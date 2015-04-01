  • Home
Fresh Coffee, Pastries & More Historic Bardstown, KY

288 Reviews

$

114 N 3rd Street

Bardstown, KY 40004

Coffee

160 oz GO Urn

$75.00

96 Oz GO Urn

$59.00

Air Pot

$35.00

Americano Big

$3.75

Americano Little

$3.25

Bee's Knees

$4.50

Black Eye

$4.75

Bourbon Caramel Latte Big

$5.25

Bourbon Caramel Latte Little

$4.75

Breve Big

$5.00

Breve Little

$4.25

Brewed Coffee Big

$2.75

Brewed Coffee Little

$2.50

Bullet Proof

$4.50

Butter Cream Frosting

$0.75

Cappuccino Big

$3.75

Cappuccino Little

$3.25

Caramelized Apple Cider

$5.25

Chilly Lemon Latte Big

$4.50

Chilly Lemon Latte Little

$4.00

Cold Brew

$3.75

Collagen

$0.75

Con Panna

$3.00

Cortado

$3.25

Cuban Latte

$5.00

Espresso

$2.75

FDTD

$2.50

Flavoring

$0.50

Frappe

$4.75

FRESH Con Panna

$4.25

Golden Latte Big

$4.50

Golden Latte Little

$4.25

Happy Camper Big

$5.25

Happy Camper Little

$4.75

Iced Coffee

$3.25

Large Cambro Urn

$69.95

Latte Big

$4.00

Latte Little

$3.50

Macchiato Big

$4.00

Macchiato Little

$3.50

Miele Big

$4.50

Miele Little

$4.25

Mocha Big

$4.50

Mocha Little

$4.00

Pour Over Big

$4.50

Pour Over Coffee Little

$3.75

Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam

$0.75

Red Eye

$3.50

Redneck Big

$4.25

Redneck Little

$4.00

S'Mores Latte

$5.25

Single Shot

$1.50

Traditional Macchiato

$2.75

Turtle Mocha Big

$5.25

Turtle Mocha Little

$4.75

Vietnamese Iced Coconut Coffee

$5.25

Whip

$0.25

Witch's Brew Big

$5.25

Witch's Brew Little

$4.75

Drinks

Ale 8

$2.00

Ale 8 Cherry

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$1.75

Bottled Water

$1.50

Caramel Apple Cider Big

$3.00

Caramel Apple Cider Little

$2.50

Chai

$3.00

Chai Latte Little

$4.00

Chai Latte Big

$4.50

Dirty Chai Latte Big

$5.75

Dirty Chai Latte Little

$7.25

Elixir Kombucha

$5.00

Fitz's Soda all flavors

$1.50

frapplet milk

$2.50

Fresher

$4.00

Frozen Fresher

$4.00

Glow Energy Drink

$2.00

Hint Water

$2.00

Hot Chocolate Little

$2.00

Hot Chocolate Big

$2.50

Hot Chocolate Bomb

$8.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Italian Soda

$4.00

Jones Soda

$1.75

Lemonade

$1.75

London Fog Big

$3.75

London Fog Little

$3.25

Matcha Add-In

$0.75

Matcha Latte Big

$4.25

Matcha Latte Little

$4.00

Milk

$2.75

Orange Juice

$3.00

Smoothie Of The Day

$5.25

Steamer Big

$2.50

Steamer Little

$2.00

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.00

Topo Chico

$2.00

Unsweeted Iced Tea

$2.00

Water Cup

$0.50

Paistries & Sweets

Banana Nut Bread

$2.75

Biscoff Exp.. Cookie

$2.25

Blueberry Cake

$3.50

Blueberry Cake Whole

$40.00

Bourbon Barrel Sugar Cookies

$5.75

Bourbon Pecan Roll

$5.50

Brownies

$3.50

Butter Pecan Layer Cake

$4.75

Butter Pecan Layer Cake WHOLE

$45.00

Cake Pops

$2.75

Carrot Cake slice

$3.75

Carrot Cake whole

$45.00

Cheesecake slice

$3.25

Cheesecake whole

$45.00

Choc Dipped Marshmallow

$1.25

Chocolate & Cream Cheese Bundt Cake

$3.75

Chocolate Cake 3 Layer

$5.95

Chocolate Dipped Strawberries 2 per

$2.75

Chocolate Ganache Torte

$3.75

Cookies & Cream Brownies

$3.50

Cookies (2)

$1.75

Country Ham & Gruyere Scone

$3.25

Cruffins

$2.75

Cupcakes

$3.95

Easter Bark

$1.75

French Macarons all flavors 2 to order

$6.95

French Toast Muffins

$1.75

Frozen Yogurt

$3.75

Frozen Yogurt Topping

$0.50

Fruit Danish

$4.75

Gluten Free Cupcakes

$3.95

Halloween Sugar Cookies (1)

$4.75

Hocus Pocus Cookies (each)

$5.00

Iced Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Individual Chocolate Macaroon Tarts

$3.50

Individual Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$2.75

Italian Cream Cake

$3.75

Jam Cake - whole cake

$35.00

Key Lime Sugar Cookie (2)

$2.50

Lemon Bars

$3.75

Lemon Poppy Seed Loaf

$3.00

Lemon Strawberry Blondie

$2.75

Lemon Tart

$3.75

M&M Big Cookie

$0.75

Magic Bars

$3.50

Magic Biscotti

$3.75

Maple Bacon Cupcake

$2.50

Maple Bacon Cupcake BIG

$4.25

Mini Peach Upside Down Cake

$2.75

Mini Tarts (2 per)

$3.50

Orange Cranberry Muffins (2)

$1.75

Peach & Blackberry Pop Pastries (1)

