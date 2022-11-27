Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview

1048 W Hwy 96

Shoreview, MN 55126

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Garlic Cheesy Bread
All American

Starters and Entrees

Parmesan Breadsticks

Parmesan Breadsticks

$2.49+

Round cut into breadsticks topped with our famous garlic butter and Parmesan cheese. Served with a side of fresh red pizza sauce. Try them with Mozza!

Garlic Cheesy Bread

Garlic Cheesy Bread

$5.99+

Our pizza dough buttered in garlic and herbs then topped with four cheeses. Served with a side of fresh red pizza sauce

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$7.99+

Chicken breast fritters baked to tender perfection with your choice of dipping sauce

Parmesan Tots

Parmesan Tots

$2.49+

Freshly baked tater tots topped with Parmesan cheese and a side of ketchup for dipping

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.99

Rich, cheesy spinach artichoke dip accompanied with Parmesan breadsticks ready to eat or bake at home

Pizza Bowl

Pizza Bowl

$8.99+

Low carb alternative to pizza! Fresh garlic, pepperoni, Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, fresh sweet peppers, fresh onions, black olives, fresh Roma tomatoes, artichokes, Fontina cheese, fresh red tomato sauce; or make it veggie with fresh spinach and basil

Pick Your Own Toppings

Freshly made and hot from our oven. Pick your favorite toppings and make it a masterpiece!

Cheese Pizza

$7.99+

Start with a Cheese Pizza and add toppings if you wish. You can also get a half-n-half specialty pizza but you have to start here!

Pizzamus Maximus

Titan

Titan

$9.99+

Fresh red tomato sauce, Italian sausage, seasoned beef, Genoa salami, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, black olives, fresh bell peppers, fresh red onions, fresh Roma tomatoes, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone Cheddar cheese blendFresh red tomato sauce, Italian sausage, seasoned beef, Genoa salami, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, black olives, fresh bell peppers, fresh red onions, fresh Roma tomatoes, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone Cheddar cheese blend

Spartan

$9.99+

Fresh Red Tomato Sauce, Beef, Pepperoni, Bacon, Fresh Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Red Onions, Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese

California

California

$9.99+

Fresh red tomato sauce, fresh mushrooms, black olives, fresh bell peppers, marinated artichokes, fresh red onions, fresh Roma tomatoes, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone and Cheddar cheese blend

Tater Tot Hot Dish

Tater Tot Hot Dish

$9.99+

Creamy white garlic sauce, seasoned beef, fresh mushrooms, sweet corn, fresh red onions, tater tots, Fontina cheese, Mozzarella cheese, black pepper

Green Goddess

Green Goddess

$9.99+

Basil Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Spicy Sausage, Fresh Spinach Leaves, Italian Spiced Green Olives, Fresh Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Red Onions, Feta Cheese, and Oregano

Specialty Pizzas

All American

All American

$8.85+

Fresh red tomato sauce, Italian sausage, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, black olives, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone and Cheddar cheese blend

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$8.85+

Olive oil, BBQ chicken and crushed red pepper, fresh red onions, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone and Cheddar cheese blend, cilantro

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$8.85+

Olive oil, buffalo chicken and crushed red pepper, fresh red onions, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone and Cheddar cheese blend, cilantro

Carnivore

Carnivore

$8.85+

Fresh red tomato sauce, Italian sausage, Genoa salami, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, seasoned beef, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone and Cheddar cheese blend (also available Caveman: add smoked bacon; T-Rex: add smoked bacon and garlic chicken)

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$8.85+

Fresh red tomato sauce, roasted eggplant, fresh bell peppers, fresh red onions, Parmesan cheese, Mozzarella cheese, basil, oregano

Five Cheese Please

Five Cheese Please

$8.85+

Fresh red tomato sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Fontina cheese, Parmesan cheese, Provolone and Cheddar cheese blend, basil, oregano

