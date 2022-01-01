Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

FreshCo Fish Market & Grill

1,087 Reviews

$$

12700 SW 122nd Ave #113

Miami, FL 33186

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Gulf Atlantic Jumbo Shrimp
Key West Conch Fritters
Catch of the Day Fillet

FreshCo Bites

Key West Conch Fritters

Key West Conch Fritters

$11.95

Original Key West recipe loaded with ground Bahamian Conch, fried and served with house sauce

FreshCo Crab Cakes

$12.95

Homemade with 100% Blue Crab Meat, Pan Fried and served with house sauce

Cracklin Calamari

Cracklin Calamari

$12.95

Tender calamari lightly floured, and flash-fried served with house sauce.

Key Lime Fish Wings

Key Lime Fish Wings

$13.95

Lightly Breaded Fresh Snapper/Mahi tossed in Key Lime Peppered seasonings.

Tuna Tostones

Tuna Tostones

$15.95

Our Wicked Tuna Ceviche served over golden fried tostones topped with FreshCo salsa and Asian glaze.

Chicken Tostones Overload

$12.95

Sautéed Chicken with Onions, Green & Red Peppers on Our Island Spices Served Over Crispy Golden Tostones.

Shrimp Tostones Overload

Shrimp Tostones Overload

$12.95

Sautéed Shrimp with Onions, Green & Red Peppers on Our Island Spices Served Over Crispy Golden Tostones.

Junkanoo Octopus

Junkanoo Octopus

$16.95

Grilled tender gulf octopus sautéed in our Junkanoo sauce topped with FreshCo slaw.

Choros En Fuego (Mussels)

Choros En Fuego (Mussels)

$14.95

Jumbo New Zealand mussels sautéed in our Junkanoo sauce & topped with FreshCo salsa.

Tuna Tataki

$14.95

Sushi grade yellowfin tuna rubbed in our herbs and spices seared and served with an Asian glaze.

FreshCo Fish Dip

$10.65

Creamy and smoky fish dip served with crackers.

FreshCo BLT's

Mahi BLT

$15.95Out of stock

Grilled, blackened or fried served with applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, melted American cheese & house sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with French fries.

Snapper BLT

Snapper BLT

$16.95

Grilled, blackened or fried served with applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, melted American cheese & house sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with French fries.

Grouper BLT

Grouper BLT

$17.95

Grilled, blackened or fried served with applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, melted American cheese & house sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with French fries.

Hogfish BLT

$19.95

Grilled, blackened or fried served with applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, melted American cheese & house sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with French fries.

Crab Cake BLT

$13.95

Grilled served with applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, melted American cheese & house sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with French fries.

Chicken BLT

$13.95

Grilled, blackened or fried served with applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, melted American cheese & house sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with French fries.

Tuna BLT

Tuna BLT

$16.95

Sushi grade yellowfin tuna steak grilled or blackened served with applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, melted American cheese & house sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with French fries.

Corvina BLT

Corvina BLT

$16.95Out of stock

Grilled, blackened or fried served with applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, melted American cheese & house sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with French fries.

FreshCo Philly's

Shrimp Philly

Shrimp Philly

$15.95

On a soft hoagie with a generous portion of our Key West pink shrimp sautéed onion, green and red peppers, bacon, topped with melted provolone cheese drizzled with house sauce. Served with French fries

Chicken Philly

$13.95

On a soft hoagie with a generous portion of chicken sautéed onion, green and red peppers, bacon, topped with melted provolone cheese drizzled with house sauce. Served with French fries

Mahi Philly

$14.95

On a soft hoagie with a generous portion of our mahi sautéed onion, green and red peppers, bacon, topped with melted provolone cheese drizzled with house sauce. Served with French fries

Tuna Philly

$15.95

On a soft hoagie with a generous portion of our tune steak sautéed onion, green and red peppers, bacon, topped with melted provolone cheese drizzled with house sauce. Served with French fries

Surf & Turf-Chicken & Shrimp Philly

$15.95

On a soft hoagie with a generous portion of chicken and shrimp sautéed, onion, green and red peppers, bacon, topped with melted provolone cheese drizzled with house sauce.

Grouper Philly

$16.95

On a soft hoagie with a generous portion of our grouper sautéed onion, green and red peppers, bacon, topped with melted provolone cheese drizzled with house sauce. Served with French fries

FreshCo Po Boys

Shrimp Po'Boy

$14.95

Fried shrimp inside of a hot hoagie on a bed of shredded lettuce topped with our FreshCo slaw (onion, tomato, and cilantro) drizzled with house sauce. Served with French fries.

