Fresh Green - Upper Marlboro

32 Watkins Park Drive

Kettering, MD 20774

Order Again

Popular Items

Create Your Own
Kale Jerk Salmon Caesar
Fiesta

Fresh Green Salads

Create Your Own

Create Your Own

$10.50

Create Your Own Salad! Get creative and customize your salad to your liking. The “Create Your Own” salad comes with two bases, and four FREE basic toppings.

Seafood Caesar (Enjoy for two!)

Seafood Caesar (Enjoy for two!)

$25.50

JUMP into this Seafood OVERLOAD with a Romaine base, Parmesan cheese and Tuscan herb croutons topped with a salmon filet and 4 extra large shrimp and JUMBO lump crab! Feel free to pick a different base, add additional toppings and your salmon flavor.

Chicken Harvest

Chicken Harvest

$13.50

A blend of Arcadian mixed greens and spinach, seasoned chicken, apples, cranberries, red onion, pecans, Gorgonzola cheese and elderberry vinaigrette.

Fiesta

Fiesta

$15.50

A bed of Arcadian mix with seasoned chicken, red onions, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, black beans, corn, avocado, cilantro, shredded cheddar cheese and chipotle ranch dressing.

Kale Jerk Chicken Caesar

Kale Jerk Chicken Caesar

$13.50

A bed of crisp kale, shaved Parmesan cheese, Tuscan herb croutons and our flavorful jerk chicken served with our signature Jerk Caesar dressing.

Kale Jerk Salmon Caesar

Kale Jerk Salmon Caesar

$15.50

A bed of crisp kale, shaved Parmesan cheese, Tuscan her croutons and our flavorful jerk salmon filet served with out signature Jerk Caesar dressing

Single Chicken

$4.00
Single Salmon

Single Salmon

$8.00

Single Shrimp

$8.00
Single Crabmeat

Single Crabmeat

$8.00
Single Tofu

Single Tofu

$4.00
Single Jerk Chicken

Single Jerk Chicken

$4.00
Single Jerk Salmon

Single Jerk Salmon

$8.00
Single Ciabatta Rolls

Single Ciabatta Rolls

$0.75

Premium Sides +1.50 each

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$1.50
Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

$1.50
Avocado

Avocado

$1.50
Quinoa

Quinoa

$1.50

Beverages

20oz Fresh Green Beverage

20oz Fresh Green Beverage

Bottled Water- Deer Park

$2.00
Cold Pressed Juice

Cold Pressed Juice

Desserts

Sweet Street Marshmallow Treat

Sweet Street Marshmallow Treat

$2.25
Sweet Street Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Sweet Street Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.25
Sweet Street Blondie

Sweet Street Blondie

$2.25

Sweet Street Brownie

$2.25

Soups

Shrimp & Corn Chowder

$7.49

Chips

Mesquite Barbeque

$2.98

Salt & Cracked Pepper

$2.98

Original Salted

$2.98

Rosemary Olive Oil

$2.98
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh Green embraces healthy dining, healthy communities, and a healthy environment; reimagined and driving solutions within connected experiences.

Location

32 Watkins Park Drive, Kettering, MD 20774

Directions