Fresh Veggie

Fresh Veggie

$8.85+

Fresh red tomato sauce, fresh mushrooms, fresh Roma tomatoes, fresh bell peppers, marinated artichokes, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone and Cheddar cheese blend

Garlic Chicken & Bacon

Garlic Chicken & Bacon

$8.85+

Olive oil and fresh garlic, garlic chicken, smoked bacon, fresh red onions, fresh Roma tomatoes, Fontina cheese, Mozzarella cheese, oregano

Greek

Greek

$8.85+

Olive oil & fresh garlic, baby spinach leaves, marinated sun-dried tomatoes, Feta cheese, Mozzarella cheese, oregano

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$8.85+

Fresh red tomato sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, Mandarin oranges, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone and Cheddar cheese blend

Hot Pepper

$8.85+

Olive oil and crushed red pepper, spicy sausage, fresh Roma tomatoes, black olives, fresh red onions, fresh jalapeño peppers, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone and Cheddar cheese blend, cilantro

Margret's Own

Margret's Own

$8.85+

Fresh red tomato sauce (or olive oil & garlic on request), fresh basil leaves, lotsa fresh Roma tomatoes, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone and Cheddar cheese blend

Mexican Pizza

Mexican Pizza

$8.85+

House salsa, seasoned beef, taco seasonings, fresh bell peppers (or fresh jalapeños on request), black olives, fresh Roma tomatoes, fresh red onions, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone Cheddar cheese blend. Comes with sour cream for dipping

Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest

$8.85+

Olive oil, Italian sausage, sauerkraut, fresh red onions, Mozzarella cheese, basil

Outlaw

Outlaw

$8.85+

Creamy white garlic sauce, smoked bacon, fresh bell peppers, fresh Roma tomatoes, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone and Cheddar cheese blend

Roman Pesto Pizza

$8.85+

Basil pesto sauce, garlic chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, Feta cheese, Mozzarella cheese, Oregano

Saucy Red

Saucy Red

$8.85+

Lotsa fresh red tomato sauce, Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, black olives, Parmesan cheese, Mozzarella cheese, oregano

Sicilian

Sicilian

$8.85+

Creamy white garlic sauce, spicy sausage, baby spinach leaves, fresh mushrooms, Fresh Roma tomatoes, Fontina cheese, Mozzarella cheese, basil

That's Amore

That's Amore

$8.85+

Creamy white garlic sauce, Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, fresh bell peppers, fresh red onions, Fontina cheese, Mozzarella cheese, oregano

Tuscan

Tuscan

$8.85+

Olive oil & fresh garlic, baby spinach leaves, marinated artichokes, Roma tomatoes, Feta cheese, Mozzarella cheese, oregano

White Pizza

White Pizza

$8.85+

Creamy white garlic sauce, fresh mushrooms, marinated artichokes, Parmesan and Mozzarella cheeses, basil

Old Pizza of the Month

$8.85+

Is there an old Pizza of the Month you love? If we can make it--we'll do it again. Please note that we don't always have the ingredients. Please specify which one in special instructions

November POM--the Autumn Pizza

Autumn Pizza

$8.85+

Wow! What a nice ending to October. Hopefully that bodes well for November as well. As we enter the holiday season we wanted to feature a pizza that hits all the right notes. Our November Pizza of the Month is the Autumn Pizza. We start with Creamy White Garlic Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. The we top it with Fresh Baby Spinach Leaves, Smoked Bacon, Fresh Mushrooms, Fresh Red Onions, and Feta Cheese. A dash of Oregano and you have what we think is one of our best pizzas we've done. Celebrate the season with us as only pizza can do!

