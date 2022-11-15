Fresh Love
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Restaurant info
A NE Portland neighborhood eatery featuring juice, smoothies, espresso, kombucha, sandwiches, salads and soups!
Location
7434 NE Fremont St, Portland, OR 97213
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Clyde's Prime Rib - 5474 NE Sandy Blvd
No Reviews
5474 NE Sandy Blvd Portland, OR 97213
View restaurant