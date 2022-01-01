Restaurant header imageView gallery

FreshCo Hammocks

11510 Southwest 147th Avenue

The Hammocks, FL 33196

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Island Grilled Salmon
Catch of the Day Fillet
Key West Conch Fritters

Freshco Bites

Key West Conch Fritters

Key West Conch Fritters

$10.95

Original Key West Recipe loaded with Ground Bahamian Conch, Fried and Served with FreshCo Sauce

FreshCo Crab Cakes

$13.95

Homemade with 100% Blue Crab Meat, Pan Fried and Served with FreshCo Sauce

Cracklin Calamari

Cracklin Calamari

$13.95

Tender calamari lightly floured, and flash-fried served with FreshCo sauce.

Key Lime Fish Wings

Key Lime Fish Wings

$12.95

Lightly Breaded Fresh Snapper/Mahi tossed in Key Lime Peppered seasonings.

Tuna Tostones

Tuna Tostones

$16.95

Our Wicked Tuna Ceviche served over golden fried tostones topped with FreshCo salsa and Asian glaze.

Chicken Tostones Overload

$14.95

Sautéed Chicken with Onions, Green & Red Peppers on Our Island Spices Served Over Crispy Golden Tostones.

Shrimp Tostones Overload

Shrimp Tostones Overload

$14.95

Sautéed Shrimp with Onions, Green & Red Peppers on Our Island Spices Served Over Crispy Golden Tostones.

Junkanoo Octopus

Junkanoo Octopus

$16.95

Grilled tender gulf octopus sautéed in our Junkanoo sauce topped with FreshCo slaw.

Choros En Fuego (Mussels)

Choros En Fuego (Mussels)

$14.95

Jumbo New Zealand mussels sautéed in our Junkanoo sauce & topped with FreshCo salsa.

Tuna Tataki

$15.95

Sushi grade yellowfin tuna rubbed in our herbs and spices seared and served with an Asian glaze.

Fish Dip

$10.95

Creamy and smoky fish dip served with crackers.

Volcano En Fuego

$21.99

Salmon and Tuna Tostones

$21.99

Crab Cake Sliders

$11.95

Chicken Wings (10)

$13.95

FreshCo BLT's

Mahi BLT

$15.95

Mahi, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese & House Sauce

Snapper BLT

Snapper BLT

$16.95Out of stock

Snapper grilled, blackened, or *golden fried served with Applewood bacon, lettuce, melted American cheese, and FreshCo sauce on a toasted brioche bun.

Hogfish BLT

$21.95Out of stock

Hogfish, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese & House Sauce

Lobster BLT

$24.95

Lobster, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese & House Sauce

Crab Cake BLT

$15.95

Crab Cake, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese & House Sauce

Chicken BLT

$13.95

Harvest Farm Natural chicken breast served with Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, melted American cheese, and FreshCo sauce on a toasted brioche bun.

Tuna BLT

Tuna BLT

$16.95

Sushi grade yellowfin tuna steak mojo grilled or *blackened recommended medium rare served with grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, tostones sticks, and cilantro sauce on a toasted brioche bun.

Corvina BLT

Corvina BLT

$16.95Out of stock

Corvina flt, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese & House Sauce

Grouper BLT

Grouper BLT

$17.95Out of stock

Grouper, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese & House Sauce

FreshCo Philly's

On a soft hoagie with a generous portion of your choice protein sautéed onion, green and red peppers, bacon, topped with melted provolone cheese drizzled with FreshCo sauce. Served with French fries
Shrimp Philly

Shrimp Philly

$15.95

On a soft hoagie with a generous portion of our Key West pink shrimp sautéed onion, green and red peppers, bacon, topped with melted provolone cheese drizzled with FreshCo sauce. Served with French fries

Lobster Philly

$24.95

On a soft hoagie with a generous portion of lobster sautéed, onion, green and red peppers, bacon, topped with melted provolone cheese drizzled with FreshCo sauce.