Grouper Po'Boy

Grouper Po'Boy

$15.95

Fried chunks of grouper inside of a hot hoagie on a bed of shredded lettuce topped with our FreshCo slaw (onion, tomato, and cilantro) drizzled with house sauce. Served with French fries.

Snapper Po'Boy

Snapper Po'Boy

$14.95

Fried chunks of snapper inside of a hot hoagie on a bed of shredded lettuce topped with our FreshCo slaw (onion, tomato, and cilantro) drizzled with house sauce. Served with French fries.

Mahi Po'Boy

$14.95Out of stock

Fried chuncks of mahi served over a bed of lettuce and house sauce. Topped with our onion, tomato and cilantro slaw

Hogfish Po'Boy

$19.95

Fried chunks of hogfish inside of a hot hoagie on a bed of shredded lettuce topped with our FreshCo slaw (onion, tomato, and cilantro) drizzled with house sauce. Served with French fries.

Corvina Po'Boy

$15.95Out of stock

Fried chunks of corvina inside of a hot hoagie on a bed of shredded lettuce topped with our FreshCo slaw (onion, tomato, and cilantro) drizzled with house sauce. Served with French fries

Chicken Po'Boy

Chicken Po'Boy

$12.95

Fried chicken chunks inside of a hot hoagie on a bed of shredded lettuce topped with our FreshCo slaw (onion, tomato, and cilantro) drizzled with house sauce. Served with French fries.

Sandwiches

Grouper Trooper

Grouper Trooper

$15.95

Thick and juicy fillet of Gulf grouper cooked grilled blackened or *golden fried served with lettuce, tomato, onion, tostones sticks, and house sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with French fries

Hogfish Monger

Hogfish Monger

$19.95

Light and flaky authentic hogfish fillet, grilled, *blackened or golden fried served with lettuce, tomato, onion, tostones sticks, and house on a toasted brioche bun. Served with French fries

Catch Sandwich

Catch Sandwich

$13.95

Is usually a snapper, mahi, and sometimes grouper grilled, blackened, or golden fried served with lettuce, tomato, onion, tostones sticks, and house sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with French fries

Mahi Sandwich

Mahi Sandwich

$14.95Out of stock

Mahi fillet grilled, blackened, or golden fried served with lettuce, tomato, onion, tostones sticks, and house sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with French fries

Snapper Sandwich

Snapper Sandwich

$14.95

Snapper fillet grilled, blackened, or golden fried served with lettuce, tomato, onion, tostones sticks, and house sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with French fries

Corvina Sandwich

$14.95Out of stock

Corvina fillet grilled, blackened, or golden fried served with lettuce, tomato, onion, tostones sticks, and house sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with French fries

Tuna Steak Sandwich

Tuna Steak Sandwich

$14.95

Sushi grade yellowfin tuna steak mojo grilled or *blackened recommended medium rare served with grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, tostones sticks, and cilantro sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with French fries

"The Big Blue" 8oz Crab Cake Sandwich

"The Big Blue" 8oz Crab Cake Sandwich

$12.95

8 oz crab cake served with lettuce, tomato, onion, tostones sticks, and house sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with French fries

Half Pound Balter Burger

$12.95Out of stock

100% beef grounded daily by our neighborhood butcher shop, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion. Served with French fries

Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Harvest Farm Natural chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and house sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with French fries

Ceviche Bar

FreshCo Ceviche

FreshCo Ceviche

$13.95

Fish, Lime Juice, Cilantro & Shaved Red Onions. Served With Corn, Sweet Potato & Tostones Sticks • Add Extra Fish, Shrimp or Octopus 3.95 Ea

Ceviche Blanco

Ceviche Blanco

$14.95

Fish, Garlic Ginger Crema, Lime Juice, Cilantro & Red Onions. Served With Corn, Sweet Potato & Tostones Sticks • Add Extra Fish, Shrimp or Octopus 3.95 Ea

Wicked Tuna

Wicked Tuna

$15.95

Tuna, Lime Juice, Cilantro, Green & Red Peppers, Jalapenos, Red Onions, Cilantro Sauce & Thai Glaze. Served With Corn, Sweet Potato & Tostones Sticks • Add Extra Fish, Shrimp or Octopus 3.95 Ea

Royal Red Ceviche

Royal Red Ceviche

$16.95

Fish, Shrimp, Octopus, Royal Red Sauce, Green & Red Peppers, Onion & Cilantro. Served With Corn, Sweet Potato & Tostones Sticks • Add Extra Fish, Shrimp or Octopus 3.95 Ea

Lobster Feast

Lobster FantaSea!

