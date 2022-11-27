- Home
Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview
1048 W Hwy 96
Shoreview, MN 55126
Popular Items
Starters and Entrees
Parmesan Breadsticks
Round cut into breadsticks topped with our famous garlic butter and Parmesan cheese. Served with a side of fresh red pizza sauce. Try them with Mozza!
Garlic Cheesy Bread
Our pizza dough buttered in garlic and herbs then topped with four cheeses. Served with a side of fresh red pizza sauce
Boneless Wings
Chicken breast fritters baked to tender perfection with your choice of dipping sauce
Parmesan Tots
Freshly baked tater tots topped with Parmesan cheese and a side of ketchup for dipping
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Rich, cheesy spinach artichoke dip accompanied with Parmesan breadsticks ready to eat or bake at home
Pizza Bowl
Low carb alternative to pizza! Fresh garlic, pepperoni, Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, fresh sweet peppers, fresh onions, black olives, fresh Roma tomatoes, artichokes, Fontina cheese, fresh red tomato sauce; or make it veggie with fresh spinach and basil
Pick Your Own Toppings
Pizzamus Maximus
Titan
Fresh red tomato sauce, Italian sausage, seasoned beef, Genoa salami, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, black olives, fresh bell peppers, fresh red onions, fresh Roma tomatoes, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone Cheddar cheese blendFresh red tomato sauce, Italian sausage, seasoned beef, Genoa salami, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, black olives, fresh bell peppers, fresh red onions, fresh Roma tomatoes, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone Cheddar cheese blend
Spartan
Fresh Red Tomato Sauce, Beef, Pepperoni, Bacon, Fresh Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Red Onions, Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese
California
Fresh red tomato sauce, fresh mushrooms, black olives, fresh bell peppers, marinated artichokes, fresh red onions, fresh Roma tomatoes, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone and Cheddar cheese blend
Tater Tot Hot Dish
Creamy white garlic sauce, seasoned beef, fresh mushrooms, sweet corn, fresh red onions, tater tots, Fontina cheese, Mozzarella cheese, black pepper
Green Goddess
Basil Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Spicy Sausage, Fresh Spinach Leaves, Italian Spiced Green Olives, Fresh Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Red Onions, Feta Cheese, and Oregano
Specialty Pizzas
All American
Fresh red tomato sauce, Italian sausage, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, black olives, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone and Cheddar cheese blend
BBQ Chicken
Olive oil, BBQ chicken and crushed red pepper, fresh red onions, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone and Cheddar cheese blend, cilantro
Buffalo Chicken
Olive oil, buffalo chicken and crushed red pepper, fresh red onions, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone and Cheddar cheese blend, cilantro
Carnivore
Fresh red tomato sauce, Italian sausage, Genoa salami, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, seasoned beef, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone and Cheddar cheese blend (also available Caveman: add smoked bacon; T-Rex: add smoked bacon and garlic chicken)
Eggplant Parmesan
Fresh red tomato sauce, roasted eggplant, fresh bell peppers, fresh red onions, Parmesan cheese, Mozzarella cheese, basil, oregano
Five Cheese Please
Fresh red tomato sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Fontina cheese, Parmesan cheese, Provolone and Cheddar cheese blend, basil, oregano
Fresh Veggie
Fresh red tomato sauce, fresh mushrooms, fresh Roma tomatoes, fresh bell peppers, marinated artichokes, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone and Cheddar cheese blend
Garlic Chicken & Bacon
Olive oil and fresh garlic, garlic chicken, smoked bacon, fresh red onions, fresh Roma tomatoes, Fontina cheese, Mozzarella cheese, oregano
Greek
Olive oil & fresh garlic, baby spinach leaves, marinated sun-dried tomatoes, Feta cheese, Mozzarella cheese, oregano
Hawaiian
Fresh red tomato sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, Mandarin oranges, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone and Cheddar cheese blend
Hot Pepper
Olive oil and crushed red pepper, spicy sausage, fresh Roma tomatoes, black olives, fresh red onions, fresh jalapeño peppers, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone and Cheddar cheese blend, cilantro
Margret's Own
Fresh red tomato sauce (or olive oil & garlic on request), fresh basil leaves, lotsa fresh Roma tomatoes, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone and Cheddar cheese blend
Mexican Pizza
