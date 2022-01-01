A map showing the location of Fresh Ketch 462 Main StreetView gallery

Fresh Ketch 462 Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

462 Main Street

Hyannis, MA 02601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

APPETIZER

1 lb Cape Cod Steamers

$14.99Out of stock

One pound of fresh, local soft shell, long neck clams served with butter and broth.

1.5 lb Cape Cod Steamers

$20.99Out of stock

One and a half pounds of fresh, local soft shell, long neck clams served with butter and broth.

Buffalo Chicken Fingers

$11.99

Fresh boneless white meat tenders tossed in Buffalo sauce and served with blue cheese dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Wings

$12.99Out of stock

Crispy chicken wings tossed in Buffalo sauce served with Blue Cheese dressing

Chicken Fingers

$10.99

Fresh boneless white meat tenders with honey mustard.

Chicken Wings

$12.99Out of stock

Crispy chicken wings served with honey mustard sauce.

Crab Cakes

$14.99Out of stock

Lump crab meat with spicy rémoulade.

Fried Calamari

$12.99

Tubes and tentacles, cherry peppers, and spicy rémoulade.

Fried Pickles

$9.99

With spicy rémoulade.

Fried Sweet 'n Spicy Shrimp

$12.99

Crispy shrimp tossed in a sweet 'n spicy aioli.

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

With marinara sauce.

Mussels

$13.99Out of stock

Fresh mussels sautéed with white wine and herbs.

Scallops 'n Bacon

$14.99

With spicy rémoulade.

Stuffed Quahog

$6.99

Homemade stuffing with couriço.

Tuna Poke Bowl

$14.99

Cubed sushi-grade tune with soywabi, white rice, crispy wonton strips, seaweed salad, ginger, sesame seeds, and spicy aioli.

SALAD

Cobb Salad

$17.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, and hard-boiled egg over mixed greens.

Wedge Salad

$12.99

Iceberg lettuce wedge with blue cheese crumbles, fried onions, bacon, tomatoes, and house-made blue cheese dressing.

Beet 'n Goat Salad

$14.99

Sliced beets and goat cheese over mixed greens with fried onions, candied walnuts, and dried cranberries.

Caesar Salad

$12.99

A traditional Caesar with house-made dressing. Can be prepared gluten-free.

SOUP

Cup New England Clam Chowdah

$6.99Out of stock

A cup of thick, creamy, and award-winning clam chowdah! Served with oyster crackers.

Bowl New England Clam Chowder

$8.99Out of stock

A bowl of thick, creamy, and award-winning clam chowdah! Served with oyster crackers.

Bread Clam Chowder

$9.99Out of stock

A bread bowl of thick, creamy, and award-winning clam chowdah! Served with oyster crackers.

Cup Lobster Bisque

$7.99Out of stock

Cup of smooth, creamy, decadent house-made lobster bisque. Cup and bowl portions are gluten-friendly.

Bowl Lobster Bisque

$9.99Out of stock

Bowl of smooth, creamy, decadent house-made lobster bisque. Cup and bowl portions are gluten-friendly.

Bread Bisque

$10.99Out of stock

A bread bowl of smooth, creamy, and decadent lobster bisque.

Cup Nivald's Seafood Stew

$8.99

Scallops and fish in a spicy, creamy broth. Cup and bowl portions are gluten-friendly.

Bowl Nivaldo's Seafood Stew

$9.99

Scallops and fish in a spicy, creamy broth. Cup and bowl portions are gluten-friendly.

Bread Seafood Stew

$10.99

A bread bowl of scallops and fish in a spicy, creamy broth.

SANDWICHES

Cali Chicken

$12.99

Tender chicken breast, avocado, citrus aioli, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Comes with fries.

Cape Cod Reuben

$13.99Out of stock

Fresh cod, lightly breaded and fried, Russian dressing, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese on marble rye. Comes with fries.

Cold Lobster Roll

$36.99

Classic cold lobster salad with lettuce on a buttered roll. Comes with fries.

Crispy Chicken

$12.99

Topped with spicy rémoulade and pickles. Comes with fries.

Fish Tacos

$12.99Out of stock

Fried cod on two soft corn tortillas with lettuce, pico de gallo, and spicy aioli. Comes with fries.

Hamburger

$12.99

A 1/2 pound of Angus beef served with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Comes with fries.

Hot Lobster Roll

$36.99

Lobster meat sautéed in butter with lettuce on a buttered roll. Comes with fries.

Ketchwich

$12.99Out of stock

Crispy fried fresh cod with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Comes with fries.

Mediterranean Veggie Wrap

$12.99

Mixed greens, cucumber, red onion, tomato, goat cheese, and balsamic glaze. Comes with fries.

Shrimp Tacos

$12.99Out of stock

Fried shrimp on two soft corn tortillas with lettuce, pico de gallo, and spicy aioli. Comes with fries.

Taco Combo

$13.99Out of stock

One each of fried cod and fried shrimp on two soft corn tortillas with lettuce, pico de gallo, and spicy aioli. Comes with fries.

ENTREE

Baked Cod

$21.99Out of stock

Fresh cod topped with cracker crumbs, served with baked potato and vegetable of the day.

BBQ Pork Ribs

$21.99Out of stock

A full rack of ribs slathered in BBQ sauce with fries and coleslaw.

Broiled Scallops

$26.99

Local sea scallops topped with cracker crumbs served with baked potato and vegetable of the day.

Broiled Seafood

$23.99

Fresh shrimp, scallops, and cod topped with cracker crumbs served with baked potato and vegetable of the day.

Chicken Parmesan

$19.99

Traditional chicken parm with house-made marinara and mozzarella over linguine.

Chicken Tortellini Alfredo

$21.99

Cheese tortellini and sauteed chicken in a three-cheese blend.

Citrus Glazed Salmon

$23.99Out of stock

Fresh salmon topped with citrus glaze, served with rice pilaf and vegetable of the day.

Lobster Mac 'n Cheese

$28.99

Fresh lobster and cavatappi in a three-cheese blend baked and served with dressed mixed greens.

Shrimp Scampi

$22.99

Jumbo shrimp sautéed with garlic, white wine, cherry tomatoes, butter, red pepper flakes, and herbs, served over linguine.

Steak Tips

$24.99

Bourbon glaze marinated tips served with fries and vegetable of the day.

Surf 'n Turf

$26.99

Bourbon glazed steak tips and a shrimp, scallop, and lobster claw skewer with rice pilaf and grilled vegetables.

FRIED SEAFOOD

Fish 'n Chips

$19.99Out of stock

A Cape Cod favorite! Fresh cod, lightly breaded and fried. Served with fries, coleslaw, house-made tartar sauce, and a lemon wedge.

Fried Seafood Platter

$28.99

All your local favorites: scallops, shrimp, cod, calamari, and clam strips. Served with fries, coleslaw, house-made tartar sauce, and a lemon wedge.

Fried Clam Strips

$17.99Out of stock

Served with fries, coleslaw, house-made tartar sauce, and a lemon wedge.

Fried Calamari

$17.99

Served with fries, coleslaw, house-made tartar sauce, and a lemon wedge.

Fried Shrimp

$21.99

Served with fries, coleslaw, house-made tartar sauce, and a lemon wedge.

Fried Scallops

$24.99

Served with fries, coleslaw, house-made tartar sauce, and a lemon wedge.

Fried Whole Belly Clams

$29.99

Juicy whole belly clams lightly breaded and fried. Served with fries. Market Price listed is subject to change.

SIDES

Baked Potato

$3.99

Cole Slaw

$3.99

Corn on the Cob

$3.99

French Fries

$5.99

Linguini with Marinara

$5.99

Linguini with Butter

$5.99

Rice Pilaf

$4.99

Sautéed Vegetables

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.99Out of stock

KIDS

Kids Burger

$9.99

For children 12 years old and under. Served on a frisbee with fries. All kid's burgers are cooked medium-well.

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.99

For children 12 years old and under. Served on a frisbee with fries. All kid's cheeseburgers are cooked medium-well.

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.99

Fresh boneless white meat tenders, lightly breaded and fried. For children 12 years old and under. Served on a frisbee with fries.

Kids Fish 'n Chips

$9.99

For children 12 years old and under. Served on a frisbee with fries.

Kids Hot Dog

$9.99

For children 12 years old and under. Served on a frisbee with fries.

Kids Linguini with Butter

$9.99

For children 12 years old and under. Served on a frisbee with fries.

Kids Linguini with Marinara Sauce

$9.99

For children 12 years old and under. Served on a frisbee with fries.

DESSERT

Chocolate Molten Cake

$7.99Out of stock

Decadent, hot chocolate cake with a liquid chocolate center.

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.99

Classic sponge cake layered with whipped cream and strawberries.

Apple Pie by Centerville Pie Co.

$7.99Out of stock

Fresh apples, cinnamon, sugar, and nutmeg in Centerville Pie's signature, buttery, flaky crust.

SOFT DRINKS

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.27Out of stock

IBC Root Beer

$2.80

Bottle Water

$2.33
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

462 Main Street, Hyannis, MA 02601

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The West End Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 686
20 Scudder Ave Hyannis, MA 02601
View restaurantnext
PALIO PIZZERIA
orange starNo Reviews
435 Main St Hyannis, MA 02601
View restaurantnext
Tap City Grille
orange star4.4 • 1,723
586 Main Street Hyannis, MA 02601
View restaurantnext
Anejo Mexican Bistro and Beachtree Taqueria - 599 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
599 Main Street Hyannis, MA 02601
View restaurantnext
Brazilian Grill - 680 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
680 Main Street Hyannis, MA 02601
View restaurantnext
Gimmy's Tavern at Hyannis Golf Course - 508-280-7989 or gimmystavern.com
orange starNo Reviews
1800 Iyannouh Rd Hyannis, MA 02601
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hyannis

British Beer Company
orange star4.2 • 1,787
412 Main St Hyannis, MA 02601
View restaurantnext
Tap City Grille
orange star4.4 • 1,723
586 Main Street Hyannis, MA 02601
View restaurantnext
The West End Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 686
20 Scudder Ave Hyannis, MA 02601
View restaurantnext
Gannon's Tavern
orange star4.5 • 354
959 Bearses Way Hyannis, MA 02601
View restaurantnext
Ryan's Ten Pin Eatery - Cape Cod Mall
orange star4.2 • 55
769 Iyannough Rd Hyannis, MA 02601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hyannis
West Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
South Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Osterville
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Dennis
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
South Dennis
review star
No reviews yet
Dennis Port
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Mashpee
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Harwich Port
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Sandwich
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston