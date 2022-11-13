Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fresh Craft Grille

650 Farmington Avenue

Bristol, CT 06010

Popular Items

Build Your Own Burger
Side Fries
Side Sweet Fries

Gyros

Gyro Combo

$12.99

Classic Gyro

$9.99

a blend of beef, lamb and spices sliced thin with tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and red onion

Chicken Gyro

$10.99

with tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato, and red onion

Shrimp Gyro

$12.99

with lettuce, tomato, red onion and tzatziki sauce

N.Y. Strip Gyro

$14.99

with tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato, and red onion

Burgers

Fireworx Burger

Fireworx Burger

$9.99

raw onion, fresh chopped jalapeno, spicy jalapeno cured bacon, sriracha kethcup

Triple B Burger

$9.99

bleu cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato

West Coast Burger

West Coast Burger

$10.99

avocado, smoked bacon, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, pesto aioli

The Truffle

$9.99

grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, smothered in truffle aioli and swiss cheese topped with crisp greens and ripe tomato

Mac N Cheese Bacon Burger

$9.99

our signature mac and cheese topped with smoked bacon

Roman Chicken Burger

$9.99

fresh ground chicken, roasted pepper, pesto aioli, fresh mozzarella, crisp lettuce and tomato

Asiago Caesar Chicken Burger

Asiago Caesar Chicken Burger

$9.99

fresh ground chicken with melted shaved asiago cheese, bacon, creamy caesar dressing, lettuce and tomato

Chicken Caprice Burger

Chicken Caprice Burger

$9.99

fresh ground chicken, pesto aioli, fresh tomato, mozzarella and basil with balsamic drizzle

N.Y. Strip Grinder

$14.99

grilled onion & mushrooms topped with your choice of cheese

Philly Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

fresh grilled chicken with roasted peppers and onions and smothered in an aged cheddar cheese sauce

Veggie Burger

$9.99

three wholesome grains, brown rice, quinoa and bulgar with roasted corn, black beans and roasted red peppers with lettuce, tomato, avocado, and pesto aioli sauce

Build Your Own Burger

Country Chicken

$8.99

Crispy Chic BLT

$9.99

Smkd Gouda Bacon BBQ Burger

$11.99

Fish Sandwich

$12.99

Caesar Wrap

$8.99

Buff Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Hot Dogs

Chili Cheese Dog

$6.49

topped with out house-made chili then smothered in our blend of aged cheddar and american cheese sauce

Fireworx Dog

$6.49

raw onion, fresh chopped jalapenos, jalapeno cured bacon, and sriracha ketchup

Mac & Cheese Dog

$6.49

Build Your Own Dog

$4.99

100% All Beef Dog Foot Long

NY Dog

$4.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$8.99

lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, served with italian dressing

Greek Salad

$11.99

mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, roasted peppers, feta, stuffed grape leaves, pepperoncini, and kalamata olives served with lemon vinaigrette

Mediterranean Salad

$12.99

mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, roasted pepper, stuffed grape leaves, feta cheese, almonds and chickpeas served with balsmaic vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$11.99

mixed greens, chopped avocado, tomato, bacon, red onion, chopped hard boiled egg topped with crumbled blue cheese, served with italian dressing

Caesar Salad

$8.99

mixed greens, croutons, shaved parmigiana asiago, served with caesar dressing

Waldorf Salad

$11.99

mixed greens with craisins, green apple and walnuts served with raspberry vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$11.99

mixed greens, crumbled bleu cheese, grape tomatoes, and crumbled bacon served with bleu cheese dressing

Steak & Blue Salad

$15.99

N.Y. strip, mixed greens, tomato, onion, cucumber, crumbled bleu cheese served with bleu cheese dressing

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Chopped Chicken Salad

$14.99

Topless Chopped Burger Salad

$15.99

Mediterranean Sampler

$11.99

Sides

Cup House Made Chili

$3.99

Bowl House Made Chili

$5.99

Cup Mac N Cheese

$4.99

Bowl Mac N Cheese

$5.99

Steakhouse Fries

$9.99

Side Fries

$3.49+

Side Sweet Fries

$3.49+

Side Onion Rings

$4.49+

Half & Half Basket

$9.99

Side Mixed Greens

$3.99

Side Greek Salad

$4.99

Side Tom & Cuc Salad

$3.99

Hummus

$4.99

Chips

$1.89

Side Mac N Chz

$3.99

Sd Caesar

$3.99

Sd Grape Leaves

$4.99

Kids

Kids Hot Dog

$6.99

choice of regular toppings, add cheese

Kids Hamburger

$6.99

single patty, choice of regular toppings

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

single patty, cheese, choice of regular toppings

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

creamy blend of extra sharp chedda and monterey jack cheese

Kids Tend

$6.99

Kids Grl Chz

$6.99

Appetizers/Tidbits

Pretzel

$9.99

Mac & Chz Wedges

$5.99

Breaded Chix Tenders w/ Fries

$12.99

Bone-in Wings

$12.99+

Boneless Wings

$12.99+

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Chips

$1.59

Beverages

Fountain

$2.25

Kid Fountain

$1.27

Red Bull

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.09

Life Water

$2.99

Domestic

$4.00

Imported

$5.00

Small Shake

$4.99

Medium Shake

$5.99

Large Shake

$6.99

Ice Cream

Scooped

$2.79+

Soft Serve

$2.79+

Dashers / Sundaes

Dasher

$5.49+

Sundae

$4.99+

Banana Barge

$7.99

Deluxe Topping

$0.89

Shakes Floats Carvelanche

Shake

$3.99+

Soda Float

$3.99+

Carvelanche

$5.49+

Deluxe Topping

$0.89

Novelties

Brown Bonnet 4 Pack

$9.99

Brown Bonnet Single

$2.59

Bunny Head 4 Pack

$12.99

Chipster Single

$2.99

Chipster 6 pack

$11.99

Cupcake 4 Pack

$9.99

Dlx Flying Saucer Single

$2.99

Dlx Flying Saucer 6 Pack

$10.99

Flying Saucer Single

$2.50

Flying Saucer 6 Pack

$9.99

Fudgie Cups 4 Pack

$11.99

Fudgie Pop Single

$1.79

Fudgie Pop 4 Pack

$6.99

Gobblers 4 Pack

$12.99

Hidden Treasure 4 Pack

$10.99

Hidden Treasure Single

$2.99

Ice Screamers 4 Pack

$12.99

Lil Flying Saucers 18 Pack

$10.99

Lil Flying Saucers 6 Pack

$4.99

Old Fashion Sundae Single

$1.99

Old Fashion Sundae 3 Pack

$5.99

Oreo Lil Rounders 18 Pack

$15.99

Oreo Lil Rounders 6 Pack

$7.99

Pint Ice Cream

$4.99

Quart Ice Cream

$7.99

Reeses Saucer Single

$5.99

Sinful Luv Bar 4 Pack

$9.99

Snowmen 4 Pack

$12.99

Sprinkle Cup 6 Pack

$13.99

Sprinkle Cup Single

$3.28

Cakes

8" Round

$25.99

10" Round

$31.99

Small Square

$15.99

Small Sheet

$31.99

Medium Sheet

$39.99

Large Sheet

$55.99

Fudgie The Whale

$22.99+

Football Cakes

$16.99+

Sport Cakes

$25.99+

Heart Cake

$21.99+

Turkey

$21.99

Holiday

$24.99+

Cookie Puss

$27.99

Carvelog

$20.99

Cameo Oval Cake

$21.99

Colossal Cupcake

$27.99

Car Cake

$25.99

Butterfly

$25.99

Baseball Glove

$25.99

3D Cone

$27.99

Lil Love Cake

$12.99

Medium Square

$21.99

Photo Image

$11.00

Cake Kit

$10.00

Cake Drawing

$5.00

Crunchie Cup

$2.99

Deluxe Filling

$2.00

Custom Flavor

$2.00

Candle

$2.99

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
650 Farmington Avenue, Bristol, CT 06010

