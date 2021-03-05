Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Fresh smoothies & cafe

24 Reviews

$$

2450 Creston Ave

Bronx, NY 10468

strawberry smoothie
Yaroa
Club Sandwich

Food

Yoyo

Yoyo

$7.00

yellow plantain meat of your choice

Patacon

Patacon

$7.00

big smash green plantain with chicken or beef

Volcan

Volcan

$5.50

yellow plantains, meat or chicken, cheese and pico de Gallo

Cachapas

Cachapas

$8.50

corn pancakes, chicken or beef or cheese

Yaroa

Yaroa

$4.50+

sweet plantains or French fries stuffed with meat or chicken

Burrito

Burrito

$7.50

mixed, beef and chicken lettuce tomato

Panini

Panini

$6.50
Wraps

Wraps

$5.50
Quesadilla Regular

Quesadilla Regular

$8.50
Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$8.50

spinach wrap, chesse and mix veggies

Chicharron de Pollo

Chicharron de Pollo

$14.50

fried pieces of chicken

Pechuga a la Plancha

Pechuga a la Plancha

$12.50
Carnitas Saladas

Carnitas Saladas

$14.50

fried beef and lime on the side

chicken Waffles

chicken Waffles

$7.50

chicken wings and waffles

Frituras

Frituras

$15.00+
Nachos

Nachos

$7.50
Pancakes

Pancakes

$5.50
Salchi Papas

Salchi Papas

$4.50+

Taco

$3.00
Western Omelet

Western Omelet

$5.50

pepper onions cheese

Chicken wings

Chicken wings

$6.99+

Sandwiches

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich

$4.00+

Caroline

$4.50+
Chimi

Chimi

$7.00

sandwich made beef or chicken

Chopped Cheese

Chopped Cheese

$5.00
Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$9.25
Robin Sweet & Spicy Club

Robin Sweet & Spicy Club

$9.25

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$4.50+

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$3.50+
Hamburger

Hamburger

$5.50
Hot Dog Dominicano

Hot Dog Dominicano

$3.25
Hot Dog Dominicano a la Plancha

Hot Dog Dominicano a la Plancha

$4.50

Philly Cheese Steak

$5.00+

Steak Sandwich

$4.50+

Tuna Sandwich

$4.00+

Tostada con mantequilla

$1.00+

Tostada con Queso

$2.00+

Tostada con huevo

$3.00+

Riki taki

$7.00

chimi bread, meat eggs and cabbage

BLT

$4.00+

Mofonguitos

mofonguito

mofonguito

$7.00+

made of green plantain with your meet choice

mofonguito camarones

mofonguito camarones

$8.50+

made of green plantain with shrimp

Patelitos/quipes

empanada de yuca (cativia)

empanada de yuca (cativia)

$2.00

empanadas de yuca (cativia)

Palitos de Queso

Palitos de Queso

$1.50

cheese long stick

Pastelitos

Pastelitos

$1.25
Bollito de Yuca

Bollito de Yuca

$1.75
Bollos Papa

Bollos Papa

$1.75

Canoli

$2.00

pastelito, hotdog on the middle

Chicken Croquetas

Chicken Croquetas

$0.50
Quipes

Quipes

$1.75

Salads

Create Your Own

Create Your Own

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.00

include; grille chicken, parmesan cheese, romain lettuce, croutons

Kale Salad

$6.50

corn ,garbanzo, cucumber, cranberry

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$6.50

lettuce, tuna, parmesan cheese, onions

Sides

Fries

Fries

$2.50
sweet potato fries

sweet potato fries

$3.00
Tostones

Tostones

$3.00

Cup of Ice

$1.00

Sweets

Acai

Acai

$7.50

Super food. Acai berries blend fruits an granolas. rich antioxidants

Arepa

$1.75
Fruit Cocktail

Fruit Cocktail

$4.50+

fruit cocktail

frutii yogurt

frutii yogurt

$6.00+

yogurt fruit mix and walnuts mix

Coconete

$1.25

Regular Smoothies

banana smoothies

$4.00+

papaya smoothies

$4.00+

mamey smoothies

$4.50+
strawberry smoothie

strawberry smoothie

$4.00+

mango smoothies

$4.00+

pineapple smoothie

$4.00+

guanabana smoothie

$4.00+

blueberry smoothie

$4.00+

House Smoothies

1. Flu Fighter

1. Flu Fighter

$4.50+

2. Glow Green

$4.50+

3. Blue Sunset

$5.50+

4. Burn

$4.50+

5. Berry Lovers

$5.50+

6. Popeye

$4.00+
7. Caribbean Sun

7. Caribbean Sun

$4.50+

8. Banana Shape

$5.50+

9. Red Power

$5.50+

10. Crazy Blue

$4.50+
11. First Kiss

11. First Kiss

$4.50+

12. Grape Mama

$4.50+

13. Morning Sunshine

$4.50+

14. Aloha

$4.50+

15. Energizer

$4.50+

16. Kokozu

$4.50+
17. Peanut Butter

17. Peanut Butter

$5.50+

18. Green Blast

$5.00+

19. Kale Wish

$4.00+

20. Monster Nuts

$6.00+

Zapote

$4.50+

Veggie Fruit

$4.50+

Natural Juice

Orange

$4.50+

Avena

$4.50+

Lemon

$4.00+

Frozen Lemon

$4.50+

Frozen Lemon Strawberry

$5.00+

Morisonando

$4.50+

Ceresa

$3.50+

Parcha

$3.50+

Guanábana

$4.50+

Tamarindo

$3.50+

Pina Colada

$4.50+

Zanahoria

$4.50+

Remolacha

$4.50+

Remolacha y Zanahoria

$5.00+

Zanahoria Remolacha y Naranja

$5.50+

Cold Drinks

Water

$1.00+

Aloe Vera Juice

$1.50

Coconut Juice

$1.00

Gatorade

Redbull

$2.00

Wheat Grass Shot

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$2.25+

sprite

$1.00

coke

$1.00

pepsi

$1.00

ginger ale

$1.00

Sunkist orange

$1.00

Sunkist grape

$1.00

snapple kiwi

$1.50

snapple mango

$1.50

snapple apple

$1.50

Hot Drinks

Avena

$2.00+

Regular coffee

$1.00+

Black Coffee

$1.25+

Cappuccino

$1.75+

$1.50+

Hot Chocolate

$1.50+

Iced Coffee

$2.25+

Starbucks Cold Coffee

$2.00

Food Special

Yoyo

$5.00

Patacon

$5.00

Volcan

$4.00

Drink Special

Ceresa

$3.00+

Tamarindo

$3.00+

Picaderas

Picadera $40

Picadera $40

$40.00
Picadera $50

Picadera $50

$50.00
Picadera $60

Picadera $60

$60.00
Picadera $80

Picadera $80

$80.00

pastelitos quipes and crokets

Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2450 Creston Ave, Bronx, NY 10468

Directions

Gallery
Fresh smoothies & cafe image
Fresh smoothies & cafe image
Fresh smoothies & cafe image