House salsa, seasoned beef, taco seasonings, fresh bell peppers (or fresh jalapeños on request), black olives, fresh Roma tomatoes, fresh red onions, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone Cheddar cheese blend. Comes with sour cream for dipping
Oktoberfest
Olive oil, Italian sausage, sauerkraut, fresh red onions, Mozzarella cheese, basil
Outlaw
Creamy white garlic sauce, smoked bacon, fresh bell peppers, fresh Roma tomatoes, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone and Cheddar cheese blend
Roman Pesto Pizza
Basil pesto sauce, garlic chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, Feta cheese, Mozzarella cheese, Oregano
Saucy Red
Lotsa fresh red tomato sauce, Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, black olives, Parmesan cheese, Mozzarella cheese, oregano
Sicilian
Creamy white garlic sauce, spicy sausage, baby spinach leaves, fresh mushrooms, Fresh Roma tomatoes, Fontina cheese, Mozzarella cheese, basil
That's Amore
Creamy white garlic sauce, Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, fresh bell peppers, fresh red onions, Fontina cheese, Mozzarella cheese, oregano
Tuscan
Olive oil & fresh garlic, baby spinach leaves, marinated artichokes, Roma tomatoes, Feta cheese, Mozzarella cheese, oregano
White Pizza
Creamy white garlic sauce, fresh mushrooms, marinated artichokes, Parmesan and Mozzarella cheeses, basil
Old Pizza of the Month
Is there an old Pizza of the Month you love? If we can make it--we'll do it again. Please note that we don't always have the ingredients. Please specify which one in special instructions
November POM--the Autumn Pizza
Autumn Pizza
Wow! What a nice ending to October. Hopefully that bodes well for November as well. As we enter the holiday season we wanted to feature a pizza that hits all the right notes. Our November Pizza of the Month is the Autumn Pizza. We start with Creamy White Garlic Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. The we top it with Fresh Baby Spinach Leaves, Smoked Bacon, Fresh Mushrooms, Fresh Red Onions, and Feta Cheese. A dash of Oregano and you have what we think is one of our best pizzas we've done. Celebrate the season with us as only pizza can do!
Baked Pasta
Cheesy Mac
Penne pasta with Mozzarella, Parmesan, Asiago, Fontina, Cheddar, and Provolone cheese sauce, breadcrumbs. Try it with bacon or buffalo chicken
Meaty Ziti Pasta
Penne pasta, fresh red tomato sauce, Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, fresh basil, Mozzarella cheese, oregano
Chicken Alfredo Pasta
Penne pasta, creamy Alfredo sauce, garlic chicken, broccoli florets, Parmesan and Mozzarella cheeses, ground black pepper
Chicken Pesto Pasta
Penne pasta, basil pesto sauce, garlic chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, Mozzarella and Feta cheeses, Oregano
Spicy Tomato Cream Pasta
Penne pasta, tomato cream sauce, spicy sausage, roasted red peppers, red onions, Fontina cheese, crushed red pepper, oregano
Primavera Pasta
Penne Pasta, creamy Alfredo sauce, roasted red peppers, broccoli florets, fresh carrots, fresh red onions, Fontina cheese, ground black pepper
Pick Your Own Pasta (comes with Mozza)
Salads and Wraps
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, ground black pepper, side of croutons, Caesar dressing. Wrap comes with chicken!
Garden Salad
Romaine lettuce, cucumber, Roma tomatoes, sweet peppers, red onions, carrots, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone and Cheddar cheese blend, ranch dressing
Bacon and Bleu Salad
Romaine lettuce, bacon, apples, red onions, cucumber, Mandarin oranges, Gorgonzola crumbles, Italian dressing
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, baby spinach leaves, artichoke hearts, pepperoncinis, black olives, Roma tomatoes, Feta cheese, oregano, Italian dressing
Mediterranean Salad
Romaine lettuce, baby spinach leaves, chicken, green olives, Roma tomatoes, red onion, Feta cheese, Italian dressing
Chicken Bacon Salad
Romaine lettuce, baby spinach leaves, chicken, bacon, red onions, Roma tomatoes, Fontina cheese, ranch dressing
Italian Chopped Salad
Romaine lettuce, pepperoni, Genoa salami, green olives, black olives, Roma tomatoes, red onions, fresh basil, pepperoncinis, Fontina cheese, side of croutons, Italian dressing
Bacon Broccoli Salad
Made to order with fresh broccoli, smoked bacon, fresh red onions, carrots, and apple tossed in a light honey vinaigrette
Beverages
Real Fruit Frostie
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water
Can of San Pellegrino Flavored Water
Ice Mountain Spring Water
Non-alcoholic Sangria
20 oz Mtn Dew
IBC Cream Soda
IBC Root Beer
Coke Fountain Drink
Mexican Coke
Mexican Sprite
Mexican Orange Fanta
2 Liter Coke
2 Liter Diet Coke
2 Liter Sprite
Can of Coke
Can of Diet Coke
Can of Sprite
Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea
Powerade
Monster Energy Drink
A 16 oz can of Original Monster (blue can)
Monster Low Carb Energy
A 16oz can of Monster Low Carb Energy Drink
Hot Beverage
We have Medium and Dark Roasts along with Hot Chocolate and several Teas.