Baked Pasta

Cheesy Mac

Cheesy Mac

$7.49+

Penne pasta with Mozzarella, Parmesan, Asiago, Fontina, Cheddar, and Provolone cheese sauce, breadcrumbs. Try it with bacon or buffalo chicken

Meaty Ziti Pasta

$7.49+

Penne pasta, fresh red tomato sauce, Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, fresh basil, Mozzarella cheese, oregano

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$8.49+

Penne pasta, creamy Alfredo sauce, garlic chicken, broccoli florets, Parmesan and Mozzarella cheeses, ground black pepper

Chicken Pesto Pasta

$8.49+

Penne pasta, basil pesto sauce, garlic chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, Mozzarella and Feta cheeses, Oregano

Spicy Tomato Cream Pasta

Spicy Tomato Cream Pasta

$8.49+

Penne pasta, tomato cream sauce, spicy sausage, roasted red peppers, red onions, Fontina cheese, crushed red pepper, oregano

Primavera Pasta

Primavera Pasta

$8.49+

Penne Pasta, creamy Alfredo sauce, roasted red peppers, broccoli florets, fresh carrots, fresh red onions, Fontina cheese, ground black pepper

Pick Your Own Pasta (comes with Mozza)

$5.99+

Salads and Wraps

Caesar Salad

$4.99+

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, ground black pepper, side of croutons, Caesar dressing. Wrap comes with chicken!

Garden Salad

$4.99+

Romaine lettuce, cucumber, Roma tomatoes, sweet peppers, red onions, carrots, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone and Cheddar cheese blend, ranch dressing

Bacon and Bleu Salad

$5.99+

Romaine lettuce, bacon, apples, red onions, cucumber, Mandarin oranges, Gorgonzola crumbles, Italian dressing

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$5.99+

Romaine lettuce, baby spinach leaves, artichoke hearts, pepperoncinis, black olives, Roma tomatoes, Feta cheese, oregano, Italian dressing

Mediterranean Salad

$5.99+

Romaine lettuce, baby spinach leaves, chicken, green olives, Roma tomatoes, red onion, Feta cheese, Italian dressing

Chicken Bacon Salad

$6.49+

Romaine lettuce, baby spinach leaves, chicken, bacon, red onions, Roma tomatoes, Fontina cheese, ranch dressing

Italian Chopped Salad

$6.49+

Romaine lettuce, pepperoni, Genoa salami, green olives, black olives, Roma tomatoes, red onions, fresh basil, pepperoncinis, Fontina cheese, side of croutons, Italian dressing

Bacon Broccoli Salad

$4.99+

Made to order with fresh broccoli, smoked bacon, fresh red onions, carrots, and apple tossed in a light honey vinaigrette

Beverages

Real Fruit Frostie

$1.40+

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$1.99

Can of San Pellegrino Flavored Water

$1.89

Ice Mountain Spring Water

$0.99

Non-alcoholic Sangria

$2.49

20 oz Mtn Dew

$2.49

IBC Cream Soda

$1.99

IBC Root Beer

$1.99

Coke Fountain Drink

$1.87

Mexican Coke

$2.49

Mexican Sprite

$2.49

Mexican Orange Fanta

$2.49

2 Liter Coke

$3.49

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.49

2 Liter Sprite

$3.49

Can of Coke

$0.99

Can of Diet Coke

$0.99

Can of Sprite

$0.99

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea

$1.99

Powerade

$1.99

Monster Energy Drink

$3.99

A 16 oz can of Original Monster (blue can)

Monster Low Carb Energy

$3.99

A 16oz can of Monster Low Carb Energy Drink

Hot Beverage

$1.49

We have Medium and Dark Roasts along with Hot Chocolate and several Teas.

Take & Bake Starter & Entrees

T&B Parmesan Breadsticks

$2.49+
T&B Garlic Cheesy Bread

T&B Garlic Cheesy Bread

$5.99+

Our pizza dough buttered in garlic and herbs then topped with four cheeses and ready for you to bake in your own oven. Served with a side of fresh red pizza sauce

T&B Boneless Wings

T&B Boneless Wings

$7.99+

Chicken breast fritters ready for you to bake to tender perfection with your choice of dipping sauce

T&B Parmesan Tots

$2.49+

T&B Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.99
T&B Pizza Bowl

T&B Pizza Bowl

$8.99+

Take & Bake Pick Your Own Toppings

Start with a Cheese Pizza and add toppings if you wish!

