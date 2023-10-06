Popular Items

Fresh Start - Create Your Own

$9.75

Create Your Own Salad! Get creative and customize your salad to your liking. The “Create Your Own” salad comes with two bases, and five FREE basic toppings.


Fresh Green Salads

Fresh Start - Create Your Own

$9.75

Create Your Own Salad! Get creative and customize your salad to your liking. The “Create Your Own” salad comes with two bases, and five FREE basic toppings.

Kid's Bowl Combo

$6.99

The Kid's Bowl Combo is a healthy and delicious meal option designed specifically for kids. This combo includes fresh romaine lettuce, sweet and crunchy apples, and tasty and nutritious carrots, all topped with tender and juicy chicken. To complete the meal, a free apple juice is included, providing a refreshing and healthy drink option.

Chicken Harvest

$13.75

A blend of Arcadian mixed greens and spinach, seasoned chicken, apples, cranberries, red onion, pecans, carrots, gorgonzola cheese and elderberry vinaigrette.

Fiesta

$15.75

A bed of Arcadian mix with seasoned chicken, red onions, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, black beans, corn, avocado, cilantro, shredded cheddar cheese and chipotle ranch dressing.

Kale Jerk Chicken Caesar

$13.75

A bed of crisp kale, shaved Parmesan cheese, Tuscan herb croutons and our flavorful jerk chicken served with our signature Jerk Caesar dressing.

Kale Jerk Salmon Caesar

$15.75

A bed of crisp kale, shaved Parmesan cheese, Tuscan her croutons and our flavorful jerk salmon filet served with out signature Jerk Caesar dressing

Seafood Caesar (Enjoy for two!)

$25.50

JUMP into this Seafood OVERLOAD with a Romaine base, Parmesan cheese and Tuscan herb croutons topped with a salmon filet and 4 extra large shrimp and JUMBO lump crab! Feel free to pick a different base, add additional toppings and your salmon flavor.

Beverages

20oz Fresh Green Beverage

Cold Pressed Juice

Bottled Water- Deer Park

$2.50
Apple Juice

$1.25

Water Cup

$1.25Out of stock

Desserts

Sweet Street Marshmallow

$2.75
Sweet Street Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.75
Sweet Street Blondie

$2.75
Sweet Street Brownie

$2.75

Salad Dressings

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.00
Champagne Vinaigrette

$1.00
Chipotle Ranch

$1.00
Elderberry Vinaigrette

$1.00
Garden Italian

$1.00
Green Goddess

$1.00
Honey Garlic

$1.00
Jerk Caesar

$1.00
Roasted Garlic

$1.00
Sesame Ginger

$1.00
Tableside Caesar

$1.00
Turmeric Vinaigrette

$1.00
Village Ranch

$1.00
Peanut Butter Vinaigrette

$1.00

Singles

Single Chicken

$5.00
Single Salmon

$9.00
Single Shrimp

$9.00

4 pieces of Jumbo shrimp.

Single Crabmeat

$9.00
Single Tofu

$5.00
Single Jerk Chicken

$5.00
Single Jerk Salmon

$9.00
Single Ciabatta Roll

$0.75

Chips

Mesquite Barbeque

$3.25
Salt & Cracked Pepper

$3.25
Original Salted

$3.25
Rosemary Olive Oil

$3.25