Take & Bake Starter & Entrees
T&B Parmesan Breadsticks
T&B Garlic Cheesy Bread
Our pizza dough buttered in garlic and herbs then topped with four cheeses and ready for you to bake in your own oven. Served with a side of fresh red pizza sauce
T&B Boneless Wings
Chicken breast fritters ready for you to bake to tender perfection with your choice of dipping sauce
T&B Parmesan Tots
T&B Spinach Artichoke Dip
T&B Pizza Bowl
Take & Bake Pick Your Own Toppings
Take & Bake Pizzamus Maximus
T&B Titan
Fresh red tomato sauce, Italian sausage, seasoned beef, Genoa salami, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, black olives, fresh bell peppers, fresh red onions, fresh Roma tomatoes, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone Cheddar cheese blendFresh red tomato sauce, Italian sausage, seasoned beef, Genoa salami, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, black olives, fresh bell peppers, fresh red onions, fresh Roma tomatoes, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone Cheddar cheese blend
T&B Spartan
Fresh Red Tomato Sauce, Beef, Pepperoni, Bacon, Fresh Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Red Onions, Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese
T&B California
Fresh red tomato sauce, fresh mushrooms, black olives, fresh bell peppers, marinated artichokes, fresh red onions, fresh Roma tomatoes, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone and Cheddar cheese blend
T&B Tater Tot Hot Dish
Creamy white garlic sauce, seasoned beef, fresh mushrooms, sweet corn, fresh red onions, tater tots, Fontina cheese, Mozzarella cheese, black pepper
T&B Green Goddess
Basil Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Spicy Sausage, Fresh Spinach Leaves, Italian Spiced Green Olives, Fresh Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Red Onions, Feta Cheese, and Oregano
Take & Bake Specialty Pizzas
T&B All American
Fresh red tomato sauce, Italian sausage, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, black olives, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone and Cheddar cheese blend
T&B BBQ Chicken
Olive oil, BBQ chicken and crushed red pepper, fresh red onions, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone and Cheddar cheese blend, cilantro
T&B Buffalo Chicken
Olive oil, buffalo chicken and crushed red pepper, fresh red onions, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone and Cheddar cheese blend, cilantro
T&B Carnivore
Fresh red tomato sauce, Italian sausage, Genoa salami, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, seasoned beef, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone and Cheddar cheese blend (also available Caveman: add smoked bacon; T-Rex: add smoked bacon and garlic chicken)
T&B Eggplant Parmesan
Fresh red tomato sauce, roasted eggplant, fresh bell peppers, fresh red onions, Parmesan cheese, Mozzarella cheese, basil, oregano
T&B Five Cheese Please
Fresh red tomato sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Fontina cheese, Parmesan cheese, Provolone and Cheddar cheese blend, basil, oregano
T&B Fresh Veggie
Fresh red tomato sauce, fresh mushrooms, fresh Roma tomatoes, fresh bell peppers, marinated artichokes, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone and Cheddar cheese blend
T&B Garlic Chicken & Bacon
Olive oil and fresh garlic, garlic chicken, smoked bacon, fresh red onions, fresh Roma tomatoes, Fontina cheese, Mozzarella cheese, oregano
T&B Greek
Olive oil & fresh garlic, baby spinach leaves, marinated sun-dried tomatoes, Feta cheese, Mozzarella cheese, oregano
T&B Hawaiian
Fresh red tomato sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple, Mandarin oranges, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone and Cheddar cheese blend
T&B Hot Pepper
Olive oil and crushed red pepper, spicy sausage, fresh Roma tomatoes, black olives, fresh red onions, fresh jalapeño peppers, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone and Cheddar cheese blend, cilantro
T&B Margret's Own
Fresh red tomato sauce (or olive oil & garlic on request), fresh basil leaves, lotsa fresh Roma tomatoes, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone and Cheddar cheese blend
T&B Mexican Pizza
House salsa, seasoned beef, taco seasonings, fresh bell peppers (or fresh jalapeños on request), black olives, fresh Roma tomatoes, fresh red onions, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone Cheddar cheese blend. Comes with sour cream for dipping
T&B Oktoberfest
Olive oil, Italian sausage, sauerkraut, fresh red onions, Mozzarella cheese, basil
T&B Outlaw
Creamy white garlic sauce, smoked bacon, fresh bell peppers, fresh Roma tomatoes, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone and Cheddar cheese blend
T&B Roman Pesto Pizza
Basil pesto sauce, garlic chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, Feta cheese, Mozzarella cheese, Oregano
T&B Saucy Red
Lotsa fresh red tomato sauce, Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, black olives, Parmesan cheese, Mozzarella cheese, oregano
T&B Sicilian
Creamy white garlic sauce, spicy sausage, baby spinach leaves, fresh mushrooms, Fresh Roma tomatoes, Fontina cheese, Mozzarella cheese, basil
T&B That's Amore
Creamy white garlic sauce, Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, fresh bell peppers, fresh red onions, Fontina cheese, Mozzarella cheese, oregano
T&B Tuscan
Olive oil & fresh garlic, baby spinach leaves, marinated artichokes, Roma tomatoes, Feta cheese, Mozzarella cheese, oregano
T&B White Pizza
Creamy white garlic sauce, fresh mushrooms, marinated artichokes, Parmesan and Mozzarella cheeses, basil
T&B Old Pizza of the Month
Grab & Go Pizzas
November T&B POM--The Autumn Pizza
T&B Autumn Pizza
Wow! What a nice ending to October. Hopefully that bodes well for November as well. As we enter the holiday season we wanted to feature a pizza that hits all the right notes. Our November Pizza of the Month is the Autumn Pizza. We start with Creamy White Garlic Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. The we top it with Fresh Baby Spinach Leaves, Smoked Bacon, Fresh Mushrooms, Fresh Red Onions, and Feta Cheese. A dash of Oregano and you have what we think is one of our best pizzas we've done. Celebrate the season with us as only pizza can do!
