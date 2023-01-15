Fresh & Natural Thai Kitchen imageView gallery

Fresh & Natural Thai Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

1439 W State Rte 89A

Sedona, AZ 86336

Popular Items

#11 Build Your Own Bowl
#30 Pad Thai Tuk Tak
#4 Thai Street Tacos GF

Starters

#1 Piek Gai Tod GF

#1 Piek Gai Tod GF

$8.50

Thai Marinated chicken wings covered with sweet & sour tamarind sauce. (5 pieces)

#2 Veggie Pot Stickers V

$9.50

A delicate crispy wheat wrap filled with tofu, cabbage, mushrooms, corn,carrot & spinach. Served with ginger soy dipping sauce (6pieces)

#3 Thai Meatball Stick GF

$11.00

Grass fed ground beef meatball skewers with Thai herbs. topped with a sweet & sour tamarind sauce (3sticks)

#4 Thai Street Tacos GF

$9.50

Three organic soft corn tortillas filled with shredded red & green cabbages, cilantro, carrot & basil. With your choice of Thai Bean Trio, minced chicken, minced beef or tofu.

Chicken Pot Sticker

$10.00

Spring Roll V

$10.00

Mixed vegetable

Salad Bowls

#5 Simple Salad GF V

$8.00

A bed of fresh mixed greens with cucumber & tomato, topped with shaved carrots, cabbage, basil & cilantro. Served with creamy ginger coconut dressing

#6 Seaweed Noodle Yum GF VE

$13.00

A bed of gresh mixed greens topped with refreshing seaweed & silver noodle, tossed with shaved carrots, red cabbage, onion, cilantro, lemon juice, soy sauce, grated ginger & sea salt.

#7 Tasty Mixed Bean Salad GF V

$13.00

A bed of fresh mixed greens, cucumber and our Thai bean trio. Served with creamy coconut dressing

#8 Larb Young Jackfruit GF VE

$14.00

Cooked young jackfruit tossed with red onion, shaved carrots, cilantro, tossed rice, lemon juice, soy sauce, grated ginger & sea salt. Served on a bed of fresh mixed greens

#9 Spicy Shrimp Salad GF

$17.00

Wok seared large shrimp mixed in fresh lemongrass, red & green onion & cilantro. Served on mixed greens & herbs, tossed in a mild chili shrimp & lemon dressing.

#10 Larb Wild Salmon GF

$19.00

Cooked wild salmon tossed with red onion, carrots, cilantro, toasted rice, lemon juice, soy sauce, grated ginger & sea salt. Served on a bed of mixed greens.

Main Meals

#12 Pla Pad Pik Thai GF

$19.00

Fillet seasonal white fish topped with a savory tamarind sauce with garlic, onion, carrots, mushroom, bell pepper, jalapenos, fresh pepercorn & Thai basil. Served with mixed greens

#13 Goog Makahm GF

$19.00

Wok tossed shrimp with garlic, onion & bell pepper, covered with sweet & sour tamarind sauce. Served with mixed greens

#14 Pik King Tua GF

$14.00

Our Thai Bean Trio with onion, carrot & Thai Basil in a creamy ginger coconut red curry sauce.

#15 Pad Makeur V

$16.00

Stir fried eggplant with onion, carrots & Thai Basil in a savory garlic & fermented bean gravy.

#16 Pad Hed Garlic GF V

$16.00

Stir fried mixed mushrooms with fried tofu, garlic, onion, carrot, broccoli, bokchoy $scallions.

#17 Pad See Ew

$14.00

A Thai favorite stir-fried wide rice noodle with garlic, soy sauce, brown sugar, apple cider vinegar, egg,broccoli and carrots.

#18 Hawaiian Cashew Nut VE GF

$17.50

Your choice of (Chicken, Beef or Tofu) Broccoli, onion, carrots, red bell peppers, pineapple & green onion mixed in a chili garlic sauce.

#19 Lemongrass Garlic Chicken GF

$16.00

A pile of stir-fried minced chicken marinated with lemongrass & Thai herbs. Served with fresh mixed greens & a side & a side of steamed carrots & broccoli.

#20 Wild Salmon Delicacy GF

$21.00

Wild salmon with fresh ginger, onion, carrot, broccoli, asparagus, bell pepper & mushrooms in a rich yellow curry sauce.

Rice & Noodle Bowls

#21 Thai Noodle Soup GF V

$14.00

A bowl of fresh clear vegetable broth with onion, carrot, bean sprouts, fresh ginger, celery & mushrooms, topped with fried garlic & cilantro. Served with rice noodles

#22 Madras Curry Noodle GF V

$14.00

Stir-fried wide rice noodles with curry powder, garlic, onion, carrot,bok choy,broccoli &bell pepper. A southern Thai favorite

#23 Lad Nah V

$14.00

A delicious stew-like bowl of thick organic miso garlic sauce with wide rice noodles, sauted mixed vegetable & mushroom

#24 Khao Soi VE

$13.00

A rich yellow curry with carrot & broccoli Served aside of fresh red onion, Thai basil, sauerkraut & soba noodles

#25 Khao Pad Sa Rai GF VE

$13.00

Thai fried rice with seaweed, egg, garlic, onion carrot, broccoli & bok choy.

