Fresh Fit Foods Southlake,TX

2750 East Southlake Blvd

Southlake, TX 76092

Breakfast

Pancakes

$6.50

Oatmeal

$4.50

Breakfast Platter

$8.00

Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

Fresh Fit Classic Omelette

$6.00

Fiesta Omelette

$6.00

Veggie Omelette

$5.50

Entrees

Burgers

$8.00

Burritos

$8.00

Fit Meal

$8.00

Caesar Salad

$7.50

Garden Salad

$7.50

Cobb Salad

$7.50

Big Boy Quesadilla

$7.50

Turkey Meatloaf

$8.00

Turkey Spaghetti/Meatballs

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

PB&J

$4.50

Kids Quesadilla

$4.50

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Bakery

Choc. Chip

Choc. Fudge

Peanut Butter

Donuts

$3.50

Cake Balls

Smoothies

Green Machine

$5.00+

Build your Own

Very Berry

Chunky Monkey

Island Time

Soda

Coca Cola

$1.49

Diet Coca Cola

$1.49

Sprite

$1.49

Diet Sprite

$1.49

Dr. Pepper

$1.49

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.49

Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$1.00

Protein Coffee

Hazlenut

$2.00

Pumpkin Spice

$2.00

Bang Preworkout

Cotton Candy

$3.00

Peach Mango

$3.00

Shipping Fee

Shipping Fee

$20.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
It's not just food, it's a lifestyle!

2750 East Southlake Blvd, Southlake, TX 76092