Lobster & Shrimp Philly

Lobster & Shrimp Philly

$28.95

On a soft hoagie with a generous portion of Florida lobster and shrimp sautéed onion, green and red peppers, bacon, topped with melted provolone cheese drizzled with FreshCo sauce. Served with French fries

Chicken Philly

$13.95

On a soft hoagie with a generous portion of chicken sautéed onion, green and red peppers, bacon, topped with melted provolone cheese drizzled with FreshCo sauce. Served with French fries

Mahi Philly

$14.95

On a soft hoagie with a generous portion of our mahi sautéed onion, green and red peppers, bacon, topped with melted provolone cheese drizzled with FreshCo sauce. Served with French fries

Tuna Philly

$15.95

On a soft hoagie with a generous portion of our steak sautéed onion, green and red peppers, bacon, topped with melted provolone cheese drizzled with FreshCo sauce. Served with French fries

Surf & Turf-Chicken & Shrimp Philly

$15.95

On a soft hoagie with a generous portion of chicken and shrimp sautéed, onion, green and red peppers, bacon, topped with melted provolone cheese drizzled with FreshCo sauce.

Grouper Philly

$16.95Out of stock

On a soft hoagie with a generous portion of our grouper sautéed onion, green and red peppers, bacon, topped with melted provolone cheese drizzled with FreshCo sauce. Served with French fries

FreshCo Po Boys

Fried chunks of your choice protein inside of a hot hoagie on a bed of shredded lettuce topped with our FreshCo slaw (onion, tomato, and cilantro) drizzled with FreshCo sauce. Served with French fries

Shrimp Po'Boy

$14.95

Fried Shrimp inside of a hot hoagie on a bed of shredded lettuce topped with our FreshCo slaw (onion, tomato, and cilantro) drizzled with FreshCo sauce. Served with French fries.

Grouper Po'Boy

Grouper Po'Boy

$15.95

Fried chunks of Grouper inside of a hot hoagie on a bed of shredded lettuce topped with our FreshCo slaw (onion, tomato, and cilantro) drizzled with FreshCo sauce. Served with French fries.

Snapper Po'Boy

Snapper Po'Boy

$14.95

Fried chunks of Snapper inside of a hot hoagie on a bed of shredded lettuce topped with our FreshCo slaw (onion, tomato, and cilantro) drizzled with FreshCo sauce. Served with French fries.

Mahi Po'Boy

$14.95

Fried mahi served over a bed of lettuce and house sauce. Topped with our onion, tomato and cilantro slaw

Hogfish Po'Boy

$21.95Out of stock

Fried chunks of Hogfish inside of a hot hoagie on a bed of shredded lettuce topped with our FreshCo slaw (onion, tomato, and cilantro) drizzled with FreshCo sauce. Served with French fries.

Lobster Po'Boy

Lobster Po'Boy

$22.95

Fried chunks of lobster inside of a hot hoagie on a bed of shredded lettuce topped with our FreshCo slaw (onion, tomato, and cilantro) drizzled with FreshCo sauce. Served with French fries.

Corvina Po'Boy

$15.95Out of stock

Fried chunks of Corvina inside of a hot hoagie on a bed of shredded lettuce topped with our FreshCo slaw (onion, tomato, and cilantro) drizzled with FreshCo sauce. Served with French fries

Chicken Po'Boy

Chicken Po'Boy

$12.95

Fried Chicken Chunks inside of a hot hoagie on a bed of shredded lettuce topped with our FreshCo slaw (onion, tomato, and cilantro) drizzled with FreshCo sauce. Served with French fries.

Sandwiches

Served with French Fries
Grouper Trooper

Grouper Trooper

$15.95

Thick and juicy fillet of Gulf grouper cooked grilled blackened or *golden fried served with lettuce, tomato, onion, tostones sticks, and FreshCo sauce on a toasted brioche bun.

Hogfish Monger

Hogfish Monger

$17.95Out of stock

Light and flaky authentic hogfish fillet, grilled, *blackened or golden fried served with lettuce, tomato, onion, tostones sticks, and cilantro sauce on a toasted brioche bun.

Catch Sandwich

Catch Sandwich

$13.95

Is usually a snapper, mahi, and sometimes grouper grilled, blackened, or golden fried served with lettuce, tomato, onion, tostones sticks, and FreshCo sauce on a toasted brioche bun

Mahi Sandwich

Mahi Sandwich

$14.95

Mahi, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tostones Sticks & House Sauce

Snapper Sandwich

Snapper Sandwich

$14.95

Snapper, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tostones Sticks & House Sauce

FreshCo Original Fried Lobster Sandwich

FreshCo Original Fried Lobster Sandwich

$21.95

Butterflied Florida lobster tail lightly floured and flashed fried topped with FreshCo slaw drizzled with FreshCo sauce, and tostones sticks on a toasted brioche bun.

