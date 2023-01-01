A map showing the location of Fresh Meals by Aurora 330 Route 9 NorthView gallery

Fresh Meals by Aurora 330 Route 9 North

330 Route 9 North

Manalapan, NJ 07726

FMBA Favorites

The Ultimate Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$10.50

Sliced hard boiled egg, bacon, avocado and cheddar cheese

Three Cheese Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$10.50

Cheddar, mozzarella and muenster cheese served on buttery garlic toast

Hot Open Turkey Sandwich

$10.50

Mashed potatoes & gravy

Hot Open Roast Beef Sandwich

$10.50

Mashed potatoes & gravy

Pulled BBQ Pork

$10.50

Served on a roll with coleslaw

Hot Pastrami

$10.50

Served on rye or roll w/ Swiss cheese & Sauerkraut

Tender Delicious Corned Beef

$10.50

Served on rye or roll w/ coleslaw & our sweet homemade mustard dressing

Tuna Melt Served on a Roll

$10.50

Fresh homemade tuna salad w/ American cheese topped with lettuce & sliced tomatoes

Chili Bowl

$10.50

Served over brown rice topped with shredded Monterey Jack cheese w/ avocado salsa and sour cream

Classic Cold Sandwiches

Ham & Cheese

$9.50

Served with chips or coleslaw with choice of bread, lettuce & sliced tomatoes

Salami & Cheese

$9.50

Served with chips or coleslaw with choice of bread, lettuce & sliced tomatoes

Turkey & Cheese

$9.50

Served with chips or coleslaw with choice of bread, lettuce & sliced tomatoes

Roast Beef & Cheese

$9.50

Served with chips or coleslaw with choice of bread, lettuce & sliced tomatoes

Homemade Tuna Salad

$9.50

Served with chips or coleslaw with choice of bread, lettuce & sliced tomatoes

Homemade Chicken Salad

$9.50

Served with chips or coleslaw with choice of bread, lettuce & sliced tomatoes

Classic Hot Italian Sandwiches

Chicken Parmigiana

$10.50

Served on delicious crusty Italian bread

Eggplant Parmigiana

$10.50

Served on delicious crusty Italian bread

Meatball Parmigiana

$10.50

Served on delicious crusty Italian bread

Sausage Parmigiana

$10.50

Served on delicious crusty Italian bread

Specialty Sandwiches

Croque Monsieur

$10.95

Ham w/ melted gruyere cheese baked on sliced bread with bechamel sauce

Turkey Harvest

$10.95

Turkey breast served on cranberry walnut bread or panini, gruyere cheese, sliced apples, mixed greens w/ homemade sweet mustard dressing

Roast Beef

$10.95

Delicious oven baked roast beef served on Italian bread or panini w/ gruyere cheese & homemade coleslaw

Chicken Cranberry Pecan Salad

$10.95

Served on toasted semolina bread w/ mixed greens

Spicy Grilled Chicken Club

$10.95

Served on Italian bread or panini w/ pepper jack cheese, hickory smoked bacon, lettuce & tomato and avocado salsa

Le Brie Cheese

$10.95

Served on cranberry walnut bread or panini w/ Fig Jam, sliced apples & mixed greens

The Vegetarian

$10.95

Breaded eggplant served on semolina bread or panini w/ fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes & mix greens

The Extras

French Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Sides & More

Buttery Mashed Potatoes

$5.00+

Sweet Potato Mash

$5.00+

Rice & Beans

$5.00+

Mac & Cheese

$5.00+

Grilled Veggies

$5.00+

Coleslaw

$5.00+

Macaroni Salad

$5.00+

Potato Salad

$5.00+

Italian Pasta Salad

$5.00+

Tuna Salad

$5.00+

Chicken Salad

$5.00+

Homemade Rice Pudding

$5.00+

Mixed Seasonal Fruit

$5.00+

Breakfast/Lunch/Dinner

The Classic

$8.00

The Best

$9.50

The Popeye Special

$9.50

The Egg Extraordinary

$9.50

The Western

$9.00

Smoked Salmon

$9.50

Croque Madame Toast

$9.50

Homemade Pancakes

Homemade Pancakes

$9.50

French Toast

Classic French Toast

$9.50

Cinnamon Raisin French Toast

$9.50

Power Grain French Toast

$9.50

Stuffed French Toast w/ PB & J

$9.50

Stuffed French Toast w/ Nutella & Fresh Bananas

$9.50

French Toast w/ Fresh Sliced Bananas & Pecans

$9.50

Breakfast Bowls

Savory Breakfast Bowl

$10.50

Spinach Mushroom Bowl

$10.50

Protein Bowl

$10.50

Fresh Seasonal Fruit Bowl

$10.50

Superfood Peanut Butter Oatmeal Bowl

$10.50

Warm Oatmeal Bowl

$10.50

Salads

Tossed Mixed Green Salad

$10.00

Ranch Cobb Salad

$10.50

Caesar Salad

$10.50

Chopped Greek Salad

$10.50

Crunch Broccoli Kale Salad

$10.50

Grilled 7oz Burgers Made Your Way

Sirloin Beef Burger

$9.50

Turkey Burger

$9.50

Veggie Burger

$9.50

Stuffed Breads and Pizza

Stuffed Bread Made Fresh Daily

$9.95

Personal 9" Mini Round Pie

$8.00

Specialty Grilled Sandwiches

The Italian Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

BBQ Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Grilled Chicken Ranch Sandwich

$10.50

Grilled Sausage Sandwich

$10.50

Grilled Veggies Sandwich

$10.50

Beverages

Coffee

$4.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.50

Snapple tea Lemon

$3.50

Natalie Orange Juice

$4.00

Ginger Ale Canada Dry

$2.50

Snapple Peach

$3.50

Ginger Ale Schweppes

$2.50

Natalie Lemonade

$4.00

Natalie Strawberry Lemonades

$4.00

Nature Best Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Sunkist Orange Soda

$2.50

Store Desserts

Apple Crumb Pie

$6.00+

Pumpkin Pie

$6.00+

It's really good!

Coconut Custard

$6.00+

Boston Cream Pie

$6.00+

Peach Pie

$4.00+

Sweet Potato Pie

$6.00+

Pecan Pie

$6.00+

Lemon Ricotta Cake

$24.00

Banana Pudding

$6.00+

Creamy Rice Pudding

$6.00+

Baked Brioche Bread Pudding

$4.95+

Baked Oatmeal

$4.00+

Sweet Corn Breadloaf

$4.00+

Chocolate Banana Bread Loaf

$4.00+

Yogurt Parfait

$5.99

Deli Case

Potato Salad

$7.99

Grab & Go Display Case

Turkey Hill Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.99

Turkey Hill Pistachio Ice Cream

$6.99

Tru Fru Strawberry

$7.99

Tru Fru Raspberry

$7.99

Tru Fru Banana Peanut Butter

$7.99

Reese Peanut Butter Ice Cream

$6.99

Cavatelli

$4.99

Chobani Strawberry

$3.00

Chobani Vanilla

$3.00

Ravioli

$12.71

Ravioli

$12.95

Cheese Tortellini

$13.66

Cheese Tortellini

$11.33

Bonne Maman Apricot

$8.99

Piancone Spaghetti

$3.99

Piancone Rigate

$3.99

Bonne Maman Rasberry

$8.99

Colavita Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$16.99

Colavita Balsmic Vinegar

$6.99

Panicone Balsamic Glaze

$12.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

330 Route 9 North, Manalapan, NJ 07726

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

