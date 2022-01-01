Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fresh Fork Grill

No reviews yet

3018 E Service RD #101

Ceres, CA 95307

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Fork'n Bowl - Chicken
Little Fork'n Bowl - Chicken
Fork'n Plate - Chicken

Little Fork'n Bowl

Little Fork'n Bowl - Chicken

Little Fork'n Bowl - Chicken

$8.49

Comes with Chicken Breast, White Rice, Mixed Vegetables and Fork'n Sauce - Customize your Little Fork'n Bowl and Get Forked Today!

Little Fork'n Bowl - Half & Half

Little Fork'n Bowl - Half & Half

$10.99

Comes with Steak, Chicken Breast, White Rice, Mixed Vegetables and Fork'n Sauce - Customize your Little Fork'n Bowl and Get Forked Today!

Little Fork'n Bowl - Steak

Little Fork'n Bowl - Steak

$10.99

Comes with White Rice, Mixed Vegetables and Fork'n Sauce - Customize your Little Fork'n Bowl and Get Forked Today!

Little Fork'n Bowl - Tofu

Little Fork'n Bowl - Tofu

$7.49

Comes with White Rice, Mixed Vegetables and Fork'n Sauce - Customize your Little Fork'n Bowl and Get Forked Today!

Little Fork'n Bowl - Veggie

Little Fork'n Bowl - Veggie

$6.49

Comes with White Rice, Mixed Vegetables and Fork'n Sauce - Customize your Little Fork'n Bowl and Get Forked Today!

Fork'n Bowl

Fork'n Bowl - Chicken

Fork'n Bowl - Chicken

$10.49

Comes with Chicken Breast, White Rice, Mixed Vegetables and Fork'n Sauce - Customize your Fork'n Bowl and Get Forked Today!

Fork'n Bowl - Half & Half

Fork'n Bowl - Half & Half

$12.49

Comes with Steak, Chicken Breast, White Rice, Mixed Vegetables and Fork'n Sauce - Customize your Fork'n Bowl and Get Forked Today!

Fork'n Bowl - Steak

Fork'n Bowl - Steak

$13.49

Comes with White Rice, Mixed Vegetables and Fork'n Sauce - Customize your Fork'n Bowl and Get Forked Today!

Fork'n Bowl - Tofu

Fork'n Bowl - Tofu

$9.49

Comes with White Rice, Mixed Vegetables and Fork'n Sauce - Customize your Fork'n Bowl and Get Forked Today!

Fork'n Bowl - Veggie

Fork'n Bowl - Veggie

$7.99

Comes with White Rice, Mixed Vegetables and Fork'n Sauce - Customize your Fork'n Bowl and Get Forked Today!

Fork'n Bowl - Sweet & Spicy Chicken Patty

Fork'n Bowl - Sweet & Spicy Chicken Patty

$9.49

Comes with White Rice, Mixed Vegetables and Fork'n Sauce - Customize your Fork'n Bowl and Get Forked Today!

Fork'n Plate

Fork'n Plate - Chicken

Fork'n Plate - Chicken

$12.49

Comes with Chicken Breast, White Rice, Mixed Vegetables, Fork'n Sauce, and Napa Side Salad - Customize your Fork'n Plate and Get Forked Today!

Fork'n Plate - Half & Half

Fork'n Plate - Half & Half

$14.99

Comes with Steak, Chicken Breast, White Rice, Mixed Vegetables, Fork'n Sauce, and Napa Side Salad - Customize your Fork'n Plate and Get Forked Today!

Fork'n Plate - Steak

Fork'n Plate - Steak

$15.49

Comes with Steak, White Rice, Mixed Vegetables, Fork'n Sauce, and Napa Side Salad - Customize your Fork'n Plate and Get Forked Today!

Fork'n Plate - Tofu

Fork'n Plate - Tofu

$11.49

Comes with Tofu, White Rice, Mixed Vegetables, Fork'n Sauce, and Napa Side Salad - Customize your Fork'n Plate and Get Forked Today!

