Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fresh Love

review star

No reviews yet

7434 NE Fremont St

Portland, OR 97213

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Turkey Sandwich
Veggie Sandwich
Fremont Freeze

Sandwiches

Pastrami Sandwich

$13.00

Pastrami on Dos Hermanos marbled rye bread with havarti, housemade coleslaw, zesty sauce and spicy mustard. Served cold. Comes with pickle spear.

Turkey Sandwich

$12.00

Turkey on Dos Hermanos sourdough bread with lettuce, organic tomato, salt & pepper, Mama Lil's & olive mayo, & havarti. Comes with pickle spear.

Veggie Sandwich

$10.50

Organic avocado, organic cucumber, organic roma tomato, local micro greens, olive oil & vinegar, salt & pepper and pepperoncini-scallion mayo with havarti, shaved parmigiano-reggiano, on Dos Hermanos sourdough bread. Comes with pickle spear. Can Be made Vegan.

Just Turkey

$10.50

Turkey on Dos Hermanos sourdough bread with lettuce, mayo, & havarti cheese. Comes with pickle spear.

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.50Out of stock

Hot Pastrami, melty havarti on an egg patty served on a brioche bun with light butter and zesty sauce.

Veggie Breakfast Sandwich

$7.50Out of stock

Egg on brioche bun with avocado, tomato, sharp cheddar, light butter and zesty sauce.

75th St Sub

$13.00

Genoa Salami, Hot Coppa (capocollo), Turkey, Provolone, Parmigiano, Mama Lils and Green Olive Mayo, shredded romaine, Roma tomatoes, Olive oil and red vinegar, red onions, Pepperoncinis, salt and pepper on a hoagie roll.

Salad

Chopped Salad

$9.00Out of stock

crisp romaine, radicchio, cucumber, tomato, scallion, chopped turkey, sharp cheddar, and green goddess dressing (vegan - contains nuts) Vegan with lentils and pepitas

Fall Salad

$9.00

Kale Salad with Roasted Squash, Quinoa, Apples, Parmigiano, Almonds And Citrus Vinaigrette

Pastry

Chocolate chip cookie

$3.00

In house baked chocolate chip cookie!

Cinnamon Walnut Babka

$3.50

Cinnamon walnut babka is a delicious pastry kind of like coffee cake. Has a yummy crumbly topping. Made by our friends at Babkush.

Chocolate Babka

$3.50

Chocolate babka is a delicious pastry kind of like coffee cake but better! Try a slice! you'll be glad you did. Made by our friends at Babkush.

Plum Ginger almond cookie

$1.50

Almond cookie with fig filling.

Rugelach

$1.50

What is Rugelach? It's a fresh cookie pastry filled with chocolate and baked into a crescent shape.

Dos Hermanos Muffins

$3.50

Fresh Love Blueberry Struesel Muffins

$4.00

Fresh Love Chocolate Raspberry Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Toast

Avo & Microgreens

$7.00

Avocado, microgreens, olive oil, lemon juice, sea salt on sourdough.

Banana, Peanut Butter & Honey

$5.00

Organic Bananas, Justin's Peanut Butter, and local honey on a thick cut Dos Hermanos Sourdough bread.

Toast: Build Your Own

$3.50

Sourdough toast + fancy butter with your choice of 2 of the following: Berry jam, Cinnamon Sugar, Honey, Almond Butter, Peanut Butter, Avocado, Hazelnut Butter

Cheese

Cheese Plate

$8.00Out of stock

Soup of the Day

White Bean Minestrone

$4.00+Out of stock

White Bean Minestrone with organic carrots, organic celery, and organic basil.

Spiced Lentil Soup

$4.00+Out of stock

Potato Pastrami

$4.00+

Silky Carrot With Ginger And Citrus

$4.00+Out of stock

Juices

Spicy Sandy

$7.00+

Rocky Beet

$7.00+

Fresh pressed organic carrot, organic beet, organic celery juice.

Sumner Squeeze

$7.00+

Fresh pressed organic carrot, organic ginger, & organic turmeric topped with our organic orange juice.

Cully Kicker

$7.00+

Fresh pressed organic apples, organic celery, organic cucumber, organic ginger, and kale,

Beech Day

$7.00+

Fresh pressed organic apples, pineapple, organic celery, and kale.

Alameda Apple

$7.00+Out of stock

Fresh pressed apples, organic cucumber, organic lemon, and organic parsley.

Caramel Hot Apple Cider

$4.50+

Glenhaven Gold

$5.00

5 oz shot of Fresh juiced organic oranges, organic limes, organic ginger and organic turmeric.