$49.95

Grilled or fried Lobster chunchs, Fish, Shrimp, Mussels & Calamari. Stuffed back into it’s lobster shell, topped with FreshCo slaw. Making your Seafood FantaSea a reality! Served with 2 sides

Whole Lobster Terminator

$39.95

Whole Florida Lobster topped with Shrimp, Mussels, Calamari & Caribbean Sauce. Served with 2 sides

Lobster Junkanoo

$37.95

Lobster & jumbo shrimp chunks sautee in our famous Junkanoo sauce and stuffed into it's own lobster shell. Topped with FreshCo slaw. Served with 2 sides

Lobster Oscar

Lobster Oscar

$34.95

Whole Lobster with crab meat & topped with crab cream sauce. Served with 1 Side

Lobster Enchilado

$24.95Out of stock

Florida lobster chunks sautéed with onions, red & green peppers in our royal red sauce. Served with rice & beans

Whole Florida Spiny Lobster

$29.95

Fresh caught Whole Florida Lobster butterflied cooked grilled or *fried, drizzled with garlic butter (seasonal)

Lobster Bowl

$24.95

White Rice, Black Beans, Salad, Maduros. Served with lime vinaigrette dressing

Lobster Salad

$24.95

Lettuce, tomato, onions, red and green peppers, & corn. Served with lime vinaigrette dressing

FreshCo Original Fried Lobster Sandwich

FreshCo Original Fried Lobster Sandwich

$21.95

Butterflied Florida lobster tail lightly floured and flashed fried topped with FreshCo slaw drizzled with house sauce, on a toasted brioche bun. Served with French fries

Lobster BLT

$24.95

Grilled, blackened or fried served with applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, melted American cheese & house sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with French fries.

Lobster Po'Boy

Lobster Po'Boy

$21.95

Fried chunks of lobster inside of a hot hoagie on a bed of shredded lettuce topped with our FreshCo slaw (onion, tomato, and cilantro) drizzled with house sauce. Served with French fries.

Lobster & Shrimp Philly

Lobster & Shrimp Philly

$24.95

On a soft hoagie with a generous portion of Florida lobster and shrimp sautéed onion, green and red peppers, bacon, topped with melted provolone cheese drizzled with house sauce. Served with French fries

Lobster Philly

$24.95

On a soft hoagie with a generous portion of lobster sautéed, onion, green and red peppers, bacon, topped with melted provolone cheese drizzled with house sauce. Served with French fries

Whole Fish

Whole RG Snapper

Whole RG Snapper

$24.95

Fresh Local Caught Snapper Fried to Perfection Served with 2 Sides. Available Grilled - Allow an additional 30 mins for preparation

Whole L Snapper

Whole L Snapper

$27.95

Fresh Local Caught Snapper Fried to Perfection Served with 2 Sides. Available Grilled - Allow an additional 30 mins for preparation

Whole XLG Snapper

Whole XLG Snapper

$29.95

Fresh Local Caught Snapper Fried to Perfection Served with 2 Sides. Available Grilled - Allow an additional 30 mins for preparation

Whole XXL Snapper

Whole XXL Snapper

$31.95Out of stock

Fresh Local Caught Snapper Fried to Perfection Served with 2 Sides. Available Grilled - Allow an additional 30 mins for preparation

Whole RG Hogfish

$24.95Out of stock

Fried to Perfection Served with 2 Sides. Available Grilled - Allow an additional 30 mins for preparation

Whole LG Hogfish

$34.95Out of stock

Fried to Perfection Served with 2 Sides. Available Grilled - Allow an additional 30 mins for preparation

Whole XLG Hogfish

$37.95Out of stock

Fried to Perfection Served with 2 Sides. Available Grilled - Allow an additional 30 mins for preparation

Whole XXL Hogfish

$39.95Out of stock

Fried to Perfection Served with 2 Sides. Available Grilled - Allow an additional 30 mins for preparation

Whole XLG Triple Tail

$39.95Out of stock

Fried to Perfection Served with 2 Sides. Available Grilled - Allow an additional 30 mins for preparation