Tuna Steak Sandwich

Tuna Steak Sandwich

$13.95

Sushi grade yellowfin tuna steak mojo grilled or *blackened recommended medium rare served with grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, tostones sticks, and cilantro sauce on a toasted brioche bun.

"The Big Blue" 8oz Crab Cake Sandwich

"The Big Blue" 8oz Crab Cake Sandwich

$13.95

Grilled Crab Cake, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tostones Sticks & House Sauce

Half Pound Balter Burger

$12.95

100% beef grounded daily by our neighborhood butcher shop, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion.

Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Harvest Farm Natural chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and FreshCo sauce on a toasted brioche bun.

Ceviche Bar

FreshCo Ceviche

FreshCo Ceviche

$13.95

Fish, Lime Juice, Cilantro & Shaved Red Onions. Served With Corn, Sweet Potato & Tostones Sticks • Add Extra Fish, Shrimp, Conch Or Octopus 3.95 Ea

Ceviche Blanco

Ceviche Blanco

$14.95

Fish, Garlic Ginger Crema, Lime Juice, Cilantro & Red Onions. Served With Corn, Sweet Potato & Tostones Sticks • Add Extra Fish, Shrimp, Conch Or Octopus 3.95 Ea

Wicked Tuna

Wicked Tuna

$15.95

Tuna, Lime Juice, Cilantro, Green & Red Peppers, Jalapenos, Red Onions, Cilantro Sauce & Thai Glaze. Served With Corn, Sweet Potato & Tostones Sticks • Add Extra Fish, Shrimp, Conch Or Octopus 3.95 Ea

Royal Red Ceviche

Royal Red Ceviche

$16.95

Fish, Shrimp, Octopus, Royal Red Sauce, Green & Red Peppers, Onion & Cilantro. Served With Corn, Sweet Potato & Tostones Sticks • Add Extra Fish, Shrimp, Conch Or Octopus 3.95 Ea

Whole Fish

Whole RG Snapper

Whole RG Snapper

$24.95Out of stock

Fresh Local Caught Snapper Fried to Perfection Served with 2 Sides. Available Grilled - Allow an additional 30 mins for preparation

Whole L Snapper

Whole L Snapper

$27.95Out of stock

Fresh Local Caught Snapper Fried to Perfection Served with 2 Sides. Available Grilled - Allow an additional 30 mins for preparation

Whole XLG Snapper

Whole XLG Snapper

$29.95

Fresh Local Caught Snapper Fried to Perfection Served with 2 Sides. Available Grilled - Allow an additional 30 mins for preparation

Whole XXL Snapper

Whole XXL Snapper

$31.95Out of stock

Fresh Local Caught Snapper Fried to Perfection Served with 2 Sides. Available Grilled - Allow an additional 30 mins for preparation

6oz Lobster Terminator

$37.95

6oz Florida Lobster tail topped with Shrimp, Mussels, Calamari & Caribbean Sauce. Served with 2 sides

6oz Florida Spiny Lobster Tail

$29.95

Fresh caught Florida lobster butterflied 6oz tail cooked grilled or *fried, drizzled with garlic butter and topped with FreshCo slaw. MP (seasonal)

Whole RG Hogfish

$24.95Out of stock

Fried to Perfection Served with 2 Sides. Available Grilled - Allow an additional 30 mins for preparation

Whole XLG Hogfish

$37.95Out of stock

Fried to Perfection Served with 2 Sides. Available Grilled - Allow an additional 30 mins for preparation

Whole XXL Hogfish

$39.95Out of stock

Fried to Perfection Served with 2 Sides. Available Grilled - Allow an additional 30 mins for preparation

Whole lobster X large

$39.95

Whole lobster XX large

$45.95Out of stock

Whole lobster Regular

$29.95Out of stock

Whole Lg. Hogfish

$36.95Out of stock

FreshCo Traditionals

FreshCo's Famous Crab Cakes

$16.95

An abundance of handpicked jumbo lump blue crab meat mixed with our blend of herbs and spices with just the necessary fillers. Featured in many restaurants throw-out Florida by our parent company Everfresh Seafood.