Ginger Lemonade

$6.00Out of stock

Our fresh honey lemonade combined with a shot of freshly juiced organic ginger.

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00Out of stock

Our organic honey lemonade with strawberry juice!

Honey Lemonade

$5.00

Organic Lemon juice and local wildflower honey made with purified water.

Glenhaven Lemonade

$6.00Out of stock

The Glenhaven Gold (Organic Orange Juice, Organic Lime Juice, Organic Turmeric, Organic Ginger) combined with our honey lemonade.

Orange Juice

$3.50+

Strawberry Orange

$7.00+

Organic orange juice combined with organic strawberry juice

Apple Juice

$5.00+

Apple Ginger

$7.00+

Apple Strawberry

$7.00+

Smoothies

Pumpkin Chai Smoothie

$6.00+

Pureed Pumpkin, Tanglewood Ginger Spiced Chai, Frozen Pear, Vanilla,

The Eugene Smoothie

$6.00+

Organic Apple Juice, Strawberry, Blueberry, Raspberry, Cinnamon, organic Banana

Fremont Freeze

$6.00+

Organic banana, fresh organic Orange Juice , organic mango, coconut milk, vanilla extract

Schuyler's the Limit

$6.00+

banana, coconut milk, vanilla, dates, cocoa powder, tahini

Gateway Green

$6.00+

coconut milk, frozen banana, fresh pineapple, spinach

Roseway Punch

$6.00+

OJ, strawberry, banana

Milkshakes

Pureed Pumpkin, Old fashioned vanilla ice cream, + Tanglewood Ginger Spiced Chai

Pumpkin Chai Milkshake

$8.00Out of stock

Espresso & Coffee Drinks

Cafè Latte

$4.00+

Espresso, choice of steamed milk

Americano

$3.00+

House Coffee

$2.50+

Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso, choice of steamed milk, chocolate

Cappuccino

$3.75

Espresso, choice of steamed milk

Chai Latte

$3.75+

Cold Brew - Nitro

$5.25+

Cold Brew Coffee

Espresso shot

$3.00

espresso

Hot Cocoa

$3.50+

Cortado

$3.00

Steamed Milk

$2.75+

Affogado

$4.00

Cold Brew Float

$6.50+

Breve Latté

$5.00+

Golden Milk

$4.50

Kombucha

Kombucha in a can

$4.00

Kombucha: Various Brands in a can

Dragon heart kombucha On Tap

$3.75+

Tea

Emerald Green

$3.00

Earl Grey

$3.00

Malty Assam

$3.00

Red Bush Chai

$3.00

Peppermint

$3.00

Pitta

$3.00

Hibiscus Ginger

$3.00

Iced Black

$3.00

Iced Green

$3.00

Foggy Hollow

$4.50+
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 4:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Restaurant info

A NE Portland neighborhood eatery featuring juice, smoothies, espresso, kombucha, sandwiches, salads and soups!

Website

Location

7434 NE Fremont St, Portland, OR 97213

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fire on the Mountain | Fremont
orange star4.0 • 62
3443 NE 57th Ave Portland, OR 97213
View restaurantnext
Laurelwood Public House & Brewery
orange star4.5 • 1,496
5115 NE Sandy Blvd Portland, OR 97213
View restaurantnext
Clyde's Prime Rib - 5474 NE Sandy Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
5474 NE Sandy Blvd Portland, OR 97213
View restaurantnext
Tavacore Portland
orange star4.5 • 10
3707 NE Fremont St Portland, OR 97212
View restaurantnext
Noho's Hawaiian Cafe - Portland
orange star4.6 • 798
4627 NE Fremont St. Portland, OR 97213
View restaurantnext
Flying Elephants at PDX, Ste. 2386 - 7000 NE Airport Way
orange starNo Reviews
Portland International Airport, 7000 NE Airport Way Portland, OR 97218
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Portland

Tusk
orange star4.5 • 8,961
2448 E Burnside Portland, OR 97216
View restaurantnext
Next Level Burger - Hawthorne
orange star4.7 • 8,287
4121 SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Ava Gene's
orange star4.5 • 7,473
3377 SE Division Street Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Jam on Hawthorne
orange star4.6 • 4,926
2239 SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Killer Burger - Sellwood
orange star4.6 • 4,819
8728 SE 17th Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
A Cena Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 3,680
7742 SE 13th Ave Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Portland
Lake Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Happy Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
Vancouver
review star
Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)
West Linn
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Gresham
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Oregon City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Sherwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston