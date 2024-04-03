Restaurant info

It's a little slice of Seattle mixed with a dash of San Francisco and a pinch of Alaska, tossed together with some Key West for an amazing seafood experience... right here in Boise, Idaho! You simply won't find another seafood restaurant like Fresh Off The Hook in Boise... and maybe nowhere else. The atmosphere is unique and the seafood tastes so fresh you'll swear the back door opens onto the ocean. Join us for your traditional seafood favorites like Alaskan Cod, Salmon or Halibut fish and chips or our famous fish tacos. If you're in the mood for something more eclectic, we have that too. Taunt your culinary inner child with one of our Hot Seafood Salads or Grilled Salmon Caesar Salad, Seafood Alfredo or Blackened Halibut. It's time to see why owner Gary Andrew says "You will love our fresh seafood – Guaranteed!" Come in for lunch or dinner and leave full... and our friend.

