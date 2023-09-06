Burger

Hamburger Classic

$6.29

lettuce,tomato,onion,pickles,ketchup mayo

Cheeseburger Classic

$7.29

lettuce,tomato,onion,pickles,ketchup mayo , cheese

Double Classic Ch

$9.69

lettuce,tomato,onion,pickles,ketchup mayo, cheese

#1 Mario's Spicy Burger

$8.09

spicy mix, chipotle,avocado, cheese ,grill onion

#2 Avocado Burger

$8.09

avocado, mayo, lettuce, tomato,cheese

#3 Bacon Burger

$8.09

special sauce,applewood bacon, cheese,lettuce, pickles,grill onion

#4 Fresh Burger

$7.49

special sauce, cheese,lettuce, pickles,grill onion, tomato

#5 S.F. Patty melt

$8.49

sour dough toast, chipotle, grill onions, applewood bacon, cheese

#6 Shroom Burger

$7.49

mushrooms, cheese, mayo, grill onion

Tortas

#7 Torta Cubana

$10.99

pork carnitas,ham, pineapple,chipotle, cheese, avocado, grill onion,

#8 Torta de Pollo

$10.49

#9 Torta De Milanesa

$10.99

breaded beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeno, mayo, avocado, cheese

#10 Torta De Asada

$10.99

steak, lettuce, tomato, grill onion, jalapano,mayo, avocado, cheese

sandwiches & wraps

#11 BLT Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheese on a brioche bun

#12 Crispy Buffalo sandwich

$8.49

lettuce, tomato, cheese, ranch, buffalo sauce

#13 Avocado Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

avocado, chipotle, lettuce, tomato,cheese

#14 Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

flour tortilla, cheese, black bean pico, sour cream, chipotle

#15 Veggie Wrap

$7.99

romaine lettuce, black bean pico, avocado, ranch, chipotle

Wings

7 wings

$8.99

buffalo,bbq or plain

Side

+Hand Cut Fries

$2.99

+Curly Fries

$2.99

+Carne Asada Fries

$10.29

steak, cheese, salsa, chipotle, sour cream, pico, avocado

+3 Chicken Tender

$4.99

+Luna' Mac&cheese

$3.99

+Corn Dog

$2.99

+Fried Pickle Spears

$3.99

+Onion rings

$3.99

+Cheese sticks

$4.99

+Garlic Parmessan Fries

$4.99

cheese, garlic salt

+Pork Green Chili Fries

$4.99

pork green chili, cheese, sour cream

+Small Garden Salad

$2.99

romaine lettuce, black bean pico, cheese, ranch

kids combo

Jr Cheeseburger

$6.99

pickles

Jr Lunas Mac & Chz

$6.99

Jr Corn Dog

$5.99

Jr Chicken tenders

$6.99

Salads

Fresh chicken salad

$10.49

cheese, avocado, black bean pico, tortilla chips,ranch

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$9.99

Drink

Pepsi

$2.89+

Diet Pepsi

$2.89+

Sierra mist

$2.89+

Dr pepper

$2.89+

Root beer

$2.89+

Mt Dew

$2.89+

Lemonade

$3.49+

Strawberrie Lemonade

$3.79+

Horchata

$3.79+

orange juice

$2.49

milk

$1.99

Iced Tea

$1.99+

Sweet Tea

$2.19+

Mexican Coke

$3.99

Jarritos Soda

$3.49

Shake

Vanilla Shake

$6.99

Chocolate Shake

$6.99

Strawberry Shake

$6.99

Horchata Shake

$6.99

Mazapan Shake

$6.99

Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.99

Iced Latte

$3.99

French Vanilla Coffee

$3.99

Mocha Coffee

$3.99

Carmel Coffee

$3.99

Regular Coffee

$1.99