FreshCo Creations

Grouper Oscar

$21.95

Grilled fillet topped with a crab cake & crab cream sauce. Served with 2 sides

Snapper Oscar

Snapper Oscar

$19.95

Grilled fillet topped with a crab cake & crab cream sauce. Served with 2 sides

Mahi Oscar

$18.95Out of stock

Grilled fillet topped with a crab cake & crab cream sauce. Served with 2 sides

Salmon Oscar

$18.95Out of stock

Grilled fillet topped with a crab cake & crab cream sauce. Served with 2 sides

Hogfish Oscar

Hogfish Oscar

$23.95

Grilled fillet topped with a crab cake & crab cream sauce. Served with 2 sides

Mojo Grilled Grouper

Mojo Grilled Grouper

$19.95

Thick and juicy grouper fillet marinated in our mojo spices and topped with grilled onions. Served with 2 sides

Mojo Grilled Snapper

$17.95

Grilled fillet marinated in our mojo spices and topped with grilled onions. Served with 2 sides

Mojo Grilled Mahi

$16.95

Grilled fillet marinated in our mojo spices and topped with grilled onions. Served with 2 sides

Mojo Grilled Hogfish

Mojo Grilled Hogfish

$20.95

Grilled fillet marinated in our mojo spices and topped with grilled onions. Served with 2 sides

Mojo Grilled Corvina

$17.95Out of stock

Grilled fillet marinated in our mojo spices and topped with grilled onions. Served with 2 sides

Mojo Grilled Salmon

$18.95Out of stock

Grilled fillet marinated in our mojo spices and topped with grilled onions. Served with 2 sides

Mojo Grilled Tuna

$18.95

Grilled or Blackened Tuna Steak topped with Grilled Onions Served with 2 Side

8 Oz Swordfish Cowboy Special

$14.95

Grilled fillet marinated in our mojo spices and topped with grilled onions. Served with 2 sides

Caribbean Grouper

Caribbean Grouper

$23.95

Grilled fillet, topped with our Caribbean shrimp sauce. Served with 2 sides

Caribbean Snapper

Caribbean Snapper

$21.95

Grilled fillet, topped with our Caribbean shrimp sauce. Served with 2 sides

Caribbean Mahi

Caribbean Mahi

$19.95Out of stock

Grilled fillet, topped with our Caribbean shrimp sauce. Served with 2 sides

Caribbean Hogfish

Caribbean Hogfish

$24.95

Grilled fillet, topped with our Caribbean shrimp sauce. Served with 2 sides

Caribbean Corvina

Caribbean Corvina

$21.95Out of stock

Grilled fillet, topped with our Caribbean shrimp sauce. Served with 2 sides

Caribbean Salmon

$21.95Out of stock

Grilled fillet, topped with our Caribbean shrimp sauce. Served with 2 sides

Junkanoo Seafood Rice (Paella)

Junkanoo Seafood Rice (Paella)

$23.95

Think of it as risotto meets paella...A hearty flavorful combination of various fresh seafood, gulf jumbo shrimp, jumbo New Zealand mussels, and calamari cooked in our original Junkanoo island spice sauce served with sweet maduros.

Fire Grilled Octopus (Pulpo) Junkanoo

Fire Grilled Octopus (Pulpo) Junkanoo

$24.95

A mix of tender Gulf octopus, shrimp, mussels & calamari sautéed in our original Junkanoo sauce topped with FreshCo salsa served over toasted bread.

Fish & Octopus Junkanoo

$24.95

Grilled Fish Fillet and Octopus, Sautee in our Junkanoo Island Spice Sauce. Served with 1 Side

Shrimp Infused Crab Cakes

$21.95

FreshCo's famous homemade crab cakes blended with Key West pinks shrimp pan-seared and topped with our tasty creamy Caribbean shrimp sauce. Served with 2 sides

Jumbo Mussels (Choros)

$19.95

Two handfuls of jumbo New Zealand mussels sautéed in our salsa madre sauce topped with FreshCo slaw and sprinkle with parmesan cheese served over toasted bread & rice

Shrimp "Chilao"

$19.95Out of stock

Jumbo shrimp sauteed with onions, red & green peppers in our royal red sauce. Served with rice & maduros

FreshCo Traditionals

FreshCo's Famous Crab Cakes

$16.95

An abundance of handpicked jumbo lump blue crab meat mixed with our blend of herbs and spices with just the necessary fillers. Featured in many restaurants throw-out Florida by our parent company Everfresh Seafood.

