro, scallions, jalapeno, sesame seeds, crispy fried onion, and cilantro lime vinaigrette.
Umami Bowl
Fresh ahi tuna, cucumber, scallions, cilantro, jalapeno, tempura flakes, siracha aioli & cinlantro lime vinaigrette.
Teriyaki Bowl
Roasted chicken or tofu, sweet teriyaki sauce, white onion, cucumber, carrot, edamame, scallions, pickled ginger.
Tofu Gochu Bowl
Baked tofu, white onion, cucumber, gochujang suace, edamame, scallions, sesame seeds & crispy fried onions.
Build Your Own Poke Bowl
Honua Bowl
Omega Bowl
Roasted salmon, tomato, cilantro, mango, avocado, radish, sesame seeds, lemon wedge and cilantro lime vinaigrette. Served over quiona & spring mix.
Skinny Chicken
Roasted chicken, scallions, tomato, radish, carrots, cilantro, and cilantro lime vinaigrette dressing.
Mother Earth Bowl
Hummus, kale, cucumber, pickled red onion, tomato, avocado, cilantro, chicpeas, radish, lemon wedge, and cilantro lime vinaigrette.
Signature Salads
Hipster Shroom
Spring mix, cherry tomato, parmesan cheese, mushrooms, sweet potato crips, and balsamic vinaigrette
Happy Harvest
Kale, almonds, goat cheese, grilled chicken breast, brown rice and sweet potato crips. Served with Balsamic vinaigrette.
Medi Veggie
Chopped kale, quiona, red bell pepper, red onion, feta chese, avocado, chickpeas, and lemon wege. Served wtih cilantro lime vinagrette.
Caesar Pleaser
A fresh take on a classic. Chopped Romaine lettuce, chopped kale, cherry tomato, parmesan cheese, avocado, and sourdough croutons. Served Caesar dressing.
Toasts
Avocado Toast
Smashed avocado, tomato, crushed red pepper, salt & pickled red onion - Vegan/Vegetarian
Earth Toast
Hummus, chickpeas, cherry tomato, radish, paprika, and a lemon wedge
Nutella Toast
Nutella, strawberry, & banana
Banana Almond Toast
Banana, almond butter, cacoa nibs, and honey
Mushroom & Goat Cheese Toast
Goat cheese & mushrooms. Served w/ a side of balsamic vinaigrette.
Superfood Bowls
Chia Seed Pudding
Smoothies
It Takes 2 to Mango
Mango, white cranberry juice, and orange sherbert
Rise & Grind
Coffee, almond milk, banana, cacao nibs, Nutella, and fat free froyo
Energizer Monkey
Almond milk, peanut butter, banana, cacao nibs, and fat free froyo
Electric Berry
White cranberry juice, strawberry, raspberry, and Orange sherbert.
Lean, Mean Drink Your Greens
Coconut milk, kale, banana, mango, pineapple, and Agave
Party Wave
Coconut milk, strawberry, banana, agave, and granola.
The Islander
White cranberry juice, pineapple, mango, coconut flakes, and orange shertbert.
Pumped Up Smoothies
Acai Berry Buzz
Organic Acai, banana, coconut milk, strawberry and agave.
Paid Vacation
Organic coconut, banana, pineapple, agave, and coconut milk.
Party In My Pitaya
Organic Pitaya, pineapple, mango, coconut milk, and agave
Mint Chip
Mint, blue spirulina, banana, cocao nibs, and peanut butter.