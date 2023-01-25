Fresh Twist 2311 Sunset Blvd
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Eat good. Feel Good. Fresh-twist is a plant centric kitchen established in Steubenville, Ohio in 2019. Our mission is to provide delicious plant based food and nutrition education to promote health and wellness within our community. We have designed our menu to only include food & ingredients that are nutrient dense, healing, and energizing because we believe that Food is Medicine. We also make an effort to source our food organically, locally, and sustainably. Lettuce feed you right!
2311 Sunset Blvd, Steubenville, OH 43952
