FreshCo Hammocks
No reviews yet
11510 Southwest 147th Avenue
The Hammocks, FL 33196
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Freshco Bites
Key West Conch Fritters
Original Key West Recipe loaded with Ground Bahamian Conch, Fried and Served with FreshCo Sauce
FreshCo Crab Cakes
Homemade with 100% Blue Crab Meat, Pan Fried and Served with FreshCo Sauce
Cracklin Calamari
Tender calamari lightly floured, and flash-fried served with FreshCo sauce.
Key Lime Fish Wings
Lightly Breaded Fresh Snapper/Mahi tossed in Key Lime Peppered seasonings.
Tuna Tostones
Our Wicked Tuna Ceviche served over golden fried tostones topped with FreshCo salsa and Asian glaze.
Chicken Tostones Overload
Sautéed Chicken with Onions, Green & Red Peppers on Our Island Spices Served Over Crispy Golden Tostones.
Shrimp Tostones Overload
Sautéed Shrimp with Onions, Green & Red Peppers on Our Island Spices Served Over Crispy Golden Tostones.
Junkanoo Octopus
Grilled tender gulf octopus sautéed in our Junkanoo sauce topped with FreshCo slaw.
Choros En Fuego (Mussels)
Jumbo New Zealand mussels sautéed in our Junkanoo sauce & topped with FreshCo salsa.
Tuna Tataki
Sushi grade yellowfin tuna rubbed in our herbs and spices seared and served with an Asian glaze.
Fish Dip
Creamy and smoky fish dip served with crackers.
Volcano En Fuego
Salmon and Tuna Tostones
Crab Cake Sliders
Chicken Wings (10)
FreshCo BLT's
Mahi BLT
Mahi, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese & House Sauce
Snapper BLT
Snapper grilled, blackened, or *golden fried served with Applewood bacon, lettuce, melted American cheese, and FreshCo sauce on a toasted brioche bun.
Hogfish BLT
Hogfish, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese & House Sauce
Lobster BLT
Lobster, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese & House Sauce
Crab Cake BLT
Crab Cake, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese & House Sauce
Chicken BLT
Harvest Farm Natural chicken breast served with Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, melted American cheese, and FreshCo sauce on a toasted brioche bun.
Tuna BLT
Sushi grade yellowfin tuna steak mojo grilled or *blackened recommended medium rare served with grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, tostones sticks, and cilantro sauce on a toasted brioche bun.
Corvina BLT
Corvina flt, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese & House Sauce
Grouper BLT
Grouper, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese & House Sauce
FreshCo Philly's
Shrimp Philly
On a soft hoagie with a generous portion of our Key West pink shrimp sautéed onion, green and red peppers, bacon, topped with melted provolone cheese drizzled with FreshCo sauce. Served with French fries
Lobster Philly
On a soft hoagie with a generous portion of lobster sautéed, onion, green and red peppers, bacon, topped with melted provolone cheese drizzled with FreshCo sauce.
Lobster & Shrimp Philly
On a soft hoagie with a generous portion of Florida lobster and shrimp sautéed onion, green and red peppers, bacon, topped with melted provolone cheese drizzled with FreshCo sauce. Served with French fries
Chicken Philly
On a soft hoagie with a generous portion of chicken sautéed onion, green and red peppers, bacon, topped with melted provolone cheese drizzled with FreshCo sauce. Served with French fries
Mahi Philly
On a soft hoagie with a generous portion of our mahi sautéed onion, green and red peppers, bacon, topped with melted provolone cheese drizzled with FreshCo sauce. Served with French fries
Tuna Philly
On a soft hoagie with a generous portion of our steak sautéed onion, green and red peppers, bacon, topped with melted provolone cheese drizzled with FreshCo sauce. Served with French fries
Surf & Turf-Chicken & Shrimp Philly
On a soft hoagie with a generous portion of chicken and shrimp sautéed, onion, green and red peppers, bacon, topped with melted provolone cheese drizzled with FreshCo sauce.
