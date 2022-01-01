Juice & Smoothies
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers
Fresh Eats Cafe
1 Review
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
478 72nd St, Brooklyn, NY 11209
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Stewart's All American Restaurant - Bay Ridge
No Reviews
8518 5th Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11209
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Brooklyn
Pasticceria Rocco - 9402 4th Avenue Brooklyn N.Y 11209
4.4 • 282
9402 4th Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11209
View restaurant