Juice & Smoothies
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers

Fresh Eats Cafe

1 Review

$$

478 72nd St

Brooklyn, NY 11209

Order Again

All-Day Brunch

Creat your own omelet

Creat your own omelet

$8.00

Choose up to 4 veggies, served with bread and house greens.

Eggs any style

$7.00

Egg and Cheese

$5.00
Sizzling Shakshuka

Sizzling Shakshuka

$10.00

Sautéed onion, tomato with our spices topped with eggs. served W/ bread

Fresh Eats Eggs and Hash

$10.00

Sauteed seasoned ground beef with scallions, tomato, onions and hash, topped with 3 eggs. Served W/ Bread

Market Skillet

$8.00

Hummus with Lahem

$10.00

Lahem Sughar

$12.00

Lahem Dakah

$12.00

Ground beef sauteed with onions, scallions, tomatoes, hint of garlic and our traditional spices. Served W/ bread

Ful

$10.00+

“Traditional Yemeni style " Seasoned fava beans sautéed With onion, fresh garlic, tomato and cilantro Topped With extra virgin pure olive oil, served with bread.

Fasoolya

$10.00+

“Traditional Yemeni style " Seasoned red kidney beans sautéed With onion, fresh garlic, tomato and cilantro Topped With extra virgin pure olive oil, served with bread.

Sanani Kabab W Sehawik & Bread

$12.00

Rotisserie and Grill

Rotisserie Chicken

Rotisserie Chicken

$14.00+

Free Range Chicken, marinated overnight with our special spices to be served Tender, juicy, and full of flavor.

Rotisserie Chicken W/ 2 Sides

$20.00+
Chicken Kabsa

Chicken Kabsa

$14.00

Boneless rotisserie chicken Sautéed with scallions, garlic and house spices, mix with seasoned basmati rice. Served W/ salad

Chicken Akda

Chicken Akda

$14.00

Sautéed boneless skinless rotisserie chicken with mixed vegetables. Served with bread and salad.

Chicken Gelaba

$16.00

Prime chicken breast cubes, Sautéed with scallions, tomatoes, hint of fresh garlic and herbs. Served W/ Rice and house salad

Steak Gelaba

Steak Gelaba

$18.00

Premium 5 oz chopped fresh beef Steak sautéed with red onions, green peppers, scallions, tomatoes hint of garlic and house spices served W/ rice and house salad

Salmon

Salmon

$20.00

Grilled salmon marinated with house spices. Served with 2 sides

Sanaani Kabab

Sanaani Kabab

$18.00

10 breaded fried meat patties, prepared with house spices. Served w/ Sahawik sauce and 2 sides.

Fresh Eats Burger

Fresh Eats Burger

$10.00

Premium 6 oz grass-fed beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, w/ fries and can soda

Just a Burger

$7.50

Pepper Steak Sandwich

$10.00

Mix Grill 3 Options

$23.00Out of stock

Burmah

$30.00

2 Kofta Kebab

$18.00

2 Chicken kebab

$16.00

Chicken Burger

$8.00

1 kofta w/ Rice & Salad

$13.00

1 Chicken Kebab W/ Rice & Salad

$12.00

Sandwiches

Pepper Steak Sandwich

Pepper Steak Sandwich

$10.00

Premium 5 oz chopped fresh beef Steak sautéed with red onions, green peppers, hint of garlic and house spices topped with yellow american cheese or a choice of yours, served on Ciabatta Bread

Philly Cheesesteaks Sandwich

$9.00

Thin layered beef steak sauteed with peppers and onions with our special spices topped with yellow american cheese or choice of yours served on ciabatta bread

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Grilled chicken breast sautéed with red onions, green peppers, house spices topped with yellow american cheese or a choice of yours, lettuce and tomatoes served on Ciabatta Bread

Rotisserie Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Shredded rotisserie chicken topped with garlic sauce, lettuce and tomatoes served on pita or ciabatta bread

Kofta kebab Sandwich

$8.00

Ground beef minced with fresh herbs, vegetables and spices charcoal grilled topped with lettuce tomatoes and tahini sauce served on pita or ciabatta bread

Chicken Kebab Sandwich

$8.00

Chicken breast cubes marinated with spices charcoal grilled topped with lettuce tomatoes and garlic sauce on a pita or ciabatta bread

Chicken Gyro Sandwich

$8.00

Juicy chicken thighs marinated with spices cooked on the flat grill with onions and peppers topped with lettuce tomatoes and white sauce served on pita or ciabatta bread

Salads

Creat Your Own Salad

$9.00+

Avocado Salad

$9.00+

Fattoush Salad

$8.00+

Fresh Eats Rotissererie Chicken Salad

$8.00+

Fresh Eats Kabab Salad

$9.00+

Fresh Eats Salmon Salad

$10.00+

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.00+

Chicken Cutlet Salad

$8.00+

Falafel Salad

$6.00+

Soups

Lentil

$5.00

Chicken

$5.00

Sides

Fresh Eats Basmati Rice

$4.00

Falafel

$3.00

French Fries

$4.00

Fresh Cut Fries

$5.00

Hummus

$4.00

Babaghanouj

$5.00

House Salad

$4.00+

Grilled Skewer

$4.00+

Oven Cooked Mixed Veggies

$5.00

Cheese Sehwik

$5.00

Garlic Dip

$4.00

Fresh Juice

Creat Your Own Juice

$7.00+

Choose up to 5 fruits and veggies

Healthy Heart Beets

$7.00+

Beets, apple, carrot, kale, and celery

The Glow

$7.00+

Carrot, cucumber, orange, lemon and ginger

All Green

$7.00+

Apple, celery, spinach, ginger and kale

Refresher

$7.00+

Green apple, cucumber, mint, lime and orange

The Cure

$7.00+

Smoothies

Creat Your Own Smoothie

$7.00+

The Tropical Smoothie

$7.00+

Protein Berries Smoothie

$7.00+

The Sweet Smoothie

$7.00+

Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie

$7.00+

Banana Berries Smoothie

$7.00+

Strawberry banana milkshake

$7.00+

Famous Mix Smoothie

$7.00+

Açaí

Tropical Açaí

$8.00

Peanut butter Bliss Açaí

$8.00

Lime Zinger Açaí

$8.00

Yogurt Fruit Bowls

Creat Your Own Yogurt Bowl

$6.00

Fresh Eats Signature Yogurt Bowl

$7.00

Drinks

Gahwah

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Caffè Misto

$3.00

combination of 2/3 fresh-brewed coffee and 1/3 steamed milk

Iced coffee

$2.00

Espresso

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Yemeni Tea

$1.00

Yemeni Iced Tea

$2.00

Adani Tea

$2.00

Herbal Tea

$2.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

Can Soda

$1.00

Bottle Soda

$2.00

Snapple

$2.00

Perrier Water

$2.00

Yogurt Drink

$2.00

Laziza

$2.00

Winter Special

Lentil Soup

$3.00

Falafel Sandwich

$4.00

With lattice, Tomatoes, hummus, tahini. 50 cents Each to add on

Ramadan Specials

Sambusa

$1.00

T Sambusa

$1.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Vimto Juice

$3.00

Cream Carmel Or Croissants

$3.00

Rice Pudding

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Location

478 72nd St, Brooklyn, NY 11209

Directions

Fresh Eats Cafe image