Take and Bake Pasta
T&B Cheesy Mac
Penne pasta with Mozzarella, Parmesan, Asiago, Fontina, Cheddar, and Provolone cheese sauce, breadcrumbs. Try it with bacon or buffalo chicken (pictured with bacon)
T&B Meaty Ziti Pasta
Penne pasta, fresh red tomato sauce, Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, fresh basil, Mozzarella cheese, oregano
T&B Chicken Alfredo Pasta
Penne pasta, creamy Alfredo sauce, garlic chicken, broccoli florets, Parmesan and Mozzarella cheeses, ground black pepper
T&B Chicken Pesto Pasta
Penne pasta, basil pesto sauce, garlic chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, Mozzarella and Feta cheeses, Oregano
T&B Spicy Tomato Cream Pasta
Penne pasta, tomato cream sauce, spicy sausage, roasted red peppers, red onions, Fontina cheese, crushed red pepper, oregano
T&B Primavera Pasta
Penne Pasta, creamy Alfredo sauce, roasted red peppers, broccoli florets, fresh carrots, fresh red onions, Fontina cheese, ground black pepper
T & B Pick Your Own Pasta (comes with Mozza)
Treats
Apple CinnaDOTs
Bite-sized cinnamon apple pull-apart bread topped with our house cream-cheese icing. Baked and ready to eat or bake them at home
Tiramisu (Italy's favorite dessert)
An elegant delicacy made from Mascarpone, sponge cake ladyfingers, espresso, and cocoa. made in Italy by Bindi
Chocolate Temptation
A slice with layers of chocolate cake made with cocoa from Ecuador, filled with chocolate and hazelnut creams and a hazelnut crunch, covered with a chocolate glaze. Imported from Italy.
Grandma's Lemon Pie (Torta Della Nonna)
Pastry cream with a hint of lemon on a base of short crust pastry, covered with pine nuts, almonds, and powdered sugar. made by Bindi in Italy
Pistachio Pie
A slice with pistachio and ricotta cream between soft sponge cake, decorated with grains of pistachios and hazelnuts. Imported from Italy.
Giant Take and Bake Chocolate Chip Cookie
Jumbo Fresh-baked Peanut Butter Cookie
1 Fresh-baked Cookie
Chocolate Chip or Snickerdoodle today!
3 Fresh-baked Cookies
Triple your pleasure!
Brownie
Soft chewy brownie topped with chopped walnuts, semi-sweet chocolate and peanut butter chips, and then drizzled in chocolate
Kids Meals
Kids Cheese Pizza
A personal Cheese Pizza and either a Frostie Shot or a Cookie. Add toppings if you wish!
Kids Cheesy Bread
A personal Garlic Cheesy Bread with marinara on the side. Comes with either a Frostie Shot or a Cookie!
Kids Cheesy Breadsticks
A personal Breadsticks with Mozzarella Cheese baked on top and a side of marinara. Comes with a Frostie Shot or a Cookie!
Kids Chicken & Tots
Three Boneless Chicken Wings and some Tots dusted with Parmesan Cheese and ketchup for dipping. Comes with a Frostie Shot or a Cookie!
Kids Ziti Pasta
Penne Pasta, Mozzarella, and Fresh Red Pasta Sauce comes with a Frostie Shot or a Cookie!
Kids Alfredo Pasta
Penne Pasta, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, and Alfredo Sauce. Comes with a Frostie Shot or Cookie!
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
The freshest Italian pastas, pizzas, and salads in the Twin Cities!
1048 W Hwy 96, Shoreview, MN 55126