T&B Cheese Pizza

$16.99+

Start with a Cheese Pizza and add toppings if you wish

Take & Bake Pizzamus Maximus

T&B Titan

T&B Titan

$27.99+

Fresh red tomato sauce, Italian sausage, seasoned beef, Genoa salami, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, black olives, fresh bell peppers, fresh red onions, fresh Roma tomatoes, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone Cheddar cheese blendFresh red tomato sauce, Italian sausage, seasoned beef, Genoa salami, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, black olives, fresh bell peppers, fresh red onions, fresh Roma tomatoes, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone Cheddar cheese blend

T&B Spartan

$27.99+

Fresh Red Tomato Sauce, Beef, Pepperoni, Bacon, Fresh Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Red Onions, Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese

T&B California

T&B California

$27.99+

Fresh red tomato sauce, fresh mushrooms, black olives, fresh bell peppers, marinated artichokes, fresh red onions, fresh Roma tomatoes, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone and Cheddar cheese blend

T&B Tater Tot Hot Dish

T&B Tater Tot Hot Dish

$27.99+

Creamy white garlic sauce, seasoned beef, fresh mushrooms, sweet corn, fresh red onions, tater tots, Fontina cheese, Mozzarella cheese, black pepper

T&B Green Goddess

T&B Green Goddess

$27.99+

Basil Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Spicy Sausage, Fresh Spinach Leaves, Italian Spiced Green Olives, Fresh Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Red Onions, Feta Cheese, and Oregano

Take & Bake Specialty Pizzas

T&B All American

T&B All American

$23.99+

Fresh red tomato sauce, Italian sausage, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, black olives, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone and Cheddar cheese blend

T&B BBQ Chicken

T&B BBQ Chicken

$23.99+

Olive oil, BBQ chicken and crushed red pepper, fresh red onions, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone and Cheddar cheese blend, cilantro

T&B Buffalo Chicken

T&B Buffalo Chicken

$23.99+

Olive oil, buffalo chicken and crushed red pepper, fresh red onions, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone and Cheddar cheese blend, cilantro

T&B Carnivore

T&B Carnivore

$23.99+

Fresh red tomato sauce, Italian sausage, Genoa salami, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, seasoned beef, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone and Cheddar cheese blend (also available Caveman: add smoked bacon; T-Rex: add smoked bacon and garlic chicken)

T&B Eggplant Parmesan

T&B Eggplant Parmesan

$23.99+

Fresh red tomato sauce, roasted eggplant, fresh bell peppers, fresh red onions, Parmesan cheese, Mozzarella cheese, basil, oregano

T&B Five Cheese Please

T&B Five Cheese Please

$23.99+

Fresh red tomato sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Fontina cheese, Parmesan cheese, Provolone and Cheddar cheese blend, basil, oregano

T&B Fresh Veggie

T&B Fresh Veggie

$23.99+

Fresh red tomato sauce, fresh mushrooms, fresh Roma tomatoes, fresh bell peppers, marinated artichokes, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone and Cheddar cheese blend

T&B Garlic Chicken & Bacon

$23.99+

Olive oil and fresh garlic, garlic chicken, smoked bacon, fresh red onions, fresh Roma tomatoes, Fontina cheese, Mozzarella cheese, oregano

T&B Greek

T&B Greek

$23.99+

Olive oil & fresh garlic, baby spinach leaves, marinated sun-dried tomatoes, Feta cheese, Mozzarella cheese, oregano

T&B Hawaiian

T&B Hawaiian

$23.99+

Fresh red tomato sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, Mandarin oranges, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone and Cheddar cheese blend

T&B Hot Pepper

$23.99+

Olive oil and crushed red pepper, spicy sausage, fresh Roma tomatoes, black olives, fresh red onions, fresh jalapeño peppers, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone and Cheddar cheese blend, cilantro

