Fresh Greens & Proteins Middletown

review star

No reviews yet

524 Main Street

Middletown, CT 06457

Order Again

Popular Items

Burrito Bowl
Acai Bowl (OO)
Build Your Own Salad (OO)

Specialty Salad

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$9.00

Romaine, Cucumbers, Grape Tomato, Banana Peppers, Chickpeas, Onions, Crumbled Feta, Greek Vinaigrette

Mexican Salad

$9.00

Romaine, Onion, Corn, Tortilla Strips, Black Beans, Avocado, Creamy Cilantro Lime Dressing & Lime Slice.

Barbecue Chicken Salad

$11.00

Romaine, Chicken, Onion, Corn, Tortilla Strips, Shredded Cheddar, Lite Ranch & Tangy BBQ Sauce

Harvest Salad

$10.00

Spring Mix, Apples, Craisins, Walnuts, Mandarin Oranges, Goat Cheese, Fig Glaze.

Kale Caesar Salad

Kale Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine, Kale, Croutons, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Cucumber, Carrots, Caesar Dressing.

Fruit & Nut Salad

$9.00

Spring Mix, Strawberries, Blueberries, Pecans, Sliced Almonds, Crumbled Feta, and Lite Balsamic Vinaigrette

Sweet Beet Salad

$9.00

Spring Mix, Beets, Apples, Sunflower Seeds, Sweet Onion Dressing.

Build Your Own Salad

Build Your Own Salad (OO)

$9.00

Choice of Greens, add protein (Optional, See Pricing), add up to 5 toppings. Any additional toppings $0.50 each. Choice of dressings. $9 + Protein of your choosing.

Rice Bowls

Buddha Bowl

$9.00

Quinoa, Cucumber, Avocado, Chickpeas, Corn Salsa, Pico de Gallo, Hummus.

Beet Bowl

$9.00

Quinoa, Beets, Chickpeas, Craisins, Pumpkin Seeds, Shredded Carrot, Hummus.

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$11.00

Basmati Rice, Chicken, Scallions, Edamame, Shredded Carrots, Teriyaki Glaze.

Bobcat Bowl

Bobcat Bowl

$11.00

Basmati Rice, Chicken, Shredded Cheddar, Celery, Tomatoes, Lite Ranch, Buffalo Sauce, Scallions, Shredded Lettuce, Tortilla Strips.

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$9.00

Brown Rice, Black Beans, Tortilla Strips, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Corn Salsa, Avocado, Shredded Cheddar, Chipotle Mayo.

Build your Own Bowl

Build Your Own Bowl (OO)

$9.00

Choose Your Base Grain, add protein (Optional, See Pricing), add up to 5 toppings. Any additional toppings $0.50. Choose Sauce. $9 + Protein

Wraps

Choice of Plain, Spinach, or Tomato Basil Wrap. Choose Protein. Choice of Lettuce. Choose up to 3 Toppings. Any additional Toppings $0.50

Wraps (OO)

$8.00

Yogurt Parfait

Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Granola, Banana, Strawberries & Blueberries.

Yogurt Parfait

$6.00

Smoothies

Tropical

$7.00

Coconut Milk, Orange Juice, Pineapple, Mango, Kale, Chia Seeds.

Pineapple Hulk

$7.00

Orange Juice, Pineapple, Spinach, Kale, Chia Seeds.

Pick Me Up

$7.00

Soy Milk, Strawberries, Banana, Apples, Dates.

Strawberry Nana

$7.00

Soy Milk, Banana, Strawberries, Apple Greek Yogurt, Chia Seeds.

Detox

$7.00

Almond Milk, Strawberries, Apple, Acai, Kale, Flax seed.

Cinnabunn

$7.00

Almond Milk, Banana, Dates, Cinnamon, Flax Seed.

Pecan Pie

$7.00

Almond Milk, Apples, Greek Yogurt, Dates, Pecans, Cinnamon, Banana.

Healthy Heart

$7.00

Almond Milk, Pineapple, Strawberries, Apple, Kale, Chia Seeds.

Hydrate

$7.00

Coconut Water, Kiwi, Strawberries, Pineapple, Cucumber.

Glow

$7.00

Orange Juice, Carrots, Mango, Pineapple, Ginger.

Shakes

PB & J

$8.00

Almond Milk, Vanilla Protein, Mixed Berries, Banana, Peanut Butter, Flax Seed.

Chocolate Lovers

$8.00

Almond Milk, Chocolate Protein, Cacao Powder, Banana, Flax Seed.

Energy (Pre-Workout)

$8.00

Almond Milk, Vanilla Protein, Banana, Kale, Almond Butter, Flax Seed.

Restore (Post-Workout)

$8.00

Almond Milk, Vanilla Protein, Mixed Berries, Spinach, Flax Seed.

Re-Build (Post-Workout)

$8.00

Almond Milk, Chocolate Protein, Banana, Dates, Avocado, Oats.

Creamsicle

$8.00

Orange Juice, Vanilla Protein, Strawberries, Pineapple, Peaches.

Date Night

$8.00

Soy Milk, Chocolate Protein, Dates, Banana, Flax Seed.

Antioxidant

$8.00

Almond Milk, Chocolate Protein, Acai, Mixed Berries, Spinach, Cacao Powder.

Vanilla Chai Chai

$8.00

Soy Milk, Vanilla Protein, Banana, Oats, Cinnamon, Chia Seeds.

Peaches & Cream

$8.00

Almond Milk, Vanilla Protein, Greek Yogurt, Peaches.

Morning Boost

$8.00

Almond Milk, Chocolate Protein, Banana, Peanut Butter, Chia Seeds, Cold Brew Coffee.

Build Your Own Smoothie

Build Your Own Smoothie (OO)

$7.00

Choose your liquid base. Enhance your smoothie with optional seeds and powder at no additional cost. Select four add-ins to add flavor and nutrients to your creation. Any Additional Add-Ins are $.50 each

Build Your Own Shake (OO)

$8.00

Choose your liquid base. Enhance your shake with optional seeds and powder at no additional cost. Select four add-ins to add flavor and nutrients to your creation. Any Additional Add-Ins are $.50 each

Acai Bowls (OO)

Acai Bowl (OO)

Acai Bowl (OO)

$10.00

Açai blended with coconut milk, strawberry, blueberry, banana, black berry and chia seeds.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

524 Main Street, Middletown, CT 06457

Directions