Fork'n Plate - Veggie

Fork'n Plate - Veggie

$9.49

Comes with White Rice, Mixed Vegetables, Fork'n Sauce, and Napa Side Salad - Customize your Fork'n Plate and Get Forked Today!

Fork'n Plate Seafood

Fork'n Plate - Salmon

Fork'n Plate - Salmon

$16.49

Comes with Salmon, White Rice, Mixed Vegetables, Fork'n Sauce, and Napa Side Salad - Customize your Fork'n Plate and Get Forked Today!

Fork'n Plate - Shrimp

Fork'n Plate - Shrimp

$16.49

Comes with Shrimp Skewers, White Rice, Mixed Vegetables, Fork'n Sauce, and Napa Side Salad - Customize your Fork'n Plate and Get Forked Today!

Fork'n Salad

Fork'n Salads come with Red Quinoa, Napa Cabbage, Red Cabbage, Shredded Carrots, Cilantro, and our house made Fork'n Dressing - Customize your Fork'n Bowl and Get Forked Today!
Fork'n Salad - Chicken

Fork'n Salad - Chicken

$12.49

Salads are made with: Chicken Breast, Red Organic Quinoa, Napa Cabbage, Red Cabbage, Shredded Carrots, Cilantro, Orange Wedges, and Cranberries

Fork'n Salad - Steak

Fork'n Salad - Steak

$16.49

Salads are made with: Red Organic Quinoa, Napa Cabbage, Red Cabbage, Shredded Carrots, Cilantro, Orange Wedges, and Cranberries

Fork'n Salad - Salmon

Fork'n Salad - Salmon

$16.49

Salads are made with: Red Organic Quinoa, Napa Cabbage, Red Cabbage, Shredded Carrots, Cilantro, Orange Wedges, and Cranberries

Fork'n Salad - Shrimp

Fork'n Salad - Shrimp

$16.49

Salads are made with: Red Organic Quinoa, Napa Cabbage, Red Cabbage, Shredded Carrots, Cilantro, Orange Wedges, and Cranberries

Fork'n Salad - Tofu

Fork'n Salad - Tofu

$12.49

Salads are made with: Red Organic Quinoa, Napa Cabbage, Red Cabbage, Shredded Carrots, Cilantro, Orange Wedges, and Cranberries

Fork'n Salad - Sweet & Spicy Chicken Patty

Fork'n Salad - Sweet & Spicy Chicken Patty

$12.49

Salads are made with: Red Organic Quinoa, Napa Cabbage, Red Cabbage, Shredded Carrots, Cilantro, Orange Wedges, and Cranberries

A la Carte

Avocado

Avocado

$2.69
Broccoli

Broccoli

$4.49
Basmati Brown Rice

Basmati Brown Rice

$3.99
Chicken Breast

Chicken Breast

$5.99
Egg

Egg

$1.99
Prime Cut Steak

Prime Cut Steak

$8.99

Due to beef shortage, we were forced to increase our prices on our Prime Cut Steak. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Salmon

Salmon

$11.49
Shrimp Skewer

Shrimp Skewer

$6.49
Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.99
Tofu

Tofu

$4.49
Veggies

Veggies

$4.49
White Rice

White Rice

$3.99
Sweet & Spicy Chicken Patty

Sweet & Spicy Chicken Patty

$5.49
Chicken Thigh

Chicken Thigh

$5.49

Sriracha Sauce/ Hot Sauce

$0.25

Drinks

16 oz Fountain Drink

16 oz Fountain Drink

$1.75
22oz Fountain Drink

22oz Fountain Drink

$2.05
Aloe Vera Drink

Aloe Vera Drink

$2.95
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$1.99
PERRIER Carbonated Water

PERRIER Carbonated Water

$2.85
Sparkling Ice

Sparkling Ice

$2.85
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3018 E Service RD #101, Ceres, CA 95307

Directions

Gallery
Fresh Fork Grill image
Fresh Fork Grill image