Grouper Philly
On a soft hoagie with a generous portion of our grouper sautéed onion, green and red peppers, bacon, topped with melted provolone cheese drizzled with FreshCo sauce. Served with French fries
FreshCo Po Boys
Shrimp Po'Boy
Fried Shrimp inside of a hot hoagie on a bed of shredded lettuce topped with our FreshCo slaw (onion, tomato, and cilantro) drizzled with FreshCo sauce. Served with French fries.
Grouper Po'Boy
Fried chunks of Grouper inside of a hot hoagie on a bed of shredded lettuce topped with our FreshCo slaw (onion, tomato, and cilantro) drizzled with FreshCo sauce. Served with French fries.
Snapper Po'Boy
Fried chunks of Snapper inside of a hot hoagie on a bed of shredded lettuce topped with our FreshCo slaw (onion, tomato, and cilantro) drizzled with FreshCo sauce. Served with French fries.
Mahi Po'Boy
Fried mahi served over a bed of lettuce and house sauce. Topped with our onion, tomato and cilantro slaw
Hogfish Po'Boy
Fried chunks of Hogfish inside of a hot hoagie on a bed of shredded lettuce topped with our FreshCo slaw (onion, tomato, and cilantro) drizzled with FreshCo sauce. Served with French fries.
Lobster Po'Boy
Fried chunks of lobster inside of a hot hoagie on a bed of shredded lettuce topped with our FreshCo slaw (onion, tomato, and cilantro) drizzled with FreshCo sauce. Served with French fries.
Corvina Po'Boy
Fried chunks of Corvina inside of a hot hoagie on a bed of shredded lettuce topped with our FreshCo slaw (onion, tomato, and cilantro) drizzled with FreshCo sauce. Served with French fries
Chicken Po'Boy
Fried Chicken Chunks inside of a hot hoagie on a bed of shredded lettuce topped with our FreshCo slaw (onion, tomato, and cilantro) drizzled with FreshCo sauce. Served with French fries.
Sandwiches
Grouper Trooper
Thick and juicy fillet of Gulf grouper cooked grilled blackened or *golden fried served with lettuce, tomato, onion, tostones sticks, and FreshCo sauce on a toasted brioche bun.
Hogfish Monger
Light and flaky authentic hogfish fillet, grilled, *blackened or golden fried served with lettuce, tomato, onion, tostones sticks, and cilantro sauce on a toasted brioche bun.
Catch Sandwich
Is usually a snapper, mahi, and sometimes grouper grilled, blackened, or golden fried served with lettuce, tomato, onion, tostones sticks, and FreshCo sauce on a toasted brioche bun
Mahi Sandwich
Mahi, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tostones Sticks & House Sauce
Snapper Sandwich
Snapper, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tostones Sticks & House Sauce
FreshCo Original Fried Lobster Sandwich
Butterflied Florida lobster tail lightly floured and flashed fried topped with FreshCo slaw drizzled with FreshCo sauce, and tostones sticks on a toasted brioche bun.
Tuna Steak Sandwich
Sushi grade yellowfin tuna steak mojo grilled or *blackened recommended medium rare served with grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, tostones sticks, and cilantro sauce on a toasted brioche bun.
"The Big Blue" 8oz Crab Cake Sandwich
Grilled Crab Cake, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tostones Sticks & House Sauce
Half Pound Balter Burger
100% beef grounded daily by our neighborhood butcher shop, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion.
Chicken Sandwich
Harvest Farm Natural chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and FreshCo sauce on a toasted brioche bun.
