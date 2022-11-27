Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview

Autumn Pizza

$8.85 +

Wow! What a nice ending to October. Hopefully that bodes well for November as well. As we enter the holiday season we wanted to feature a pizza that hits all the right notes. Our November Pizza of the Month is the Autumn Pizza. We start with Creamy White Garlic Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. The we top it with Fresh Baby Spinach Leaves, Smoked Bacon, Fresh Mushrooms, Fresh Red Onions, and Feta Cheese. A dash of Oregano and you have what we think is one of our best pizzas we've done. Celebrate the season with us as only pizza can do!