T&B Margret's Own

T&B Margret's Own

$23.99+

Fresh red tomato sauce (or olive oil & garlic on request), fresh basil leaves, lotsa fresh Roma tomatoes, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone and Cheddar cheese blend

T&B Mexican Pizza

T&B Mexican Pizza

$23.99+

House salsa, seasoned beef, taco seasonings, fresh bell peppers (or fresh jalapeños on request), black olives, fresh Roma tomatoes, fresh red onions, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone Cheddar cheese blend. Comes with sour cream for dipping

T&B Oktoberfest

T&B Oktoberfest

$23.99+

Olive oil, Italian sausage, sauerkraut, fresh red onions, Mozzarella cheese, basil

T&B Outlaw

T&B Outlaw

$23.99+

Creamy white garlic sauce, smoked bacon, fresh bell peppers, fresh Roma tomatoes, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone and Cheddar cheese blend

T&B Roman Pesto Pizza

$23.99+

Basil pesto sauce, garlic chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, Feta cheese, Mozzarella cheese, Oregano

T&B Saucy Red

T&B Saucy Red

$23.99+

Lotsa fresh red tomato sauce, Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, black olives, Parmesan cheese, Mozzarella cheese, oregano

T&B Sicilian

T&B Sicilian

$23.99+

Creamy white garlic sauce, spicy sausage, baby spinach leaves, fresh mushrooms, Fresh Roma tomatoes, Fontina cheese, Mozzarella cheese, basil

T&B That's Amore

T&B That's Amore

$23.99+

Creamy white garlic sauce, Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, fresh bell peppers, fresh red onions, Fontina cheese, Mozzarella cheese, oregano

T&B Tuscan

T&B Tuscan

$23.99+

Olive oil & fresh garlic, baby spinach leaves, marinated artichokes, Roma tomatoes, Feta cheese, Mozzarella cheese, oregano

T&B White Pizza

T&B White Pizza

$23.99+

Creamy white garlic sauce, fresh mushrooms, marinated artichokes, Parmesan and Mozzarella cheeses, basil

T&B Old Pizza of the Month

$8.85+

Grab & Go Pizzas

Grab n Go Pepperoni

$9.99

Large Pepperoni Take & Bake Pizzas for a special price--only 9.99! Sorry, no modifications are allowed on Grab & Go Pizzas.

Grab n Go Cheese

$9.99

Large Cheese Take & Bake Pizzas for a special price--only 9.99! Sorry, no modifications are allowed on Grab & Go Pizzas.

November T&B POM--The Autumn Pizza

T&B Autumn Pizza

$8.85+

Wow! What a nice ending to October. Hopefully that bodes well for November as well. As we enter the holiday season we wanted to feature a pizza that hits all the right notes. Our November Pizza of the Month is the Autumn Pizza. We start with Creamy White Garlic Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. The we top it with Fresh Baby Spinach Leaves, Smoked Bacon, Fresh Mushrooms, Fresh Red Onions, and Feta Cheese. A dash of Oregano and you have what we think is one of our best pizzas we've done. Celebrate the season with us as only pizza can do!

Take and Bake Pasta

T&B Cheesy Mac

T&B Cheesy Mac

$7.49+

Penne pasta with Mozzarella, Parmesan, Asiago, Fontina, Cheddar, and Provolone cheese sauce, breadcrumbs. Try it with bacon or buffalo chicken (pictured with bacon)

T&B Meaty Ziti Pasta

$7.49+

Penne pasta, fresh red tomato sauce, Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, fresh basil, Mozzarella cheese, oregano

T&B Chicken Alfredo Pasta

T&B Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$8.49+

Penne pasta, creamy Alfredo sauce, garlic chicken, broccoli florets, Parmesan and Mozzarella cheeses, ground black pepper