Ceviche Bar
FreshCo Ceviche
Fish, Lime Juice, Cilantro & Shaved Red Onions. Served With Corn, Sweet Potato & Tostones Sticks • Add Extra Fish, Shrimp, Conch Or Octopus 3.95 Ea
Ceviche Blanco
Fish, Garlic Ginger Crema, Lime Juice, Cilantro & Red Onions. Served With Corn, Sweet Potato & Tostones Sticks • Add Extra Fish, Shrimp, Conch Or Octopus 3.95 Ea
Wicked Tuna
Tuna, Lime Juice, Cilantro, Green & Red Peppers, Jalapenos, Red Onions, Cilantro Sauce & Thai Glaze. Served With Corn, Sweet Potato & Tostones Sticks • Add Extra Fish, Shrimp, Conch Or Octopus 3.95 Ea
Royal Red Ceviche
Fish, Shrimp, Octopus, Royal Red Sauce, Green & Red Peppers, Onion & Cilantro. Served With Corn, Sweet Potato & Tostones Sticks • Add Extra Fish, Shrimp, Conch Or Octopus 3.95 Ea
Whole Fish
Whole RG Snapper
Fresh Local Caught Snapper Fried to Perfection Served with 2 Sides. Available Grilled - Allow an additional 30 mins for preparation
Whole L Snapper
Fresh Local Caught Snapper Fried to Perfection Served with 2 Sides. Available Grilled - Allow an additional 30 mins for preparation
Whole XLG Snapper
Fresh Local Caught Snapper Fried to Perfection Served with 2 Sides. Available Grilled - Allow an additional 30 mins for preparation
Whole XXL Snapper
Fresh Local Caught Snapper Fried to Perfection Served with 2 Sides. Available Grilled - Allow an additional 30 mins for preparation
6oz Lobster Terminator
6oz Florida Lobster tail topped with Shrimp, Mussels, Calamari & Caribbean Sauce. Served with 2 sides
6oz Florida Spiny Lobster Tail
Fresh caught Florida lobster butterflied 6oz tail cooked grilled or *fried, drizzled with garlic butter and topped with FreshCo slaw. MP (seasonal)
Whole RG Hogfish
Fried to Perfection Served with 2 Sides. Available Grilled - Allow an additional 30 mins for preparation
Whole XLG Hogfish
Fried to Perfection Served with 2 Sides. Available Grilled - Allow an additional 30 mins for preparation
Whole XXL Hogfish
Fried to Perfection Served with 2 Sides. Available Grilled - Allow an additional 30 mins for preparation
Whole lobster X large
Whole lobster XX large
Whole lobster Regular
Whole Lg. Hogfish
FreshCo Traditionals
FreshCo's Famous Crab Cakes
An abundance of handpicked jumbo lump blue crab meat mixed with our blend of herbs and spices with just the necessary fillers. Featured in many restaurants throw-out Florida by our parent company Everfresh Seafood.
Gulf Atlantic Jumbo Shrimp
Butterflied domestic jumbo shrimp bursting with flavor cooked your way lightly floured and flash fried, garlic, butter grilled, blackened in our herbs and spices, or our popular jerk Junkanoo
Catch of the Day Fillet
Is usually a snapper, mahi or sometimes grouper grilled, blackened or golden fried. Served with 2 sides.
Grouper Fillet
Grouper Fillet Prepared Grilled, Blackened or Fried. Served with 1 Side
Snapper Fillet
Snapper Fillet Prepared Grilled, Blackened or Fried. Served with 1 Side
Mahi Fillet
Mahi Fillet Prepared Grilled, Blackened or Fried. Served with 1 Side
Corvina Fillet
Corvina fillet grilled, blackened or golden fried. Served with 2 sides.
Hogfish Fillet
Light white flaky hogfish fillet cooked to choice grilled, blackened fried, or Junkanoo jerk to perfection. Served with 1 sides.
Ultimate Seafood Mix
For the seafood mongers! A mix of fish, shrimp, calamari & mussels lightly floured and *fried or sautéed in our Junkanoo jerk sauce for a party in your mouth
Island Grilled Salmon
Norwegian salmon grilled to a crisp with a tender juicy center topped with a cool and fresh tomato, onion, and cilantro salsa. Also available blackened. Served with 2 sides.
Blackened Tuna Steak
8 oz Yellowfin Tuna steak hand rubbed in our house blend blackening seasonings grilled to your choice of temperature *rare or medium* topped with a combination of Asian sauce and Thai glaze. Served with one side.
