Fresh Twisted Cafe JR 2424 Park Ave

No reviews yet

2424 Park Avenue

Chico, CA 95928

Coffee

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$2.75+

Brewed in cold water for up to 24 hours for high caffeine and smooth flavor

Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$2.25+
Iced Latte/ Iced Mocha

Iced Latte/ Iced Mocha

$4.85+

Comes with whole milk, alternative milk options available

Hot Latte/ Hot Mocha

Hot Latte/ Hot Mocha

$4.10+

Comes with whole milk, alternative milk options available

Iced Chai

Iced Chai

$4.85+

Sweet Chai, add a shot of espresso to make it a dirty chai

Hot Chai

Hot Chai

$4.85+

Sweet Chai, add a shot of espresso to make it a dirty chai

Smoothies

The HULK

The HULK

$7.95+

Apple Juice, Ginger, Kale, Spinach, Mango, Peaches, Pineapple

Tropical Mango

Tropical Mango

$7.95+

Apple Juice, Mango, Peaches, Pineapple

Berry Mango Life

Berry Mango Life

$7.95+

Apple Juice, Blueberries, Mango, Peaches, Pineapple

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana

$7.95+

Apple Juice, Strawberries, Banana

Berry Blue

Berry Blue

$7.95+

Apple Juice, Banana, Peaches, Strawberries, Blueberries, Blackberries, Raspberries

Orange Mango

Orange Mango

$7.95+

Orange Juice, Mango, Strawberries, Pineapple, Bananas

Green Island

Green Island

$7.95+

Apple Juice, Grapes, Peaches, Honeydew, Cantaloupe, Ginger, Kale, Spinach

Pina Colada

Pina Colada

$7.95+

Apple Juice, Coconut Water, Pineapple

Apple Pizazz

Apple Pizazz

$7.95+

Apple Juice, Raspberry, Peaches

Melon Mix

Melon Mix

$7.95+

Apple Juice, Grapes, Peaches, Honeydew, Cantaloupe

Festival Blend

Festival Blend

$7.95+

Orange Juice, Papaya, Pineapple, Strawberry

Fuzzy Peach

Fuzzy Peach

$7.95+

Orange Juice, Bananas, Peaches

Juices

Sunset

Sunset

$7.95+

Orange, Carrot, Apple

Ultra Garden

Ultra Garden

$7.95+

Orange, Carrot, Apple, Celery, Cucumber, Spinach

Ruby Red Mix

Ruby Red Mix

$7.95+

Beets, Carrot, Orange, Cucumber

Booster

Booster

$7.95+

Apple, Lemon, Ginger

Cucumber Splash

Cucumber Splash

$7.95+

Cucumber, Lemon, Ginger, Apple, Spinach

Mega Green

Mega Green

$7.95+

Spinach, Kale, Mint, Cilantro, Cucumber, Light Green Apple, Light Ginger

Sweet Spinach

Sweet Spinach

$7.95+

Orange, Carrot, Apple, Spinach

Turmeric Island

Turmeric Island

$7.95+

Celery, Turmeric, Ginger, Lemon, Mint, Carrots, Kale, Pineapple

Refresher

Refresher

$7.95+

Apple, Cucumber, Spinach, Celery

Straight Up Juice

Straight Up Juice

$5.75+

Carrot, Orange, OR Apple

Meals in a Cup

Monkey Power

Monkey Power

$8.95+

Almond Milk, Bananas, White Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Espresso Beans, Hemp Protein

Energy

Energy

$8.95+

Oat milk, banana, peaches, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, granola, honey, maca, moringa & guarana

Detox

Detox

$8.95+

Almond milk, spinach, pineapple, banana, ginger, MCT oil, chia & flax seeds

Beauty

Beauty

$8.95+

Coconut water, kale, avocado, mango, collagen, spirulina

Party in a Cup

Party in a Cup

$8.95+

Soy milk, honey, Frosted Flakes & Fruity Pebbles, strawberries, blueberries & topped with whipped cream

Breakfast

Bagel & Spread

Bagel & Spread

$2.95

Locally baked bagels comes with spread on the side

Egg & Cheese Bagel

Egg & Cheese Bagel

$4.90

Toasted bagel of your choice with eggs and melted cheddar cheese

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bagel

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bagel

$5.30

Bacon, egg, and melted cheddar cheese on a bagel of your choice

Egg & Cheese Croissant

Egg & Cheese Croissant

$4.90

Eggs & melted cheddar cheese on a buttery croissant

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant

$5.30

Bacon, egg, and melted cheddar cheese on a buttery croissant

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant

$5.30

Sausage, egg, and melted cheddar cheese on a buttery croissant

Bacon & Egg Burrito

Bacon & Egg Burrito

$6.20

Breakfast burrito with eggs, bacon and melted cheddar cheese

Sausage & Egg Burrito

Sausage & Egg Burrito

$6.20

Breakfast burrito with eggs, sausage and melted cheddar cheese

Avocado & Egg Burrito

Avocado & Egg Burrito

$6.20

Breakfast burrito with eggs, avocado and melted cheddar cheese

Sweet Treats

Sweet Treats

Pastries,desserts and Gluten Free Sweets

Fruit Cup

$2.95

Red and green apples with watermelon, cut daily

Fresh Whole Fruit

Fresh Whole Fruit

$1.00
Veggie Quiche

Veggie Quiche

$4.50

Eggs, bell pepper, zucchini, mushrooms and corn

Potatoes & Cheese Quiche

Potatoes & Cheese Quiche

$4.50

Eggs, potatoes, provolone and cheddar cheese with sour cream

Jalapeno & Bison Sausage Quiche

Jalapeno & Bison Sausage Quiche

$4.50

Jalapeños, bison, eggs, pepper jack cheese and red chilly sauce

Bacon & Sausage Quiche

Bacon & Sausage Quiche

$4.50

Bacon, sausage, egg & cheddar cheese

Lunch

BLT

BLT

$9.78

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato made on vegan sourdough bread

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$9.78

Bacon, ham, turkey, lettuce and tomato on vegan sourdough bread

Pastrami Sandwich

$9.78

Pastrami, lettuce, onions, pickles, and cheddar cheese made on vegan sourdough bread

Veggie Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$9.78

Avocado, spinach, sprouts, lettuce, tomato, onion and cheddar cheese on vegan sourdough bread

Chips

$1.00

Cesar Salad

Cesar Salad

$9.75

Romain lettuce, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, croutons, and Cesar dressing

Side Salad

Side Salad

$9.75

Spring mix, tomato, onion, purple cabbage, cucumber and ranch dressing

Veggie Lover Salad

Veggie Lover Salad

$9.75

Spring mix and spinach, avocado, sprouts, cucumber, tomato, onion, feta cheese and balsamic dressing

Extras

Lemonade

$3.00+

Tea

$3.00+
Ice Cold Water Bottle

Ice Cold Water Bottle

$2.25
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Fresh, Fast & Friendly Cafe! We offer fresh juices, smoothies, coffee and more

2424 Park Avenue, Chico, CA 95928

Directions

