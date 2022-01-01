Fresh Fork Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|10:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3018 E Service RD #101, Ceres, CA 95307
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Gorditas El Sabor De Mi Pueblo - Modesto & Turlock
No Reviews
3113 Crowslanding Rd Modesto, CA 95315
View restaurant