Gulf Atlantic Jumbo Shrimp

Gulf Atlantic Jumbo Shrimp

$17.95

Butterflied domestic jumbo shrimp bursting with flavor cooked your way lightly floured and flash fried, garlic, butter grilled, blackened in our herbs and spices, or our popular jerk Junkanoo

Catch of the Day Fillet

Catch of the Day Fillet

$14.95

Is usually a snapper, mahi or sometimes grouper grilled, blackened or golden fried. Served with 2 sides.

Grouper Fillet

$17.95

Grouper Fillet Prepared Grilled, Blackened or Fried. Served with 1 Side

Snapper Fillet

$16.95

Snapper Fillet Prepared Grilled, Blackened or Fried. Served with 1 Side

Mahi Fillet

Mahi Fillet

$16.95Out of stock

Mahi Fillet Prepared Grilled, Blackened or Fried. Served with 1 Side

Corvina Fillet

$16.95Out of stock

Corvina fillet grilled, blackened or golden fried. Served with 2 sides.

Hogfish Fillet

$21.95

Light white flaky hogfish fillet cooked to choice grilled, blackened fried, or Junkanoo jerk to perfection. Served with 1 sides.

Ultimate Seafood Mix

Ultimate Seafood Mix

$17.95

For the seafood mongers! A mix of fish, shrimp, calamari & mussels lightly floured and *fried or sautéed in our Junkanoo jerk sauce for a party in your mouth

Island Grilled Salmon

Island Grilled Salmon

$17.95Out of stock

Norwegian salmon grilled to a crisp with a tender juicy center topped with a cool and fresh tomato, onion, and cilantro salsa. Also available blackened. Served with 2 sides.

Blackened Tuna Steak

Blackened Tuna Steak

$18.95

8 oz Yellowfin Tuna steak hand rubbed in our house blend blackening seasonings grilled to your choice of temperature *rare or medium* topped with a combination of Asian sauce and Thai glaze. Served with one side.

Lemon Pepper Grouper Chunks

$15.95

Fried Grouper Chunks. Served with 1 Side

FreshCo's Chicken Breast

$13.95

Hormone Free Chicken. Grilled, Blackened or Fried. Served with 2 Sides

Chicken Chunks

$11.95

Hormone Free Chicken, Fried. Served with 1 Side

Bowls & Salads

Catch Of The Day Bowl

$13.95

White Rice, Black Beans, Salad, Maduros. Served with lime vinaigrette dressing

Catch of the Day Salad

$13.95

Lettuce, tomato, onions, red and green peppers, & corn. Served with lime vinaigrette dressing

Snapper Bowl

$16.95

White Rice, Black Beans, Salad, Maduros. Served with lime vinaigrette dressing

Snapper Salad

$16.95

Lettuce, tomato, onions, red and green peppers, & corn. Served with lime vinaigrette dressing

Mahi Bowl

$15.95

White Rice, Black Beans, Salad, Maduros. Served with lime vinaigrette dressing

Mahi Salad

$15.95Out of stock

Lettuce, tomato, onions, red and green peppers, & corn. Served with lime vinaigrette dressing

Grouper Bowl

$17.95

White Rice, Black Beans, Salad, Maduros. Served with lime vinaigrette dressing

Grouper Salad

$17.95

Lettuce, tomato, onions, red and green peppers, & corn. Served with lime vinaigrette dressing

Corvina Bowl

$16.95Out of stock

White Rice, Black Beans, Salad, Maduros. Served with lime vinaigrette dressing.

Corvina Salad

$16.95Out of stock

Lettuce, tomato, onions, red and green peppers, & corn. Served with lime vinaigrette dressing

Hogfish Bowl

$22.95

White Rice, Black Beans, Salad, Maduros. Served with lime vinaigrette dressing

Hogfish Salad

$22.95

Lettuce, tomato, onions, red and green peppers, & corn. Served with lime vinaigrette dressing

Tuna Bowl

Tuna Bowl

$17.95

White Rice, Black Beans, Salad, Maduros. Served with lime vinaigrette dressing

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$17.95

Lettuce, tomato, onions, red and green peppers, & corn. Served with lime vinaigrette dressing

Salmon Bowl

$15.95Out of stock

White Rice, Black Beans, Salad, Maduros. Served with lime vinaigrette dressing

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$15.95Out of stock

Lettuce, tomato, onions, red and green peppers, & corn. Served with lime vinaigrette dressing

Shrimp Bowl

Shrimp Bowl

$17.95

White Rice, Black Beans, Salad, Maduros. Served with lime vinaigrette dressing

Shrimp Salad

Shrimp Salad

$17.95

Lettuce, tomato, onions, red and green peppers, & corn. Served with lime vinaigrette dressing

