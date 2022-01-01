Burgers
American
Salad
Fresh Stack Burger Kildeer Village Square
655 Reviews
$$
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
A fresh take on American classics. Serving amazing burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, shoestring fries, stacked shakes, craft local beers, & more!
Location
20413 N RAND RD, STE 108, KILDEER, IL 60074
Gallery
