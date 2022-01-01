Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fresh Mex & Co. - Town Center

10281 Midtown PKWY STE 107

Jacksonville, FL 32246

Popular Items

Chicken Life Bowl
Street Corn
Blackened Salmon Life Bowl

Appetizers

FM Yucca Fries

$4.50

dusted with salt and paprika, served with chipotle mayo

Guacamole & Chips

$8.90

ripe avocado, diced tomato, fresh cilantro, lime

Nachos

$7.90

tortilla chips, black beans, jalapeno, queso, pico de gallo,fresh cilantro and salsa verde, side of sour cream 6.90 (add lettuce at no charge)

Queso Fundido

$6.90

melted blend of Mexican cheeses, fire-roasted poblano peppers, natural spices served with fresh chips – 5.9 add chorizo

Street Corn

Street Corn

$3.90

grilled corn, mexican spices, fresh cilantro, topped with cojita cheese and our signature cilantro lime sauce & fresh lime

Quesadillas

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$6.90

blend of Mexican cheeses & black beans served with a side of sour cream* and salsa

Fajita Quesadilla

Fajita Quesadilla

$8.15

cheese, black beans & sautéed peppers & onions

Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$9.90

cheese, black beans, sautéed peppers & onions & fresh roasted corn

Cheesesteak Quesadilla

Cheesesteak Quesadilla

$11.90

ribeye, queso, & sautéed peppers & onions

Chicken Cheesesteak Quesadilla

Chicken Cheesesteak Quesadilla

$11.90

grilled chicken, queso, & sautéed peppers & onions

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$16.90

fajita style peppers & onions, warm flour tortillas, lettuce, pico, limes, shredded cheese, with a side of sour cream, salsa

Steak Fajitas

$17.90

fajita style peppers & onions, warm flour tortillas, lettuce, pico, limes, shredded cheese, with a side of sour cream, salsa

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.90

fajita style peppers & onions, warm flour tortillas, lettuce, pico, limes, shredded cheese, with a side of sour cream, salsa

Blackened Mahi-Mahi Fajitas

$18.90

fajita style peppers & onions, warm flour tortillas, lettuce, pico, limes, shredded cheese, with a side of sour cream, salsa

Veggie Fajitas

$15.00

fajita style peppers & onions, warm flour tortillas, lettuce, pico, limes, shredded cheese, with a side of sour cream, salsa

Life Bowls

Chicken Life Bowl

Chicken Life Bowl

$12.90

organic rice, black beans, fire-roasted corn, fresh pico de gallo, crisp tortillas, cheese & side of sour cream

Steak Life Bowl

$11.90

organic rice, black beans, fire-roasted corn, fresh pico de gallo, crisp tortillas, cheese & side of sour cream

Carnitas Life Bowl

$11.90

organic rice, black beans, fire-roasted corn, fresh pico de gallo, crisp tortillas, cheese & side of sour cream

Barbacoa Life Bowl

$12.90

organic rice, black beans, fire-roasted corn, fresh pico de gallo, crisp tortillas, cheese & side of sour cream

Blackened Mahi-Mahi Life Bowl

Blackened Mahi-Mahi Life Bowl

$12.90

organic rice, black beans, fire-roasted corn, fresh pico de gallo, crisp tortillas, cheese & side of sour cream

Shrimp Life Bowl

$12.90

organic rice, black beans, fire-roasted corn, fresh pico de gallo, crisp tortillas, cheese & side of sour cream

Blackened Salmon Life Bowl

Blackened Salmon Life Bowl

$14.90

organic rice, black beans, fire-roasted corn, fresh pico de gallo, crisp tortillas, cheese & side of sour cream

Veggie Life Bowl

$11.90

organic rice, black beans, fire-roasted corn, fresh pico de gallo, crisp tortillas, cheese & side of sour cream

Salads

Taco Salad

$8.00

chopped lettuce, pico, corn, black beans, tortilla strips, Mexican cheese, fresh cilantro, & diced onion served with a lime cilantro dressing with a side of sour cream

FM Chopped Jicima Salad

$8.00

mixed greens, mango, jicama, guacamole, pico , cilantro, cabbage,chopped peppers, tortilla strips, and toasted pumpkin seeds with a side of lime cilantro dressing

Caesar Salad

$6.90

crispy romaine lettuce, fresh-mex caesar dressing, cojita cheese served with crispy tortilla strips

Tacos

Barbacoa Taco

$5.00

ancho chili infused, slow-cooked, tender shredded beef, pickled red onion, cilantro & a drizzile of chipotle mayo