Crab Cake Bowl

$16.95

White Rice, Black Beans, Salad, Maduros. Served with lime vinaigrette dressing

Crab Cake Salad

$16.95

Lettuce, tomato, onions, red and green peppers, & corn. Served with lime vinaigrette dressing

Chicken Bowl

$14.95

White Rice, Black Beans, Salad, Maduros. Served with lime vinaigrette dressing

Chicken Salad

$14.95

Lettuce, tomato, onions, red and green peppers, & corn. Served with lime vinaigrette dressing

Calamari Bowl

$14.95

White Rice, Black Beans, Salad, Maduros. Served with lime vinaigrette dressing

Calamari Salad

$14.95

Lettuce, tomato, onions, red and green peppers, & corn. Served with lime vinaigrette dressing

Soups & Extras

Cream of Crab Bisque

Cream of Crab Bisque

$7.95Out of stock

Blue Crab Chunks in a Creamy Bisque

Cilantro Seafood Soup

Cilantro Seafood Soup

$7.95Out of stock

Seafood Blend in a Cilantro Broth

NEED SILVERWARE - **Request HERE**

Please request silverware here

Add 1 Crab Cake

$4.95

One Homemade with 100% Blue Crab Meat, Pan Fried and Served with House Sauce

Add Caribbean Sauce

$4.95

Creamy Caribbean and shrimp sause

Stone Crab Sauce

$1.00

Extra House Sauce

$0.50

Extra Cilantro Sauce

$0.50

Sides

French Fries

$3.95

Crispy French Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Crispy Sweet Potato Fries

Yuca Fries

$4.95

Crispy Yuca Wedges

Maduros

$4.95

Sweet Plantains

White Rice

$3.95

White Rice

Black Beans

$2.95

Homemade Black Beans

Salad

$4.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Green & Red Peppers with homemade Cilantro Sauce

Vegetables

$4.95

Sauté Squash & Zucchini with Onions, Green& Red Peppers

Tostones

$3.95

Crispy Green Plantains

FreshCo Salsa

$2.95

Red Onions, Tomato, Cilantro & Lime Juice

Coleslaw

$2.95

Cool and creamy slaw of cabbage, carrots & oniosn

Order Attention Required

Dessert

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$5.95

Homemade family recipe... If you don't like it, you need to tell mom!

Guava Bread Pudding

Guava Bread Pudding

$5.95Out of stock

Homemade bread pudding with guava filling

Guava Cheesecake

$6.95

Creamy guava cheesecake... It's like having a pastelito de guayaba y queso!

Tres Leche - Cafe Con Leche

Tres Leche - Cafe Con Leche

$7.95

Homemade Cafe con Leche Tres Leches. This traditionally moist cake is drowned in cafe con leche with a Miami twist

Drinks

Bottle Water

$2.99

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.99

Gold Peak Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Coke Bottle

$3.25

Sprite Bottle

$3.25

Diet Coke Bottle

$3.25

Coke Zero Bottle

$3.25

Lemonade Bottle

$3.25

Orange Fanta Bottle

$3.25

NEW! Beer Promo

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00Out of stock

Corona Extra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00Out of stock

La Rubia

$5.00Out of stock

Yuengling

$5.00

Stella Artois

$6.00Out of stock

Heineken

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh local Fish Market & Grill with an unique selection of seafood dishes. Family owned and operated!

Website

Location

12700 SW 122nd Ave #113, Miami, FL 33186

Directions

Gallery
FreshCo Fish Market & Grill image
FreshCo Fish Market & Grill image
FreshCo Fish Market & Grill image
FreshCo Fish Market & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Machupicchu - Peruvian Cuisine
orange star4.3 • 965
10855 SW 72nd St Miami, FL 33173
View restaurantnext
The Original Crab House
orange star4.5 • 743
9457 SW 56th ST Miami, FL 33165
View restaurantnext
Taipa Peruvian Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 477
3855 SW 137 Ave #3 Miami, FL 33175
View restaurantnext
My Ceviche - South Miami
orange star4.1 • 1,399
5900 SW 73rd St South Miami, FL 33143
View restaurantnext
Beauty and the Butcher
orange star4.3 • 362
6901 Red Road Coral Gables, FL 33143
View restaurantnext
🔺 Redfish by Chef Adrianne - Redfish by Chef Adrianne Historical Data
orange starNo Reviews
9610 Old Cutler Road CORAL GABLES, FL 33156
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Miami

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston