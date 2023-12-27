Create Your Own Charcuterie Board - Medium

$135.00

Your guest will love how they can create sorts of delicious combinations to keep this experience unique and entertaining. This board is nicely assembled with assorted crackers, crostini, strawberries, red and green grapes. Create your own board by selecting 8 items, plus four cheeses. Imported Italian meats, stuffed hot cherry peppers, mixed olives, marinated grilled artichokes, marinated roasted red peppers, eggplant spread peppers, sundried tomato spread, dates filled with goat cheese topped with pistachios and drizzled with honey, dried fruit, assorted nuts, cornichons, artichoke spinach dip, hummus. Cheeses: Sharp Provolone, Triple Cream Brie, Gouda, Parmigiano Reggiano, Cheddar, Manchego, Blue Cheese, Asiago, Feta, Goat cheese