Blackened Mahi-Mahi Taco

$5.00

blackened, shredded lettuce, pico topped with cilantro lime aioli

Buffalo Chicken Taco

$4.50

grilled chicken, lettuce, pico , cheese, buffalo ranch sauce & crunchy strips

Buffalo Shrimp Taco

$5.50

grilled shrimp, lettuce, pico, cheese, buffalo ranch sauce & crunchy chips

Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$4.50

grilled steak, guacamole, diced onions, and cilantro served with a lime wedge

Carnita Taco

Carnita Taco

$4.50

slow cooked pork infused with orange and spices topped with diced onion & cilantro

Cheesesteak Taco

$4.50

grilled steak, sautéed peppers & onions topped with queso

Chicken Cheesesteak Taco

$4.50

grilled chicken, sautéed peppers & onions topped with queso

Chicken Taco

$4.50

grilled chicken, chopped lettuce, pico, shredded cheese, & black bean

Grassroots Mahi Fish Taco

Grassroots Mahi Fish Taco

$5.00

blackened mahi-mahi, topped with a chipotle mayocabbage slaw on a warm soft tortilla served with diced mango & cilantro

Shrimp Taco

$5.50

grilled shrimp, topped with lettuce, cheese, pico, & chipotle mayo

Steak Taco

$4.50

grilled ribeye, lettuce, pico & cheese

Vegetarian Taco

$4.50

black bean, sautéed peppers & onions, chopped lettuce, pico, shredded cheese w a side of sour cream

Burritos

Barbacoa Burrito

$11.90

rice, black beans, shredded cheese, sour cream, fresh cilantro served, grilled onions and peppers, fire-roasted corn, lettuce & pico

Blackened Mahi-Mahi Burrito

$11.90

rice, black beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico lime cilantro dressing, fresh cilantro served with chips & salsa *dine in only

Carnita Burrito

$10.90

rice, black beans, shredded cheese, sour cream, fresh cilantro served with chips & salsa *dine in only

Chicken Burrito

$10.90

rice, black beans, shredded cheese, sour cream, fresh cilantro served with chips & salsa *dine in only

Shrimp Burrito

$10.90

rice, black beans, shredded cheese, sour cream, fresh cilantro served with chips & salsa *dine in only

Steak Burrito

$10.90

rice, black beans, shredded cheese, sour cream, fresh cilantro served with chips & salsa *dine in only

Vegetarian Burrito

$9.90

rice, black beans, shredded cheese, sour cream, fresh cilantro served with chips & salsa *dine in only

Sides

black beans

$2.00

fresh chips and salsa

$3.90

organic lime cilantro rice

$2.00

organic rice and beans

$3.00

side guacamole

$3.50

side queso

$2.50

Promo queso

Kids menu

kids nachos

$7.90

chips, queso, black beans, & chicken

kids chicken tacos 2

$7.90

lettuce, tomato & cheese upon request, served with chips & salsa

kids bowl

$7.90

chicken, rice, black beans, & tortilla strips

kids quesadilla

$7.90

Desserts

churros

$5.90

cinnamon and sugar served with chocolate dip

churro ice cream sundae

$8.00

Promo churro 8pc

Drinks

fountain drinks free refill

$2.90

Lemonade

$2.90

bottled water

$2.90

pellegrino

$2.90

Refill lemonade

$0.99Out of stock

Can soda

$1.90Out of stock

Coke

$2.90

Diet coke

$2.90

Coke zero

$2.90

Sweet tea

$2.90

Ice tea

$2.90

Root beer

$2.90

Half half tea

$2.90

Sprite

$2.90

Sprite zero

$2.90

Arnold palmer

$2.90

Sauces

Lime cilantro mayo

chipotle mayo

salsa verde

salsa

sour cream

ranch

caesar

pico

buffalo ranch

Chimmi

Chimichangas

Chicken chimichanga

$15.90

Steak chimichanga

$15.90

Carnitas chimichanga

$15.90

Barbacoa chimichanga

$16.90

Shrimp chimichanga

$16.90

Lunch Specials

Carnita Taco Special

$10.90

Wine

Canyon Road Cabernet

$7.00

Canyon Road Merlot

$7.00

Canyon Road Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Canyon Road Chardonay

$7.00

Champagne

$7.00

Mimosa

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
eat good. feel good.

Location

10281 Midtown PKWY STE 107, Jacksonville, FL 32246

Directions