T&B Chicken Pesto Pasta

$8.49+

Penne pasta, basil pesto sauce, garlic chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, Mozzarella and Feta cheeses, Oregano

T&B Spicy Tomato Cream Pasta

T&B Spicy Tomato Cream Pasta

$8.49+

Penne pasta, tomato cream sauce, spicy sausage, roasted red peppers, red onions, Fontina cheese, crushed red pepper, oregano

T&B Primavera Pasta

T&B Primavera Pasta

$8.49+

Penne Pasta, creamy Alfredo sauce, roasted red peppers, broccoli florets, fresh carrots, fresh red onions, Fontina cheese, ground black pepper

T & B Pick Your Own Pasta (comes with Mozza)

$5.99+

Treats

Apple CinnaDOTs

Apple CinnaDOTs

$4.99

Bite-sized cinnamon apple pull-apart bread topped with our house cream-cheese icing. Baked and ready to eat or bake them at home

Tiramisu (Italy's favorite dessert)

Tiramisu (Italy's favorite dessert)

$4.49

An elegant delicacy made from Mascarpone, sponge cake ladyfingers, espresso, and cocoa. made in Italy by Bindi

Chocolate Temptation

Chocolate Temptation

$4.99

A slice with layers of chocolate cake made with cocoa from Ecuador, filled with chocolate and hazelnut creams and a hazelnut crunch, covered with a chocolate glaze. Imported from Italy.

Grandma's Lemon Pie (Torta Della Nonna)

Grandma's Lemon Pie (Torta Della Nonna)

$4.99

Pastry cream with a hint of lemon on a base of short crust pastry, covered with pine nuts, almonds, and powdered sugar. made by Bindi in Italy

Pistachio Pie

Pistachio Pie

$4.99

A slice with pistachio and ricotta cream between soft sponge cake, decorated with grains of pistachios and hazelnuts. Imported from Italy.

Giant Take and Bake Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.99

Jumbo Fresh-baked Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.39
1 Fresh-baked Cookie

1 Fresh-baked Cookie

$0.89

Chocolate Chip or Snickerdoodle today!

3 Fresh-baked Cookies

3 Fresh-baked Cookies

$2.39

Triple your pleasure!

Brownie

Brownie

$2.49

Soft chewy brownie topped with chopped walnuts, semi-sweet chocolate and peanut butter chips, and then drizzled in chocolate

Kids Meals

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.49

A personal Cheese Pizza and either a Frostie Shot or a Cookie. Add toppings if you wish!

Kids Cheesy Bread

$7.49

A personal Garlic Cheesy Bread with marinara on the side. Comes with either a Frostie Shot or a Cookie!

Kids Cheesy Breadsticks

$7.49

A personal Breadsticks with Mozzarella Cheese baked on top and a side of marinara. Comes with a Frostie Shot or a Cookie!

Kids Chicken & Tots

$7.49

Three Boneless Chicken Wings and some Tots dusted with Parmesan Cheese and ketchup for dipping. Comes with a Frostie Shot or a Cookie!

Kids Ziti Pasta

$7.49

Penne Pasta, Mozzarella, and Fresh Red Pasta Sauce comes with a Frostie Shot or a Cookie!

Kids Alfredo Pasta

$7.49

Penne Pasta, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, and Alfredo Sauce. Comes with a Frostie Shot or Cookie!

Dressings and Sauces

Ranch

$0.79+

Caesar

$0.79+

Italian

$0.79+

Blue Cheese

$0.79+

Honey Mustard

$0.79+

French

$0.79+

Fresh Red Pizza Sauce

$0.79+

Fresh Red Pasta Sauce

$0.79+

Dough Balls

Personal Dough Ball

$2.00

Medium Dough Ball

$3.00

Large Dough Ball

$4.00

Family Dough Ball

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The freshest Italian pastas, pizzas, and salads in the Twin Cities!

Website

Location

1048 W Hwy 96, Shoreview, MN 55126

Directions

Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview image
Banner pic
Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview image