FreshCo's Chicken Breast
Hormone Free Chicken. Grilled, Blackened or Fried. Served with 2 Sides
Lemon Pepper Grouper Chunks
Fried Grouper Chunks. Served with 1 Side
Chicken Chunks
Hormone Free Chicken, Fried. Served with 1 Side
Bowls & Salads
Catch Of The Day Bowl
White Rice, Black Beans, Salad, Maduros & Cilantro Cream.
Catch of the Day Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Red and Green Peppers, Corn, Cilantro Cream
Snapper Bowl
White Rice, Black Beans, Salad, Maduros & Cilantro Cream.
Snapper Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Peppers, Corn, Cilantro Dressing
Mahi Bowl
White Rice, Black Beans, Salad, Maduros & Cilantro Cream.
Mahi Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Red and Green Peppers, Corn, Cilantro Cream
Grouper Bowl
White Rice, Black Beans, Salad, Maduros & Cilantro Cream.
Grouper Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Red and Green Peppers, Corn, Cilantro Cream
Hogfish Bowl
White Rice, Black Beans, Salad, Maduros & Cilantro Cream.
Hogfish Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Red and Green Peppers, Corn, Cilantro Cream
Lobster Bowl
White Rice, Black Beans, Salad, Maduros & Cilantro Cream.
Lobster Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Red and Green Peppers, Corn, Cilantro Cream
Tuna Bowl
White Rice, Black Beans, Salad, Maduros & Cilantro Cream.
Tuna Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Red and Green Peppers, Corn, Cilantro Cream.
Salmon Bowl
White Rice, Black Beans, Salad, Maduros & Cilantro Cream.
Salmon Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Red and Green Peppers, Corn, Cilantro Cream
Shrimp Bowl
Rice, Beans, Maduros, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Peppers, Cilantro Dressing
Shrimp Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Red and Green Peppers, Corn, Cilantro Cream
Crab Cake Bowl
Rice, Beans, Maduros, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Peppers, Cilantro Dressing
Crab Cake Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Peppers, Corn, Cilantro Dressing
Chicken Bowl
Rice, Beans, Maduros, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Peppers, Cilantro Dressing
Chicken Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Peppers, Corn, Cilantro Dressing
Calamari Bowl
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Red and Green Peppers, Corn, Cilantro Cream
Calamari Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Red and Green Peppers, Corn, Cilantro Cream
Corvina Salad
Corvina Bowl
Soups & Extras
Cream of Crab Bisque
Blue Crab Chunks in a Creamy Bisque
Cilantro Seafood Soup
Seafood Blend in a Cilantro Broth
NEED SILVERWARE - **Request HERE**
Please request silverware here
Add 1 Crab Cake
One Homemade with 100% Blue Crab Meat, Pan Fried and Served with House Sauce
Add Caribbean Sauce
Sides
French Fries
Crispy French Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Crispy Sweet Potato Fries
Yuca Fries
Crispy Yuca Wedges
Maduros
Sweet Plantains
Rice
White Rice
Beans
Homemade Black Beans
Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Green & Red Peppers with homemade Cilantro Sauce
Vegetables
Sauté Squash & Zucchini with Onions, Green& Red Peppers
Tostones
Crispy Green Plantains
Onion Slaw
Red Onions, Tomato, Cilantro & Lime Juice
Coleslaw
Dessert
Key Lime Pie
Homemade family recipe... If you don't like it, you need to tell mom!
Guava Bread Pudding
Homemade bread pudding with guava filling
Guava Cheesecake
Creamy guava cheesecake... It's like having a pastelito de guayaba y queso!
Tres Leche - Cafe Con Leche
Homemade Cafe con Leche Tres Leches. This traditionally moist cake is drowned in cafe con leche with a Miami twist
Drinks
Beer
Red Wine
White Wine
Louis Jadot Macon Villages
St. Supery S.B.
Brancot glass
Santa Margherita P.G.
