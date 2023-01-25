Fresh Twist 2311 Sunset Blvd

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grain Bowls

Falafel Bowl

Falafel Bowl

$12.50

Warm Rice, Super Blend, Cucumber, Pickled Onion, Tomato, Hummus, Falafel. Suggested Dressings: Lemon Twist Tahini, Rad Ranch, Pink Garlic

Buddha Bowl

Buddha Bowl

$12.50

Warm Rice, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Broccoli, Crispy Chickpeas, Carrots, Sweet Lime Cabbage Slaw, Smashed Avocado, Peanuts, Scallions. Suggested Dressings: Sesame Ginger or Lemon Twist Tahini

Taco Bowl

Taco Bowl

$12.50

Warm Rice, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Corn, Roasted Peppers & Onions, House Made Walnut Taco "meat", Avocado, Sweet & Spicy Jalapeño, Scallion, Tortilla Crunch. Suggested Dressing: Lime Chipotle Vinaigrette

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$12.50

Warm Rice, NEW! Teriyaki BBQ Baked Tofu (contains wheat ingredients), Cucumber, Radish, NEW! Sweet Lime Cabbage Slaw, Cabbage, Carrot, Pickled Onion, Avocado, Cilantro, Sesame Seeds. Suggested Dressing: Sesame Ginger

Salad Bowls

Asian Crunch Salad

$12.50

Mixed Greens, Super Kale Blend, Quinoa, Carrots, Edamame, Sweet Corn, NEW! Teriyaki BBQ Baked Tofu (contains wheat ingredients), Scallions, Peanuts. Suggested dressing: Sesame Ginger

Skinny Greek Salad

$12.50

Mixed Greens, Super Kale Blend, Chickpeas, Pickled onion, Beets, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Falafel Suggested Dressing: Lemon Vinaigrette, Rad Ranch, Pink Garlic

Sweet Greens Salad

Sweet Greens Salad

$12.50

Mixed Greens, Super Kale Blend, Quinoa, Apples, Dates, Sweet Peas, Carrot, Radish, Avocado, Sunflower Seeds Suggested Dressing: Honey Poppyseed, Lemon Vinaigrette or Rad Ranch

Taco-Bout Salad

$12.50

Mixed Greens, Chopped Romaine, Sweet Corn, Carrot, Cucumber, Tomato, Walnut Taco "meat", Avocado, Tortilla Crunch. Suggested Dressing: Lime Chipotle Vinaigrette or Rad Ranch

Plant Powered Protein Wraps

Taco Burrito

Taco Burrito

$12.50

Warm rice, Black Beans, Corn, Walnut Taco "meat", Tomato, Avocado, Cilantro, Lime Chipotle Vinaigrette. Wrapped in Soft Flour Tortilla.

Falafel Wraptor

Falafel Wraptor

$12.50

Organic Hummus, Super Kale Blend, Fresh Falafel, Cucumber, Tomato, Pickled Onion, Quinoa. We suggest Rad Ranch & to add Lemon Vinaigrette. Wrapped in a Soft Flour Tortilla.

Asian Chick'N Wrap

$12.50

Super Kale blend, Quinoa, Corn, Edamame, NEW! Teriyaki Tofu (contains wheat), Avocado, Cilantro, Sesame Ginger Dressing. Wrapped in a Soft Flour Tortilla.

Chick'n Fajita Burrito

$12.50

Avocado, Fajita Peppers, Black Beans, Tomato, Teryaki Tofu Chick'n (contains wheat), Rice, Romaine, Cilantro, Lime Chipotle Vinaigrette. Wrapped in a Soft Flour Tortilla.

We Heart the Chicks

We Heart the Chicks

$12.50

A chickpea + hearts of palm salad that's creamy, crunchy, and has just the right amount of kick. (It's like chicken or tuna salad but even better in our op) Wrapped in a Soft Flour Tortilla with spinach, carrot & tomato.

Fresh Flatbreads & Personal Pitas

Classic White Flatbread

Classic White Flatbread

$12.50

Olive Oil, Tomato, Spinach, Vegan Mozarella, balsamic glaze, Himalayan salt

Taco-Bout Flatbread

$12.50

Vegan Nacho Cheese Sauce, Walnut Taco Meat, Jalapenos, Tomato, Cilantro, Vegan Mozarella

Buffalo Chickpea Flatbread

Buffalo Chickpea Flatbread

$12.50

Olive Oil, Tomato, Chickpeas, Scallion, Garlic Salt, Vegan Mozzarella, Paleo Friendly Buffalo Sauce

Margherita Flatbread

Margherita Flatbread

$12.50

Red Sauce, Tomato, Spinach, Vegan Mozzarella

New-Philly Mushroom Flatbread

$12.50

Veganaise, Wild Mushrooms, Roasted Peppers and Onions, Vegan Mozzarella.

Supreme! Flatbread

$12.50

Red Sauce, Black Olives, Fajita Peppers, Mushroom, Tomato,

Hawaiian Mushroom Flatbread

$12.50

Red Sauce, Pineapple, Wild Mushrooms, Vegan Mozzarella

Margherita Pita

Margherita Pita

$8.00

Personal Pita with Red Sauce, Tomato, Spinach, Vegan Mozzarella

Buffalo Chickpea Pita

$8.00

Taco-Bout Pita

$8.00

New-Philly Pita

$8.00

Supreme! Pita

$8.00

Hawaiian Pita

$8.00

Classic White Pita

$8.00

Build Your Own

BYO

$10.50

Sammies

Philly Dilly

Philly Dilly

$12.50

Veganaise, Mushrooms, Roasted Peppers and Onions, Vegan Mozzarella, All toasted to perfection.

Veggie Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$12.50

Avocado, Hummus, Carrot, Radish, Spinach, Cucumber, Pink Garlic Dressing

Not So Tuna

Not So Tuna

$12.50

Chickpea "Tuna" Salad, Spinach, Carrot, Tomato

Pour Over Broth Bowls

BYO Pour Over Broth Bowl

$10.00

Loaded Local Toast

Bana-Nut Toast

Bana-Nut Toast

$9.00

Mediterra Bread - Almond Butter, or Organic Peanut Butter + Organic Banana, Chia Seeds, & Raw Honey

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Mediterra Bread - Smashed Avocado Cucumber - Radish - Tomato - Hemp Hearts Balsamic Drizzle - Pink Salt Add Sweet & Spicy Jalapeño $ .75

Crisp Cucumber Toast

$9.00

Mediterra Bread Organic Hummus + Chopped Cucumber + House made Pickled Onion Lemon Vinaigrette

Fresh Kids

PB & Jump

PB & Jump

$7.50

Organic Nut Butter & Banana Roll-up with apples or veggie salad and hummus or rad ranch

Fresh Twist Junior Chef

$7.50

Build your own kid's size bowl using our build your own menu!

That's My Jam

$10.00

The classic sandwich, with a Fresh-twist. Almond or Peanut Butter with Organic Strawberry Jam. Choose your side: bag of chips, a banana, apples or cucumbers and hummus

Sauce & Cheese Personal Pita

$7.00

Cucumbers & Ranch

$3.50

Falafel Nuggets & Ranch

$4.00

Side Fish-free "tuna" with oyster crackers

$4.00

Side Tofu

$4.00

Rice & Sweet Potatoes

$4.00

Dragon Sorbet Healthy Kids Dessert Cup

$4.50

A bright pink healthy sorbet made from organic dragon fruit!

Specials

Loaded Nachos

$12.00

Super C Smoothies

Vitamin Sea

Vitamin Sea

$10.00

MANGO,PINEAPPLE, ICE, BLUE MAJIK, SUFFICIENT C, VANILLA PROTEIN, COCONUT MILK

The Painkiller

The Painkiller

$9.00

MANGO, PINEAPPLE, GINGER TURMERIC BLEND,ICE, SUFFICIENT C, COCONUT MILK

The Goal Getter

The Goal Getter

$9.00

DRAGONFRUIT, STRAWBERRY, ICE, MANGO, PINEAPPLE, PEACHES, SUFFICIENT C, COCONUT MILK

Health - Nut

Fresh Twist Drumstick

Fresh Twist Drumstick

$9.00

PEANUT BUTTER, CHOCOLATE PROTEIN, BANANA, ALMOND MILK, COCONUT MILK, ICE, GRANOLA & CHOCOLATE CHIPS AT BOTTOM, PB DRIZZLE

Shake Like Jelly

$9.00

PEANUT BUTTER, VANILLA PROTEIN, BANANA, ICE, OATMILK, GRANOLA ON BOTTOM, PB&JELLY DRIZZLE

Almond Butter Joy

$9.00

ALMOND BUTTER, CHOCOLATE PROTEIN, BANANA, ICE, ALMOND MILK, COCONUT MILK, GRANOLA ON BOTTOM, ALMOND BUTTER DRIZZLE, COCONUT SHREDS ON TOP

Honey, Get That Bread

Honey, Get That Bread

$9.00

PEANUT BUTTER, VANILLA PROTEIN, BANANA, OATMILK, ICE, WALNUTS, CINNAMON, GRANOLA ON BOTTOM, PB & HONEY DRIZZLE

Muscle Up Caramel Cup

$9.00

BANANAS, OATMILK, CHOCOLATE PROTEIN, SALTED CARAMEL PROTEIN, ICE, ALMOND BUTTER, GRANOLA ON BOTTOM, ALMOND BUTTER DRIZZLE