$1.25

Peach & Blueberry Crumble Tart

$3.75

Peach Crumble Bars

$3.50

Pecan Pie slice

$3.25

Pineapple Upsidedown Cake

$3.50

Pop Pastries Regular

$2.75

Pumpkin Cookies (2)

$3.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Muffs

$2.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Ooey Gooey Bars (one)

$3.50

Pumpkin Pie Pop Pastries

$3.75

Pumpkin Spice Latte Cookies

$5.75

Reindeer Chow

$3.00

Salted Caramel Cheesecake Brownie

$4.00

Sammys

$2.75

Scones all flavors

$3.25

Sourdough Bread full loaf

$5.75

Square Dipped Marshmallow

$1.75

Strawberry Cake

$3.75

Strawberry Cake Whole

$30.00

Strawberry Lemonade Cookies

$1.50

Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookies

$5.75

Texas Sheet Cake piece

$3.75

Texas Sheet Cake whole

$45.00

Turnovers

$3.25

Twix Cookie (1)

$2.25

White Chocolate Raspberry Muffin

$2.50

White Chocolate Raspberry Tart

$3.75

Lunch

Add Chicken or Ham

$1.25

Bauru Roast Beef Sandwich

$11.75

Brussel Sprout Salad

$9.75

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$10.75

Caprese Wedge

$9.50

Chia

$0.25

Chicken Artichoke Flatbread

$10.25

Chicken Bacon & Ranch Quesadilla

$10.75

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.75

Chipotle Roast Beef Wrap

$11.00

Classic Nicoise Salad

$10.00

Club Salad

$10.00

Collagen

$0.75

Combo SOTD & Salad

$12.75

Combo SOTD & Soup

$12.75

Combo Soup & Salad

$9.25

Combo,Salad & Sandwich Css/hhc/tcg

$11.25

Combo,Soup & Sandwich (grilled, chicken salad, ham & cheese)

$11.25

Cup of Chicken Salad

$8.00

Extra Crackers

$0.50

Extra Dressing

$0.25

Extra Pasta/potato

$1.00

Fall Harvest Salad

$10.00

Focaccia Club

$11.25

Focaccia-Wich

$11.50

French Onion Soup

$7.25

Fruit & Yogurt Parfait

$4.75

Greek Chicken Naan

$11.50

Grilled Caprese Sandwich

$9.75

Grilled Nectarine Salad

$10.00

Grilled Nectarine Salad

$10.00

Grilled Roast Beef & Provolone

$12.25

Grinder Sandwich

$11.25

Ham Brie & Apple Panini

$11.75

Ham Havarti

$11.00

Hawaiian Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Hoagie Sub

$11.75

Hot Brown Slider

$10.75

Hot Ham & Cheese

$9.75

Kale, Sausage & Bean Soup

$7.25

Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup

$7.25

Meatball Sub

$11.75

Mediterranean Grilled Cheese

$10.25

Mushroom Powder

$0.75

Panini Strawberry Banana

$5.75

Peach Goat Cheese Panini

$9.75

Pesto Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Pot Salad Cup

$6.50

Protein (Vanilla or Chocolate)

$0.25

Pulled Pork Sliders

$10.75

Roast Beef on Flat Bread

$11.25

Roasted Vegetable Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Roasted Veggie in Turkish Flatbread

$9.75

Rueben Pretzel Bun

$10.75

Salmon Croquette Sliders

$11.75

Shrimp Cake Sandwich

$11.75

Shrimp Cobb Salad

$11.25

Shrimp Tacos

$11.75

Small Soup

$4.00

Smoothie Bowl

$8.00

Spinach & Pomegranate Salad

$10.50

Taco Quesadilla

$10.25

Taco Salad

$11.75

TexMex Salad

$10.25

Three Cheese Grill

$8.50

Tuna Melt

$10.00

Tuna Wrap

$9.75

Turkey Goat Cheese Avocado Panini

$10.75

Turkey Havarti Flatbread

$9.75

Turkey Hero

$10.50

Turkey over Italy

$10.50

Tuscan Artichoke Salad

$9.50

Veggie Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Winter Spinach Salad

$10.50

Kids

Kid's PB&J w/side

$3.75

BAGELS & BREAKFAST ITEMS

Acai

$0.75

Avocado & Egg Toast

$5.75

Bacon or Sausage

$1.25

Bagel Blueberry

$3.50

Bagel Everything

$3.50

Bagel Plain

$3.50

Bagel, Ham Egg & Cheese

$5.75

Baked Oatmeal

$3.00

Beet Powder

$0.50

Benedictine

$0.50

Bisc Egg Che. Ham/Bacon/Saus

$5.75

Biscuit Ham Sausage or Bacon

$5.50

Biscuit plain

$3.25

Chia

$0.25

Cinnamon Raisin

$3.50

Croissant Egg Cheese Ham Bacon or Sausage

$4.75

Donut Bread Pudding

$3.25

Double Cheese

$3.50

Egg in a Basket

$5.75

Flax

$0.25

Fruit & Yogurt Parfait

$5.75

Mini Quiche & Fruit Cup

$8.25

Mini Yogurt Parfait

$2.75

Mushroom Powder

$0.75

Panini Strawberry Banana

$5.75

Protein Powder

$0.25

Pumpkin Spice

$3.00

Salmon Avocado or Cream Cheese Toast

$7.75

Schmear

$0.50

Smoothie Bowl Chocolate Banana

$8.00

Smoothie Bowl Fruity

$8.00

Wrap, Ham, Scrambled Egg & Cheese

$5.25
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Coffee, Pastries & More Featuring Good Folks Coffee Serving locally sourced, freshly made Sandwiches, Salads, Soups and Specials.

114 N 3rd Street, Bardstown, KY 40004

Directions

Fresh Coffee, Pastries & More image