Gulf Atlantic Jumbo Shrimp

Gulf Atlantic Jumbo Shrimp

$17.95

Butterflied domestic jumbo shrimp bursting with flavor cooked your way lightly floured and flash fried, garlic, butter grilled, blackened in our herbs and spices, or our popular jerk Junkanoo

Catch of the Day Fillet

Catch of the Day Fillet

$14.95

Is usually a snapper, mahi or sometimes grouper grilled, blackened or golden fried. Served with 2 sides.

Grouper Fillet

$17.95

Grouper Fillet Prepared Grilled, Blackened or Fried. Served with 1 Side

Snapper Fillet

$16.95

Snapper Fillet Prepared Grilled, Blackened or Fried. Served with 1 Side

Mahi Fillet

Mahi Fillet

$16.95

Mahi Fillet Prepared Grilled, Blackened or Fried. Served with 1 Side

Corvina Fillet

$16.95Out of stock

Corvina fillet grilled, blackened or golden fried. Served with 2 sides.

Hogfish Fillet

$19.95Out of stock

Light white flaky hogfish fillet cooked to choice grilled, blackened fried, or Junkanoo jerk to perfection. Served with 1 sides.

Ultimate Seafood Mix

Ultimate Seafood Mix

$17.95

For the seafood mongers! A mix of fish, shrimp, calamari & mussels lightly floured and *fried or sautéed in our Junkanoo jerk sauce for a party in your mouth

Island Grilled Salmon

Island Grilled Salmon

$18.95

Norwegian salmon grilled to a crisp with a tender juicy center topped with a cool and fresh tomato, onion, and cilantro salsa. Also available blackened. Served with 2 sides.

Blackened Tuna Steak

Blackened Tuna Steak

$18.95

8 oz Yellowfin Tuna steak hand rubbed in our house blend blackening seasonings grilled to your choice of temperature *rare or medium* topped with a combination of Asian sauce and Thai glaze. Served with one side.

FreshCo's Chicken Breast

$13.95

Hormone Free Chicken. Grilled, Blackened or Fried. Served with 2 Sides

Lemon Pepper Grouper Chunks

$15.95

Fried Grouper Chunks. Served with 1 Side

Chicken Chunks

$11.95

Hormone Free Chicken, Fried. Served with 1 Side

Bowls & Salads

Rice, Beans, Maduros, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Peppers, Cilantro Dressing

Catch Of The Day Bowl

$13.95

White Rice, Black Beans, Salad, Maduros & Cilantro Cream.

Catch of the Day Salad

$13.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Red and Green Peppers, Corn, Cilantro Cream

Snapper Bowl

$16.95

White Rice, Black Beans, Salad, Maduros & Cilantro Cream.

Snapper Salad

$16.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Peppers, Corn, Cilantro Dressing

Mahi Bowl

$15.95

White Rice, Black Beans, Salad, Maduros & Cilantro Cream.

Mahi Salad

$15.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Red and Green Peppers, Corn, Cilantro Cream

Grouper Bowl

$17.95

White Rice, Black Beans, Salad, Maduros & Cilantro Cream.

Grouper Salad

$17.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Red and Green Peppers, Corn, Cilantro Cream

Hogfish Bowl

$22.95Out of stock

White Rice, Black Beans, Salad, Maduros & Cilantro Cream.

Hogfish Salad

$22.95Out of stock

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Red and Green Peppers, Corn, Cilantro Cream

Lobster Bowl

$28.95

White Rice, Black Beans, Salad, Maduros & Cilantro Cream.

Lobster Salad

$28.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Red and Green Peppers, Corn, Cilantro Cream

Tuna Bowl

Tuna Bowl

$16.95

White Rice, Black Beans, Salad, Maduros & Cilantro Cream.

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$16.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Red and Green Peppers, Corn, Cilantro Cream.

Salmon Bowl

$16.95

White Rice, Black Beans, Salad, Maduros & Cilantro Cream.

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$16.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Red and Green Peppers, Corn, Cilantro Cream

Shrimp Bowl

Shrimp Bowl

$16.95

Rice, Beans, Maduros, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Peppers, Cilantro Dressing

Shrimp Salad

Shrimp Salad

$16.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Red and Green Peppers, Corn, Cilantro Cream

Crab Cake Bowl

$14.95

Rice, Beans, Maduros, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Peppers, Cilantro Dressing

Crab Cake Salad

$14.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Peppers, Corn, Cilantro Dressing

Chicken Bowl

$14.95

Rice, Beans, Maduros, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Peppers, Cilantro Dressing

Chicken Salad

$14.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Peppers, Corn, Cilantro Dressing

