Fresh Bowl Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

545 E Northern Lights Blvd Suite A

Anchorage, AK 99503

Salad Bowls

Build Your Own
Salad Bowl

Salad Bowl

$12.99

Build your own: Choose 1 Base, 1 Protein, 3 Toppings and 1 Dressing

Rice Bowls

Choose your rice bowl, then add your 2 favorite Toppings
Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowl

Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowl

$12.99

add your 2 favorite Toppings

Pulled Pork Rice Bowl

Pulled Pork Rice Bowl

$12.99

add your 2 favorite Toppings

Curry Chicken Rice Bowl

Curry Chicken Rice Bowl

$12.99

add your 2 favorite Toppings

Sandwiches

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

roasted chicken, havarti cheese, tomato, pesto sauce, balsamic vinegar

Smoked Turkey & Avocado Sandwich

Smoked Turkey & Avocado Sandwich

$12.99

smoked turkey, avocado, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, baby field greens, honey dijon

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.99

pulled pork, pickle and onion

Cheesy Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Cheesy Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

cheddar and havarti cheese on Texas toast

Smoothies

Strawnana

Strawnana

$8.49

strawberries and bananas

Berry Açaí

Berry Açaí

$8.49

açaí, strawberries, pineapple and bananas

Mango Pineapple

Mango Pineapple

$8.49

bananas, mango and pineapple

Ultimate Berry

Ultimate Berry

$8.49

raspberries, strawberries and blueberries

Go Green

Go Green

$8.49

spinach, avocado and pineapple

Soup

Cup of Soup

$4.99

Bowl of Soup SWEET POTATO CURRY

$7.49

Sweets and Chips

Fountain Drinks PEPSI Products

$2.75

Apple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Alaska Chip Co BBQ\JP\SOURCREAM\ORIGINAL

$2.00

Cookie

$3.00

Brownie

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:59 pm
Restaurant info

Design Your Own hot bowls, salads, sandwiches, and fruit smoothies. Take out or dine in.

Website

Location

545 E Northern Lights Blvd Suite A, Anchorage, AK 99503

Directions

