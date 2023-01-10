Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fresh Pita

review star

No reviews yet

4315 Sepulveda Blvd

Culver City, CA 90230

Popular Items

Chicken Plate
Beef and Chicken Plate
Chicken Wrap

Soup

Red lentil soup served with baked seasoned pita chips
Red Lentils Soup

Red Lentils Soup

$4.99

Starters

(3) Falafels

(3) Falafels

$3.99

Fried spheres of crushed chickpeas served with tahina sauce

(3) Cheese Rolls

(3) Cheese Rolls

$4.99

Egg rolls stuffed with five specialty cheeses

(3) Chicken Wings

(3) Chicken Wings

$4.99

Chicken wings fried to perfection

Dip Trio Hummus, Babaghannouj, Taziki

Dip Trio Hummus, Babaghannouj, Taziki

$9.99

4oz Hummus, Babaghannouj, Taziki served with fresh pita chips.

Wraps

Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Special marinated chicken broiled and thinly sliced with garlic spread, chopped salad, pickles, and turnips wrapped in tortilla and toasted.

Gyro Wrap

Gyro Wrap

$11.99

Special marinated beef and lamb broiled and thinly sliced with tahini , chopped salad, pickles, onions, and turnips wrapped.

Beef Wrap

Beef Wrap

$12.99

Special marinated tri tip beef broiled and thinly sliced with tahini , chopped salad, pickles, onions, and turnips wrapped.

Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$9.99

4 Fried spheres of crushed chickpeas with chopped salad, pickles, and turnips with tahini dressing wrapped in a large pita and toasted.

French Fry Wrap

French Fry Wrap

$8.99

Crispy golden fries fried to perfection with garlic spread, ketchup, pickles, turnips wrapped in a tortilla and toasted.

Plates

Falafel Plate

Falafel Plate

$12.99

5 Fried spheres of crushed chickpeas served with your choice of any 2 sides, pita bread and tahini sauce

Gyro Plate

Gyro Plate

$13.99
Chicken Plate

Chicken Plate

$13.99

Special marinated chicken thigh broiled and thinly sliced served with your choice of any 2 sides, pita bread and garlic spread

Beef and Chicken Plate

Beef and Chicken Plate

$14.99

Special marinated chicken thigh & tri tip steak broiled and thinly sliced served with your choice of any 2 sides, pita bread, garlic spread and tahini sauce

Beef Plate

Beef Plate

$15.99

Special marinated tri tip steak broiled and thinly sliced served with your choice of any 2 sides, pita bread and tahini sauce

Salad & Sides

Hummus

Hummus

$3.49+

Blended fresh garbanzo mixed with sesame oil, and lemon juice made in house daily. Served with baked seasoned pita chips

Babaghannouj

Babaghannouj

$3.49+

Roasted eggplant, mixed with sesame oil, and lemon juice. Served with baked seasoned pita chips.

Taziki

Taziki

$3.49+

Diced cucumber in a mixture of yogurt, garlic and crushed mint. Served with baked seasoned pita chips.

Basmati Rice

Basmati Rice

$3.49+
French Fries

French Fries

$3.49+

Crispy golden fries fried to perfection

Red Cabbage Slaw

Red Cabbage Slaw

$3.49+

Red cabbage tossed in lemon juice, olive oil and basamic vinager

Red Beet Salad

Red Beet Salad

$3.99+

Boiled and cubed red beets with parsley marinated in red wine vinager lemon juice and extra virgin oilve oil

Spring Mixed Greens

$7.99

Romaine lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, radish, cucumber, parsley, red bell pepper, fresh mint, sumac, tossed in pomegranate sauce, red wine vinegar, extra virgin olive oil

Tabbouleh Salad

Tabbouleh Salad

$8.99

Italian parsley finely chopped with, diced tomatoes, green onion, fresh mint, tossed in lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil

Fried Cauliflower

Fried Cauliflower

$9.99
Fried Red Potato

Fried Red Potato

$7.99

Cubed red potatos flash fried tossed in parsley and garlic spread

Fried Eggplant Salad

Fried Eggplant Salad

$7.99

Mixture of flash fried eggplant with fresh garlic, herb seasoning tossed in extra virgin olive oil

Dessert

Baklava

Baklava

$4.99

Beverges

Coke

Coke

$1.99
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.99
Sprite

Sprite

$1.99
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$1.99
Perrier

Perrier

$2.99

Guava Juice

$2.99

Extras

Extra Pita

Extra Pita

$1.50

Extra Pita Chips

$1.50

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Extra Chicken 6oz

$5.99

Extra Beef 6oz

$6.99

Extra Gyro 6 Strips

$6.99

Catering

Appetizer Combo

$30.00

1 Large Hummus, 1 Large Baba Ganoush, 1 Large Tabbouleh, 1 Small Tahini, 8 Falafels and 1 Pita Pack

Falafel Combo

$90.00

35 Falafels, 1 Large Hummus, 1 Large Baba Ganoush, 1 Large Tabbouleh, 1 Large Tahini, Large Rice and Large Salad, and 12 Pitas

Chicken Shawerma Pack

$129.99

1 Tray of Chicken Shawerma, 3 Large Sides of Hummus, Babaghannouj, Taziki, 12 Pitas Large Rice and Salad

Chicken & Beef Pack

$134.99

1/2 Tray Chicken Shawerma, 1/2 Tray of Beef Shawerma, 3 Large Sides of Hummus, Babaghannouj, Taziki, 12 Pitas Large Rice and Salad

Beef Shawerma Pack

$139.99

1 Tray of Beef Shawerma, 3 Large Sides of Hummus, Babaghannouj, Taziki, 12 Pitas Large Rice and Salad

The Fresh Pita Feast

$269.00

1 Tray of Chicken Shawerma, 1 Tray of Beef Shawerma, 20 Falafel 4 Trays of Hummus, Babaghannouj, Taziki, Red Cabbage Slaw, and a Tray Rice and Salad. 24 Pitas

All hours
Sunday12:15 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:15 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:15 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:15 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:15 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:15 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:15 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh Pita Organic Express is a Mediterranean Restaurant that offers fresh, organic and authentic dishes. Our skilled chef has been preparing dishes for over 10 years, you are guaranteed to be treated to a satisfying food experience.and enjoy!

Website

Location

4315 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City, CA 90230

Directions