#26 Khao Pad Supporot GF VE

$14.00

Thai fried rice with egg, curry powder, pinapple, garlic, onion, carrot, bok choy, broccoli, cashew & cranberry.

#27 Khao Pad Tua GF VE

$13.00

Thai fried rice with egg, Thai bean trio, garlic, onion, carrot, broccoli & bok choy.

Build your Own Bowl

#11 Build Your Own Bowl

$11.00

A simple build your own bowl with a choice of One base of grains or noodles, Two vegetable and One of four curry sauce. Protein may be added at an additional cost. Additional base, veggies or sauces for additional cost.

Kitchen Special

#28 Khao Pad Krapao FG V

$14.00

A spicy Thai Fried rice with garlic, onion, carrot, jalapeno & Thai basil.

#29 Jackfruit Green Curry GF

$16.00

Thai green curry with jackfruit, carrots, onion & eggplant. Served with a side of jasmine or organic brown rice.

#30 Pad Thai Tuk Tak

$14.00

A traditional stir fried pad Thai with rice noodles, sweet & sour tamarind sauce, eggs, bean sprouts & scallions

Sides

Asparagus

$2.00

Basil

$1.00

Bean Sprouts

$2.00

Beef

$5.00

Bell Pepper

$2.00

Bok Choy

$2.00

Broccoli

$2.00

Brown rice

$2.50

Caramelized Onions

$2.00

Carrots

$2.00

Chicken

$4.00

Cilantro

$1.00

Coconut ginger dressing

$2.00

Eggplant

$2.00

Fried egg

$2.00

Fried Tofu

$4.00

Jasmine rice

$2.50

Millet/quinoa

$2.50

Mixed greens

$2.00

Mushroom

$2.00

Rice Noodles

$2.50

Salmon

$7.00Out of stock

Sauerkraut

$2.00

Scallions

$1.00

Seaweed

$4.00

Shrimp

$6.00

Silver Noodles

$2.50

Soba Noodles

$2.50

Tempeh

$5.00

Thai Bean Trio

$3.00

Tofu

$4.00

White Fish

$6.00

Wide rice noodle

$2.50

Dessert

Brownie

$3.50

Sesame Ball GF

$4.50

Side Sauces

Kang Kari

$2.00

Pih King

$2.00

Green Curry

$2.00

Ginger Pinacolada

$2.00

Chili Paste

Drinks

Bubly Sparkling Water

$3.50

Coconut Water

$7.50

Hibiscus Tea

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Jones Soda

$4.00

Kombucha Soduh

$5.50

Lemongrass Tea

$3.50

Mexican Pepsi

$3.50

Pure Leaf

$4.50

Sedona Sparkling Water

$6.50

Sedona Spring Water

$3.50

Thai Coffee

$3.50

Thai Tea

$3.50

Reeds Ginger Beer, GF

$5.50

Take out House brew Tea

$4.50

Cut Water, Ginger beer

$4.50

Gluten free

Beer

Barrio Blonde 12oz

$4.00

Barrio Blonde 19oz

$7.50

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Dechutes Porter

$5.00

Four Peaks Joy Bus Wheat

$5.50

Golden Peach

$5.00

Heineken NA

$4.00

Kirin

$5.50

Limited Visibility

$7.50

Modelo

$6.00

Modern Times

$6.00

OC Amber Ale

$5.00

OC Nut Brown

$5.00

Orange Blossom

$4.50

Sing Ha

$5.50

St Pauli Girl NA

$4.50

Stone Delicious IPA

$5.50

Stone Lager

$5.00

Tower Station

$7.50

White Claw

$4.50

Prickly Pear

$4.50

Wine

Canyon Road Cabernet GLS

$8.00

Canyon Road Chardonnay GLS

$8.00

Diseno Malbec GLS

$10.00

Louis Martini GLS

$12.00

Lyric Pinot Noir GLS

$8.00

Matua GLS

$12.00

Natura Malbec GLS

$8.00

Pacific Reisling GLS

$8.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay GLS

$12.00

Toasted Head GLS

$10.00

Clos du Boise

$12.00

Canyon Road Cabernet BTL

$25.00

Canyon Road Chardonnay BTL

$25.00

Diseno Malbec BTL

$32.00

Louis Martini BTL

$30.00

Lyric Pinot Noir BTL

$25.00

Matua BTL

$30.00

Natura Malbec BTL

$25.00

Pacific Reisling BTL

$25.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay BTL

$30.00

Toasted Head BTL

$32.00

Clos du Boise

$32.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1439 W State Rte 89A, Sedona, AZ 86336

Directions

Fresh & Natural Thai Kitchen image