Gancia Moscato
Rosa Regale Moscato de Asti
Rosa Regale Sparkling Red
Rosa Regale S.R. glass
Starborough Savignon Blanc
Greg Norman Chardonay
Maso Canali P.G.
FreshCo Creations (Deep Copy)
Grouper Oscar
Fillet Topped with a Crab Cake & Crab Cream Sauce. Served with 2 Sides
Snapper Oscar
Fillet Topped with a Crab Cake & Crab Cream Sauce. Served with 2 Sides
Mahi Oscar
Fillet Topped with a Crab Cake & Crab Cream Sauce. Served with 2 Sides
Hogfish Oscar
Fillet Topped with a Crab Cake & Crab Cream Sauce. Served with 2 Sides
Salmon Oscar
Fillet Topped with a Crab Cake & Crab Cream Sauce. Served with 2 Sides
Corvina Oscar
Fillet Topped with a Crab Cake & Crab Cream Sauce. Served with 2 Sides
Lobster Oscar
Fillet Topped with a Crab Cake & Crab Cream Sauce. Served with 2 Sides
Mojo Grilled Grouper
Thick and juicy grouper fillet marinated in our mojo spices and topped with grilled onions. Served with 2 sides
Mojo Grilled Snapper
Grilled Fillet topped with Grilled Onions Served with 2 Sides
Mojo Grilled Mahi
Grilled Fillet topped with Grilled Onions Served with 2 Sides
Mojo Grilled Hogfish
Grilled Fillet topped with Grilled Onions Served with 1 Sides
Mojo Corvina
Grilled Fillet topped with Grilled Onions Served with 2 Sides
Mojo Grilled Tuna
Grilled or Blackened Tuna Steak topped with Grilled Onions. Served with 2 Sides
Caribbean Grouper
Grilled fillet, topped with our Caribbean shrimp sauce. Served with 2 Sides
Caribbean Snapper
Grilled fillet, topped with our Caribbean shrimp sauce. Served with 2 Sides
Caribbean Mahi
Grilled fillet, topped with our Caribbean shrimp sauce. Served with 2 Sides
Caribbean Hogfish
Grilled fillet, topped with our Caribbean shrimp sauce. Served with 2 Sides
Caribbean Corvina
Grilled fillet, topped with our Caribbean shrimp sauce. Served with 2 Sides
Caribbean Salmon
Grilled fillet, topped with our Caribbean shrimp sauce. Served with 2 Sides
Junkanoo Seafood Rice (Paella)
Think of it as risotto meets paella...A hearty flavorful combination of various fresh seafood, gulf jumbo shrimp, jumbo New Zealand mussels, and calamari cooked in our original Junkanoo island spice sauce served with sweet maduros.
Fire Grilled Octopus (Pulpo) Junkanoo
Grilled Octopus, Shrimp, Calamari & Mussels, Sautee in our Junkanoo Island Spice Sauce Served over Toasted Bread.
Fish & Octopus Junkanoo
Grilled Fish Fillet and Octopus, Sautee in our Junkanoo Island Spice Sauce Served over Toasted Bread. Served with 1 Side
Shrimp Infused Crab Cakes
FreshCo's famous homemade crab cakes blended with Key West pinks shrimp pan-seared and topped with our tasty creamy Caribbean shrimp sauce. Served with 2 Sides
Jumbo Mussels (Choros)
Two handfuls of jumbo New Zealand mussels sautéed in our salsa madre sauce topped with FreshCo slaw and sprinkle with parmesan cheese served over toasted bread.
Shrimp "Chilao"
Jumbo shrimp sauteed with onions, red & green peppers in our royal red sauce & served with rice & maduros
Lobster Fantasea
Lobster Terminator
Lobster Junkanoo
Caribbean Pasta - Calamari & Shrimp
Caribbean Pasta- Lobster
Seafood Pasta Deluxe
Tropical Snapper
Lobster Pasta Chilao
Shrimp Chilao Pasta
Cowboy Steak Sword Fish
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come get Hooked on our unique dishes!
11510 Southwest 147th Avenue, The Hammocks, FL 33196