Burgers
American
Salad

Fresh Stack Burger Kildeer Village Square

655 Reviews

$$

20413 N RAND RD

STE 108

KILDEER, IL 60074

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Haystack French Fries
American Classic
Sweet Potato Fries

Burgers

American Classic

American Classic

$7.99

Midwest Angus Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, House Sauce, Buttered & Toasted Brioche Bun

Backyard Stack

Backyard Stack

$9.99

Midwest Angus Beef, American Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Pickled Jalapeno, Fried Onion Strings, Garlic Aioli, Buttered & Toasted Brioche Bun

Deluxe Stack

Deluxe Stack

$8.29

Smashed burger patty, American cheese, Grilled onions, thick pickles, rooster sauce, on toasted brioche bun

Smoke Stack

Smoke Stack

$9.49

All American Beef, American Cheese, Bacon, Giardiniera, Caramelized Onion, Smoked Mayo, Brioche Bun

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.99

Midwest Angus Beef, American Cheese, Thick-cut Bacon, Tomato, Smoked Mayo, Buttered & Toasted Brioche Bun

Black & Blue

Black & Blue

$9.49

Midwest Angus Beef, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Fried Onion Strings, Garlic Aioli, Buttered & Toasted Brioche Bun

Signature Burger

Signature Burger

$12.99

Two patties of Midwest Angus Beef (two thirds of beef), American cheese , bacon, pickle, grilled onions, fried onion strings, rooster sauce, buttered & toasted brioche bun. No replacements or add ons.

Beyond Stack

Beyond Stack

$10.99

Beyond Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Avocado Spread, Brioche bun

Hamburger

Hamburger

$6.49

Midwest Angus Beef, Pickle, Garlic Aioli, Buttered & Toasted Brioche bun

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$7.49

Midwest Angus Beef, American Cheese, Pickle, Garlic Aioli, Buttered & Toasted Brioche Bun

Build Your Own Burger

Build Your Own Burger

$7.99

Customize your own burger starting with the bun.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Brioche bun, American cheese

Chicken

Classic Coop

Classic Coop

$9.99

A farmhouse classic. Buttermilk brined, Hand-breaded, Crispy Fried Chicken, Pickles, Rooster Sauce, Buttered & Toasted Brioche Bun

Deep South

Deep South

$9.99

Deep Spice. Deep Flavor. 24-hour buttermilk brined, Hand-breaded, Hot Crispy Fried Chicken, Pickles, Sriracha Aioli, Buttered & Toasted Brioche Bun

Big Flock

Big Flock

$9.49

Spicy chicken, American cheese, fried onions, pickles, ranch, brioche bun

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$8.99

The lighter chicken sandwich. Grilled Chicken Breast, Rooster Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Premium Wheat Bun with Oats

Grilled Chicken Avocado Club

$13.99

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, avocado, bacon, rooster sauce, on a toasted brioche bun

Sides

Haystack French Fries

Haystack French Fries

$3.49+

Crispy, shoestring fries

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99+

Sweet and Crispy.

Onion Strings

Onion Strings

$3.99

Pickled Red Onions, Lightly Battered and Fried. Served with a side of Rooster Sauce.

Fried Chicken Tenders (4PC)

Fried Chicken Tenders (4PC)

$6.99

Four large pieces of all-natural, antibiotic free, fresh chicken tenders. Fried to golden brown perfection. Comes with a side of Rooster sauce.

Kids Meal

Kids Hamburger

$6.49

Hamburgers come dressed with pickles and ketchup on a brioche bun. Comes with side of small fries

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.49

Cheeseburgers come dressed with pickles and ketchup on a brioche bun. Comes with side of small fries

Kids Chicken Tenders

$4.99

Hand breaded, no hormones, no antibiotic fried chicken tenders (3pcs)

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Two slices of American Cheese between brioche bun

Kids Fries

$1.99

Crispy shoestring fries. Small.

Shakes

Classic Vanilla Shake

Classic Vanilla Shake

$4.99

Thick, hand-spun vanilla milkshake, topped with whipped cream

Classic Chocolate Shake

Classic Chocolate Shake

$4.99

Thick, hand-spun, gourmet chocolate milkshake, topped with whipped cream

Classic Strawberry Shake

Classic Strawberry Shake

$4.99

Thick, hand-spun strawberry milkshake, with real pieces of strawberries. Topped with whipped cream.

Cookie & Cream Shake

Cookie & Cream Shake

$5.99

Thick hand-spun milkshake with crushed Oreos

Peanut Butter Shake

$5.99

Vanilla Malt

$5.49

Chocolate Malt

$5.49

Pumpkin Pie Shake (limited time only)

$5.49

Get Saucy

Rooster Sauce

$0.25

Cajun style aioli.

Housemade Ranch

$0.25

Creamy buttermilk ranch.

Tangy BBQ

$0.25

Original Kansas City style BBQ.

Sriracha Aioli

$0.25

Mildly spicy and flavor packed aioli

Honey Mustard

$0.25

Dijon mustard based dressing, sweetened with honey.

Cup of Cheese

$3.00Out of stock

Fountain Drinks

24 oz Cup

$3.00

Do it Yourself Fountain Drink

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
A fresh take on American classics. Serving amazing burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, shoestring fries, stacked shakes, craft local beers, & more!