Calamari Bowl

$15.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Red and Green Peppers, Corn, Cilantro Cream

Calamari Salad

$15.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Red and Green Peppers, Corn, Cilantro Cream

Corvina Salad

$16.95Out of stock

Corvina Bowl

$16.95Out of stock

Soups & Extras

Cream of Crab Bisque

Cream of Crab Bisque

$8.95Out of stock

Blue Crab Chunks in a Creamy Bisque

Cilantro Seafood Soup

Cilantro Seafood Soup

$8.95Out of stock

Seafood Blend in a Cilantro Broth

NEED SILVERWARE - **Request HERE**

Please request silverware here

Add 1 Crab Cake

$4.95

One Homemade with 100% Blue Crab Meat, Pan Fried and Served with House Sauce

Add Caribbean Sauce

$4.95

Sides

French Fries

$3.95

Crispy French Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Crispy Sweet Potato Fries

Yuca Fries

$4.95

Crispy Yuca Wedges

Maduros

$4.95

Sweet Plantains

Rice

$3.95

White Rice

Beans

$2.95

Homemade Black Beans

Salad

$4.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Green & Red Peppers with homemade Cilantro Sauce

Vegetables

$4.95

Sauté Squash & Zucchini with Onions, Green& Red Peppers

Tostones

$3.95

Crispy Green Plantains

Onion Slaw

$2.95

Red Onions, Tomato, Cilantro & Lime Juice

Coleslaw

$2.95

Dessert

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$5.95

Homemade family recipe... If you don't like it, you need to tell mom!

Guava Bread Pudding

Guava Bread Pudding

$5.95

Homemade bread pudding with guava filling

Guava Cheesecake

$6.95Out of stock

Creamy guava cheesecake... It's like having a pastelito de guayaba y queso!

Tres Leche - Cafe Con Leche

Tres Leche - Cafe Con Leche

$7.95

Homemade Cafe con Leche Tres Leches. This traditionally moist cake is drowned in cafe con leche with a Miami twist

Drinks

Bottle Water

$2.95

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.99

Gold Peak Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Coke Bottle

$2.99

Sprite Bottle

$2.99

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.99

Coke Zero Bottle

$2.99

Lemonade Bottle

$2.99

Orange Fanta Bottle

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Beer

LA RUBIA

$6.00

Purple Haze

$7.00

BUDWEISER

$6.00

BUD LIGHT

$6.00Out of stock

KILLIANS IRISH RED

$6.00

MODELO NEGRA

$6.00

MODELO

$6.00

CORONA EXTRA

$6.00

HEINEKEN

$6.00

WARSTEINER

$6.00

YUENGLING

$6.00

KENTUKY BOURBON BARELL ALE

$12.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Michelob Amber Bock

$6.00

Islamorada Channel Marker IPA

$9.00

Red Wine

Cartlidge & Browne Merlot

$26.00

If You See Kay Cab.

$45.99

Meomi P.N.

$40.00

Imagery P.N.

$40.00

Sterling vinter's collection merlot

$24.00

Greg Norman Paso Robles Cab

$36.00

Ruta 22 Malbec

$24.00

White Wine

Louis Jadot Macon Villages

$37.00

St. Supery S.B.

$47.00

Brancot glass

$12.00Out of stock

Santa Margherita P.G.

$45.00

Gancia Moscato

$30.00

Rosa Regale Moscato de Asti

$33.00

Rosa Regale Sparkling Red

$33.00

Rosa Regale S.R. glass

$11.00

Starborough Savignon Blanc

$47.00

Greg Norman Chardonay

$27.00

Maso Canali P.G.

$36.00

Coffee

American coffee

$2.99

Late {cafe con leche}

$3.50

Espresso

$2.99

Cortadito

$3.50

Cappuccino

$3.99

FreshCo Creations (Deep Copy)