Peace & Pistachio

$9.00

PISTACHIOS, BANANAS, VANILLA PROTEIN, VANILLA EXTRACT, SPINACH, COCONUT MILK, DATES

PB Coffee

PB Coffee

$9.00

ICE, RAW FIT COFFEE PROTEIN, VANILLA PROTEIN, COFFEE, BANANA, OATMILK, PB DRIZZLE

A Berry New Me

A Berry New Me

$9.00

ACAI, BANANA, VANILLA PROTEIN, MANGO, BLUEBERRIES, ALMOND MILK, ICE, GRANOLA ON BOTTOM, PB DRIZZLE

Mighty Macro Meal Replacements

Slim & Smart Snickerdoodle

$9.00

ICE, BLUEBERRIES, WALNUTS, DATES, OATS, VANILLA PROTEIN, SNICKERDOODLE PROTEIN, ALMOND MILK

Greenlight

Greenlight

$10.00

MANGO, BANANA, SPINACH, ICE, VANILLA PROTEIN, SALTED CARAMEL LEAN MEAL, BLUE MAJIK, BEAUTY GREENS, ALMOND MILK

Peaches & Lean

$9.00

PEACHES, STRAWBERRIES, MANGO, PINEAPPLE, BANANA, ICE, VANILLA PROTEIN, OATMILK, PB DRIZZLE

Strawberry Banana Babe

$9.00

STRAWBERRIES, BANANA, ICE, VANILLA PROTEIN, ALMOND MILK, STRAWBERRY DRIZZLE

Berry Built

$9.00

STRAWBERRY, BLUEBERRY, ICE, BERRY PROTEIN, VANILLA PROTEIN, BANANA, ALMOND MILK

Fresh Twist Split

$9.00

BANANA, ICE, VANILLA PROTEIN, CHOCOLATE PROTEIN, OATMILK, STRAWBERRY DRIZZLE, SPRINKLES

Classics

Purple Rain

$8.00

BLUEBERRIES, BANANA, ALMOND MILK, PEANUT BUTTER DRIZZLE

Pink Wig

Pink Wig

$7.00

STRAWBERRY, BANANA, ALMOND MILK (TIP: ADD PB)

Matcha on my Mind

$7.00

BANANA, MANGO, PINEAPPLE, SPINACH, MATCHA GREEN TEA, ALMOND MILK

In Love with the Coco

In Love with the Coco

$7.00

BANANA, MANGO, PINEAPPLE, DATES, TURMERIC, COCONUT MILK, COCONUT WATER

Acai You Baby (Bowl Only)

$10.00

ACAI, BANANA, PEANUT BUTTER, ALMOND MILK LAYERED WITH GRANOLA, PB AND BANANA SLICES

This Sundae is Fire (Bowl)

$8.00

DRAGONFRUIT SORBET, GRANOLA, BANANA SLICES

Seasonal Smoothies

The Pumpkin One

The Pumpkin One

$9.00

Warm pumpkin spices and superfoods blended with dates, vanilla protein, oat milk, bananas, and ice. Plus pumpkin drizzle.

Santa's Red Velvet Shake

Santa's Red Velvet Shake

$10.00

A rich blend of strawberries, mango, banana, chocolate protein, and oat milk. Plus chocolate drizzle.

Mr. Grinch Mint Chip

Mr. Grinch Mint Chip

$10.00

It's like Mint Chip ice cream without the guilt!

Frozen Gingerbread Latte

Frozen Gingerbread Latte

$10.00

A ginger spiced frozen coffee with a big boost of protein!

Winter Wonderland

Winter Wonderland

$10.00

One of our most popular blends, mango, pineapple, banana, dates, blue majik, vanilla protein, and almond milk.

Fresh-twist Kid's Cup

A bright pink healthy sorbet made from organic dragon fruit!

Dragon Sorbet Healthy Kids Dessert Cup

$4.50

A bright pink healthy sorbet made from organic dragon fruit!

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Eat good. Feel Good. Fresh-twist is a plant centric kitchen established in Steubenville, Ohio in 2019. Our mission is to provide delicious plant based food and nutrition education to promote health and wellness within our community. We have designed our menu to only include food & ingredients that are nutrient dense, healing, and energizing because we believe that Food is Medicine. We also make an effort to source our food organically, locally, and sustainably. Lettuce feed you right!

Website

Location

2311 Sunset Blvd, Steubenville, OH 43952

Directions

