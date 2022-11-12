A map showing the location of Fresh Fork CafeView gallery
Fresh Fork Cafe

6 Reviews

1232 Storrs Rd

Storrs, CT 06268

Attributes and Amenities
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 1:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

1232 Storrs Rd, Storrs, CT 06268