Grouper Oscar

$21.95

Fillet Topped with a Crab Cake & Crab Cream Sauce. Served with 2 Sides

Snapper Oscar

Snapper Oscar

$19.95

Fillet Topped with a Crab Cake & Crab Cream Sauce. Served with 2 Sides

Mahi Oscar

$18.95

Fillet Topped with a Crab Cake & Crab Cream Sauce. Served with 2 Sides

Hogfish Oscar

Hogfish Oscar

$24.95Out of stock

Fillet Topped with a Crab Cake & Crab Cream Sauce. Served with 2 Sides

Salmon Oscar

$18.95

Fillet Topped with a Crab Cake & Crab Cream Sauce. Served with 2 Sides

Corvina Oscar

$21.95

Fillet Topped with a Crab Cake & Crab Cream Sauce. Served with 2 Sides

Lobster Oscar

Lobster Oscar

$34.95

Fillet Topped with a Crab Cake & Crab Cream Sauce. Served with 2 Sides

Mojo Grilled Grouper

Mojo Grilled Grouper

$18.95Out of stock

Thick and juicy grouper fillet marinated in our mojo spices and topped with grilled onions. Served with 2 sides

Mojo Grilled Snapper

$16.95Out of stock

Grilled Fillet topped with Grilled Onions Served with 2 Sides

Mojo Grilled Mahi

$15.95

Grilled Fillet topped with Grilled Onions Served with 2 Sides

Mojo Grilled Hogfish

Mojo Grilled Hogfish

$21.95Out of stock

Grilled Fillet topped with Grilled Onions Served with 1 Sides

Mojo Corvina

$17.95

Grilled Fillet topped with Grilled Onions Served with 2 Sides

Mojo Grilled Tuna

$17.95

Grilled or Blackened Tuna Steak topped with Grilled Onions. Served with 2 Sides

Caribbean Grouper

Caribbean Grouper

$23.95

Grilled fillet, topped with our Caribbean shrimp sauce. Served with 2 Sides

Caribbean Snapper

Caribbean Snapper

$21.95

Grilled fillet, topped with our Caribbean shrimp sauce. Served with 2 Sides

Caribbean Mahi

Caribbean Mahi

$19.95

Grilled fillet, topped with our Caribbean shrimp sauce. Served with 2 Sides

Caribbean Hogfish

Caribbean Hogfish

$25.95

Grilled fillet, topped with our Caribbean shrimp sauce. Served with 2 Sides

Caribbean Corvina

Caribbean Corvina

$22.95

Grilled fillet, topped with our Caribbean shrimp sauce. Served with 2 Sides

Caribbean Salmon

$21.95

Grilled fillet, topped with our Caribbean shrimp sauce. Served with 2 Sides

Junkanoo Seafood Rice (Paella)

Junkanoo Seafood Rice (Paella)

$24.95

Think of it as risotto meets paella...A hearty flavorful combination of various fresh seafood, gulf jumbo shrimp, jumbo New Zealand mussels, and calamari cooked in our original Junkanoo island spice sauce served with sweet maduros.

Fire Grilled Octopus (Pulpo) Junkanoo

Fire Grilled Octopus (Pulpo) Junkanoo

$26.95

Grilled Octopus, Shrimp, Calamari & Mussels, Sautee in our Junkanoo Island Spice Sauce Served over Toasted Bread.

Fish & Octopus Junkanoo

$25.95

Grilled Fish Fillet and Octopus, Sautee in our Junkanoo Island Spice Sauce Served over Toasted Bread. Served with 1 Side

Shrimp Infused Crab Cakes

$21.95

FreshCo's famous homemade crab cakes blended with Key West pinks shrimp pan-seared and topped with our tasty creamy Caribbean shrimp sauce. Served with 2 Sides

Jumbo Mussels (Choros)

$17.95

Two handfuls of jumbo New Zealand mussels sautéed in our salsa madre sauce topped with FreshCo slaw and sprinkle with parmesan cheese served over toasted bread.

Shrimp "Chilao"

$18.95

Jumbo shrimp sauteed with onions, red & green peppers in our royal red sauce & served with rice & maduros

Lobster Fantasea

$49.95

Lobster Terminator

$39.95

Lobster Junkanoo

$37.95

Caribbean Pasta - Calamari & Shrimp

$32.95

Caribbean Pasta- Lobster

$39.95

Seafood Pasta Deluxe

$49.95

Tropical Snapper

$29.95+

Lobster Pasta Chilao

$29.95

Shrimp Chilao Pasta

$23.95

Cowboy Steak Sword Fish

$17.95

Kids

Grouper Chunks Kids

$13.95

Chicken Chunks Kids

$10.95

Chicken Breast

$11.95

Kids Crab Sliders

$13.95

Fried Chicken Sliders

$12.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come get Hooked on our unique dishes!

Location

11510 Southwest 147th Avenue, The Hammocks, FL 33196

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

