  • Fresh Coast - Newark - 1227 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ 07102
Fresh Coast - Newark 1227 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ 07102

1227 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ 07102

Newark, NJ 07102

Small Poke Bowl - Sea Based Protein (2 scoops of Protein)
Large Poke Bowl - Sea Based Protein (3 scoops of Protein)
Maui Wowie Salmon

Signature Poke Bowls

Aloha Bowl

$12.95

Ahi tuna, cucumber, white onion, scallions, red Hawaiian sea salt, ginger, aloha soy, citrus ponzu, and chopped macadamia nuts

Maui Wowie Salmon

$12.95

Salmon, white onion, cuubmer, edamame, mango, scallions, citrus ponzu, sriracha aioli, sesame seeds & termpura flakes

Fresh Coast Bowl

$12.95

Ahi tuna, white onion, cucumber, jalapeno, cilantro, scallions, crispy onions, sesame seeds wasabi aioli and Hawaiian sauce

California Roll Bowl

$12.95

Kani Crab salad, white onion, cucumber, carrot, scallions, avocado, sesame seeds, crispy onion, and siracha aioli.

Spicy Roll Bowl

$12.95

Minced Ahi Tuna or spicy salmon, white onion, cucumber, edamame, scallions, tempura flakes and siracha ailoli.

Sweet Shrimp Bowl

$12.95

Garlic lemon pepper shrimp, white onion, jalapeno, mango, cilantro, scallions, ginger, sesame seeds, citrus ponzu and sweet sesame.

Zen Bowl

$12.95

Garlic lemon pepper shrimp, cucumber, mango, radish, cilantro, scallions, jalapeno, sesame seeds, crispy fried onion, and cilantro lime vinaigrette.

Umami Bowl

$12.95

Fresh ahi tuna, cucumber, scallions, cilantro, jalapeno, tempura flakes, siracha aioli & cinlantro lime vinaigrette.

Teriyaki Bowl

$11.95

Roasted chicken or tofu, sweet teriyaki sauce, white onion, cucumber, carrot, edamame, scallions, pickled ginger.

Tofu Gochu Bowl

$11.95

Baked tofu, white onion, cucumber, gochujang suace, edamame, scallions, sesame seeds & crispy fried onions.

Build Your Own Poke Bowl

Snack Poke Bowl (1 base, 1 protein, 2 mix-ins, 3 toppings & 1 crunch)

$10.50
Small/Biggie Poke Bowl - Land Based Protein (chicken/tofu)

$11.95
Small Poke Bowl - Sea Based Protein (2 scoops of Protein)

$12.95

Large Poke Bowl - Sea Based Protein (3 scoops of Protein)

$14.95

Honua Bowl

Omega Bowl

$15.95

Roasted salmon, tomato, cilantro, mango, avocado, radish, sesame seeds, lemon wedge and cilantro lime vinaigrette. Served over quiona & spring mix.

Skinny Chicken

$12.49

Roasted chicken, scallions, tomato, radish, carrots, cilantro, and cilantro lime vinaigrette dressing.

Mother Earth Bowl

$11.95

Hummus, kale, cucumber, pickled red onion, tomato, avocado, cilantro, chicpeas, radish, lemon wedge, and cilantro lime vinaigrette.

Signature Salads

Hipster Shroom

$10.95

Spring mix, cherry tomato, parmesan cheese, mushrooms, sweet potato crips, and balsamic vinaigrette

Happy Harvest

$12.49

Kale, almonds, goat cheese, grilled chicken breast, brown rice and sweet potato crips. Served with Balsamic vinaigrette.

Medi Veggie

$11.25

Chopped kale, quiona, red bell pepper, red onion, feta chese, avocado, chickpeas, and lemon wege. Served wtih cilantro lime vinagrette.

Caesar Pleaser

$10.95

A fresh take on a classic. Chopped Romaine lettuce, chopped kale, cherry tomato, parmesan cheese, avocado, and sourdough croutons. Served Caesar dressing.

Toasts

Avocado Toast

$8.49

Smashed avocado, tomato, crushed red pepper, salt & pickled red onion - Vegan/Vegetarian

Earth Toast

$8.49

Hummus, chickpeas, cherry tomato, radish, paprika, and a lemon wedge

Nutella Toast

$6.25

Nutella, strawberry, & banana

Banana Almond Toast

$6.50

Banana, almond butter, cacoa nibs, and honey

Mushroom & Goat Cheese Toast

$8.49

Goat cheese & mushrooms. Served w/ a side of balsamic vinaigrette.

Superfood Bowls

Superfood Bowl

$10.95

Chia Seed Pudding

The Sesher

$10.95

Chia Seed pudding w/ Granola, strawberry, banana, coconut, & Nutella

Nutty By Nature

$10.95

Chia Seed Pudding w/ gronla, almonds, cinnamon, & honey

Pipeline

$10.95

Chia Seed Pudding w/ gronla, strawberry, blackberry, coconut, & honey

Smoothies

It Takes 2 to Mango

$6.49

Mango, white cranberry juice, and orange sherbert

Rise & Grind

$6.49

Coffee, almond milk, banana, cacao nibs, Nutella, and fat free froyo

Energizer Monkey

$6.49

Almond milk, peanut butter, banana, cacao nibs, and fat free froyo

Electric Berry

$6.49

White cranberry juice, strawberry, raspberry, and Orange sherbert.

Lean, Mean Drink Your Greens

$6.49

Coconut milk, kale, banana, mango, pineapple, and Agave

Party Wave

$6.49

Coconut milk, strawberry, banana, agave, and granola.

The Islander

$6.49

White cranberry juice, pineapple, mango, coconut flakes, and orange shertbert.

Pumped Up Smoothies

Acai Berry Buzz

$7.49

Organic Acai, banana, coconut milk, strawberry and agave.

Paid Vacation

$7.49

Organic coconut, banana, pineapple, agave, and coconut milk.

Party In My Pitaya

$7.49

Organic Pitaya, pineapple, mango, coconut milk, and agave

Mint Chip

$7.49

Mint, blue spirulina, banana, cocao nibs, and peanut butter.

Protein Smoothies

Rocket Fuel

$7.75

Banana, peanut butter, chocolate plant-based protein, and almond milk

Powerhouse Vegan

$7.75

Banana almond butter, vanilla plant-based protein, agave. and almond milk.

Drinks on Tap

Joyride Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

$4.95

Health Ade Kombucha - Pink Lady Apple

$4.95

Fresh Juices

Revitalizer

$6.49

Orange, pineapple, apple, kale, celery, & cucumber